News
Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict
By KATHY GANNON
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Arooza was furious and afraid, keeping her eyes open for Taliban on patrol as she and a friend shopped Sunday in Kabul’s Macroyan neighborhood.
The math teacher was fearful her large shawl, wrapped tight around her head, and sweeping pale brown coat would not satisfy the latest decree by the country’s religiously driven Taliban government. After all, more than just her eyes were showing. Her face was visible.
Arooza, who asked to be identified by just one name to avoid attracting attention, wasn’t wearing the all-encompassing burqa preferred by the Taliban, who on Saturday issued a new dress code for women appearing in public. The edict said only a woman’s eyes should be visible.
The decree by the Taliban’s hardline leader Hibaitullah Akhunzada even suggested women shouldn’t leave their homes unless necessary and outlines a series of punishments for male relatives of women violating the code.
It was a major blow to the rights of women in Afghanistan, who for two decades had been living with relative freedom before the Taliban takeover last August — when U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew in the chaotic end to a 20-year war.
A reclusive leader, Akhunzada rarely travels outside southern Kandahar, the traditional Taliban heartland. He favors the harsh elements of the group’s previous time in power, in the 1990s, when girls and women were largely barred from school, work and public life.
Like Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, Akhunzada imposes a strict brand of Islam that marries religion with ancient tribal traditions, often blurring the two.
Akhunzada has taken tribal village traditions where girls often marry at puberty, and rarely leave their homes, and called it a religious demand, analysts say.
The Taliban have been divided between pragmatists and hardliners, as they struggle to transition from an insurgency to a governing body. Meanwhile, their government has been dealing with a worsening economic crisis. And Taliban efforts to win recognition and aid from Western nations have floundered, largely because they have not formed a more representative government, and restricted the rights of girls and women.
Until now, hardliners and pragmatists in the movement have avoided open confrontation.
Yet divisions were deepened in March, on the eve of the new school year, when Akhunzada issued a last-minute decision that girls should not be allowed to go to school after completing the sixth grade. In the weeks ahead of the start of the school year, senior Taliban officials had told journalists all girls would be allowed back in school. Akhunzada asserted that allowing the older girls back to school violated Islamic principles.
A prominent Afghan who meets the leadership and is familiar with their internal squabbles said that a senior Cabinet minister expressed his outrage over Akhunzada’s views at a recent leadership meeting. He spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely.
Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, said he believes Taliban leaders have opted not to spar in public because they fear any perception of divisions could undermine their rule.
“The leadership does not see eye to eye on a number of matters but they all know that if they don’t keep it together, everything might fall apart,” Farhadi said. “In that case, they might start clashes with each other.”
“For that reason, the elders have decided to put up with each other, including when it comes to non-agreeable decisions which are costing them a lot of uproar inside Afghanistan and internationally,” Farhadi added.
Some of the more pragmatic leaders appear to be looking for quiet workarounds that will soften the hard-line decrees. Since March, there has been a growing chorus, even among the most powerful Taliban leaders, to return older girls to school while quietly ignoring other repressive edicts.
Earlier this month, Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, who heads the powerful Haqqani network, told a conference in the eastern city of Khost that girls are entitled to education and that they would soon return to school — though he didn’t say when. He also said that women had a role in building the nation.
“You will receive very good news that will make everyone very happy… this problem will be resolved in the following days,” Haqqani said at the time.
In the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, women wore the customary conservative Muslim dress. Most wore a traditional hijab, consisting of a headscarf and long robe or coat, but few covered their faces, as directed by the Taliban leader a day earlier. Those wearing a burqa, a head-to-toe garment that covers the face and hides the eyes behind netting were in the minority.
“Women in Afghanistan wear the hijab, and many wear the burqa, but this isn’t about hijab, this is about the Taliban wanting to make all women disappear,” said Shabana, who wore bright gold bangles beneath her flowing black coat, her hair hidden behind a black head scarf with sequins. “This is about the Taliban wanting to make us invisible.”
Arooza said the Taliban rulers are driving Afghans to leave their country. “Why should I stay here if they don’t want to give us our human rights? We are human,” she said.
Several women stopped to talk. They all challenged the latest edict.
“We don’t want to live in a prison,” said Parveen, who like the other women wanted only to give one name.
“These edicts attempt to erase a whole gender and generation of Afghans who grew up dreaming of a better world,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a visiting scholar at New York’s New School and former lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan.
“It pushes families to leave the country by any means necessary. It also fuels grievances that would eventually spill over into large-scale mobilization against the Taliban,” he said.
After decades of war, Baheer said it wouldn’t have taken much on the Taliban’s part to make Afghans content with their rule “an opportunity that the Taliban are wasting fast.”
News
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims buried beneath piles of shattered concrete. Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.
The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed,” though no church workers were hurt.
The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured in Friday’s explosion. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.
The ministry on Sunday also released the names of those who died. Some 24 people remained hospitalized.
On Saturday, a representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers remained missing. Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.
Burials for victims have begun, according to municipal authorities. But some were still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.
“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog Sunday.
Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.
“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going.”
The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities.
Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived Saturday night and met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday. López Obrador was wrapping up a five-country tour that began in Central America.
Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent U.S. government intention of excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.
News
Trevor Larnach lands on injured list, Byron Buxton avoids it
After running through a series of injury updates on four or five different players, including stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, acting manager Jayce Tingler was jokingly asked if he was going to give manager Rocco Baldelli some grief for all that he was left to handle.
