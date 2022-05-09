Finance
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Automation
To most people, Artificial Intelligence (AI) probably means sci-fi movies with robots and computers performing inconceivable human tasks. While this is partly true, what AI truly brings to the table is enabling machines to carry out intelligent tasks. As the challenges faced by global decision makers skyrocket, there is an urgent need to propel businesses and societies forward using the most modern technology. With the world changing at an unprecedented speed, businesses need to revamp and restructure how machines and humans work. And AI is helping meet those goals. According to Forrester, Cognitive technologies such as robots, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation will replace 7% of US jobs by 2025.
The Changing Dynamics
The manufacturing sector is characterized by an environment full of uncertainties and evolving dynamics. With ever growing market volatility, manufacturers need to constantly innovate, adapt and respond to changes in the quickest time, without hampering the quality of products, and at the least possible cost. The efficiency of a manufacturing system closely depends on how well shop floor processes respond to changes. Critical shop floor functions such as production scheduling and maintenance have to be extremely responsiveness, and their integration is what will result in an optimal and robust decision making environment.
AI in Manufacturing
AI finds application in a host of industries including gaming, banking, retail, commercial, and government, and is slowly becoming pervasive in the manufacturing sector, facilitating the automation of industries. AI-driven machines are paving an easier path to the future by providing a host of benefits – offering new opportunities, improving production efficiencies, and bringing machine interaction closer to human interaction. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is being driven by the automation of knowledge-based work; by creating new ways to automate tasks, we can restructure the way humans and machines live and interact, to create a better, stronger digital economy.
AI helps overcome many inherent challenges that have been plaguing the industry: from scarcity of expertise, to decision complexity, integration issues, and information overload. Adopting AI on the shop floor enables businesses to completely transform their processes. Let’s look at what AI is helping the manufacturing sector to achieve:
• Process Automation: The use of AI and robots is particularly appealing in industrial manufacturing as they revolutionize mass-production. Robots are capable of doing repetitive tasks, streamlining the production model, increasing capacity, building automation solutions eliminating human error and delivering higher levels of quality assurance.
• Round-the-clock Production: While humans are forced to work in 3 shifts to ensure continuous production, robots can enable a nonstop, 24/7 production line. Businesses can augment their production capabilities and meet the growing demand of customers worldwide.
• Safer Working Conditions: With several mishaps happening on the shop floor, a shift towards AI means fewer people are have to carry out dangerous and overly laborious work. As robots replace humans and perform mundane and risky tasks, the number of workplace casualties will plummet all across.
• New Opportunities for Humans: As AI takes over the shopfloor and automates boring and mundane human tasks, workers will get to focus on complex and innovative tasks. While AI takes care of menial labour, humans can focus on driving innovation and steering their business to newer heights.
• Reduced Operating Expenditure: Although bringing AI onto the shopfloor would require a massive capital investment, the ROI is substantially higher. As intelligent machines start taking care of day-to-day-activities, businesses can enjoy significantly lower overhead.
Benefits
AI and industrial automation have progressed considerably in recent years. Development in machine learning techniques, advances in sensors and the growth of computing power have helped create a new generation of robots. AI helps enables machines to collect and extract knowledge, recognize patterns, and learn and adapt to new situations or environments through machine intelligence, learning and speech recognition. Using AI, manufacturers can:
• Make faster, data driven decisions
• Enable better production outcomes
• Improve process efficiency
• Lower operational costs
• Enable greater scalability
• And facilitate product innovation
Improving Business Outcomes
The key driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is the speed at which it is happening. With technology now at our fingertips, businesses (and even industries) can scale up with the blink of the eye, ultimately changing the way we live our daily lives (and in a fraction of the time). Using AI, industry leaders and technology pioneers can create the right platforms and solutions, ultimately improving business outcomes and driving success in today’s ever-growing digital economy.
Finance
Small Business Loans With A Poor Credit Score
Many small business owners struggle with obtaining business finance, and there is absolutely nothing unusual about this. Getting a business loan for small businesses, such as retailers, restaurants, garages and so on, is not as simple as one would think from the bank.
