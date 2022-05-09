Finance
Taking a Hard Look at Long-Term Care Insurance
For many Americans, buying insurance to cover your home, car and health is standard practice. But long-term care insurance is a mystery for many, even though it offers important financial protection against some of life’s uncertainties.
The goal of long-term care (LTC) insurance is to protect the policy owner from footing the entire bill of an extended stay in a healthcare facility, such as a nursing home or rehabilitation center.
Because there’s no telling whether you will need long-term care in the future, and the costs can run very high if you do, it’s worth your while to learn about your long-term care insurance options and make an informed decision.
It’s possible that at some point later in life you may need specialized care. For example, as you get older, your physician may discharge you to a nursing home following a hospitalization for surgery or illness. Fortunately, Medicare will cover qualified stays up to 100 days. Sometimes, however, deteriorating mental or physical health caused by an accident, illness or dementia will lead to an extended stay in a nursing home or ongoing in-home nursing care. When this happens, even families that are in a good financial position may need to balance the expense of long-term care with their other priorities.
While Medicaid will cover long-term care costs after 100 days, this federal program requires individuals to first deplete their personal savings, among other qualifications. For this reason, even individuals who are financially comfortable may want to carefully consider long-term care insurance.
Here are some factors to think about as you consider long-term care insurance:
· Your age and health may affect your eligibility. Purchasing a policy when you’re relatively young and healthy may mean more years of payments, but it also helps you lock in a benefit that may not be available when you’re older or in the event you experience a health issue. The cost of a policy tends to increase with age, particularly after age 60 when health problems start to become more common. If you have a pre-existing condition, or a family history of one, you may not be eligible to purchase certain policies. Carefully review the fine print to see if any conditions are excluded from coverage.
· Long-term care insurance policies come in many forms-from barebones to all the bells and whistles. Price is only one factor to consider. Compare components of the policies side-by-side to see which plan may make sense for you. Evaluate facilities and programs in your area so that you can match your service expectations with what various policies may cover.
· Most plans are tied to the need for assistance with a pre-determined number of activities of daily living (ADLs) such as dressing, showering and eating. You will pay more if you want a policy that requires fewer concurrent ADLs to trigger benefits.
· Consider nursing home costs in your area to determine whether you want to buy coverage on the higher or lower end of the spectrum. Choose a daily benefit – or the amount of expenses covered each day – you can live with, as you will be expected to make up the difference.
· Most plans have an elimination period, which is the amount of time that must elapse before your insurance covers the bill. This “gap” in benefits ranges from 30 to 180 days. You are responsible for 100 percent of the costs before your benefits begin.
· Inflation protection is a common plan rider that can help offset rising costs of care by increasing your eligible lifetime benefits under the plan. It’s worth considering if you can afford the cost of a more generous lifetime limit.
Your financial advisor can help you calculate whether your projected future income and assets can withstand the cost of long-term care if the need arises. If there’s any doubt, a long-term care insurance policy may make sense. Together you can review your options and choose a plan that helps you meet your long-term goals for financial security.
How to Choose the Best Online Penny Stock Broker
Selecting the best online penny stock broker is absolutely key to your long-term success with trading penny stocks. Your broker will play a major role in helping you find and execute micro cap stock trades in a crisp and accurate manner. But how do you determine who is the best online penny stock broker?
Different Brokers For Different Traders
In all honesty, it just isn’t that easy because brokers and brokerage fees change constantly and what you personally require to succeed with nano stocks or micro cap stocks may be very different from what another person requires. You should read my comprehensive review of over a dozen different online penny stock brokers. But for now you need to understand how one goes about selecting the best online broker for his or her situation.
If you really know what you are doing and you have been studying micro cap stocks for quite some time, you probably do not want to lose a good percentage of your profits to broker fees. But don’t simply rely on this desire to be thrifty to make your decision.
If you are new to penny stock trading, you really should consider paying a little more for a full service broker at first. They can help you learn the ropes and develop good habits for trading nano cap stocks. Sometimes the best online broker is not the one who can give you the cheapest service but the one who can guide you to good habits over the long-term. Services like Fidelity and Charles Schwab provide excellent full service brokerage options online.
Discount Brokers For Experienced Traders
Then maybe a few months down the line, you can connect to a discount broker like Zecco or E*Trade. These give you the functionality to execute your micro cap stock trades without many of the research bells and whistles (although both services are growing and evolving, providing more and more research tools). Over time, you might make far money with these discount brokers simply because every single transaction fee is 5 to 25 percent less than what you might pay for a full service broker.
No matter who you choose, you absolutely need to work with one of the best online penny stock brokers. These brokers are plugged into the latest information from the Pink Sheets to the OTCBB. They establish and maintain relationships with market makers other third parties that simply aren’t available to you.
But if you’re new, again, don’t skimp on penny stock brokers. Don’t let some sly sales pitch convince you a newsletter or software “robot” will give you all the winning picks and you just need to execute them. That, my friends, is snake oil.
The Economic Role Of Agriculture In China
The “Chinese economic miracle” seems to have captured the whole world’s attention, especially when it comes to production, manufacturing, sourcing, FDI inflow to China etc’. But do we know about the biggest sector in the Chinese labour market – the agricultural sector?
The PRC inherited a ruined country, exhausted from both man made disasters such as warlords, civil wars, occupation, and natural disasters, droughts, famine, and floods.
During the Mao era, the Chinese government carried out a wide ranging land reform in the rural areas. Farmers with little or no land were given land of their own, significantly arousing their enthusiasm for production. Overall in Mao’s period, China’s agriculture developed slowly, with some golden times such as 1953-57 when the yearly gross output increased by 4.5% on average.
Under Mao, the conceptual role of agriculture was imperative. The Chinese farmer was basically the equivalent to the Soviet blue collar proletarian, thus the importance of the farmers in the class struggle was fundamental.
After 1978 and under the reforms, China introduced the household contract responsibility system, linking remuneration to output, and started to dismantle the people’s commune system, eliminating the links between organizations of state power and economic organizations. Contracting land out to farmers altered the distribution form of land and mobilized the farmers’ enthusiasm for production. As a result, for six years following 1978, agricultural output grew more than twice as fast as the average growth rate over the previous twenty five years.
The reforms made the market play a basic role in adjusting supply and demand situation for agricultural products and allocating resources, and aroused the farmers’ creativeness and enthusiasm for production.
On the whole, the reformist thrust of China’s economic policy since 1978 has benefited agriculture, as it has benefited the economy in general. Nevertheless, after 30 years of reforms, the sector is still behind most of the other sectors in the Chinese economy.
The economic and political role of agriculture in contemporary China –
1. Food security. In an extremely large and populated country like China, the concept of food security is fundamentally important. The task of feeding its people has been perhaps the first priority of its rulers throughout history.
2. Political and social stability. The farmers of China are known to have a “rebellious spirit”, which is well documented in the history books. When famine, war, or other extreme conditions took place, the farmers of China, whom use to be the majority of the population, and remain to be the largest group of China’s people, chose to strike. Thus, there is a consensus that there is no stability without the farmers / agriculture, and in order to avoid “da luan” – big chaos, the farmers must be kept quiet and content. At present still, the farmers of China are the largest, yet under-represented group, which holds the keys to stability in China.
3. Employment tool. The concept of agriculture as an employment tool in China is a bit of a paradox. On the one hand there is a massive scale of labour surplus in the agricultural sector, resulting in underemployment or even unemployment. On the other hand, agriculture remains to be the biggest sector responsible for the employing feeding, and consequently keeping social and political order of around 60% of China’s population.
4. GDP share. The reforms in the early 1980s initially increased the relatively share of the agricultural sector. The share of agricultural output in the total GDP rose from 30% in 1980 to 33% in 1983. Since then, however, the share of agriculture in the total GDP has fallen fairly steadily, and by 2003 it was only 14%. These figures indicate a relatively small share of the agricultural sector, nevertheless a noteworthy one in the overall performance of the Chinese economy.
What are the main obstacles to the agricultural sector in China than?
