The Real Estate Market in Hong Kong Today
Now Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China its star is rising as fast as China’s and the entire real estate sector in Hong Kong is benefiting.
The physical geographic restrictions of Hong Kong mean that there is a finite supply of residential and commercial real estate available for sale and rent; and as Hong Kong further strengthens its already robust economic, trade and investment ties with China, the demand for real estate in the region is intensifying.
Competing for space are multinational companies and their massive expatriate employee base, local businesses and local residents, tourists and students. In fact the demand for residential and commercial space in Hong Kong is at its highest today since the glory days pre-1998. Having suffered an acute recession from 1998 until 2003 real estate prices are for sale at deflated costs and are therefore seen as being undervalued which means the real estate market is in a great position right now to grow and expand.
Because demand for real estate in Hong Kong is so intense…
Because Hong Kong’s economy is going from strength to strength…
Because domestic purchasing power is so strong…
And because the real estate market is believed to be currently undervalued – the wealth of opportunity for profit in Hong Kong’s property market right now is intense.
Real estate investors from around the world are buying into the projected period of growth and are committing substantial funds to the Hong Kong market. In terms of any restrictions placed on foreign investors there are none in Hong Kong…in theory anyone is permitted to purchase property. As with all city based real estate economies property in Hong Kong – though currently considered to be undervalued – cannot be regarded as ‘cheap’. However anyone who wishes to get into the market can get mortgages locally in Hong Kong to purchase and can almost guarantee the rental income they will generate if they choose to buy residential or commercial units to let.
The medium term prospects for the real estate market in Hong Kong are good with analysis showing that the number of renovation and new development projects started in recent years is below what is required for the current level of demand. This undersupply will last for at least the next four years according to expert industry analysis. This has resulted in predictions for property price growth of up to 12% annually for at least the next four years, making the real estate market in Hong Kong today a highly attractive prospect.
File Your Income Tax Return Online – Do It Yourself!
Trends keep on changing and the latest trend is to file your tax return online, the same holds for federal tax returns online. Many individuals choose this option as they can get their return easily and fast. Few people are not aware of this method and few don’t want to file it online as they think that the return won’t reach the federal office on time and thus they have to pay for it later on. This is surely a point to consider because filing tax on time is really necessary and there are lots of scams involved nowadays. But, it’s very safe to do it online, there are many people who are following this trend and getting successful results.
Users who want to file online income tax returns can easily do it themselves or take help of the services that are provided by the tax preparation company. Before availing services from any company it’s important to check their background. Few companies are in the market just to make their money thus users should stay away from such company. It’s always better to be on the safer side than sorry. Next the users also have to inquire regarding the fee they have to pay for the services. Few companies provide services free of charge while others have a nominal fee thus users should inquire regarding all these points.
Why People Choose To File Their Taxes Online?
People choose to file their tax online because they want to stay out of the tedious paperwork regarding the preparation. There is a lot to be done by filing it through traditional methods. The filer has to consider many points and have to do a lot of paperwork. If the filer is out of town than he faces many problems while filing. But through the online mode, filer can easily relax. He don’t have to worry even if he is out of town, he can file from the state he stays and get the returns deposited back in his account. Thus filing through online means is much more convenient and easy.
Do It Yourself
Filing can also be done by the user itself; they can visit the government agency that deals with the federal taxes. The website permits the users to file the taxes online directly through the website. The website is secure and it’s one of the safe methods for filing the federal tax returns. Online mode is also faster than other mailing services and thus people prefer this method over other traditional modes of filing.
Take Help of Software
Special software is also available in the market that can help the filer in his preparation. The user can download the software from the internet. This download can be free of cost or worth few dollars thus it’s a nominal deal for the user. Above all, online filing is very simple and easy, the system provides complete information to the user and thus save both time and money. You too can file your taxes online and get your returns fast.
Womanhood and Entrepreneurship: An Uphill Struggle
This article sheds light on the dynamic female entrepreneurs in India and how they have chose to make choices that have been socially relevant and highly impactful.
To everyone who is still blissfully ignorant about what double burden is, I suggest you take this time out to get attuned with the reality of women. Of women and their stories that display triumph, courage, persistence, kindness, love and above everything, passion. When we talk about women in India, we mostly ignore the second shift (another name that double burden is commonly given).
Unpaid labour is a social construct, a very typical one at that and in most cases, grossly called “a women’s duty”. For if you don’t shackle yourselves to the social conventions of domestic oppression, you get accused of being “unladylike” (the horror) and we all know that’s not a label that Indian women should strive for.
This is an ode to women, of women who have consciously chosen to overcome those struggles, past all the accusations, flying above all the offensive comments and more importantly, constantly giving the Indian society an existential crisis. Don’t be mistaken, this is not just for the women who have successfully become entrepreneurs.
It is for the women who have been employed and unemployed, for the financial independence and for battling financial oppression, for the change of social norms and for the struggle, for being amazing by not just choosing to exist, but actively living, seeking, fighting and winning.
1- Aditi Gupta
How many times have you felt ashamed for menstruating? How many times do you check your “that area”on “those days?”. Aditi Gupta has answered our prayers. Menstruation is as taboo as women’s rights in India, in that it’s better off pretending like both of them don’t exist. Aditi Gupta has made it her mission to clear the darkness surrounding this common issue by introducing Menstrupedia.
It is a friendly guide for women to stay active, healthy and aware during periods. It aims to explore this issue from various standpoints- hygiene, awareness, feminism and culture, to talk about a few.
2- Anu Sridharan
Anu Sridharan had this unquenchable thirst to combine technology and society in order for us to be able to harness the full potential of staying informed. She founded NextDrop with a simple vision- “we want to rid the world of its water problems”.
