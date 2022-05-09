News
Sparky the Seal show returns to Como Park Zoo
The Sparky the Seal show returned to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul over the weekend after a five-year hiatus.
Following the show’s Saturday debut, Nico the sea lion and Cash the seal showed off to a Mother’s day audience at the newly built Como Harbor on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
The revived Sparky show will incorporate all seven of the animals living in Como Harbor and will be held daily at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The previous star of the Sparky show — the zoo’s oldest sea lion — died last month at age 31.
Review: Stunning vocal performances fill Minnesota Opera’s ‘Carmen’ with desolate passion
Before there was Johnny and Amber, there was Don José and Carmen, a toxic love that acts as a textbook for how to not have romantic relationships. With the Depp vs. Heard trial putting the topic of intimate partner violence in the news, Minnesota Opera’s production (co-produced with the Glimmerglass Festival) of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” feels particularly timely.
A brutal story of jealousy and violent misogyny, the tragic opéra comique has some of the most ubiquitous melodies in all of opera, with themes that have permeated modern culture. Carmen’s famous “Habenera,” the “Toreador” melody, and other themes have found their way into the Muppet Show episodes, the Marx Brothers, TV ads, the movie “Up,” and many more.
Infused in the music are elements of Spanish folk melodies and flamenco rhythms, which Bizet uses to establish Carmen’s “otherness” as a Romani woman. Rather than minimize the cultural appropriation of Bizet’s music, stage director Denyce Graves leans into the Romani aspect of the plot, highlighting the oppressed group’s humanity by showing their deep sense of community.
“Carmen” at the Ordway, performed with a double cast, is a bit of a homecoming for Graves, who performed the title role with Minnesota Opera back in 1991.
Working with a keen design team, Graves brings a somber, desolate feeling to the piece, full of symbolism. The lighting design by Robert Wierzel and Amith Chandrashaker uses extreme breaks between light and dark to show contrasting life choices: freedom on the one hand, and constraint on the other. When Don José (played on opening night by the impressive Won Whi Choi) deserts the army and runs away with Carmen and the Romani travelers, the set opens up to reveal a bright, white light, one that offers new possibilities. But the new freedom, for Don José, is itself suffocating.
Riccardo Hernández’s scenic design plays up the bullfighter imagery. The first scene features a giant red door that looks like a matador cape. Later, during the bull fight, there are blown up photographs of the toreador in action. These details reinforce the analogy of Don José and Carmen’s relationship with that of a bullfighter and bull, though who is the bull and who is the fighter is a little wiggly.
One the one hand, Carmen, played on opening night by Maya Lahyani, is the smarter of the two, equipped with her intelligence, strength and sexuality. Don José meanwhile is overcome by his own emotions and animal instinct. On the other hand, Don José literally ties Carmen up with a rope when he tries to arrest her — an ominous ending to the first scene.
Carmen just wants the freedom to love how she loves and who she loves, for as long as that love lasts. Lahyani’s performance, with her throaty sound and slightly gawky yet fierce sensuality, makes a strong case for why that should be OK. Ultimately, being her true self is not permitted in the context of patriarchal structures and Don José’s unhinged brutality.
Symone Harcum, who was a delight in Minnesota Opera’s “The Anonymous Lover” earlier in the season, brings a stellar performance as Micaela, Don José’s childhood sweetheart. Forthright and good, Micaela has her own strength, and Harcum sounds incredible.
Throughout the story, Bizet’s music seduces with its style and emotion. With an orchestra ably conducted by Elias Grandy, furious triangle playing, a marvelous on-stage Spanish guitar solo, and a strong cast of singers, the music is a riveting accompaniment to the story’s horrific trajectory.
- What: Minnesota Opera’s production of “Carmen”
- When: 7:30 p.m. May 12, 14, 19, 21; 2 p.m. May 15 and 22
- Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $25-258; my.mnopera.org
- Capsule: Bizet’s riveting music carries audiences along on a plot of toxic violence and murderous jealousy.
Wild can’t take control in Game 4, Blues even series at 2-2
ST. LOUIS — With a chance to take complete control of the first-round series, the Wild suffered a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center.
The series is tied at 2-2 with Game 5 in St. Paul on Tuesday and Game 6 in St. Louis on Thursday.
In a desperation move designed to spark the group, the Blues started Jordan Binnington between the pipes, his recent postseason struggled be damned.
While he entered Game 4 with an 0-9 postseason record since hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, not to mention a 4.20 goals against average and a .875 save percentage in that span, the Blues felt Binnington could provide them with a shot of life.
That he did.
After ceding the crease to Ville Husso to open the playoff series, Binnington gave the Blues exactly what they needed, finishing with 28 saves in the game.
It was a fast start to the first period for the home team before Blues winger Jordan Kyrou broke the ice with a goal make it 1-0 in favor of the Blues.
That fully activated the home crowd in St. Louis, and a few minutes later, Kevin Fiala took a double minor that put the Wild on the penalty kill. If the Blues scored at any point on that extended power play, there’s no doubt Enterprise Center would’ve erupted.
Instead, the Wild stepped up big time on the penalty kill with Marc-Andre Fleury making a handful of big saves, and Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba both contributing with a big defensive play.
Not long after the Wild finished off the penalty kill, Kirill Kaprizov carved out space in front, accepted a pass from Jared Spurgeon, and wired a shot into the back of the net to help the Wild tie the game at 1-1.
That said, the Blues continued to pressure the Wild, and midway through the second period, they finally broke through with a pair of goals in 54 seconds.
The flurry on Fleury started with David Perron accepting a pass from Ryan O’Reilly, then backhanding a shot on net. While the puck initially stayed out, it eventually trickled past the goal line when Marcus Foligno’s clearing attempt took a bad bounce off of Fleury’s back.
That goal made it 2-1 in favor of the Blues and the weren’t done. On the ensuing shift, O’Reilly forced a turnover, and Kyrou promptly got in his bag with a highlight-reel goal to stretch the lead to 3-1.
With the Wild chasing the game at that point, Matt Boldy got them back into it with a goal to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was eerily similar to Perron’s goal earlier in the game, as the puck sat on the goal line for a few seconds before Boldy knocked it in.
With a chance to tie the game midway through the second period, and perhaps take complete control of the series in the process, the Wild couldn’t capitalize with the man advantage. They finished 0 for 4 on the power play in the game.
In the waning minutes of the game, Perron scored an empty-netter to make it 5-2, then O’Reilly finalized the score at 6-2 with a goal on the power play.
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow’s forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol’s steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia’s Victory Day holiday.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing Saturday in the eastern village of Bilohorivka and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war.
Authorities said about 90 people had been taking shelter in the basement. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, but “most likely all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, he said. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia’s forces are bent on capturing.
As Moscow prepared to celebrate the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany with a Victory Day military parade on Monday, a lineup of Western leaders and celebrities made surprise visits to Ukraine in a show of support.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country’s flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2’s Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song “Stand by Me.”
The newly appointed acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, trumpeting plans for the eventual U.S. return to the Ukrainian capital after Moscow’s forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago and began focusing on the capture of the Donbas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others warned in recent days that Russian attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Victory Day, and some cities declared curfews or cautioned people against gathering in public. Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to want to proclaim some kind of triumph in Ukraine when he addresses the troops on Red Square.
“They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN. “They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO. And they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe.”
Russian forces struggled to complete their takeover of Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble. The sprawling seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand was the only part of the city not under Russian control.
The last of the women, children and older civilians who were taking shelter with the fighters in the Azovstal plant were evacuated Saturday. Buses carrying over 170 evacuees from the steelworks and other parts of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, U.N. officials said.
The Ukrainian defenders in the steel mill have rejected deadlines set by the Russians for laying down their arms.
Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill, said the site was targeted overnight by warplanes, artillery and tanks.
“We are under constant shelling,” he said online, adding that Russian ground troops tried to storm the plant — a claim Russian officials denied in recent days — and lay mines. Palamar reported a “multitude of casualties.”
Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another member of the Azov Regiment, said there were a couple of hundred wounded soldiers at the plant but declined to reveal how many able-bodied fighters remained. He said fighters didn’t have lifesaving equipment and had to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that had collapsed under the shelling.
“Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy,” Samoilenko said.
The Ukrainian government has reached out to international organizations to try to secure safe passage for the defenders.
On the economic front, leaders from the Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.
The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia, cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest TV stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services, and cutting off Russia’s industrial sector from wood products, industrial engines, boilers and bulldozers.
Trudeau met with Zelenskyy and made a surprise visit to Irpin, which was damaged in Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv. The Ukrainian president also met with the German parliament speaker, Bärbel Bas, in Kyiv to discuss further defense assistance.
Jill Biden visited western Ukraine for a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena Zelenska.
Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago, drawing parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism. The black-and-white footage showed Zelenskyy standing in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.
Zelenskyy said that generations of Ukrainians understood the significance of the words “Never again,” a phrase often used as a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.
Elsewhere, on Ukraine’s coast, explosions echoed again across the major Black Sea port of Odesa. At least five blasts were heard, according to local media.
The Ukrainian military said Moscow was focusing its main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine.
In a sign of the dogged resistance that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.
But Moscow’s forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.
The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is making “significant progress,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.
However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna, regional authorities said.
Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People’s Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting.
The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kharkiv city.
South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.
“This war is treacherous,” the governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on social media. “It is near, even when it is invisible.”
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