“Every time I talk to him on the phone, I gently remind him of that,” Tingler said.
Indeed, Tingler has had a lot on his plate as the Twins have gotten increasingly banged up while Baldelli has been sidelined with COVID-19. While Tingler had positive updates on both Buxton and Correa, he also announced that outfielder Trevor Larnach would be landing on the injured list with a right groin strain, suffered on Friday during the play in which he threw Stephen Piscotty out at the plate.
To fill his spot on the roster, the Twins have recalled catcher José Godoy, the last remaining position player on the 40-man roster that was not either on the injured list or active roster already.
Tingler called Larnach’s strain “very low-grade,” and said Larnach first felt it while making the throw home. As the game went on on Friday, he felt an increasing amount of tightness. While it didn’t affect him at the plate, Tingler said, it did affect his ability to run around in the outfield.
Larnach was scratched from Saturday’s lineup and on Sunday morning, the Twins made the move.
“I think we kind of take the news as almost a blessing and understand it could have been way worse, so in a way, we’re pretty thrilled that you’re really only looking — if everything continues to progress and go right — really only a week more,” Tingler said.
While Larnach is landing on the injured list, Buxton will be avoiding it. Tingler said Buxton suffered a
“very low-level hip strain,” on Saturday’s game when he hit the bag in the first inning, but after a day of treatment on Sunday and an off day on Monday, the Twins are hopeful that Buxton can return in the series against the Astros that kicks off on Tuesday.
The Twins also hope to get Correa, who has a bruised right middle finger, back sometime during that series, if possible. Correa, who was hit on the hand with a pitch on Thursday, was supposed to get some dry swings in and possibly some swings off the tee on Sunday.
If he’s feeling well enough, he might be able to return to face his former teammates. Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012 and played in Houston through last season.
“I’m sure deep down, (he’s) super excited, super excited, to a) get back on the field and probably excited to see some old teammates and friends as well,” Tingler said. “I think that’s natural.”
Also excited to reunite with his friends and teammates?
Miguel Sanó, who returned to the Twins after undergoing surgery on Thursday in New York to repair a torn meniscus. In the near future, too, the Twins are hoping to get Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy back after all three tested positive for COVID-19 while in Baltimore earlier in the week.
Tingler said they were expected to fly privately on Saturday back to the Twin Cities. He said all were feeling better and have “kind of turned the corner.” Once symptom free, they must produce two negative tests within 24 hours to make a return.
“That is excellent news,” Tingler said of the trio flying home. “Then we’ll kind of wait and go from there.”
BRIEFLY
Tingler said Bailey Ober (groin strain) threw an 18-pitch bullpen on Sunday and the Twins will assess him over the next couple days before seeing if he’s able to throw a light bullpen on Tuesday or Wednesday. Tingler was unsure if Ober would require a rehab start. … The Twins will send Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Josh Winder out to face the Astros this week. Winder, who slid into the rotation in response to others’ injuries, has just given up one run (unearned) in his two starts.
News
Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol
If it weren’t for the lucrative compensation and travel perks, the job of an NBA referee is about as thankless as a parking enforcement officer.
It feels like the zebra shirts have never been this scrutinized, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not for their lack of aptitude or eyesight.
There are a few factors at play:
1) Most importantly, advances in technology ensures every call is dissected in slow motion on millions of phones and social media accounts. Any mistake is magnified.
2) Players continue their attempts to trick the officials and complain, incessantly, when they’re not rewarded.
3) Legalized gambling has undoubtedly added to anger from fans. One free throw could cost Fanduel Frank a few hondos.
4) The NBA recently instituted their two-minute report with a dual outcome of transparency and burying the referees.
5) The media and players engage in a dance around blaming the referees during these postgame interviews, which, in the COVID-19 era — the NBA still hasn’t allowed reporters in locker rooms — are all documented live on Zoom.
So what do we have to show for it? Since March, so about the last two months, the NBA has doled out 11 different fines for criticizing the officiating, cursing at an official or throwing a ball at an official.
Fines for technical fouls, which are most often called for complaining to referees, reached $2.4M this season, according to spotrac — up from $1.98M last season. There were 1,162 technicals called in the 2021-22 regular season, according to @NBARefStats, which is the most in at least the last seven years. To no surprise, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Chris Paul were among the biggest culprits.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be the next disciplined after ripping the officials following Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks, ironically in the same postgame presser when he admonished his players for complaining to the refs.
“As much as they’re gonna let you play, you gotta play through that and have our composure,” Udoka said. “If they are gonna call it that way consistently that way on both ends, you gotta play through it and get back on defense and not b—- about calls.”
In the other conference, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after a first-round loss to the Timberwolves, “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.” He was fined $15,000.
The introduction of the coach’s challenge has done little to quell the anger. Neither the players nor coaches have been humbled by a low success rate (48% last season and just 25% in last year’s playoffs). To be fair, the threshold for overturning a foul call is steep. Still, the way the complaints are flooding in during and after games, you’d think the officials never get a call correct.
Beyond it leading to technicals and fines, it’s an unappealing aesthetic from a television or live viewer’s perspective. Give the refs a break.
()
Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict
The Pros and Cons of Online Shopping
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Investing Hard Earned Money in ULIPs in India
Trevor Larnach lands on injured list, Byron Buxton avoids it
Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol
Why Are NSF Fees So High?
Column: It might be ‘tough to watch’ at times, but Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are trying to stay patient
Secured Personal Loans – What You Need to Know About?
Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion