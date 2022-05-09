Finance
Soy, Balls and Testosterone
In case I lose your attention in the next 30 seconds, here’s the take home message: men who value their balls should not eat a lot of soy. Got it?
The other day whilst killing a bit of time in my gym, I found myself looking at the ingredients of a well known brand of protein powder that the juice bar there uses for all their shakes and smoothies. To my surprise, Soy Protein was listed as one of the ingredients. I enquired of the company who made this protein how much soy was in each serving, but was told that details of their ‘proprietary formula’ could not be disclosed. Now, soy protein is extremely cheap (far cheaper than whey for example, which is pretty cheap itself) so the ‘Our Formula Is A Secret’ stance = We’re Making Tonnes of Money From This Product And Don’t Want You Or Our Competitors To Know How Much.
Anyway, aside from having an inferior amino acid profile compared to pretty much any other protein I can think of (maybe apart from pea protein!), the main problem for men eating soy is that its been proven by various studies like this one to lower testosterone levels. (This article from a weightlifting site contains a more detailed article on the effects and lists several studies in support). If you value your abilities as a man, (whether its on the sports field, in the boardroom or bedroom), you’ll want to take note of this. I’m not saying that a bit of miso soup with your sushi or a helping of soy protein in your shake is going to give you the hormone levels of Mr Muscle, but what I am saying is that if you consider the estrogenic world you live in and how its proven to effect your hormone levels (consider the estrogens in the tap water you drink- thanks, ladies!, the alcohol you also drink, and the food you eat), men may want to steer clear of other easily avoidable things that further lower testosterone.
And for girls who for obvious reasons may not be concerned about his article- rather than waste your money on a soy protein that has a poor amino acid profile, buy a proper whey or casein protein. You’re ultimately getting far more bang for your buck.
What are the symptoms of low testosterone?
Without going into excrutiating detail, all men understand that as they age, virility wise they won’t be the ‘man’ they were when they were longer. And despite what progressive parts of the medical community may say, this is not only normal, its a good thing. The flipside of less testosterone and aggression is increased tolerance and empathy with the world and those around you. Its one reason why a lot of men only seem to come into their own (whether in terms of business or relationship success) until they hit middle age.
Having said this, abnormally low testosterone levels outside of very late life is a bad thing which can and should be treated. Symptoms include
- loss of libido (really? Who would have thunk it!),
- reduced energy and increased fatigue,
- loss of athletic performance
- difficulty staying awake especially at night
- loss of enjoyment of life and perhaps depression
- increased interest in purchasing a red sportscar (not yet scientifically proven)
What you can do about this?
Assuming you don’t have abnormally low testosterone levels (in which case your health professional will advise you on the appropriate form of hormone replacement therapy) for those with normal to low levels, or those men who just want to maximise what they have, aside from minimising the consumption of soy in your diet, I suggest the following:
- Don’t buy bottled water that’s in plastic bottles- chose glass. The plastics can release estrogenic compounds into the water over time.
- For the same same reasons, NEVER microwave food in plastic containers.
- If you drink, drink spirits or wine, not beer.
- Make sure you’re eating enough healthy fat in your diet- this should be a combination of saturated fats from things like avocadoes, steaks, eggs and butter, and Essential Fatty Acids from things like fish or fish oil supplements. If you eat like a bird, you’ll look like a bird. (You can take that however you want to interpret it!)
- Do heavy compound lift weight training at least once a week. (A few decent sets of a compound lift (squat, bench press, deadlift, pull up etc) stimulate the endocrine system to cause hormone release- albeit temporarily- far more than dozens of sets of bicep curls, no matter how much of a burn you get.
- Cut back on the amount of cardio you do- unless you’re an athlete training for an event, you don’t really need that much for general health and body composition purposes. (Extreme amounts of cardio vascular training can hugely lower testosterone levels-in one study of US Ranger soldiers, the extreme exercise and low food intake of their regimen resulted in most soldiers having the hormonal profile of castrated men!)
- After all this, consider supplementation with herbs like tribulus terris, which can increase testosterone levels.
Your reward for making it to the end
And finally, gentlemen, as summer is finally here- the next time your partner catches you looking where you shouldn’t be, blame it on the sun and your hormones as sunshine also boosts testosterone levels.
3 Ways to Earn Or Make Money Online
If you have been trying to make money online for any length of time now you probably realize that most of the opportunities out there are not really great options to earn or make money online. However do not be discouraged because I want to assure you that their are ways to make money online you just have to find what it is you are looking for! Hopefully I can help you out with your search for the right opportunity and you can start having the kind of success you deserve.
So here are three ways to earn or make money online that are highly lucrative if conducted in the correct manner.
1. Make money by selling other people’s stuff. This is most commonly referred to as affiliate marketing and you can make quite a good income online from doing this. However it is hard work to drive people to an affiliate link, and people generally buy from websites and do not trust long, drawn out affiliate links.
