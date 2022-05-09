Finance
The Infinite Benefits of a Revocable Trust
A revocable trust offers the Grantor a number of incredible benefits and opportunities. In 2011, the estate tax will rise to 55 percent on everything over the first million dollars. A million dollars may sound like a large amount of money but it is really quite small when you consider that it includes life insurance proceeds, the value of your home, stocks, bank accounts, retirement accounts, jewelry, paintings, and anything else that you may have had titled in your name at the time you died. This tax has bankrupted families.
By using a revocable trust as the centerpiece of a foundational estate plan, we are able to double the Federal estate tax coupon amount from 1 million dollars to 2 million dollars, thus saving your beneficiaries $550,000.
Beyond estate tax protection, distributing assets through a revocable trust will avoid probate completely. Probate is the process of gathering up all of the assets that are titled in the sole name of the deceased. These assets may include houses, cars, bank accounts, and even life insurance policies or retirement funds. Many people believe that having a will avoids probate but probate will be required whether or not the decedent has left a will.
The probate of an estate will usually cost between four and seven percent of the value of the entire estate and can tie up your assets between six and eighteen months, without any contests or challenges. In addition, the probate process is made public and airs the dirty laundry of your family for your entire community to see.
A third benefit to using a revocable trust is the ability to control your assets long after you are gone. In Florida, a person is able to retain control of his or her assets for up to 360 years after death. Typically, we draft trusts to control assets until grandchildren reach a certain age or accomplish a certain goal. The limitation of access is not always decided by the age of the beneficiaries. Sometimes you need to protect a child from their own bad financial tendencies. Sometimes you need to make accommodations for a child that receives financial aid from the government by creating a special needs trust. For any and all considerations and concerns, a revocable trust will allow you to distribute your assets in a way that best suits your life and the people you love.
Another benefit to using a revocable trust is the automatic asset protection that you are able to provide to your beneficiaries. When your assets are distributed through a will, the beneficiaries accept the assets outright with no protection. A bad divorce, a car accident, a lawsuit or even existing creditors can take those assets from your beneficiaries. However, when you distribute your assets though a revocable trust, your beneficiaries will receive the assets in trust. They will have as much access to the assets as you wish to give them but those assets will be protected from creditors, litigation, divorce or any other financial threat that might be facing your beneficiaries.
There are an infinite amount of reasons to make a revocable trust the centerpiece of your comprehensive estate plan. If you have over $75,000 worth of assets, a revocable trust is a virtual necessity. For more on Revocable Trusts, please contact your South Florida estate planning and asset protection attorneys. Trusts are very complex documents and should never be attempted without the guidance of a legal professional that specializes in such matters.
Finance
How You Can Earn Money Today With Free Traffic to Your Website
The goal of any online business is to earn money today. You could have the greatest website on the internet and be marketing the hottest selling product but if no one is coming to your site you won’t make any sales. Traffic, and lots of it is the key to generating sales from your website. How do you generate traffic without a large advertising budget? This article will discuss several free methods to do just that.
1. Search Engine Optimization – Just about everyone uses a search engine to find what they are looking for on the internet. Search engines like Google, Yahoo, or MSN. Haven’t you done this? Type in what you are looking for into Google and it gives you page after page of websites or articles related to your search. SEO is a must for anyone that has a site on the internet. When your website is optimized to be found by the search engines then you have a much better chance of driving traffic to it.
2. Social Networking has become all the rage recently and if you participate in sites like Facebook, Digg or Twitter then you have the potential of getting the word out about your website to hundreds if not thousands of potential buyers. It depends how active you are on those sites. Forming a large group of followers can substantially add to your list and increase your chances of making sales and to earn money today.
3. Forum Participation – this is a great way to mix and mingle with people that are interested in what you are selling. Find a forum that is related to the product that you are marketing. Learn what questions people are asking about it and answer as many as you can. Once you learn the rules of the forum you can most likely start posting your link to your website in the answers that you give. This will allow readers to click through to your website and hopefully join your list or purchase your product. This does take some work but it is well worth the time.
4. Article Writing – this is a great, free method of generating traffic and increasing your chances to earn money today. The concept here is that you write several articles related to the service or product that you are promoting. You then submit those articles to the various article directories that are out there. Someone finds your article on the internet (just like you found this one). Your article will contain a link in it that if the reader clicks on it they will be redirected to your website. There they will see what you are advertising or a sign up sheet for a free product. If they sign up you can add them to your list and start to communicate with them regarding what you are selling.
