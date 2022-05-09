Start Investing Now! 5 Ethically Correct Investment Apps For You

Share Pin 0 Shares

Investing is inevitably the wisest way to make use of your extra money. Even little amount of money in a gradual way can build for you a lot of wealth after the maturity period and raise your net worth. So, never miss out the opportunity to put your hard-earned cash on fruitful investments and today, with mobile technology you can start investing instantly. There’s a lot of investments apps realising more returns with lower savings in ethically correct ways. Further, many apps are growing out of the crude finance, trade and stock market concepts and help interested investors to get indulged in real stock market investments.

Here is a list of few popular and principled investments apps for the new-age traders and investors, and of course the common people to start uplifting their wealth portfolios.

Robinhood

If there’s one app that let users start involving in the investment game with needing a huge amount of money, then it is Robinhood. With it, users can buy and trade US-listed stocks as well as ETFs without paying any commission at all. Thus, it is a largely different and better than any other stock brokers who charge $10 for each purchase.

Stash

Besides an app meant for investments, Stash offers an educational guide to newbies on how can tactfully save money for higher returns. It provides a rulebook to the users on how to improve and manage their wealth portfolio. Fractional shares, minimum account balances, and value-based investments are some of its major features.

Acorns

Acorns is the best option for those who want to contribute on regular basis instead of lump sum one time investments. Users just need to link their debit or credit cards and it rounds up every transaction into the next dollar and invests the extra or “spare change”. It spends those in most profitable and well-managed ETF portfolios. The fees for the account are also minimal, i.e. $1 per month for balanced less than $5,000. Thus, Acorns help you save a lot with a just small amount of dollars and sometimes with a fraction of dollar.

Stockpile

It comes with a unique approach for the eager stock market players to buy and sell stocks. The users can buy fractional shares of any organisation or listed company through the app. With no monthly charges, it offers 1000 options for investments which include ETFs as well as single stocks. Specially designed for encouraging the young ones to involve in the stock market game, Stockpile facilities gifting of shares and transferring basket of stocks to other’s account.

M1 Finance

One of the great app enabling starters to build a portfolio to start trading for free. The users can create and maintain an active portfolio of both stocks and ETFs. While the users can create a diversified portfolio or a “custom pie” on their own through M1 Finance, they can also get fractional shares with it.

Conventionally, to indulge in investments one need a broker or at least a financial advisor to invest your hard earned dollars prudently. So, nothing is better than having one of these apps that offer a steady approach for investments and trading of stocks with or without minimal fees.

If you are interested into the apps business, then try coming out with one such investment app idea which will help beginners, adults as well as retired persons to allocate their cash flow wisely and grow wealth with time.