With rapid urbanization and development constantly resulting in water scarcity, her tech savvy platform helps people stay aware of the access to water, the quality and the quantity associated with it. They use real time data to disperse information about status of water services, inconsistencies with the supply pattern and the time of supply etc.
3- Padmaja Ruparel
Padmaja started Indian Angel Network in 2009 and it has grown to be an integral part of the entrepreneurial ecosphere in India, ever since. Back in 2009, she saw an opportunity to tap into a culture that did not support nor finance the entrepreneurial spirit.
“VCs started investing in startups in India over a decade ago but they always invested money raised overseas. The trend is changing but still VCs raise money predominantly overseas. This amount was huge and as an early stage startup, it wouldn’t know what to do with those huge sums of money and VCs wouldn’t even invest. Hence I thought investments in the early stage to be a gap and hence started IAN,” says Padmaja.
4-SocialCops
Prukalpa founded SocialCops along with Varun Banka in the hope of using data to solve critical global challenges. Having had a background in investment banking, she realized how impactful data was when it came to financial banking. However, she kept drawing parallels about how healthcare, education, crime, environment and in general, the development sector didn’t quite have relevant data to be leveraged in the same way. Interestingly enough, crowdfunding helped this project to become a reality.
We hope that these 5 women have started inspiring you already. Being your own boss was never an easy job, additionally with the society clamping you down on all fronts, the journey will definitely not be an easy one. Nothing worth having comes easy, let’s all strive to beat the odds and stay rooted to our vision.
“We learned that governments and other organisations have been collecting a ton of data from citizens across the country on different issues. The problem is not that there’s no data; it’s that the data is really hard to access and use. It exists on numerous government websites, which are difficult to locate and navigate. Once you access the data, it’s difficult to use because it is inconsistent and unstructured. One big component of our work has been finding all of these obscure government data sets, cleaning them, and matching them with other data sets to make them reliable and usable,” she notes.
5- Elsa Marie D’Silva
If every 20 minutes, someone is raped and not all rapes are reported, can you imagine the number of women who get harassed on the streets everyday?” questions Elsa Marie De’Silva.” It is this horrifying thought that made Elsa, Surya and Saloni set up safe city. It is a GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping and uses open source technology to facilitate crowdmapping of information. It is a platform that documents that translates personal experiences of abuse and and sexual harassment in public places into hotspots corresponding to location-based trends. Women can choose to stay anonymous while reporting, the primary focus lies towards reportage and awareness.
What We Learned From The Facebook Breach
Headlines continue to abound about the data breach at Facebook.
Totally different than the site hackings where credit card information was just stolen at major retailers, the company in question, Cambridge Analytica, did have the right to actually use this data.
Unfortunately they used this information without permission and in a manner that was overtly deceptive to both Facebook users and Facebook itself.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vowed to make changes to prevent these types of information misuse from happening in the future, but it appears many of those tweaks will be made internally.
Individual users and businesses still need to take their own steps to ensure their information remains as protected and secure as possible.
For individuals the process to enhance online protection is fairly simple. This can range from leaving sites such as Facebook altogether, to avoiding so-called free game and quiz sites where you are required to provide access to your information and that of your friends.
A separate approach is to employ different accounts. One could be used for access to important financial sites. A second one and others could be used for social media pages. Using a variety of accounts can create more work, but it adds additional layers to keep an infiltrator away from your key data.
Businesses on the other hand need an approach that is more comprehensive. While nearly all employ firewalls, access control lists, encryption of accounts, and more to prevent a hack, many companies fail to maintain the framework that leads to data.
One example is a company that employs user accounts with rules that force changes to passwords regularly, but are lax in changing their infrastructure device credentials for firewalls, routers or switch passwords. In fact, many of these, never change.
Those employing web data services should also alter their passwords. A username and password or an API key are required for access them which are created when the application is built, but again is rarely changed. A former staff member who knows the API security key for their credit card processing gateway, could access that data even if they were no longer employed at that business.
Things can get even worse. Many large businesses utilize additional firms to assist in application development. In this scenario, the software is copied to the additional firms’ servers and may contain the same API keys or username/password combinations that are used in the production application. Since most are rarely changed, a disgruntled worker at a third party firm now has access to all the information they need to grab the data.
Additional processes should also be taken to prevent a data breach from occurring. These include…
• Identifying all devices involved in public access of company data including firewalls, routers, switches, servers, etc. Develop detailed access-control-lists (ACLs) for all of these devices. Again change the passwords used to access these devices frequently, and change them when any member on any ACL in this path leaves the company.
• Identifying all embedded application passwords that access data. These are passwords that are “built” into the applications that access data. Change these passwords frequently. Change them when any person working on any of these software packages leaves the company.
• When using third party companies to assist in application development, establish separate third party credentials and change these frequently.
• If using an API key to access web services, request a new key when persons involved in those web services leave the company.
• Anticipate that a breach will occur and develop plans to detect and stop it. How do companies protect against this? It is a bit complicated but not out of reach. Most database systems have auditing built into them, and sadly, it is not used properly or at all.
An example would be if a database had a data table that contained customer or employee data. As an application developer, one would expect an application to access this data, however, if an ad-hoc query was performed that queried a large chunk of this data, properly configured database auditing should, at minimum, provide an alert that this is happening.
• Utilize change management to control change. Change Management software should be installed to make this easier to manage and track. Lock down all non-production accounts until a Change Request is active.
• Do not rely on internal auditing. When a company audits itself, they typically minimize potential flaws. It is best to utilize a 3rd party to audit your security and audit your polices.
Many companies provide auditing services but over time this writer has found a forensic approach works best. Analyzing all aspects of the framework, building policies and monitoring them is a necessity. Yes it is a pain to change all the device and embedded passwords, but it is easier than facing the court of public opinion when a data breach occurs.