5. Guest Writing – if you like to write then you can offer to write a guest post for someone else’s blog. If you find a well established blog that has a large following of readers then writing a post with your website link in it is a great way to reach targeted traffic. Many blog owners are more than willing to accept a guest post. This relieves them of some of the work they have to do.
Finance
Do’s and Don’ts of Investing in Mutual Funds
Whether you are a novice investor or consider yourself an accomplished market-player, you should park some or a large part of your investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds are handled by fund managers, who are professional and who know how to time and invest in the markets and churn the stocks so that they minimize losses and maximize returns on investment for the unit holders. However, fund managers and therefore mutual funds are still subject to market ups and downs, so mutual funds can also underperform or outperform the markets.
You are putting in your money so it is up to you to put your research in place as to which kind of mutual fund is right for you. You cannot simply blindly invest in any fund, no matter what the brand name attached to it. Firstly you have to select from the wide range of mutual funds in India. These include open-ended, closed-ended, equity, debt, sectoral, diversified, index, mix-cap or small-cap, tax saver and many more. Then you have to decide the amount you want to invest and in how many funds – this can depend a great deal on your financial goals. Here are some do’s and don’ts of investing in mutual funds.
The do’s
• Research various funds and instruments before putting your money down and see the average returns the funds have generated.
• Factor in all the money you have to put in including fees, brokerage and taxes.
• See the track record of the fund in the long-term (if it is a new fund, check out the track record of the company).
• Diversify and keep money in different funds.
• Use a systemic investment plan for mutual fund units.
• Regularly monitor your mutual fund investments.
The don’ts
• Put all your money in one or two funds.
• Be blind to market risk, specially in a volatile market.
• Focus only on short-term gains – often the extra expenses incurred will pare these gains considerably.
• Ignore risks completely – check the best three and worst three months returns of any particular fund to get an idea of the kind of the potential risk-reward situation.
• Try to time the market – if you buy high you may have to sell low or your returns won’t be as good.
• Buy and sell your units often.
It is crucial that you have investment plans for any spare money that you have, otherwise your money will simply depreciate due to inflation. If you invest at the right time and the right amount in the right funds, you can look forward to good returns on your investments.
Finance
Earn Money From Photography – Selling Photos Online
If you really want to make money via digital photography there are a variety of possible choices to take into consideration. You can begin getting an OK income using any number of methods, such as wedding photos, event photographs, elderly portraits, and even stock digital photography.
But what you must fully grasp is that you are able to generate very much more than just nice cash flow with photographs. There are some secrets you can learn within the pictures industry which can bank you a 6 digit earnings. So what exactly is the secret?
We all know how the internet is absolutely huge. the fact that you are on this website is a proof of the fact that millions of other folks are browsing the internet on daily basis. Hence, what we have to do is put together the power of the internet along with the potential of your digital camera. By understanding where you can submit your images online you are tapping into a goldmine of opportunity that will bring reliable earnings for years to come.
The real key to earning a prospering living is actually having the ability to create passive profits. This is money you are able to produce frequently long after you’ve completed the job. The more you are able to set up passive revenue with your photos, the more time you will have to create an even significantly larger income.
There are actually images which I have uploaded to web sites over 36 months ago, and they’re STILL producing me income nowadays. And the cool part is that there’s absolutely nothing I can do in order to stop it… besides take the photos down, but why would I do that when they are selling and providing extra cash each day?!
Okay, here’s an additional key factor in all of this. You want to work in a business that is not merely popular now, but will be sought after for a long period to come. Digital photography is within it’s most significant demand ever. Why is that? Because there are hundreds and hundreds of brand new sites going up constantly, and these types of websites NEED photographs. The buyers are no longer merely major firms. You are selling photographs to ordinary individuals with web sites, and this group of individuals is actually rising regularly.
Gleyber Torres saves Game 1 of Yankee Mother’s Day twin bill
The Infinite Benefits of a Revocable Trust
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
How You Can Earn Money Today With Free Traffic to Your Website
Do’s and Don’ts of Investing in Mutual Funds
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including his ‘tremendous’ dynamic with Justin Fields
Algorand Enters Partnership With FIFA For Upcoming World Cup 2022
Earn Money From Photography – Selling Photos Online
Authorities seek help searching for missing U of M student
An Insight Into How Long Term Investment Is Useful
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion