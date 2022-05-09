Finance
Strengthening the Marriage Bond – Developing Greater Intimacy in Your Marriage
Intimacy is a part of the strong foundation a marriage is standing upon. Over the time through which a relationship matures, interactions and the kind of connection we have changes and often intimacy shrinks back to hugs and kisses and the occasional intercourse. Let’s have a look how we can reintroduce intimacy into our marriage.
What is intimacy?
Many people think of intimacy as hot passionate lovemaking but it is much more than that. Definitions vary and include words like close acquaintance, familiarity, having mutual interests of affections, an established friendship, involved in sexual relationship etc.
According to Wikipedia ‘an intimate relationship is a particularly close interpersonal relationship and can be defined by these characteristics: enduring behavioral interdependence, repeated interactions, emotional attachment, and need fulfillment.
How does it show?
Intimacy can be communicated through a look, by a touch, with words and without them. Couples have their individual language of intimate communication, which they develop in their relationship. What might be an intimate exchange for one couple might mean nothing to another. Physical intimacy is thought of as romantic or passionate love and attachment, or sexual activity.
Why does it change?
Without intimacy it is more comparable to a friendship. Based on the nature of how relationships develop it is normal that at the beginning there is usually a lot of physical intimacy. Over time this reduces and sense of comfort and stability enters the relationship. Various reasons like sexual blocks or fears, changes in career or the demands at work, starting a family and meeting the needs of a growing family all can push intimacy to the background.
Reactivate your intimate bond
Like with all the things you value in your life you first have to make them a conscious priority. Set an intent to focus on reactivating and re-energizing your intimate connection with each other. Start by communicating what it is that is important to you, what it is that you like and find out what it is for your partner. Even though you might have been together for years, remember that we all develop and change.
Make and set specific times, for example a date night once a week, where it is just the two of you spending time together. Organize something different each week, one week you, the next your partner. Create an intimate space in your home, for example your bedroom, where you de-clutter anything that isn’t needed. Make it your sacred space by adding anything that enhances a sense of intimacy, for example candles, incense, nice relaxing music or cushions. Make sure it fits both you and your partner, so you might want to redecorate it together.
Take time – this is not about rushing into something or making ‘it’ happen. Leave any expectation outside the house and just enjoy time together. Remember that even though you know your partner, developing greater intimacy is like exploring new territory – you don’t know what you’ll find so be an interested, curious, understanding and patient explorer. Most of all, have fun!
Finance
The E-2 US Visa: A Good Immigration-Related Option for Foreign Entrepreneurs
The E-2 visa allows entrepreneurs from partner countries to come to the United States and start a business. Though not right for everyone, this immigration-related opportunity has quickly become an intriguing option for many entrepreneurs. Qualified applicants enter the US under favorable tax terms and may bring family members to work or study in the USA.
1. Partner Country Requirement. Unlike many similar immigration-related options, the E-2 visa is available only to citizens of partner countries. Partner countries are those who have bilateral investment treaties or free trade agreements with the United States. Examples include Australia, Canada, and Taiwan. Citizens of non-partner countries, such as China, should become citizens of a partner country before applying for the E-2 US visa. The relative ease of gaining Canadian or Austrian citizenship makes this two-step process feasible for many citizens of non-partner countries.
2. US Investment Requirement. Another requirement for E-2 visa applicants is monetary investment in the formation of a US business. There is no specific dollar minimum for the investment. Case outcomes, however, suggest the investment should be $50,000 or more spent partially to hire one or more US-based employees.
3. High-Level Position Requirement. The E-2 visa applicant must be relatively high within the given startup business. This is measured two ways. The E-2 visa applicant’s ownership share in the start-up company should exceed 50%. And he or she must hold a position in the business equivalent to manager or higher, though other employees within the business can be responsible for the company’s daily operation and management.
4. Tax Advantage. One of the E-2 visa’s most attractive qualities is its tax advantage. The introduction of the overseas assets tax sharply reduced earnings for non-US citizens with green cards. The E-2 visa, on the other hand, is not a green card-related visa. It is instead a temporary two-year visa that can be extended or renewed within certain limitations. If the visa holder does not exceed the residence time in the United States, he or she is under no obligation to pay the overseas asset tax.
5. Bringing Family Members to USA. The E-2 visa holder may bring family members to the United States, including children under twenty-one years old and a spouse. Once in the USA, the spouse can apply for a permit to engage in any work in America (though certain professionals require additional licensing or qualifications). The children likewise have free access to American public schools, as well as access to American public universities.
For many entrepreneurs, the E-2 visa may be one of the best immigration-related US visa options available.
Finance
New Small Business Loans Starter Guide: What Are Your Options for Financing As a New Business Owner?
It’s not easy at all for new businesses to get all of the funding they need. Even if you have excellent personal credit, you still might have trouble obtaining all of the business money you need. The good news is that there are a variety of options available these days, including online banks and crowdfunding. Just take the time to research all of the new small business loans and determine which ones you should try going for.
