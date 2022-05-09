Finance
Stock Market and Risk Management System
Recently, I had a task to make some calculator that would, with a given risk value for the deal, calculate the necessary trading lot for trading in futures on the stock market. The task has been set, and it is needed to seek its solution.
The first thing I, of course, went to the Internet in search of information on this issue. Moreover, here he was very much surprised, discovering that this information is so specific that it is practically wholly absent from the network.
Having looked through an incredible number of different sites, where he read about the calculation of a lot in the Forex market, I realized that he would have to do it himself. Below, in steps, it will show an algorithm for simple actions that allows you to calculate the trading lot for FORTS futures correctly.
However, before we move on, he details the task, so that it becomes clearer why we need it.
You have all heard about this concept as a “risk management system” (or “money management system”) and probably heard about the “fixed interest method.” This method is that when opening a transaction, we risk not the entire amount of the deposit, but only a part, some small percentage. Most often this is 1-2% (“1% rule”).
So, now our task is to calculate the necessary trading lot for the transaction, but not based on the entire amount of the deposit, but only on the percentage of the sediment that we will indicate.
First of all, you need to get theoretical knowledge about the exchange trade and understand whether you need it? It is necessary to know how the exchange trade is organized in our country. In addition to stock exchanges, brokers and traders, regulators, self-regulating organizations, registrars, depositories, clearing organizations and clearing centers, clearing houses and depositories are among the players in the stock market not only in the US but also in any country.
Further, one should familiarize with such a phenomenon as a trading terminal. After the trader entered the purchase or sale application with the help of the terminal, before entering the exchange, it comes to the trading system of the broker. Such systems are equipped with authorization and limitation tools that allow you to route the application to the market, and also give the client information about its status and the current state of its portfolio. At the same time, it is essential to know that most of the applications on modern exchanges are generated by robots, for which brokerage systems have an API for connection.
Trading robots can make hundreds and thousands of applications within seconds, so the most important thing for them is speed. That is why the work on the scheme “user (robot) – brokerage system – the core of the exchange” cannot satisfy all traders – because there is an extra link in the form of a brokerage system. That is why there was a technology that allows optimizing this chain as much as possible – direct access to the exchange.
After gaining theoretical skills and learning more about technologies, many traders go straight to trading – and lose money. Moving gradually is necessary. It was for such a smooth “working out” in the specifics of the stock market and the habituation to the chosen means of trading that a test or virtual exchange trade was invented.
In addition to software, many traders pay attention to the “iron” component of work in the stock market. Therefore, before seriously plunging into the world of exchange battles, it is worth exploring and the range of gadgets for trading – how to know if any tool can help make more money.
Finance
The Definition of Bitcoin
Bitcoin is known as the very first decentralized digital currency, they’re basically coins that can send through the Internet. 2009 was the year where bitcoin was born. The creator’s name is unknown, however the alias Satoshi Nakamoto was given to this person.
Advantages of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin transactions are made directly from person to person trough the internet. There’s no need of a bank or clearinghouse to act as the middle man. Thanks to that, the transaction fees are way too much lower, they can be used in all the countries around the world. Bitcoin accounts cannot be frozen, prerequisites to open them don’t exist, same for limits. Every day more merchants are starting to accept them. You can buy anything you want with them.
How Bitcoin works.
It’s possible to exchange dollars, euros or other currencies to bitcoin. You can buy and sell as it were any other country currency. In order to keep your bitcoins, you have to store them in something called wallets. These wallet are located in your pc, mobile device or in third party websites. Sending bitcoins is very simple. It’s as simple as sending an email. You can purchase practically anything with bitcoins.
Why Bitcoins?
Bitcoin can be used anonymously to buy any kind of merchandise. International payments are extremely easy and very cheap. The reason of this, is that bitcoins are not really tied to any country. They’re not subject to any kind regulation. Small businesses love them, because there’re no credit card fees involved. There’re persons who buy bitcoins just for the purpose of investment, expecting them to raise their value.
Ways of Acquiring Bitcoins.
1) Buy on an Exchange: people are allowed to buy or sell bitcoins from sites called bitcoin exchanges. They do this by using their country currencies or any other currency they have or like.
2) Transfers: persons can just send bitcoins to each other by their mobile phones, computers or by online platforms. It’s the same as sending cash in a digital way.