1. Natural resources and disasters. At the beginning of the 21st century, China has still to face and deal with a number of severe ecological / environmental problems, some are the consequences of human mistakes, and some are simply a result of “mother nature’s” course. The main problems are water supply, i.e. shortage, wastage and quality. In the agricultural context, irrigation is likely to be the most important factor.
2. Education. Chinese policy documents state that national modernization depends on accelerating quantity-quality transition in the countryside, because a large “low quality” rural populace hinders progression from tradition, poverty and agrarianism to modernity and prosperity.
3. Technology. The standard of a country’s agriculture is appraised, first and foremost, by the competence of its farmers. Poorly trained farmers are not capable of applying advanced methods and new technologies. Deng Xiaoping always stressed the prominent of science and technology in the development of agriculture. He said – “The development of agriculture depends first on policy, and second on science. There is no limit to developments in science and technology, nor to the role that they can play….in the end it may be that science will provide a solution to our agricultural problems”.
Accordingly, China is seeking technology transfer in the agricultural sector, formed by joint ventures with international collaborators.
4. Limited investment from government. Between the Second and Fifth five-year plan periods (1958-1962 and 1976-1980), agriculture’s share of capital construction and other relevant forms of investment made available by the state remained a little over 10%. In 1998 agriculture and irrigation accounted, respectively, for less thsn 2% and 3.5% of all state construction investment.
5. Limited inflow of FDI – foreign direct investment. Most sectors in China enjoy an enormous inflow of FDI, which particularly helped in 2 dimensions – technology transfer and capital availability. The lack of an outside funding, accompanied with a reduced local funding contributed to the deterioration of the agricultural sector.
In conclusion, the agricultural sector in China, unlike other sectors in the Chinese economy, is still rather under developed, and requires a substantial boost from both the local and the international community. It is my prediction than, that more and more foreign investors will discover its enormous potential and act accordingly.
Strengthening the Marriage Bond – Developing Greater Intimacy in Your Marriage
Intimacy is a part of the strong foundation a marriage is standing upon. Over the time through which a relationship matures, interactions and the kind of connection we have changes and often intimacy shrinks back to hugs and kisses and the occasional intercourse. Let’s have a look how we can reintroduce intimacy into our marriage.
What is intimacy?
Many people think of intimacy as hot passionate lovemaking but it is much more than that. Definitions vary and include words like close acquaintance, familiarity, having mutual interests of affections, an established friendship, involved in sexual relationship etc.
According to Wikipedia ‘an intimate relationship is a particularly close interpersonal relationship and can be defined by these characteristics: enduring behavioral interdependence, repeated interactions, emotional attachment, and need fulfillment.
How does it show?
Intimacy can be communicated through a look, by a touch, with words and without them. Couples have their individual language of intimate communication, which they develop in their relationship. What might be an intimate exchange for one couple might mean nothing to another. Physical intimacy is thought of as romantic or passionate love and attachment, or sexual activity.
Why does it change?
Without intimacy it is more comparable to a friendship. Based on the nature of how relationships develop it is normal that at the beginning there is usually a lot of physical intimacy. Over time this reduces and sense of comfort and stability enters the relationship. Various reasons like sexual blocks or fears, changes in career or the demands at work, starting a family and meeting the needs of a growing family all can push intimacy to the background.
Reactivate your intimate bond
Like with all the things you value in your life you first have to make them a conscious priority. Set an intent to focus on reactivating and re-energizing your intimate connection with each other. Start by communicating what it is that is important to you, what it is that you like and find out what it is for your partner. Even though you might have been together for years, remember that we all develop and change.
Make and set specific times, for example a date night once a week, where it is just the two of you spending time together. Organize something different each week, one week you, the next your partner. Create an intimate space in your home, for example your bedroom, where you de-clutter anything that isn’t needed. Make it your sacred space by adding anything that enhances a sense of intimacy, for example candles, incense, nice relaxing music or cushions. Make sure it fits both you and your partner, so you might want to redecorate it together.
Take time – this is not about rushing into something or making ‘it’ happen. Leave any expectation outside the house and just enjoy time together. Remember that even though you know your partner, developing greater intimacy is like exploring new territory – you don’t know what you’ll find so be an interested, curious, understanding and patient explorer. Most of all, have fun!