Microloans might be worth looking into as well. There are SBA microloans, which are typically available up to $50,000, as well as non-profit organizations that offer micro-lending options for up to $35,000.
Before applying to any kind of loan, there are a few factors you must consider about your own finances. In addition to your own credit report, you need proof that you will be able to repay the loan. Make sure you communicate any experience and expertise you have that will be directly applied to the business you are trying to establish.
You’ve probably come to the realization that new small business loans don’t come with the lowest interest rates. If you’ve been in business for less than two years, you will have a more difficult time qualifying for a big loan with a low interest rate. If your credit isn’t the best, you might have to put up some collateral and get a secured loan.
New Small Business Loans for Equipment
If it’s primarily equipment you need, then go for an equipment financial loan. This type of loan is specifically designed to help organizations pay for the equipment and machinery they need for getting started. They are similar in structure to a traditional loan, although the repayment terms can be for a longer period of time. Keep in mind that the proceeds can ONLY be used to purchase the machinery / equipment you need. The downside to an equipment loan, obviously, is that if you default, the lender has the right seize that equipment.
While some entrepreneurs actually take out a personal loan to fund their startup, this might not be the best idea considering that if the business should fail, you and you alone will be responsible for it. Not only will the business fail, but your own personal credit will be destroyed.
Your best bet is to look for new small business loans with online lenders, such as US Business Funding. There are many options available, such as vendor programs, equipment leasing and financing, working capital, and so forth. The approval rate is very high, and you can get started right away.
Finance
Tips to Boost Your Tax Refund in 2018
Now that tax season is over, did you have to pay taxes instead of getting a refund? You’re definitely not alone, and there will probably be a repeat performance next year.
There are several things you can do to increase your chance for a refund and you don’t have to be a tax accountant to take advantage of these deductions. The key is to start planning now, and not wait until the end of the year. Below is a list of what you should do.
Contribute to a 401K or IRA
Most people think the only reason to contribute to a retirement fund is to ensure financial independence as you age, but it can also have short-term tax benefits. Most of the time the money you put towards your 401K and IRA are tax-deductible and are not included in your taxable income.
Donate to a Charity
Charitable donations or expenses tied to volunteering can all be itemized and deducted from your income at tax time. Just remember to save all receipts and keep track of all the miles you travel on behalf of a charity or the organization you are volunteering for. These miles will be deductible at 14 cents per mile for 2018.
Buy a Primary Residence
There’s a clear tax benefit to owning a home. The interest you pay on your mortgage is all tax deductible. For the first several years, mortgage payments go towards interest, which will radically decrease your adjusted gross income at tax time. Think about paying January 2019’s mortgage payment in December to get the maximum tax benefit in April.
Invest in Solar Energy
If you’re making a list of home improvements, consider adding solar panels to that list. Solar will earn homeowners up to 30% of their installation costs in tax credits. I would hurry because those credits will decrease after 2019.
Claim Education Credits
Student loan interest and/or tuition can be used as a tax deduction. Current students can also access the American Opportunity Credit, which covers up to $2,500 annually for four years, and the Lifetime Learning Credit, which can cover up to $2,000 per tax return.
Start A Home Business
Starting and maintaining a business in your home will give you a new source of income, but more importantly, allow you to take deductions on all income that is generated from the business. These specific deductions may include business expenses, portions of your mortgage, utilities, repairs, and even the startup costs for the business.
Medical or Dental Expenses
Many of your medical and dental expenses are tax-deductible as is the transportation and parking costs.
Open a Flexible Spending Plan
Many employers offer flexible spending plans that will let their employees contribute towards their annual medical expenses. These medical contributions generally do not count towards taxable income.
Job Hunting
If you find yourself in the hunt for a new job this coming year, remember you can write off some of the expenses associated with finding new employment. These write-offs include clothing, travel, food, etc. And, these expenses are deductible even if employment is not found within the tax year.
Make Estimated Payments
As is often said, the best defense is a good offense. If you’re concerned that your deductions will not cover you appropriately for the tax year, it will be advantageous to make quarterly payments that you and your tax accountant think will cover your income that is not subject to withholding tax.
Start a Family
Child tax credits are still included in the new tax reform bill. In fact, they have been increased from $1,000 per child to $2,000.
Find Every Available Tax Credit
We’ve named many tax credits in this article, but there are many more that can be utilized. Some of these include childcare costs for low-income households and adoption. Keep in mind that tax credits are more valued than simple deductions because they can reduce your taxable income on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
The tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was signed into law in December provided a major overhaul to the previous tax law. This law will affect your tax planning for 2018 so it will be important to have a pro do your taxes. No matter how much you think you know or how much research you do, a professional will be able to identify those tax deductions and tax credits that will be beneficial to you. A professional will also help you stay organized and minimize your tax obligation.
Remember, be a wise taxpayer and learn how to make money out of your tax return.