2. You can create a product or service and market your business to others. This can be a great way to make money, however it requires an immense time commitment and requires you to be an expert in a particular field so people will trust that your information is valid.
3. Use a little known method that deals with programming simple code into your webpages. What? You have never heard of this? Well surprisingly many people have not yet heard of this method, yet it is one of the most effective methods for generating an incredible online income virtually on autopilot!
Retiring Abroad and Leaving the Grey Skies of the UK
Retiring abroad needs careful planning. Not all countries have the same entitlement to benefits as the UK and your tax liability may be affected.
UK nationals have the right to retire in any European Economic Area (EEA) country. If you intend to move to any other country, you should speak first to the British Consul in that country and its foreign consulate here in the UK.
If you are planning to retire abroad, here are some things to consider:
Calculate your retirement income.
Contact the Retirement Pension Forecasting and Advice Unit (RPFA) for a state pension forecast. If you are living abroad then the Inland Revenue can help. Entitlements can vary according to the country of residence Ask the Inland Revenue for information about tax liability on any income over the UK personal allowance. The amount of UK tax you will have to pay from abroad can vary depending on where you decide to live. Seek independent tax advice about any benefits to you held in offshore banking, as this could reduce your tax liability depending on where you plan to live.
Find out about welfare rights abroad.
Some UK benefits are not payable outside the UK, others apply only in the EU or in countries which have agreements with the UK Inform your social security office or Jobcentre Plus, the Inland Revenue National Insurance Contributions Office (International Services) and the Department for Work and Pensions when you move and provide your contact details abroad. You should also tell them if you change address again or return to the UK Find out about health care costs in the country you want to retire to. The Department for Work and Pensions will be able to advice on your rights in EU countries.
Taking care of your health, the most important aspect of preparing to live abroad
Health Care Abroad: There is nothing more important than your health so it is essential that you plan for any eventualities that may occur whilst living abroad. The UK government strongly advises that you take out health insurance to cover private medical and dental treatment, as well as medical repatriation.
Keeping your home in the UK
If you are decide to keep your property in the UK and it is going to be empty or rented out, you will need to let your local council know, and you will also need to look at how the property can be kept secure while you are away.
Contact your local council. The council tax department and the electoral registration unit will need to know when you are planning to move and a forwarding address
The Bills
Notify your utility companies that you are moving in order to get your final bills and provide a forwarding address for them to send you any outstanding payments or refunds tell your bank, building society or any financial institution that you have a policy or agreement with that you are moving abroad have your mail forwarded by asking for a redirection form from the Post Office.
8 Tips to Help You Save Money for Down Payment
If you live away from your home as an ex-pat, it can be difficult for you to save money. However, if you want to purchase property, we suggest that you save at least some of your funds to make a down payment. Since every situation is different, you may have to put forward a minimum of 5% of the value of the loan. Given below are some tips that can help you save money for your down payment.
#1. Stop eating out
First of all, you should start eating at home instead of eating out. You can eat out on special occasions only. In fact, these activities can cost you a great deal of time but you may not feel it. If your friends ask about it, just let them know that you have made an expensive purchase.
You may want to set your budget and avoid exceeding the limit. Without saving money, you cannot make this purchase no matter what.
#2. Increase your income
You may want to come up with some effective ways to make more money. For example, you may consider private tutoring or dog walking. You can engage in these activities, especially if you have free time on a daily basis. You may want to go for an option that you are interested in.
#3. Rent out a room
If you have a big house, you may rent out a couple of rooms. With this approach, you can collect hundreds of dollars on a monthly basis.
#4. Reduce your gym expenses
We don’t suggest that you stop working out. All you need to do is take a break. The good thing is that you can work out at your home as well. You can watch YouTube videos on how you can exercise at home. This will help you save some money.
#5. Hold other saving plans
You may have some other saving plans as well. What you need to do is put them on hold. For instance, if you have a retirement plan, you may want to hold it for a while. You can reinstate these plans once you have made your down payment.
#6. Reduce your travel expenses
If you have a habit of traveling a lot, we suggest that you reduce your traveling experience. For example, you can use public transport instead of your own vehicle. This will help to save a lot of money on your fuel expenses.
#7. Downsize
If you have rented an entire apartment or flat, you can rent a room instead. Again, this will help you save hundreds of dollars on a monthly basis.
#8. Sell your unwanted stuff
If you have some household items that you don’t use or need anymore, we suggest that you get them sold. For example, if you are not using your old computer or sound system, you may sell it online. This approach will help you collect some money to make a down payment for your house.
Long story short, if you follow these simple tips, it will be much easier for you to save money for making your down payment. Hopefully, these tips will help you get started and make your down payment successfully.
