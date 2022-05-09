Finance
Smart Tips For Filing Your Tax Return
The tax deadline is fast approaching and many people who have never done their own taxes before are nervous when they file their first return. According to the IRS, 25% of all taxpayers wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to prepare their tax returns. If you fit into this category, check out these helpful tips to help you get the job done right.
Get Organized
-Use a tax preparation checklist to make sure you have everything you need for filing.
-Have your forms, receipts and other documents close by for easy access
-Be aware of your filing deadlines
-If you’ve filed before, have last year’s return ready for reference
Remember, knowledge is power
The tax process can be intimidating for anyone, especially the first time preparer. Did you know that the average American scores only about 50% on personal finance questions relating to income tax returns? It will be important for you to research your tax options, school yourself and understand what items are deductible and could bring you a higher return. Don’t short-change yourself by rushing through your due diligence. There are programs available that can help. For example, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), offers free tax assistance to those individuals making $54,000 or less that need help preparing their own returns.
Choose the correct IRS forms
The simplest form is 1040EZ. Individuals whose income is below $100,000 use this form.
Choose your software or tax preparer
Tax preparation software is popular with the do-it-yourselfers. You can find a multitude of cloud or computer based preparation options. If you need the help of a professional tax preparer, it is important to find a reputable choice. Talk to friends, colleagues or someone you know who has experience with tax preparation. Make sure you ask about their fees and most importantly get their preparer tax identification number.
Decide how you will file your return
There are two options available related to sending your completed tax returns. The first is to file electronically through an authorized IRS E-file provider. The other is to download the required forms, fill them out, sign and send them in by mail. If you are expecting a refund, the E-file will definitely assure you get your money faster.
Take security measures
Be cautious when filing your taxes. Make sure you are working on a secured network. Be sure to steer away from using public Wi-Fi and remember to have a unique, strong password for any tax related accounts.
Make a plan for your tax refund before you receive it
If you are one of the lucky taxpayers that will be expecting a refund, you need to have a plan for your money. Before you go out and spend your refund, remember that the IRS isn’t sending you a gratuity check. It’s money that should have been yours all along. So make sure you give your pending refund a special purpose.
An excess of 50% of Americans have no savings to speak of. So, the best time to start saving is your tax refund. This could help you make a big financial step in the right direction. How about putting your refund toward bill consolidation or other savings goals. You could also consider investing your money in CDs, bonds or in real estate. Whatever you decide, make the most of the money you will be receiving.
Ready, Set, File!
Now that you have all your documents gathered and the IRS forms completed, it’s time to take a deep breath and file your taxes.
Tips on How to Make Money Online With Facebook
Ever heard of the idea of making money on Facebook? If not, then read on.
Facebook is one of the biggest social network sites on the internet right now and has a very big effect on the lives of many people today. This is a good chance to make money since Facebook is really populated with users around the globe.
The very idea here is to make yourself an account on Facebook. Not only a simple account but you have to make your account look good so that it attracts people. Attraction is the key idea here, you want to attract people to your page so that you can be known to them as an expert of a specific subject in which they might consult with you. Once you established a good profile many will want to view your page, then the idea of advertising comes in. You might advertise your own products or you can have others do their advertisement on your page. Through this you not only gain money but you also promote your products at the same time.
If this kind of work does not interest you then you might want to try making applications for Facebook. If you have a brilliant idea in your head you might want to share it to others through making applications. Today, Facebook is home to many applications ranging from business related applications to gaming types of applications. Facebook offers tutorials to get you started on what you want to do. The key in building applications in Facebook is to plan it out thoroughly, you must include how it will be done, what are its target users, the means to make money from that application and is it something that can make a hit on Facebook. If you can come up with something unique and that can attract a large number of users then it is certain that you will be building building a good application that will help you earn money on Facebook. Some applications on Facebook have started from being simple but have grown over the course of time into big money making machines. This is really a good way to make money online.
There are other ways to make money on Facebook. The ones I have written are just the simple ones. All you need is the drive to explore more on Facebook in order to discover new ideas on how to make money from it.
Start Investing Now! 5 Ethically Correct Investment Apps For You
Investing is inevitably the wisest way to make use of your extra money. Even little amount of money in a gradual way can build for you a lot of wealth after the maturity period and raise your net worth. So, never miss out the opportunity to put your hard-earned cash on fruitful investments and today, with mobile technology you can start investing instantly. There’s a lot of investments apps realising more returns with lower savings in ethically correct ways. Further, many apps are growing out of the crude finance, trade and stock market concepts and help interested investors to get indulged in real stock market investments.
Here is a list of few popular and principled investments apps for the new-age traders and investors, and of course the common people to start uplifting their wealth portfolios.
Robinhood
If there’s one app that let users start involving in the investment game with needing a huge amount of money, then it is Robinhood. With it, users can buy and trade US-listed stocks as well as ETFs without paying any commission at all. Thus, it is a largely different and better than any other stock brokers who charge $10 for each purchase.
Stash
Besides an app meant for investments, Stash offers an educational guide to newbies on how can tactfully save money for higher returns. It provides a rulebook to the users on how to improve and manage their wealth portfolio. Fractional shares, minimum account balances, and value-based investments are some of its major features.
Acorns
Acorns is the best option for those who want to contribute on regular basis instead of lump sum one time investments. Users just need to link their debit or credit cards and it rounds up every transaction into the next dollar and invests the extra or “spare change”. It spends those in most profitable and well-managed ETF portfolios. The fees for the account are also minimal, i.e. $1 per month for balanced less than $5,000. Thus, Acorns help you save a lot with a just small amount of dollars and sometimes with a fraction of dollar.
Stockpile
It comes with a unique approach for the eager stock market players to buy and sell stocks. The users can buy fractional shares of any organisation or listed company through the app. With no monthly charges, it offers 1000 options for investments which include ETFs as well as single stocks. Specially designed for encouraging the young ones to involve in the stock market game, Stockpile facilities gifting of shares and transferring basket of stocks to other’s account.
M1 Finance
One of the great app enabling starters to build a portfolio to start trading for free. The users can create and maintain an active portfolio of both stocks and ETFs. While the users can create a diversified portfolio or a “custom pie” on their own through M1 Finance, they can also get fractional shares with it.
Conventionally, to indulge in investments one need a broker or at least a financial advisor to invest your hard earned dollars prudently. So, nothing is better than having one of these apps that offer a steady approach for investments and trading of stocks with or without minimal fees.
If you are interested into the apps business, then try coming out with one such investment app idea which will help beginners, adults as well as retired persons to allocate their cash flow wisely and grow wealth with time.
Earn Money Today With No Programming Skills
If you thought that only geeky people with incredible computer skills are able to make money online, then you are wrong. There are thousands of people right now who earn money today and everyday by working online. Some people use their online “job” as a way to make a little extra income, while for others it is their only job. Sitting at home on the computer, making money when you want is a pretty good life!
You can begin to earn money today, too, and you don’t need computing skills. If you can turn your computer on, get online, and at least “hunt and peck”, then you can start making money. The first step for most people is to set up their own blog. This is free and it is easy, and you can do it in just a few minutes.
What you write about on your blog is not nearly as important as is making it interesting enough for people to read. Remember that your sole goal is to drive traffic to your site. One way to figure out what to write about is to spend a few hours perusing the internet. Look at what blogs are the most popular, which ones drive in huge amounts of traffic, and which ones make sales.
There are certain subjects that will always bring in money – how to lose weight, how to earn more money, how to find the man/woman of your dreams – and focusing on those areas is always a guaranteed win. If you have something in particular that you can write about that solves someone’s problem, then you are on your way to a good income.
The quickest way to earn money today with your blog is by using affiliate advertising or Clickbank advertising. Both of these products enable you to utilize your blog as an engine to drive traffic to a third party – who will in turn pay you a nice commission for every sale that you make. Some advertising programs, such as Google, will also pay you for clicks alone. So, whether or not your lead actually makes a purchase, you will still make at least a little money.
The key to all of this is setting up your online presence, whether it is a website or a blog, and starting to drive traffic to it. Once you have done that, it won’t be long before the profits just start rolling on in. If you think of your website or your blog as a traditional store on a very slow street, think about ways that you can start to get people to walk down your street, time and time again. You will need those people to tell their friends, and then you will start to see big traffic. The internet really is a number game and the more people you get into your “store”, the more profits you will make. Setting up your blog is just the first part – the rest is up to your marketing efforts.
