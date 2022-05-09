Finance
“The Stock Pump and Dump” – Never Throw Money Away Again!
We have all gotten them in the mail. They arrive as slick, colorful, glossy and in depth reports on a ground floor investment, still trading at pennies for the next great technology. They have fancy insider names to them like “Wall Street Insider” or “The Underground Stock Report”. They often link the promoted stock to legitimate companies or common sense needs around the globe. The problem is although it always sounds promising, you are gently being stroked and entranced into participating in what is known as the “pump and dump.”
The anatomy of the scam involves these micro sized companies which typically trade on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB). They are also known as “Pink Sheets”. The OTCBB is not a part of the NASDAQ Exchange and typically involves extremely small start up companies with questionable stability. They usually pay a “stock promoter” a large sum of money and often they themselves are also part of the scam. Large blocks of stock are being accumulated and the mailer goes out. The trap is now set as unwitting investors start to see the stock moving off the bottom and attempt to catch the wave. As investors pile in and drive the stock price higher the owners and stock promotes sell everything, “The Dump”, and leave you holding the bag.
Often they will drive you to internet bulletin boards with carefully controlled messages as you patiently wait for the next great “thing” to rise from the ashes of a few pennies or micro pennies to.50 cents, a dollar, maybe the next Google! Hey, even if it went to .04 cents, I would double my money right? Unfortunately, after the promoters and company insiders leave the building, although these companies will continue to trade for a while, they very rarely stick around for long. Need more evidence of a possible scam? Read the small print. The words we want to make believe aren’t there because of all the great claims and pretty graphs that have us mesmerized with the potential riches of the world. The small print will actually tell you how much the promoter is being paid, whether they own shares and highlighting in numerous ways that this is in fact a very speculative high risk investment. The reality is in my opinion, it isn’t an investment at all; it is a major scam that should be stopped.
So this week when the next slick looking mailer arrives at your home and you think, hey, it’s only $5000, let’s take a shot! Throw it away!!! Potentially good and great companies do not start on the OTCBB as pink sheets. The stock market has its own inherent risks and if you treat it like a casino; you are very likely to have the same result as when you go to a casino.
Contactless Payments – The Present or the Future?
Contactless payments were originally introduced in Austria in 2013, followed by adoption by large Austrian banks which have integrated debit cards with NFC technology. Large retail chains have also rolled out NFC-enabled terminals.
Latest advancements
2016 can be expected to further the use of contactless payments mobile phones with NFC-enabled in-store payment options will bid for mainstream adoption. And this would mean, that the strategy will satisfy financial norms set by institutions, merchants, varied consumers, and even technology vendors.
With more than 650 million NFC-enabled smartphones expected to go contactless for in-store payments, one can expect the change to happen with niche adoption this or the next year itself.
Advantages perceived by Retailers
- Contactless transactions have huge potential for greater security, when payments can be used through the SIM-based tokenization capability. The tokenization facility creates a unique code which is dispatched from device to the merchant’s NFC-enabled machine.
- Card information is stored with issuing networks or even stored in the cloud. Since it is token-enabled, a fraudster who might intercept transactions would get access to a single-use token but would not be able to get their hand on card details.
- Using a fingerprint, a retina scan or even the heart rate sensor makes this form of payment more secure. It also uses biometric authentication which will deliver robust security compared to any card swipe or PIN.
One can expect NFC-smartphone transactions to increase steadily over time as more banks and merchants will start accepting such transactions. Contactless mobile payments will mostly coexist with other payment modes.
The future of Contactless Payments
Deloitte predicts that by end-2015, five percent of the base of 600-650 million near-field communication (NFC ) equipped phones will be used at least once a month to make contactless in-store payments at retail outlets. This compares with monthly usage by less than 0.5 percent of the 450-500 million NFC-phone owners as of mid-2014. Contactless mobile payment will not be mainstream by end-2015, but niche adoption will be a major progression from near nil in prior years.
As per Deloitte’s numbers, NFC-enabled devices used for in-store payment will rise as people will soon get familiar with the process. Using mobile phones to make payments is soon going to flood the market trends. A combination of contactless payment modes with smartphones will surely affect financial operations, such as checking balances, transfer of funds, online transactions.
This year will be an inflection point for NFC-enabled phones to start in-store payments and fulfill multiple prerequisites and security measures for mainstream adoption especially to satisfy financial institutions, consumers, technology vendors and the like.
Advantages in Encouraging Contactless Payments
- The core advantage with contactless smartphone transactions is security with its SIM-based tokenization capability
- Card information stored in issuing networks or the cloud thus restricting the tokens to be unusable after one time use.
- NFC-equipped phones can boost and manage high-value transactions and does not have any friction points since it only requires a card or a compatible reader-based device.
- The spending limit can based only on credit or debit card limit but with contactless cards has a payment threshold before additional identification is sought.
- Accepting NFC payment requires the right point-of-sale (POS) terminals which are compatible and quick enough
Adoption of NFC mobile payments will be mostly driven by financial reasons for businesses. For consumers, the reasons are behavioural. But to encourage the use of contactless mode, the overall payment process should be simpler, sleeker or incentive-based in terms of coupons or discounts. Smartphone users who have integrated credit card information linked to their phone, can submit a fingerprint to unlock the phone or authorize a purchase.
One can expect that in the near future, people would be offered a choice, and from the 30 million individuals, some will opt to pay using their phone without depending on contactless cards. A smartphone may also offer a higher payment limit than a contactless card.
Seven Characteristics of the Most Successful M&A Companies
Disappointed with your company’s earnings performance since your last acquisition? Worried that the next acquisition or merger will have a similar affect? You’re not alone! Study after study has demonstrated that mergers and acquisitions are a risky business. In spite of the fact that a lot of M&A advisors rake in substantial fees each year, almost every major review of companies completing Merger and Acquisition transactions shows that most of these transactions fail to deliver on promised financial performance. Like every other investment, the biggest risks yield the biggest results – whether they’re good or bad. One way to improve your odds is to study the methods of the most successful Merger and Acquisition companies.
As an industry executive, Ive encountered Merger and Acquisition challenges many times over the course of my career. I have also recently interviewed numerous C level executives from some of the worlds largest and most successful companies across several industries about this topic. I also conducted an internet-based survey of senior managers with extensive Merger and Acquisition experience. Seven winning characteristics emerged among the few truly successful Merger and Acquisition companies:
Characteristic #1: Successful companies follow a proven path of general acquisition and mergers. First, they do meaningful strategic planning. This practice enables acquisition targets to be identified which are excellent strategic fits for the corporation, rather than mere opportunities for getting bigger. Second, they perform thorough due diligence work. Their due diligence differs from poor performers because they plumb the depths of business processes and information systems capabilities and capacities in the acquisition target to ensure appropriate valuation and strategic fit. Third, they negotiate terms and conditions for the transaction that avoid overpayment. They accomplish this by making certain that management does not become enamored with the target company. Fourth, they plan for post-merger or post-acquisition integration. That plan includes a comprehensive communications plan, alignment of objectives and performance measures, and integration of processes and systems. Fifth and finally, after the deal is closed, the most successful companies relentlessly execute the planned business assimilation and integration activity. M&A requires detailed planning, rigorous management, and aggressive execution to succeed.
Characteristic #2: Successful companies use initiatives or projects to perform integration, and fundamental project management techniques to manage each of the initiatives. Every company, including yours, has a unique combination of strengths and weaknesses, and market-facing strategies. The combination of these factors dictates what specific initiatives your company must use to assimilate the new business unit. In some cases, the most urgent needs will revolve around rationalization of staffing, facilities, and capital equipment. In other cases, achieving commonality in information systems to enable cross-selling and rebranding will be most important. Whatever the combination turns out to be, your company must lead these initiatives effectively through a formal program management structure. Formally structured and carefully managed initiatives are a strong characteristic of the most successful Merger and Acquisition companies. Formal program management requires such elements as a detailed project plan, discrete milestones, defined performance measures, designated responsibilities, risk management and change management processes, and so on. Initiative based integration rooted in sound market-facing strategy will improve the odds of successful Merger and Acquisition performance.
Characteristic #3: Successful companies pay meaningful attention to the match of cultures, organizations, and HR matters such as management retention. If your company has been through an acquisition or merger, you already know that the different cultures of the companies involved always make the situation challenging. In hostile takeovers, it can prove devastating. Employees often find that the behaviors previously rewarded by their company can sometimes result in demotion or dismissal. Performance criteria change, as do the people measuring the performance. When this happens, management in the acquired company, as well as many of the employees, becomes threatened, defensive, and resentful. The loss of key leadership in critical transitional periods can ruin the deal, and even when the entire deal remains intact, the resulting organizational instability often drains so much energy and time from remaining managers that it costs the new enterprise more time to achieve expected financial performance goals. Some Merger and Acquisition advisors report that as many as 72 percent of key managers head for the door within three years of an acquisition or merger. Almost all successful Merger and Acuisition companies incorporate a formal culture management structure into their integration planning. Some even put specific performance measures in place to monitor the success of melding the cultures following their formal public merger or acquisition announcement. The HR details, from communication to compensation, are make-or-break elements of Merger and Acquisition success.
Characteristic #4: Successful companies ensure that the acquisition is an integral part of overall business strategy. Have some of your company’s acquisitions turned out to be a poor fit with the rest of the business? Responses to my recent survey of senior managers with extensive M&A involvement indicated that the targeting of acquisitions which are a good strategic fit was the third most critical issue to M&A success. Strategic fit implies a close alignment of markets served, technologies owned, Research and Development direction, financial position (revenues, market share) between the companies involved. It also means that there is a real and quantifiable set of synergy related opportunities between the two companies. The best Merger and acquisition performers maintain a strong strategic plan with market-facing strategies, internal operating strategies, specific performance targets, and performance metrics linked from top to bottom throughout the enterprise. They incorporate the alignment of those elements of the acquisition target into integration planning for their transactions, and pull the trigger on them soon after the deal is consummated. Effective planning is a fundamental element of successful business. In Merger and acquisition situations, it must also be the basis for every major decision.
Characteristic #5: Successful companies have full-time time resources assigned, and strong lines of executive accountability for the success of the acquisition. Does your company assign full-time teams to acquisition pursuits, or rely on part-time efforts from people who also have a day job? The pressures of day-to-day job responsibilities for key staff members make it incredibly difficult for them to focus on a part-time assignment related to Merger and Acquisition activity. The early assignment of skilled full-time resources to these tasks as early as possible in the due diligence phase of the acquisition or merger process is often critical to success. General Electric, arguably one of the best acquirers in the business (certainly one of the most prolific) recognized that management experience made a huge difference in the success of their endeavors, and as a result, decided some years ago to designate integration management as a full-time role in their company. Studies of GE and others show that companies who assign full-time teams have better Merger and Acquisition track records.
Characteristic #6: Successful companies have discrete targets for integration activities, and relatively short-term financial objectives that are quantitative. In your company’s last acquisition, were specific performance targets published and widely known? While goals such as “become accreted within a year” are quantitative enough, they must be broken down into a set of initiatives and accompanying performance measures in order to be useful. The best companies understand not only what the top-level goals are in quantitative terms, but also what specific actions will be taken, by whom, and by when, to achieve that desired result. Hence the detailed project plans around a defined set of initiatives described in Characteristic # 2, above. Initiatives can relate to revenue growth, market share growth, or operating cost reduction. They can involve a wide variety of actions such as establishing strategic partnerships for marketing or distribution, efforts around cross-selling or re branding, facilities rationalization, new Research and Development initiatives, organizational restructuring, and information systems upgrades. Those companies who are most successful march through discrete initiatives toward quantitative goals. Achieving those discrete goals enables the newly merged company to hit specific financial objectives at designated times. The most successful Merger and Acquisition companies are those who most discretely define what success means.
Characteristic #7: Successful companies move assertively to get the newly acquired business entity onto common business processes and information systems early on. One of the C-level executives I interviewed (this one was a Financial Services executive) in preparation for my book said: “We have three top priorities in these transactions: gain market share, grow assets, and reduce operating costs in proportion to the assets we manage. Getting the acquired entities onto common processes and systems is strategically critical for us in achieving that third goal. But beyond just our financial performance, it impacts the morale of our employees, our ability to present a consistent face to our customers, and our efficiency in employee training. When a company like ours is systematic in their approach, they can bring new acquisitions onto common processes and systems in six to nine months.” Most of the leading companies in this area, including companies like GE and Cisco, exhibit this characteristic. Unity and consistency produce and exhibit strength to customers and shareholders. The strength of unity and consistency is never more important than the period immediately following a merger or acquisition.
Decreasing Your Credit Card Limit
Credit card companies are generally thrilled to give you an increase in credit, if they think you’ll use it and not go bankrupt. If you find yourself getting deeper and deeper into debt consider lowering your credit limit. Simply call up the credit card company and ask them to lower the limit on your card. This way you can still have the convenience of a credit card but you’ll have some safe guards to help keep you from going deep into debt.
Of course, the best way to use a credit card is to pay off the balance at the end of each month. With a lower credit limit, it will be easier to pay off the balance. If the maximum you can charge on your card in a given month is $500, that will be a lot easier to pay off than $5,000.
By lowering the credit limit on your credit cards, you won’t be able to use it as much. This self imposed discipline can help you keep more money available to pay off other debts. Not having as much available credit will help make you question your purchases which should help cut down on unnecessary expenses.
By intentionally controlling your credit limit, you can set yourself up to succeed. Keep in mind that the banks and credit card companies make money when you are in debt, so they are going to try to give you as much credit as possible. Since they make money when you are in debt, don’t consider the credit increases they give you to be votes of confidence. They don’t really want you to be out of debt, so they will keep increasing your credit limit and offering other incentives to keep you paying as much in interest as possible.