This is not to say however, that getting a business loan is not possible. It all depends on where one goes looking for the loan. Typically, there are two primary options that business owners have, approaching their local banks and going to a private funder or lender.
Banks and small business loans
Banks look at applications for small business loans from their perspective and their perspective is determined by their criteria. When we speak of criteria, there are numerous criteria and these are all non-flexible as well as stringent.
Typically, banks require high credit scores, which should be around about 700 or over. If a business applying for a loan with the bank lacks excellent credit, their application will be rejected simply based on that one criteria. In conclusion to banks and credit scores, business funding with bad credit with a bank is not a possibility.
This is not to say that there are not a number of other criteria, which banks follow carefully and take equally seriously as well. The criteria of banks have been established over the decades based on shared experience, and these criteria are across the board.
As is generally acknowledged, banks are not very keen on funding small business loans. The reasons for this are many and one of the primary reasons is that, small businesses are considered to be high risk investments from the banks perspective and experience.
Private funders and small business loans
With a private lender the situation is completely different from what a business owner will experience with a bank. Private lenders have a completely different list of criteria to provide cash advance for business owners.
As private lenders primarily offer MCA (Merchant Cash Advances), the criteria for these is simple. An MCA loan is an unsecured loan, and does not require high credit scores either. As a result it’s easy to qualify for this kind of funding.
However, many a small business owners don’t look upon MCAs from a friendly perspective, and they do have their reasons. The interest rates are higher than traditional bank loans, and most business owners want low interest rates.
The point with MCAs is however not to compete with bank financing, as they are both in quite different arenas. Apart from the fact that they are both financing for businesses, the entire process, requirements, features and all other details related to the funding are completely different.
With an MCA loan the question how to qualify for small business loans does not really apply. Only in very few cases are small businesses turned away by private lenders. Generally, most businesses receive the funding they require for their business.
MCA loans V/S bank loans
Merchant cash advances or MCA in short are generally accompanied with high interest rates. Far higher than what the bank provides, and the reason for this is these are unsecured short term loans.
There are many businesses who would never qualify for a traditional bank loan, regardless of how badly they need it or want it. If their credit scores are low, or if they are unable to provide the collateral the banks require their applications will be rejected. This is not to say that there are not a lot of other grounds on which small business loan applications are not declined by banks. Also, banks are under not obligation to provide funding to those they choose not to. This leaves many small business with no other option.
For an MCA loan a business requires nothing much in the way of credit scores and collateral. The basic criteria for an MCA loan is mentioned here, as follows. The business should be at least 12 months old and a running business. The owner of the business should not be in active bankruptcy at the time of the loan application. Finally, the gross income of the business needs to be at least $10 thousand a month.
The easy criteria makes it simple to obtain an MCA, and the drawbacks are definitely the interest rates and the duration for some business owners. However, those who capitalize on such business funding are those business who either have no choice, or those who require quick business loans. Some of the advantages are the processing time frames, which can be as little as a couple of days.
Finance
Ecommerce Tools
For an eCommerce website to be successful in today’s competitive landscape consideration needs to be paid to several factors. Below we list the common factors that aid eCommerce success.
eCommerce Software: WordPress, Shopify, Magento
Each platform has its own pros and cons including complexity of use, flexibility, functionality, management, security measures, third part compatibility etc.
Shopping Websites: Amazon, Google
Feeding your products through to sites like Amazon and Google – yes – costs money but this should be weighed up against the additional sales generated and also the increased exposure for your eCommerce website.
The feed/s can be set up to automatically take notice of product and category changes you make on your eCommerce website and periodically regenerate and resubmit the feeds through to these shopping platforms.
Shopping Comparison websites: Newegg, Shop, ShopBot
Similarly with the ability to feed products through to sites like Newegg, Shop, ShopBot and other shopping comparison websites the same strategy and cost modelling applies here.
Newsletter Managers: Campaign Monitor, MailChimp
A great way to keep in contact with your customers – updating them on new products, product ranges and other useful or sales focused information.
