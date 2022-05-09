Finance
The Trend is Your Friend – 12 Indicators Confirming the Direction For Gold
At last the world monetary forces are beginning to accept the inevitable. Gold is likely to continue rising. Gold has been one of the best performing asset classes over the last 9 years and that trend is likely to continue. Just take a look at some of the many indicators (in no particular order) that boost our confidence in gold.
1. China is buying. Not only that, but it is now legal for Chinese citizens to buy gold – and silver.
2. India has just purchased 200 tons from the IMF at a cost of $6.7 billion. And following India’s lead, the Bank of Mauritius bought 2 tons. This leaves 200 tons allocated for sale by the IMF.
3. South Africa is under scrutiny. Claims have surfaced that its reserves are less than 50% of the reserves claimed. If true, that will further exacerbate the shortage and increase the price.
4. Uncertainty about the US dollar and little confidence in the other primary currencies makes gold the sole hedge against their continuing weakness.
5. Holders of US dollars are diversifying into gold and commodities to hedge their risk against further falls in the US dollar and a consequent devaluing of their reserves. In the words of a former US Secretary of the Treasury. – Its our dollar, but its your problem! That problem is now being addressed by gold purchases.
6. Negative interest rates, in real terms, and record spending are indicators of further currency debasement. Despite dollar falls and threatened inflation, there are still no signs of interest rates rising.
7. Awareness of the gold price movement is rising. Most gold purchases are still confined to Central Banks and to large funds, but the comments and publicity are beginning to enter the mainstream media. While gold is not yet the favorite dinner party topic, it soon will be.
8. Advertising for unwanted gold jewellery is rampant – in the press, on TV, through the internet Buyers want your gold cast-offs – and that certainly isn’t because they’re expecting the prices to fall just yet.
9. There is nervousness surrounding gold ETFs because of the counter-party risks. Right now one of the drivers of the gold price is the movement away from the ETFs and into the physical metal.
10. The Royal Mint in the UK has quadrupled its production of gold coins to meet the increasing demand, and Harrods, the very up-market department store, has started selling gold bars and coins.
11. Sales of American Eagle gold coins have more than doubled this year.
12. The Global economy is suffering the worst recession since the 1930s causing governments to be profligate with their currency production and spending. This is driving up the markets but there is a total lack of confidence in the system and, firstly nations and central banks, then funds and finally the man-in-the-street realize the need to diversify into gold to protect their assets.
There are so many indicators, both on a macro level – nations boosting their gold reserves – and on a micro level – gold trinket selling parties. Enough to convince you? I hope so.
Finance
How to Make Money with Ezine Publishing
The publishing field is a slippery slope; there is no doubt about it. Every day we hear of magazines going out of business that have been a cornerstone of the publishing world. This makes it difficult to even think about trying to start one on the internet, but it’s not impossible and it doesn’t need to be risky. Here are some ways to make money with carefully targeted ezine publishing.
Advertisements
This is how the printed magazines made their money–ads. Today magazines can contact Google, Yahoo, and MSN and get involved in the PPC (pay per click) advertising programs. This is how it works: when someone clicks on an ad that you post on your website through the search engines, you get a portion of that money. Of course, the search engines get most of it, but if you host a number of ads, the clicks can keep a steady stream of money coming in.
Posted Content
It’s hard to see how what you post affects the advertisement revenues you split with the search engines, but it can. Let’s say you are interested in targeted ezine publishing about horses. As long as you keep your material focused on horses, you will get ads pertaining to them. People will click on those ads because they are interested in horses.
These two hints should help you develop your ideas about targeted ezine publishing, and make it easier to develop content and the web design.
Finance
Book Review – The Power of Passionate Intention – The Elisha Principle by Mark Chironna
A Time of Historic Transition in Today’s Church
Dr. Mark Chironna passionately appeals to the modern-day church to usher in an era of double-portion anointing which he calls the “Elisha Principle” in his book “The Power of Passionate Intention.”
Chironna calls for the Christian to recognize that the world is in transition, amidst global shifts, changes in politics, finance, and international relations. These changes demand that a Christian establish a world view in light of the churches role in evangelism, meeting the needs of world crisis, and impacting the world with the Kingdom message.
I found the thought provoking “Points to Ponder” insightful, purpose driven filled with relevant action steps to set in motion my own personal potential for implementing practical life transforming activities to minister in these days of religious tumult in the church, in a climate of cultural bigotry in society, and in face of the economic uncertainty throughout the world.
Some very helpful suggestions I discovered in these powerful points included establishing a time to “sit at the feet of Jesus” to empower me to meet the world’s distractions coming through “mass entertainment, the influence of the media, advancing technologies, and shifting social structures.”
Chironna combines a balance of Kingdom Living, emotional feelings, and the intelligence throughout the book. His writing is engaging, energizing, and enriching. Mark’s impact as a certified life coach, public speaker, author, and pastor is recognized and highly endorsed by his peers, internationally known Christian leaders, pastors, profession counselors, and educationalists.
Destiny Image Publishers, Inc., 978-0768431568
As reviewed for Midwest Book Review
Finance
Planning a Wedding That Doesn’t Kill Your Budget or Your Relationship
If you’re planning a wedding and you’re concerned about your wedding budget, there are several ways to save. The keys to successfully planning a budget-conscious wedding are having the abilities to be creative, flexible, and opportunistic.
Think of this scenario: You wake up in the middle of the night with a craving for ice cream. All grocery stores are closed, so you run through the options in your head. You can go to the all-night convenience store or coffee shop and pay a premium price for this craving or you can settle for the granola bar in the back of your pantry. Then the thought occurs that you could have planned ahead while grocery shopping earlier that week and had your ice cream at a fair price. The same shopping options exist for every part of your wedding. Do you pay premium prices? Do you plan ahead? Or do you simply do without? There are no wrong answers, but planning ahead can almost always offer the most bang for the bucks.
The key trick in saving money for your wedding is flexibility. Think about your wedding date. It’s probably a mild Saturday evening in late Spring or early Fall. I’m no Nostradamus, it’s just a fact that the vast majority of couples choose the same dates for their weddings. You can slash your overall wedding costs significantly by changing your wedding date away from Saturday evenings in May, June, September, or October. Go crazy and avoid Saturdays altogether and have a raging Friday night wedding or a relaxing Sunday afternoon wedding. You might not think these date/time adjustments matter, but vendors’ schedules are much less likely to be full on a Sunday afternoon in August or a Friday night in March. This availability can translate into staggering deals if you shop around. I’ve seen $10,000-$15,000 weddings (combined vendor cost) reduced to $2,000-$3,000 with every component of the wedding staying exactly the same, including the venue. The difference? An 11am ceremony time on a Saturday in June versus a 5pm wedding the EXACT SAME DAY. An unexpected perk to avoiding Saturday evenings goes to your guests who can now plan a weekend after your Friday night bash or before the Sunday nuptials. That Saturday night wedding breaks everyone’s weekend in half. Having schedule flexibility is huge for all vendors, but specific savings can also be found for each part of your big day.
Wedding venues: The venue is usually the costliest of the wedding investments, but that only means it is also the biggest opportunity to save money. If you want elegance, maybe avoid the country clubs and golf courses and find a shady park or beach and spend a fraction of your budget on elegant tables, string lighting, and candle-lit centerpieces. If you’re quirky and fun, bypass a regular venue and rent an old theater or local art gallery. Think outside the box. Depending on the size of your guest list, you can find venues that aren’t considered traditional, but will more than fit your needs. Private residences and local restaurants might fit your needs perfectly. With any non-traditional venue, be sure to get all the details. Some places may require additional insurance or have restrictions on attendance, food/drink, etc, so be sure to be thorough in your interviews. If you are looking for a traditional venue, many times finding a location that can host both the wedding and reception is ideal. For both convenience and cost, this option almost always is preferable to separate locations. If you opt for a church wedding, keep in mind that some churches offer weddings a low or even no cost. Call around and you might find a great deal
Caterer: The ideal way to cut food/drink costs is to time your wedding between traditional meal times. Having a 11am or 2pm wedding allows you to escape providing full meals and instead serve small appetizers, sandwiches, desserts, etc. If you opt for this cost-cutting schedule choice, be sure to indicate to guests when type of food/refreshments will be served. Most people will grab a bite to eat before or after the wedding if they know in advance that only snacks will be available at the wedding. If you must serve food, shop around. Some venues require you to use their preferred caterers, so know this in advance. Sample each caterer’s menus and ask them how savings can be found. Many times a limited menu with more appetizer options works well. If you decide to serve a meal, buffet style usually costs less than plated meals. And keep this question in mind: How was the food at the last wedding you attended? Most people don’t remember. Find a balance between quality, service, and price.
Cake: There are reality TV shows dedicated to cakes. Amazing, beautiful cakes are everywhere. Now for the life-changing reality: Its still just dessert. I know, that sounds harsh and emotionless. But its sugar and eggs and flour, and you’re in a market than can charge thousands of dollars for a, yes, dessert. Think about your reasoning behind the cake. Its fun and you want photos of the cake-cutting and subsequent cake-smashing. You can accomplish the same thing with a small but still elegant cake. The photos look the same, and the crowd still gathers around. And when the smashed cake is wiped from the groom’s face, all the guests are served cute little wedding cupcakes or pieces of sheet cake that have been cut and are ready to serve immediately. Buy a pretty little cake for the two of you, or for the bridal party, and ask your baker to make a sheet cake or two, or cupcakes, of the same flavor as yours. Everyone enjoys the cake and you enjoy cutting your cake budget by 50% or more.
Photographer: Many couples make the mistake of forgoing a professional wedding photographer and hiring Uncle Harry because he always has a camera, and he’ll be at the wedding anyway. Or a niece in high school just bought a really expensive camera and took photography in high school. Remember that your photographs are likely going to be the only tangible reminders of your wedding. When the cake and songs and flowers are long gone, you’ll have your photography to enjoy and share for years to come. You want a photographer with wedding experience to ensure all angles are covered and all poses are ideal. This doesn’t mean you have to blow your entire budget on photography, however. Search photographers’ websites, and only contact those whose photos fit your style. When speaking with the photographer, request a quote that excludes prints, albums, or other photo products. Get the edited photography on a disc or flash drive with a copyright release that allows you to print your photos. Most photographers’ profit lies in the printing, so you can save that money and print economically at your own convenience. If a photographer doesn’t offer this, move along. There are plenty that will offer a no-prints option.
DJ: The DJ is the vendor that some deem unnecessary and others regard as invaluable. I think both are true depending on the type of wedding and reception you want. If you want a quiet, relaxed ceremony and reception with soft music in the background throughout, just find a venue with a sound system and plug in an ipod playlist of soft grooves. If you want your reception to be a party, then hire a DJ. DJ’s styles and levels of interaction vary, so keep this in mind. If you want someone to keep the guests dancing, get someone outgoing and fun. Like the photographer, don’t skimp too much and hire the high school tech geek down the street with the loud sound system. Weddings are unique, and you want experience. Ask for deals and compare prices. No real tricks here other than shopping in advance.
Florist: Flowers are beautiful and can enhance any wedding. They also sit in vases and soak up water. Each couple needs to decide whether a little color is pretty or more elaborate floral arrangements are necessary. If you find a venue that is attractive on its own, consider skipping or reducing the floral decorations. Many florists advise boosting the greenery in arrangement and using the actual flowers strategically, which makes a lot of sense both artistically and financially. Some couples are now opting for artificial flowers in lieu of actual flowers. This can be cheaper and offer the advantage of preparing months in advance. They also last forever, so your investment doesn’t end up in the compost pile the next day. If you decide to go with real flowers, check independent florists first, as they can often work with your budget with more flexibility than a larger retail chain.
Videographer: Have you ever visited a friend and been subjected to watching their wedding video? It’s painful. Now, with the development of high-def and superior editing, today’s wedding videos are more like Hollywood features than handheld camcorders of the 80’s. they can also be very expensive. The real question is need. After the first few weeks of being married, will your wedding DVD ever be seen? Aside from distant relatives visiting or an anniversary viewing, it likely sits on the shelf. Most budget-minded couples skip the videographer, but if you really want video then find a company that uses multiple cameras and edits in a style you enjoy. Be sure they know the style you want and ask them to work with your budget.
Other: There are several other ways to save that simply didn’t fit the other categories:
Wedding favors are cute, but often sit in the backseat of your guests’ cars and ultimately get tossed. If you have a budget for them, find something personal (a small framed photo of the wedding couple, a small package of candy or mints, etc). Find something fun or quirky, but cheap. Search online for many creative options.
With any wedding, avoid placing disposable cameras at guest tables. The idea is great, but the execution is horrible. You’ll spend hundreds on these outdated cameras, and hundreds more to develops photos of kids’ feet and empty plates. Don’t even consider this for your wedding!
Limousines: Beautiful and elegant, but really only use if transportation is needed. Hiring a limo to drive you three blocks doesn’t allow you to relax or save money. If you’re travelling across town and want to splurge, go for it. Ask for wedding specials, and find a service that will allow you to use the minimum amount you need. Don’t get locked into a six-hour minimum when you only need three.
Honeymoon: If you’re wanting a honeymoon but don’t have a big budget, consider registering for your wedding with a travel agent instead of a retailer. Your guests may gift you a vacation instead of cutlery! If you’re considering a small wedding, think about a destination wedding for the two of you (or small family), and combine your wedding and honeymoon instead of a reception. Sometimes this is more economical than couples think and provides a romantic and less expensive wedding option.
Craigslist: OK, this isn’t a wedding component. But Craigslist can be your best friend. You can find vendors, dresses, wedding locations, and much more in one convenient site. If you have a particular skill, service, or item, consider using the site’s barter section to trade for wedding services. Trading your unused timeshare for a wedding photographer or bartering your automotive repair business to obtain catering can be empowering and budget-saving. Read through the section and find ideas that may help you save.
Hopefully a few of these suggestions give you ideas on stretching your wedding budget. Weddings are beautiful, amazing events and should be celebrated, not agonized. Enjoy the process, and remember that this is YOUR big day. Build the wedding you want, and let your guests enjoy the ride with you.
The Trend is Your Friend – 12 Indicators Confirming the Direction For Gold
28% GST Imposition for Crypto-Related Activities in India?
How to Make Money with Ezine Publishing
Move from starter to reliever going smoothly for Twins pitcher Griffin Jax
Book Review – The Power of Passionate Intention – The Elisha Principle by Mark Chironna
Planning a Wedding That Doesn’t Kill Your Budget or Your Relationship
What goes up has come (way) down for Heat’s 3-point shooting in playoffs
Crypto Traders Lost $421 Million In Liquidations For The Past 24 Hours
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
Make Money While You Sleep
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion