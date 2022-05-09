Finance
The Five Laws of Gold
We live in an impatient age, and when it comes to money we want more of it now, today, not tomorrow. Whether it’s a deposit for a mortgage or clearing those credit cards that sap our energy long after we stopped enjoying what we bought with them, the sooner the better. When it comes to investing, we want easy pickings and quick returns. Hence the current mania for crypto-currencies. Why invest in nanotechnology or machine learning when Ethereum is locked in an endless upward spiral and Bitcoin is the gift that keeps on giving?
A century ago, the American writer George S Clason took a different approach. In The Richest Man in Babylon he gave the world a treasure trove – literally – of financial principles based on things that might seem old-fashioned today: caution, prudence and wisdom. Clason used the wise men of the ancient city of Babylon as the spokesmen for his financial advice, but that advice is as relevant today as it was a century ago, when the Wall Street Crash and the Great Depression were looming.
Take for example, the five laws of gold. If you are looking to place your personal finances on a sound footing, wherever you are in life, these are for you:
Law No1: Gold comes gladly and in increasing quantity to anyone who puts by at least a tenth of their earnings to create an estate for their future and that of their family. In other words, save 10% of your income. Minimum. Save more than that if you can. And that 10% is not for next year’s holiday or a new car. It’s for the long-term. Your 10% can include your pension contributions, ISAs, premium bonds or any kind of high interest/restricted access savings account. OK, interest rates for savers are at historic lows now, but who knows where they’ll be in five or ten years? And compound interest means your savings will grow faster than you think.
Law No2: Gold labours diligently and contentedly for the wise owner who finds profitable employment for it. So, if you’re looking to invest rather than save, do it wisely. No crypto-currencies or pyramid schemes. We’re focusing on the words “profitable” and “employment”. Make your money work for you but remember the best you can hope for this side of the rainbow is steady returns over the long term, not lottery wins. In practice this is likely to mean shares in established companies offering a regular dividend and a steady upward trend in share price. You can invest directly, or through a fund manager in the form of unit trusts, but before parting with a single penny, see Laws 3, 4 and 5…
Law No3: Gold clings to the protection of the cautious owner who invests it under the advice of those wise in handling it. Before you do anything, talk to a qualified, experienced financial adviser. If you don’t know one, do some research. Check them out on the internet. What expertise do they have? What kind of clients? Read the reviews. Call them first and get a feel for what they can offer you, then decide if a face to face meeting will work. Check out their commission arrangements. Are they independent or tied to a particular company, under contract to push that company’s financial products? A decent financial adviser will encourage you to get the basics in place: pension, life insurance, somewhere to live, before steering you towards investing in emerging markets and space travel. When you’re satisfied that you’ve found an adviser you can count on, listen to them. Trust their advice. But review your relationship with them at regular intervals, say annually, and if you’re not happy, look elsewhere. Chances are, if your judgment was sound in the first place, you’ll stick with the same adviser for many years to come.
Law No4: Gold slips away from the one who invests it in businesses or purposes with which they not familiar or which are not approved by those skilled in its keep. If you have a deep knowledge of food retail, by all means invest in the supermarket chain that is increasing market share. Likewise, if you work for a company that has an employee share ownership scheme, it makes sense to take advantage of it, if you’re sure that your company has good prospects. But, you should never invest in any market or financial product that you don’t understand (remember the Crash!) or can’t fully research. If you are tempted to try your hand at currency dealing or options trading and you have a financial adviser, talk to them first. If they’re not up to speed, ask them to refer you to someone who is. Best of all, steer clear of anything you’re not sure about, no matter how big the potential returns.
Law No5: Gold flees the one seeking impossible earnings or who follows the alluring advice of tricksters and schemers or who trusts his own inexperience. Again, the fifth law follows on the heels of the fourth. If you start scouring the internet for financial advice and wealth creation ideas, your inbox will soon be full of “tricksters and schemers” promising you the earth if you’ll invest £999 in their “system” for turning £1 into £1XXXXXX on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Remember, the only one who makes money in a gold rush is the one selling shovels. Buy the wrong shovel and you’ll quickly dig yourself into debt. Not only will you pay through the nose for a system that has no proven value; by following it you will probably lose a lot more than the price you paid for it. At the very least you should check genuine reviews of the product. And never buy any system, investment vehicle or financial product from any company that is not registered by a national watchdog, such as the Financial Conduct Authority for the UK.
Retirement Planning: Step for a Secure Future
Retirement is a big decision. Everyone worries about what would happen after retirement. It’s a question that haunts each one of us ever since the first day of our job but if you have sound retirement planning, you wouldn’t have to worry. Many of us think that calculating an amount for retirement, might give us a rough idea as to how much would we need to save.
Online retirement calculators can offer a handy tool to make rough estimates. Unfortunately, this may sound good but you are likely to overspend or under spend the monetary resources with the calculated amount. Unexpected expenses such as Increase in the cost of living, medical expenses may imbalance your financial standing despite the reserved funds.
Nevertheless, you could prepare a checklist of things that could help you to prepare finances for retirement, and breathe a sigh of relief. In order to prepare a retirement plan, you may consider several for a better planning for future. Enlisted below are some tips and advises that can help you in a sound planning of finances.
1. Building an Emergency fund: This fund would serve as a financial resource to meet any unexpected expenses that you may have to deal with such as medical, personal or any other given unplanned expenses. It would also be useful to depend upon in case of any delay of pensions in your saving account.
2. Counting Health Insurance Options: It is always advisable to chalk out your medical expenses, and how would you cover these expenses. One should be clear that medical emergencies could be really expensive especially if you plan to retire much earlier. Choose a medical insurance to help you cover these expenses, without spending an extra penny at your end.
3. Tax on Retirement Income: Many retired people while calculating their expenses, forget to count the different taxes that they are likely to incur. It is advisable to consult an experienced retirement adviser to help you run through the potential taxes that you might incur on your pensions or social security.
4. Scan through Possible retirement Options: It’s always a good idea to browse through several options available, before choosing one. This process allows you to make comparisons, and pick the one that suits your requirements.
These are some of the tips and advises that would assist you in making a rational retirement plan. To get more information with regard to the retirement options that might be appropriate for you, consult an expert adviser in your area.
A Brief History of Electronic Money
Electronic money is a recent invention which means that currency with real value can be exchanged for traditional cash; it is instead entirely virtual or digital. It is a new invention in the history of money and commerce. Electronic money only exists in digital format and is primarily based on the internet or smart cards that have a record of their stored value. The transactions which are electronically done are known as electronic money. Similar names for electronic money are electronic cash, e-money, digital money, digital currency or digital cash.
The computer age has made the creation of money possible. It began back in the 1960s when IBM and American Airlines created a system called SABRE (Semi-Automatic Busines Research Environment), this allowed offices of American Airlines fitted with terminals connected to telephone lines and helped agencies to check flight times, seat availability, and then make reservations electronically that could be paid by using a system of credits.
Banks in America and Europe has started using mainframe computers by the 1970s, it helped them track transactions. It was a system that proved to be a success internationally when currency exchange was needed.
Consumer uptake of electronic money was first noticed in France in 1982 with the introduction of the Minitel service. The US and UK had developed basic tele text service that helped televisions to display text directly onto the television screen like news, program guides, game show results or weather update. The teletext was a very useful and simple one way service.
The French Minitel service used a dumb terminal with built-in modem, the service operated over standard telephone lines and the terminals were equipped with full AZERTY keyboards. The subscribers typed messages or searched queries. These Minitel terminals were given for free to more than 9 million households to encourage business entrepreneurs. Payment could be made through credit card or charged to the telephone account. This marked the first use of electronic money in the consumer market.
In 1979, a slightly similar service was launched in the UK named Prestel. It supported equipment was costly and it required customers to call and arrange payment over the phone. A service known as Homelink started in 1983 with the support of the Bank of Scotland and Nottingham Building Society. The account holders could subscribe to a special Prestel service that allowed online banking. This marked the first recorded use of electronic money.
The year 1991 saw the introduction of internet in consumer market and the disbanding of the Arpanet network. It wasn’t long until 1992 when America Online took advantage of the new Internet and started offering retail services directly to their subscribers who could pay using a credit card.
The year 1994 took a leap of faith that internet would help businesses. Pizza Hut adopted a same model that was used by Peapod for allowing online pizza ordering with the choice of payments like credit card via internet or in cash on delivery.
Late 1990s proved to be an essential moment for electronic money. Amazon.com was launched in 1995 and PayPal was formed in 1998. This made convenient and easy payment of money online without any risk of credit card number theft. The innovation of PayPal was to offer virtual account to the customers that could be topped up using credit card or wire transfer. Then email addresses were used to receive and send money. The services of PayPal marked a unique beginning of electronic money which was different from traditional phone and online credit card transactions.
Furthermore, the model of PayPal was copied by other providers with new ideas for securing customer funds using gold standard, silver, platinum or palladium. However sending and receiving payments with an email address was flexible.
Virtual currency backed by precious metals can be exchanged for any supported currency. eLibertyReserve, e-gold and Webmoney have become the biggest gold backed electronic money providers.
Private currencies had also proliferated encouraged by the demand for some form or marketplace within networked games like World of Warcraft and Second Life. Since then, private currencies have developed in many forums and webmaster services as a means of offering advertising amongst members.
The most successful electronic money has been facilitated with stored value cards that are denominated in local currency. The US military designed a stored value card called Eagle Cash that provided an advance on soldier’s earnings. Hong Kong also designed a stored value card for making quick purchase of subway tickets also accepted as a defacto cash card by many retailers in the city.
The Advantages of Life Insurance and How to Get Life Cover Discounts
There are several advantages for life cover and there are easy ways to get cheap life insurance cover online. If you are serious about insuring your life and you need discount in your life cover, all you need to do is to search for the company with the highest discount percentage for your life cover.
There are several other advantages for life insurance plan apart from the fact that it is a legacy for your love ones, you can use your life cover certificate as collateral to borrow money. You can also borrow money from your insurance company if you know how to maximize the use of life cover.
There are many insurance companies online but not all the insurance companies calculate and award their customers with their deserved discount. So if you need cheap life insurance, you need to buy your cover from the insurance company that will calculate and give you your deserved discount.
There is no reason why you should not have cheap insurance cover if you have credible social record and credible credit record. Your financial status and your social status will testify to your insurer that you are a responsible citizen and that will reduce your insurance cover by reasonable percentage.
So it is important to buy your cover from the insurance company that will give you the highest percentage in your discount. If you maximize your life policy, you will enjoy insuring your life even while you are alive.
Live insurance is a necessity but you can keep the cost low.
Do you need online life insurance with the highest deductible?
