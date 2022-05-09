The Definition of Bitcoin

How do you know if you are stagnating? Here are some signs

· If you have been experiencing chronic procrastination on your goals.

· If you don’t ever feel like doing anything.

· If you keep turning to sleep, eating, games, mindless activities and entertainment for comfort.

· If you know you should be doing something but you keep avoiding it.

· If you have a deep sense of feeling that you are living under your potential.

· If spiritual things like studying the scriptures, praying and fellowshipping with brethren does not matter to you.

All of these signs indicate that one is operating under the spirit of stagnation and which must be dealt with in prayer.

The spirit of stagnation is the force of retardation that makes the past of a person to be better than the present. This force of retardation creates stagnancy, wasted effort and delay in the accomplishment of life assignment. The devil is our greatest enemy, he wants to stop us from pursuing our goals, he wants to stop us from moving forward and he even hinders our greatness by stagnating and putting our life on hold. He attempts to make to God a liar in the lives of the people of God. Do not be ignorant of the devil’s devices. Since the devil is the enemy we therefore need to fight in the place of prayer to get our life back on track, to where God has really destined it to be.

Prayer is a very important spiritual tool to fight and kick against the operation of the enemy, so as believer we need to use this strong weapon to bring down those strongholds that is hindering us from making progress. The scriptures says in 2Corinthians 10: 4

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds”

As you spend time talking with the father about your situation, also endeavor to study his word, ask him to give you a verse that applies with your situation, quote it, confess it and apply it directly to yourself. You can also pray in the spirit, speak in tongues as the Holy Spirit gives utterances. As you pray the prayer points in this book, it will destroy

· Every barrier working against your progress.

· Profitless hard work

· Constant frustrations

· Fruitless effort

· Failures in achieving anything in life.

· Satanic embargo on your finances

· Sluggish progress

Stagnancy is a situation whereby an individual stops experiencing progress in his life. It is called an ‘anti-progress syndrome. It is a when an individual’s life is on hold, they keep working and toiling and have nothing to show for it, they just move from one failure to another, and one challenge to another. They try to change the situation but they keep returning to that same spot.

When water is not moving or flowing it begins to stink or smells unpleasant, that’s the same way it is for someone in a state of stagnancy. As God’s children we are designed to constantly make progress and not stay on one spot, and if one do not move in life, that person will gradually begin to stink, people will not want to reckon with such person and will also begin to go backwards. I pray in the mighty name of Jesus every state of stagnation in your life will completely will be eliminated.

This state of stagnation is a challenging situation, and it is meant for the Glory of God to be made manifest. Without challenges, there would be no victory. Dan 6:10. When you find yourself in a situation whereby your state of health keeps deteriorating, where you’ve not been promoted in your place of work even after working for long years, where your business has just been the same for a very long time (no enlargement or increase), or your financial story has just been same for years, then it may be said that one is experiencing stagnation. These situations are stubborn and unpleasant situations that require violent faith and prayers to permanently overcome them. If find yourself in any of this situation you need to be spiritually dissatisfied with it, shake off every spiritual laziness. Then its yoke will be broken and you will receive freedom in every area of your life.

In the book of Exodus 14:1-end we saw how God delivered the children of Israel from their state of stagnation. The children of Israel were in Egypt for years; they were working as slaves for pharaoh and couldn’t move forward. But God came to their aid and rescued them from their enemies. From now on, the Lord Almighty will rescue you from your enemies and utterly destroy them in Jesus name.

In 1 chronicles 4:9 -10. We were told that Jabez was an honorable man, but he never experienced this honor, he was just there no progress in his life. Until Jabez woke up from his spiritual slumber, he never got his deliverance. So until we get to a point where you can say enough is enough, there will be no change.

Stagnation can lead to sorrow, pains, difficulty, setbacks, fruitlessness and you need to stop it from spreading its tentacles before it stops your life.

How to eliminate stagnation

1. You need to realize and acknowledge your problem. I Chronicles 4:19

2. Acknowledge that the Almighty God is your only source of help. Know the kind of God you serve. Dan 11:32. Have the knowledge of the power of God.

3. Discover the promises of God for your life., determine to stand on his promises for your life and dwell on it.

4. Be faithful and be FAITH-FULL in all situations. When you experience unfailing faith in that situation, that failing situation will begin to turn around.

5. Never give up on prayers. Pray without ceasing. The moment the fire of God stirs up holy anger in you over every situation of your life and you pray with spiritual violence, every yoke will be broken.

· Scriptural meditations

Psalms 40:1-2 I waited patiently for the LORD, and he inclined unto me and heard my cry. He brought me out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.

Deuteronomy 1:6, 8 The LORD our God spake unto us in Horeb, saying, YE have dwelt long enough on this mount. Behold, I have set the land before you, go in and possess the land which the LORD sware unto your fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give unto them and to their seed after then.

Psalms 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

· Make these Confessions: Declare it Aloud

I believe and confess that the remaining days of my life is blessed. The Lord will make a straight path for my feet and establish my going. I decree that every root of failure, poverty, and stagnation is terminated completely. I eliminate stagnancy in my life, from this time forth; I decree that things will begin to work for my good. From this time forth, I am coming out of the miry clay and the horrible pit of retardation and my feet is being set upon the rock of great abundance and prosperity. I decree that crooked things are turning straight for my sake.

PRAY NOW!

1. FATHER, thank you for everything you have done and what you will still do.

2. I claim and receive forgiveness for my sins by the blood of Jesus.

3. Father fill me to the brim with your power in the name of Jesus.

4. Every evil power, holding my destiny down, I command your determined end in Jesus Mighty name.

5. Father, let the power of resurrection go into every prison encasing my destiny, in the mighty name of Jesus.

6. Father, let all my buried glory begin to shine again in the name of Jesus.

7. Lord, release your resurrection power and life into me, in the name of Jesus.

8. I command every stronghold of Satan holding me bound on one spot for years be pulled down in the name of Jesus.

9. Every chain, rope and link tying me down to the same spot of failure, frustration, backwardness, poverty, sickness and debt break NOW! In the mighty name of Jesus.

10. I reverse every satanic decree against my advancement and progress in life in the name of Jesus.

11. I throw confusion into the camp of my enemies who are working against my marching forward

12. I separate myself from anyone or anything that the devil is using to make me go round the circle, pack your load and go in the name of Jesus.

13. I refuse to take a longer route to my inheritance; I will fulfill my destiny at my appointed time, no delay or carry over in the name of Jesus.

14. Everything purchased by the blood of Jesus on my behalf that is still missing in my life, come alive NOW! In the mighty name of Jesus.

15. Every good thing in my life, that the powers of wickedness have killed, come alive NOW! in the name of Jesus.

16. Father, put your breath of life in every dry bone in my life, in the name of Jesus.

17. I bind every spirit of financial failure in the name of Jesus.

18. Lord, loose the spirit of prosperity upon me in the name of Jesus.

19. I command every evil tree growing in my life, be uprooted and thrown into the fire in Jesus name.

20. Let every evil attachment to my place of birth, causing stagnation be disrupted in the name of Jesus.

21. I command every agent acting against my breakthrough to be permanently paralyzed in the name of Jesus.

22. I command every power barking at my progress and success in life be silenced now in the name of Jesus.

23. Father, let your precious blood speak for me against all satanic strongholds holding my blessings, in the name of Jesus.

24. Father, let the stripes of Jesus avail for me against all diseases, aches and pains, in the name of Jesus.

25. Father, neutralize all effort of my adversaries over my progress in the mighty name of Jesus.

26. Father, pull me out of the miry clay, never to return to the miry clay of sickness, failure, poverty in the name of Jesus.

27. Father all the forces of darkness that have kept me on the same level all these years, scatter them, in the name of Jesus.

28. Mighty God, all those forces that didn’t allow me to climb the ladder of success scatter NOW! In the name of Jesus.

29. Powerful God, all those forces keeping me on the level of poverty and failure scatter NOW! in the name of Jesus.

30. My Father, all those forces working against my promotion scatter NOW! In the name of Jesus.

31. Father, every obstacle on my way to success, crush them now in the mighty name of Jesus.

32. Father, all those who have been asking where is my God, show them today in the name of Jesus.

33. Because I have been barren, show them Lord, because I can’t make ends meet, show them by taking me higher, in the name of Jesus.

34. Every gate blocking my testimonies, lift up your head now, in the name of Jesus

35. Every gate blocking my breakthrough is lifted up NOW! In the name of Jesus.

36. Every gate to the fulfillment of my destiny, lift up your head NOW! In the name of Jesus.

37. Every gate reluctant to open, Lord of hosts, break them to pieces, in the name of Jesus.

38. King of glory, move greatly into every facet of my life. Everything called the opposite of glory, flush them out NOW! In the name of Jesus.

39. Every imprisoned blessing in my life, I decree come out NOW! In the Mighty name of Jesus.

40. Father, fill my mouth with new testimonies in the name of Jesus.

41. Father, let your wind of favor blow into my life now in the name of Jesus.

42. Father, open mighty doors of favor unto me in the name of Jesus.

43. Father, make a new way for me, where there was no way, in the name of Jesus.

44. Father, all those who are plotting my downfall, paralyze them in the mighty name of Jesus.

45. Father, make me a success story.

46. Father, over this situation of my life, let your Glory be made manifest and let the whole world praise you.

47. Father, enough is enough. Enough of lack, failure, sickness, pain, sorrow in my life, change my story today.

48. Father, every fountain of secret tears in my life, dry them up in Jesus name, and turn my tears into testimonies.

49. Father, let all my lost glory be restored in Jesus mighty name.

50. Father, bless me and enlarge my territory.