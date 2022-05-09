Finance
Shopify – A Boon to the Ecommerce Industry
SHOPIFY, a Canadian based eCommerce company with its headquarter situated in Ottawa, Ontario is worldwide famous for its proprietary eCommerce platform establishment for online stores, eCommerce sites and retail point-of-sale systems.
With the launch of Shopify in the market in 2004 and integrating advanced features in this platform till date, the days are gone of having to worry about all the head-scratching issues and works that comes with setting up a website right from scratch, that too just to run our own online store.
Shopify undoubtedly is one of the most popular choices among the customers to set up their online store. It offers tons of valuable extensions, and its ace in the sleeve – the simplicity of interaction.
WHY SHOPIFY IS WORLDWIDE FAMOUS:
No doubt, Shopify is famous worldwide, but let us have a look at the points that prove these words valid:
Shopify Is A Fully Hosted E-commerce Platform:
Talking about the features of Shopify, the first comes out to be, Shopify serves as a fully hosted eCommerce platform. This means we no longer have to have a separate payment integration method, site content management, and web hosting. All these come in the same pack and all we need to do is to provide our customers products and services.
Great Customer Support:
This point serves as one if the best feature of Shopify! Shopify’s great customer support dramatically not solves the problems that can arise when having to learn a new system but also reduces the stress of the customers.
It is unique as it offers chat, Email along with 24/7 phone support enabling us to actually speak to someone in our moment of need, rather than leaving us to pull your hair in frustration!
Functionality:
The functionality of the Shopify is so advanced that it provides us with an app/plugin style platform which allows us to download, install and fully customize the website and provides the surety to enhance the sales and leverage on social media.
Not only this but; Shopify also provides us with features such as accounting, inventory management along with business reporting. We can even add email autoresponder integrations which can help us to automate and run our business on autopilot!
Marketing Capabilities:
Shopify provides us with ultimate marketing capabilities such as detailed data analysis and marketing abilities. This basically includes a built-in blog for us to write blog posts and create content to market your products. As blogging can be one of the fastest ways to increase our online visibility and boost our website SEO rankings, helping us to drive customers to our website.
Shopify also allows us to create quick and simple website landing pages which can directly attract the customers towards our business. It simply the things by using tools like Google AdWords and Fb Advertising and allowing customers to easily make purchases.
Other effective marketing features include the Abandoned Cart Recovery feature where we can get Shopify to send a targeted email to the site users who for whatever reason ended up abandoning their cart that too after almost completing a purchase.
WHY CHOOSE SHOPIFY FOR E-COMMERCE STORE SETUPS?
With most platforms, when we want to develop an eCommerce site, we are going to spend many days to develop the site as per our expectations but Shopify shows the points of figuring out how to use time efficiently with its advanced features. With Shopify, it’s all pretty much intuitive and attractive.
Shopify is an incredibly reliable platform. This platform, for example, brings, even more, options and features for our marketing operations to run as they should but in much effective manner.
The main point because of which Shopify gains all the attention in developing eCommerce site is; Shopify allows us to have full control over the appearance and setup of our store and Shopify truly is great as it is one of the CHEAPEST, fully integrated and fully hosted website solutions.
Basically, SHOPIFY LETS US FOCUS ON WHAT’S IMPORTANT IN RUNNING OUR BUSINESS! Now if you’re struggling with understanding what website hosting is or even how websites work; or if you are concerned and thinking about getting your eCommerce site developed, you are welcomed to Shopify development company.
CONCLUSION:
2018 is the year of action. This is the year to give a great head start to your thoughts on developing a perfect eCommerce site and to convert your thoughts, ideas, and dreams to reality.
So, in order to turn thoughts into reality, you can get in touch with an eCommerce development company and can know the further features and can know about their insights on maintaining an eCommerce site based on renowned “SHOPIFY” platform.
Finance
All About Roof Bond – Roof Insulation
Are you thinking about putting a new roof on your house, but you are not sure how to go about doing it? Make sure you find a good roof installer that will be using roof bond for your roof insulation.
If you are wondering what roof bond is then you should go online to a search engine or perhaps to the library and read all about roof insulation. When you do this you will find that roof insulation is what you will want to use – not only does it help keep your home cooler but it will reduce your energy costs as well. These are wonderful benefits that homeowners everywhere can reap.
When you are using nails to nail down your tiles on top of your roof you will find that before you know it the tile will start to slip which will cause you to put more money on your roof. Well instead of nails you should use roof bond because it stops your tiles from slipping, even better. Roof bond is a special kind of roof insulation can last as long as the building that you are putting the roof on lasts.
Along with roof bond stopping the slippage of shingles on top of your roof it can also make your roof one solid structure, which can cause your roof to be better than brand new. Roof insulation has many advantages to it; these are only a couple that it has. The roof bond is applied to the underside of the tiles or whatever type of roofing you may use, from there the roof bond roof insulation will seep down into the tiles and cause a strong bond to your roof.
If and when you choose to use this special roof insulation you will not be petrified with anger, instead years from then you will be amazed at just how long your roof has held up just because you had roof bond installed on it.
Finance
Third Pary Companies Trying to Reduce Your Reimbursement
One of my providers received a phone call today from a man who represented himself as someone who wanted to release a check to her for services she had provided to a patient, but he just needed to fax her a paper to sign. She got the paper and didn’t understand what it was, so she faxed it over to me, Thank GOD!
I’ve been seeing this over the last year or so. A third party company comes in and gets claims from an insurance carrier. Then they contact the medical provider and try to get them to sign an agreement which basically claims that if they agree to accept a reduced fee, they will get reimbursed quicker! What a crock!
First of all, it doesn’t seem legal that these third party companies can obtain these claims from the insurance carrier. I would think that it breaks some kind of confidentiality. And second of all, an insurance carrier is suppose to process a claim within 45 days of receipt of the claim. If the claim is just for fairly common services, and all the information on the claim is accurate, the claim should be paid in a timely manner anyway. And besides, I’ve found that by the time they contact the provider and try to get them to sign the contract and then finally pay the claim, the same amount of time has passed that it would normally take for the claim to be processed by the originally carrier.
Besides, why should the provider take a cut in pay? The latest one I received was a 26% reduction from the approved amount. And the incentive is something that is suppose to happen anyway? Timely payment for the services? Doesn’t really make any sense to me!
I always advise my providers to just say NO! Do not agree to reduce your fee. We call the original insurance carrier and inquire as to why the claim isn’t paid yet. And we call and/or fax the third party company to advise them that the provider is NOT going to participate in their game.
So if you’ve ever been contacted by one of these third party companies requesting that you accept a reduced fee and you don’t feel like paying somebody who has nothing at all to do with the service you provided, then tell them thanks but no thanks! After all, you are already forced to accept the fee that the insurance carrier feels is reasonable for the service you are providing. Why should you take another cut in pay!
When we submit claims electronically, which most claims go electronically these days, over 90% are paid within 2 weeks. That basically makes this offer a “take a cut in pay so we will pay you in the same amount of time” offer. Doesn’t sound like a deal to me!
Finance
Top 5 Benefits of Hard Money Loans
Hard money loans refer to financing provided by non-institutional lenders. There are many hard money lenders who offer fast funding at attractive interest rates.
As the borrower, you’ll need to perform a thorough check on the lender’s reputation and business, but as you do your research you’ll find that hard money lenders can provide a great advantage in your quest to fund your real estate investment project.
Benefits of Hard Money Loans
- Faster Approvals: Without a doubt, one of the major benefits of a hard money loan is the fact that investors can secure the pre-approval within one or two days, given they have submitted the handful of documents that the lender has requested. Hard money lenders primarily focus on whether the asset itself has good market value and that borrower equity is at least 20%. Financing can take place in less than a week, as compared to normal loans which may take a month or even more. When inquiring about hard money lenders, a key question to ask is how quickly they can fund.
- Flexible Payments: With a private lender, you will have more freedom to create a customized repayment plan. With a big financial institution, you won’t have this freedom. Instead, you will have to accept the payment terms set by the bank. However, with a private lender, you can discuss and come to a mutually agreeable repayment plan that you think is suitable for you.
- Fewer Requirements: When applying for a loan from a normal financial institution, you will be expected to meet many hard-set requirements, like income history, experience, etc. It is no secret that bank approvals can become a cumbersome process. It is likely that you will not be burdened with so many requirements by a hard money lender. As long as you have a high-value asset with at least 20% equity stake in it, there are good chances that you will qualify for the loan.
- Zero Prepayment Penalties: If you obtain a loan from an established bank, you may be subjected to prepayment penalties if you pay off the loan prior to the maturation date. Most fix and flip lenders do not charge prepayment penalties, so if you come across extra cash and decide to pay off your loan before the due date, you can confidently do so without having to worry about being penalized for it.
- Credit History Not a Big Issue: In the case of big lending institutions, your credit history can have a huge impact on whether you will get a loan or not. With private lenders, less emphasis is placed on a weak credit history. This is because of a private lender bases loan approval on property value, borrower equity, etc. As long as you meet these criteria, you stand a good chance of getting funded.
An added bonus of obtaining a loan from a hard money lender is that as more properties are renovated in the community, property values a slated to rise and the quality of the neighborhood improves.