These systems range from the simple to the elaborate; allowing simple sign-up forms through to managing customer journeys from inception of a subscriber, customer through their full life cycle. Some allow the integration of product feed data to be used in managing certain types of newsletter like basket abandonment. GDPR is an important consideration so ensure you follow the guidelines before sending out any communications.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Another great way to engage potential and existing customers. It may be it is sales, customer service, information dissemintation or general engagement – Social Media is a must for most businesses.
With Social Media there are a number of offerings here in relation to reaching your intended market. This encompasses both free and paid forms of advertising your eCommerce website. And each platform attracts its own type of audience and user so research the top x number of Social Media platforms to find where your audience is.
Campaign Managers: HubSpot, Infusionsoft
Managing the acquisition of new customers has become more complicated with the number of online channels where they can be reached or found. Newsletters, Social Media Accounts alike require management with a consistent message and with as much ease, from an administrative perspective, as possible. Offerings like that from HubSpot and Infusionsoft attempt to make this possible.
Pay-Per-click Advertising: AdWords, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter
Another way to reach your intended audience is to use pay per click advertising. Again there is a cost – but needs to be balanced against sales / engagement your eCommerce website gets through them. The range of these type of advertising vehicles is vast from dedicated platforms like AdWords and Amazon through to this offering being available via Social Media websites. Each provides tools, control panels, reporting and metric targeting and like social media your audience may be reached through a specific PPC channel so do some research / testing.
Analytics: Google, MSN, Hotjar
Who is visiting you eCommerce website and what are they doing when they get there. Which pages are performing the best and which require your attention, where are you losing customers, which pages are not converting.
Analysing the visits and engagements on your website can help you focus your attention on the parts of your eCommerce platform that require the most work.
Summary:
As you can see the list of eCommerce tools is long and a lot needs attention. As business owners we have only so much time during the day. So work with the above tools methodically (they are not in a particular order) so that you can measure results from the work you do on each point to find which elements are the most effective for your eCommerce website.
Finance
Free Money-Making Opportunities – What Can You Expect?
If you’re looking for free money-making opportunities, you might be wondering if they really could be totally free, and if they would make you any money. Take a look at these questions and answers to learn more.
Are There Really Such Things As Free Money-Making Opportunities?
Yes, there are.
Don’t fool yourself. There are a few people who are willing to spend years and lots of money creating a product. They have a very slim likelihood of any financial rewards, but if they break through, they make a fortune.
However, we are some who prefer to get a zero risk business. Yes, we might not make as much, especially not right away, but on the other hand, we didn’t face the peril of going broke.
What Can I Expect, If I Work From Home?
A few people don’t like it. They want to be surrounded by colleagues, when they are working.
Nevertheless, if you can overcome that hurdle, for instance, by having virtual colleagues connected through a messenger programme, it’s an ideal situation to make money from home.
You’ll have the freedom to be with your family and friends, when you want to.
You can take care of your pets. They’ll love you for staying at home.
And if you don’t like doing a specific thing, you can choose not to, and either just let it go, or outsource it.
How Do I Start Without Any Investment?
My advice is to start out with a blog.
This is easy to do; it’s free; and there’s a possibility for money both over a short term, but certainly also for over a longer period.
You can make a free blog at Blogger.com, and since it’s owned by Google, it’s easy to get permission to put their ads on your blog. It took one of my students less than an hour to get accepted, when she followed my advice.
How Can I Make Money With A Blog?
There are several ways to go.
Maybe the easiest and most obvious route is to put AdSense on it. If you write around one topic, the ads that will be served will be relevant for your content, and you should be able to make an income, as soon as you get a little traffic.
Another way to go is by selling other people’s products, the so-called affiliate products. You can write about them, and leave a link for your visitors to go and buy them. And you’ll make money in the process.
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Automation
Small Business Loans With A Poor Credit Score
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Ecommerce Tools
News! Get Rs 50,000 pension every month after retirement, Know here complete scheme
DeFi Staking Tokens to Look Out For In 2022
Free Money-Making Opportunities – What Can You Expect?
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
The History of Republic Airport
CULT DAO’s Revolt 2 Earn Concept Draws the Attention of Anonymous
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion