Shopify – A Boon to the Ecommerce Industry

SHOPIFY, a Canadian based eCommerce company with its headquarter situated in Ottawa, Ontario is worldwide famous for its proprietary eCommerce platform establishment for online stores, eCommerce sites and retail point-of-sale systems.

With the launch of Shopify in the market in 2004 and integrating advanced features in this platform till date, the days are gone of having to worry about all the head-scratching issues and works that comes with setting up a website right from scratch, that too just to run our own online store.

Shopify undoubtedly is one of the most popular choices among the customers to set up their online store. It offers tons of valuable extensions, and its ace in the sleeve – the simplicity of interaction.

WHY SHOPIFY IS WORLDWIDE FAMOUS:

No doubt, Shopify is famous worldwide, but let us have a look at the points that prove these words valid:

Shopify Is A Fully Hosted E-commerce Platform:

Talking about the features of Shopify, the first comes out to be, Shopify serves as a fully hosted eCommerce platform. This means we no longer have to have a separate payment integration method, site content management, and web hosting. All these come in the same pack and all we need to do is to provide our customers products and services.

Great Customer Support:

This point serves as one if the best feature of Shopify! Shopify’s great customer support dramatically not solves the problems that can arise when having to learn a new system but also reduces the stress of the customers.

It is unique as it offers chat, Email along with 24/7 phone support enabling us to actually speak to someone in our moment of need, rather than leaving us to pull your hair in frustration!

Functionality:

The functionality of the Shopify is so advanced that it provides us with an app/plugin style platform which allows us to download, install and fully customize the website and provides the surety to enhance the sales and leverage on social media.

Not only this but; Shopify also provides us with features such as accounting, inventory management along with business reporting. We can even add email autoresponder integrations which can help us to automate and run our business on autopilot!

Marketing Capabilities:

Shopify provides us with ultimate marketing capabilities such as detailed data analysis and marketing abilities. This basically includes a built-in blog for us to write blog posts and create content to market your products. As blogging can be one of the fastest ways to increase our online visibility and boost our website SEO rankings, helping us to drive customers to our website.

Shopify also allows us to create quick and simple website landing pages which can directly attract the customers towards our business. It simply the things by using tools like Google AdWords and Fb Advertising and allowing customers to easily make purchases.

Other effective marketing features include the Abandoned Cart Recovery feature where we can get Shopify to send a targeted email to the site users who for whatever reason ended up abandoning their cart that too after almost completing a purchase.

WHY CHOOSE SHOPIFY FOR E-COMMERCE STORE SETUPS?

With most platforms, when we want to develop an eCommerce site, we are going to spend many days to develop the site as per our expectations but Shopify shows the points of figuring out how to use time efficiently with its advanced features. With Shopify, it’s all pretty much intuitive and attractive.

Shopify is an incredibly reliable platform. This platform, for example, brings, even more, options and features for our marketing operations to run as they should but in much effective manner.

The main point because of which Shopify gains all the attention in developing eCommerce site is; Shopify allows us to have full control over the appearance and setup of our store and Shopify truly is great as it is one of the CHEAPEST, fully integrated and fully hosted website solutions.

Basically, SHOPIFY LETS US FOCUS ON WHAT’S IMPORTANT IN RUNNING OUR BUSINESS! Now if you’re struggling with understanding what website hosting is or even how websites work; or if you are concerned and thinking about getting your eCommerce site developed, you are welcomed to Shopify development company.

CONCLUSION:

2018 is the year of action. This is the year to give a great head start to your thoughts on developing a perfect eCommerce site and to convert your thoughts, ideas, and dreams to reality.

So, in order to turn thoughts into reality, you can get in touch with an eCommerce development company and can know the further features and can know about their insights on maintaining an eCommerce site based on renowned “SHOPIFY” platform.