3) Mining: the network is secured by some persons called the miners. They’re rewarded regularly for all newly verified transactions. Theses transactions are fully verified and then they are recorded in what’s known as a public transparent ledger. These individuals compete to mine these bitcoins, by using computer hardware to solve difficult math problems. Miners invest a lot of money in hardware. Nowadays, there’s something called cloud mining. By using cloud mining, miners just invest money in third party websites, these sites provide all the required infrastructure, reducing hardware and energy consumption expenses.
Storing and saving bitcoins.
These bitcoins are stored in what is called digital wallets. These wallets exist in the cloud or in people’s computers. A wallet is something similar to a virtual bank account. These wallets allow persons to send or receive bitcoins, pay for things or just save the bitcoins. Opposed to bank accounts, these bitcoin wallets are never insured by the FDIC.
Types of wallets.
1) Wallet in cloud: the advantage of having a wallet in the cloud is that people don’t need to install any software in their computers and wait for long syncing processes. The disadvantage is that the cloud may be hacked and people may lose their bitcoins. Nevertheless, these sites are very secure.
2) Wallet on computer: the advantage of having a wallet on the computer is that people keep their bitcoins secured from the rest of the internet. The disadvantage is that people may delete them by formatting the computer or because of viruses.
Bitcoin Anonymity.
When doing a bitcoin transaction, there’s no need to provide the real name of the person. Each one of the bitcoin transactions are recorded is what is known as a public log. This log contains only wallet IDs and not people’s names. so basically each transaction is private. People can buy and sell things without being tracked.
Bitcoin innovation.
Bitcoin established a whole new way of innovation. The bitcoin software is all open source, this means anyone can review it. A nowadays fact is that bitcoin is transforming world’s finances similar to how web changed everything about publishing. The concept is brilliant. When everyone has access to the whole bitcoin global market, new ideas appear. Transaction fees reductions is a fact of bitcoin. Accepting bitcoins cost anything, also they’re very easy to setup. Charge backs don’t exist. The bitcoin community will generate additional businesses of all kinds.
Finance
Floatation of a Company and Prospectus
Once a company has been registered, it has to take off. This is described as floatation of a company. It is true that a company comes into existence once registered and can immediately upon do business. But a newly formed company often needs to get sufficient capital to take off. The promoters there have to take necessary steps to take off. The promoters there have to take necessary steps to obtain working capital for the successful take off of the company.
Where there is an existing business in the form may be of a sole business or a partnership, which is taken over by the new company, the capital of the former business becomes part of the capital to float the new company. Similarly there is transfer of capital where one company takes over another.
There exist various ways of floating or raising capital for a company. The method is usually affected by the type of company: whether private or public.
Private companies usually rely on equity contributions from their shareholders, though new shares may be issued for cash.
Also, capital may be raised by debentures, loans and overdraft. It could also be floated by private placement. On the other hand, public companies may be financed to take off by equity contributions, debentures, loans and overdraft and private placement. But additionally, it could invite the public to buy shares and purchase its debentures by being quoted in the stock or capital market.
PROSPECTUS
A public company invites the public to subscribe for its shares and debentures through the issuing of a prospectus. Section 48 of the Investments and Securities Act (I.S.A.) provides that it shall not be lawful to issue any form of application for securities in a public company unless the form is issued with a prospectus of the company.
A prospectus is any notice, circular, advertisement, or other invitation offering to the public for subscription or purchase any shares or debentures of a company.
The ISA by section 57(1) provides that no prospectus shall be issued by or on behalf of a company or in relation to an intended company unless, on or before the date of its publication, a copy has been delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission for registration.
CONTENT OF A PROSPECTUS
By section 50(1) of the Investment and Securities Act every prospectus issued by or on behalf of a company must state:
– The number of founders or management or deferred shares (if any).
– Directors’ qualification shares (if any) and remuneration of the directors as provided in the articles.
– Names, addresses and descriptions of the directors or proposed directors;
– The minimum subscription, which is the amount, which in the opinion of the directors, must be raised through the issue in order to provide sums for the following matters.
a) The price of any property purchased which is to be paid for out of the proceeds of the issue;
b) Any preliminary expenses and underwriting commission payable by the company.
c) Repayment of any money borrowed by the company in view of a and b above
d) The amount to be provided in respect of the matters stated in (iv) otherwise than out of the proceeds of the issues and the sources of such amounts.
– The time of the opening of the subscription lists.
– The amount payable on application and allotment on each share.
– Particulars of shares and debentures issued otherwise than for cash
– Particulars of options on shares or debentures
– Particulars of vendors of properties sold to the company.
– Amount paid for property, stating amount paid for goodwill.
– Date, parties, and general nature of every material contract.
– Names and addresses of the company’s auditors.
– Directors interest in the property proposed to be acquired by the company.
– Preliminary expenses, commission and brokerage.
Promoters remuneration.
EXPERT STATEMENT IN A PROSPECTUS
Where a prospectus includes a statement made by an expert before it is issued, two conditions must be satisfied:
1. He must have given his consent and must not, before delivery of a copy of the prospectus for registration, have withdrawn his written consent to the issue with his statement included;
2. A statement that he has given his consent must be contained in the prospectus.
LIABILITY IN RESPECT OF PROSPECTUS.
Since potential investors in the company know little or nothing about the company, the contents of a prospectus must include material facts as would enable the investing public to make a correct assessment of the true purpose and position of the company. Consequently, the prospectus must not contain false or misleading statements or information. The company and those responsible for the issue of a prospectus that contains misstatements at the action of the subscriber maybe civil or criminal.
CIVIL REMEDIES.
This is both under the common law and the CAMA 2004; and they are:
1. Action by the aggrieved subscriber in damages for fraud under section 562, he may sue for compensation.
2. Action for recession of the contract of allotment (section 571).
To succeed in a claim for damages and /or recession under the common law, such subscribers must prove:
a) That the misstatements is a material statement of facts;
b) That he was induced by the misrepresentation to subscribe for the shares;
c) That the misrepresentation was fraudulent and that it was made by a person acting on behalf of the company;
d) That he suffered loss or damage thereby. Under the CAMA, to succeed, the aggrieved subscriber must prove that the prospectus contained a misstatement which he relied upon and thereby suffered loss.
CRIMINAL PROCEDURES
By section 563, any officer of the company who authorizes the issue of a prospectus, or a statement in lieu of prospectus, which contains untrue statements shall be guilty of an offense and be liable on conviction upon an indictment to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or fine not exceeding N5, 000 or both; or summary conviction to a term of 3 months or a fine of N500 or both.
Finance
Anniversary Cards Are a Celebration of Your Marriage
The day of your anniversary is one of the most important days of a couples lives. This day signifies the culmination of a couple’s love and affection for one another. The anniversary day will be a time for sharing presents and giving gifts. The best gifts do not necessarily have to come from a luxury retail store nor do they have to be incredibly expensive. The gift does have to be significant to your partner and should express your love. One great gift option that will last as long as your love from your partner is a nice anniversary card. These cards and online anniversary e-cards can be customized in so many different ways it will blow your mind.
One of the best ways to customize your anniversary card is to add certain pictures and photos to it. These photos can be pictures that you have taken with your partner. The best pictures to use are of those memorable moments that you have shared with one another. One great option would be the first time you and your partner took pictures together. This represents a milestone in the relationship that can never be duplicated. This option is just one of the many great options that you can use to customize your anniversary card.
Another great option for those that want to purchase an anniversary card would be to create one online. A online card can be customized with pictures that you have found all over the internet. The internet is full of loving images that can be added to your anniversary card that will enhance the look of it. These photos typically can be found from an image shake or from Google search. In any case, you are sure to find a number of images or videos that you can add to an online anniversary card. This option allows you to send this card through email or download and print it out.
As you can easily see there are a number of different options available to you when it comes to customizing an anniversary card. These cards are the perfect way to show your partner that you truly love and care for them deeply. These cards are not hard to find and can even be made online with just a little bit of effort. When searching for a card make sure that it fits your partner’s personality type. After finding this card simply endorse it with your name and give it to your partner, it is sure to make their day.
Stock Market and Risk Management System
Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak ends; Mets split doubleheader against Phillies and become first MLB team to 20 wins
The Definition of Bitcoin
Wild winger Matt Boldy nets first career playoff goal in losing effort
Floatation of a Company and Prospectus
Anniversary Cards Are a Celebration of Your Marriage
Yankees drop second half of doubleheader with Rangers
Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann continues Camden Yards dominance in 4-2 win over Royals in second game of doubleheader
Eliminate Stagnation in Your Life: Prayers That Deal With Spirit of Stagnation
PCI DSS Certification – Is It Mandatory To Perform Third Party PCI Compliance Audit And PCI Scan?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion