The year of Suni Lee through the eyes of her support system
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — After the regional final came a familiar scene for the older sister. She could tell it had become a routine by then, this dance Suni Lee does with herself. Go pose for all the photos? Or slip out of the arena, unscathed by lost time and mental exhaustion, but leaving all those loving fans feeling unrequited?
“Her security guard,” Shyenne says — that preface alone is enough to reveal the extent of Suni’s unusual college existence — “would be like, ‘Oh no, Suni. Don’t do it. You’re going to get held for an hour.’” But Shyenne saw this happen at Auburn gymnastics’ recent meet in Huntsville, too. She knew the result.
Suni appeased the crowd.
“I think she feels some type of guilt saying no,” Shyenne says. “I think she feels for them. She just wants people to feel good.”
Lee’s freshman year has been characterized by that tension between her sense for the influence she has as a role model — a sense that’s well beyond her 19 years — and the yearning to just be a 19-year-old. That was always going to be difficult after her Olympic title last July, meaning instant celebrity status as the first all-around gold medalist to compete in NCAA.
Her remarkable but trying season ended in April at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Throughout the Year of Suni Lee, her support system has found various ways to help her find joy through the anxiety and impostor syndrome of competing with unprecedented expectations.
“I hate to use the word normal,” said Alison Lim, one of Lee’s coaches back home in St. Paul. “Whatever, that seems not super appropriate. But keeping life kind of normal. We’re still stressing about exams. We’re still turning in homework at the 11th hour.”
RITES OF PASSAGE
The visits to Los Angeles last fall were supposed to be about gymnastics training. Instead, Jess Graba quickly found he was most useful as an adulting coach.
Lee’s schedule on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was so busy, she barely had time to practice her sport. It took 45 minutes to drive to and from her two-hour rehearsal sessions.
It was the least she has ever trained in a 20-week stretch.
“Gymnastics is kind of her sanctuary,” a space to “just play around,” said Graba. “She didn’t get a chance to do that. So she did struggle with her mental health a little bit because of all the expectations but no release.”
He’s Lee’s Olympic coach and the brother of Auburn coach Jeff Graba. Lee began training with Jess when she was 6, so his new title as a makeshift dad worked smoothly. Suni’s father, John Lee, was paralyzed from the chest down after falling from a ladder in 2019, so traveling is a challenge.
The first time Jess landed in Los Angeles to visit, Lee was busy with rehearsal. He agreed to bring her coffee the next morning. When he arrived, he found Lee trying to hang up a load of damp laundry. The dryer wasn’t working, she told him. Jess checked the machine and found piles of lint that had accumulated over several weeks. “She was running that dryer for probably hours,” he said, “and it wasn’t getting anything dry.” Lee needed a lesson in lint traps.
Los Angeles was a daunting setting to experience independence for the first time. Jess had fun with it. Their coffee and lunch outings included pep talks about time management. He prepared her for her first red-eye flight. He taught her how to properly store food in the refrigerator. (“Don’t leave the spoon in there!”)
Lee’s rites of passage back in Auburn often involve driving. When she parks at her building, she often uses street spaces rather than the parking lot. That’s taboo on weekdays. “You may want to observe your signs,” Alison Lim, one of Lee’s coaches back home in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jess Graba’s wife, has said after multiple towed car ordeals.
She’s glad Lee is having those learning moments. They’re a reminder that it’s OK to mess up — in life and gymnastics. The sudden pressure of international fame can be consuming. “It’s uncharted territory right now,” Jess said. “Everybody expects her to be perfect all the time, and then if she makes a mistake they assume something must be wrong. Instead of: This is gymnastics. These things happen.”
MOMENTS TO HERSELF
Every morning, Lim texts Lee a quote. It’s a ritual she discusses with self-consciousness. “I could be completely missing the mark,” she says. “Hopefully it helps. If it doesn’t that’s fine.” But the joy, for Lim, is in the search for a timely aphorism and the thought that goes into each discovery. On some days, Lim is on a tough-love crusade. But she knows Lee enough to recognize when she might need reassurance instead.
“You get what you focus on,” Lim often writes. “So focus on what you want.” Tuning out distractions is the recurring theme these days.
Everyone in Lee’s support system has their own way of helping. For Lim, the quotes. For her sister, it’s keeping her “sane.” They talk every day. Rarely gymnastics. They share a love of fashion and Justin Bieber, dating back to childhood dance sessions to “Baby.” Suni saw him in concert this semester.
For Jess, it’s journaling.
Lee started when she was a beginner for Jess at Midwest Gymnastics. The entries were simple: “I want to do good today.” With age, she began sharpening the focus and ambition. She wanted to be an Olympian. The day before a meet, she wrote specific goals. On meet day, she discussed them with Jess.
She made one vital change at Auburn: Now she writes immediately before a meet begins.
“Just to help calm herself and get the nerves or anxiety out on the paper,” Jess says. Home or away, the applause is always louder for Lee. She can feel the eyes on her.
“She likes the crowds and she likes all that love,” Jess says. “But sometimes you’ve just got to have a moment for yourself. In the world for her right now, she just won’t get many moments for herself.”
He can tell when the journaling works. Her personality shows more. From a young age, she was “not the easiest kid to coach, and that’s on purpose.” Jess remembers once when she was struggling to execute her Yurchenko double full vault in practice. He told her if she can’t consistently hit, he would have to simplify it for the next meet. Lee stomped to the other end of the gym, aghast, and told Lim, “I think Jess is serious. I think he might pull this.”
She was cranky. She stuck her next three landings. Years later, that vault helped her win gold in Tokyo.
The Grabas embrace that negotiation with her, when she’s at her most brazen. Jess always encouraged her to keep her childhood journals to remember that simple enthusiasm, the moments that make competition transform back into a space “to just play around.”
Asked what Suni Lee has brought to Auburn, Jeff Graba countered the typical “grit and determination” idea. “Lightness,” he said, “and an air of enjoyment.” She and teammates give one another crap. “There are definitely side jokes among the girls about Suni getting towed,” Lim said.
Lee laughs along at her mistake. These things happen.
Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Anniversary Sale Has Begun—Here’s What to Shop
Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga makes some of the best activewear and wellness essentials out there, whether you’re looking for a stylish workout bra, a trendy pair of flared leggings, a comfortable yet chic yoga mat or antioxidant-infused beauty essentials. Alo, which counts Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen as loyal fans, just kicked off its first annual anniversary sale today, with every single item on the website offered at a 20 percent discount.
The four-day Alo-versary Celebration sale is live for VIPS (and that includes you: just enter your email address to get early access!) starting May 9, and runs for everyone from May 10 through May 14. The site-wide sale includes the latest spring-y drops from the brand as well as best-selling classic styles, so you can get everything from a versatile black top and bike shorts set and a creamsicle-colored workout dress to magnesium body spray and a diffuser.
If you’re looking to add another piece (or two) to your current Alo Yoga wardrobe, or if you want to try out the chic brand for the first time, now’s the time to scoop up comfy and stylish celeb-approved items from the brand at 20 percent off. Below, see a few of our favorite Alo Yoga pieces to shop during the Alo-versary Celebration sale.
Vikings might have gotten ‘a big steal’ in athletic, undrafted edge rusher Luiji Vilain
Kwity Paye went from being the No. 21 pick by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 draft to making the NFL All-Rookie Team, leading some to call him a steal. Now, that’s what Paye is saying about a fellow edge rusher.
And this guy wasn’t even drafted.
When he played at Michigan, Paye was roommates with Luiji Vilain, who sat out his first two seasons due to knee injuries and then didn’t play much in two more seasons as he worked his way back. But Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for his final season, and had a team-high nine sacks in 2021. When he wasn’t selected in last month’s NFL draft, the Vikings reached an agreement to sign him as a priority free agent.
“I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency,” Paye said. “He’s just that type of player where I feel he didn’t get his fair chance at Michigan, but he’s going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He’s an extremely gifted athlete.”
The Vikings are intrigued by Vilain. He was one of 30 prospects they brought in for a pre-draft visit and they locked him up as the seventh round was ending with a $20,000 signing bonus and by guaranteeing $207,000 of his rookie minimum salary.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vilain will arrive in the Twin Cities on Thursday and sign his deal. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp, beginning his tenure as an outside linebacker in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I feel I’m going to get at Minnesota great coaching and great leadership from guys like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and all the other guys in the outside linebacker room,” Vilain said. “Just being able to learn from those people is going to take my game to another level. I don’t even know where it can go, but I know it’s going to go far.”
Vilain, 24, is still raw. He is a native of Ottawa, Canada, born to Louis and Mary Vilain, natives of Haiti. He grew up playing hockey, basketball, soccer and football. But his high school didn’t have a football team, so he played summer league ball up until his junior year.
As a junior, wanting to get seasoning to attract college recruiters, Vilain transferred to Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. That worked, and he was recruited to play at Michigan.
His years in the Big Ten did not go well. Vilain missed his freshman year of 2017 with a right knee injury and then sat out 2018 with a left knee injury. He returned to play for the Wolverines in 2019 and 2020 but still hadn’t fully recovered from his injuries and was able to get into just 12 games with no starts.
“It was definitely frustrating mentally,” Vilain said of his Michigan years. “It was tough physically. And then just having to come back from being out two years was even harder. You think that when you come back you’ll be the same player or even better, which was not the case. I had to work really hard to get back and I ended up transferring, and I felt getting that fresh start really helped me out.”
Finally fully healthy, Vilain showed continued improvement for Wake Forest as last season went along. In the ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, he twice sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was taken with the No. 20 pick in the draft by the Steelers.
“It was great, definitely,” Vilain said of his final collegiate season. “I always knew that I had it in me.”
Vilain doesn’t deny that he has to refine his pass-rush moves and needs to be better against the run. Still, he thought he might be drafted. When he wasn’t, he quickly committed to the Vikings.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “There were a lot of teams calling but I thought that was where I could develop the best.”
Nate O’Neal, a pass-rush coach who has worked in recent years with Vikings defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes and Janarius Robinson and since-departed lineman Michael Pierce, foresees Vilain developing well with Minnesota. O’Neal, who runs the Feet, Hips and Hands instructional program in Fort Myers, Fla., has worked with Vilain over the past year.
“I think his potential is out of this world,” O’Neal said. “He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. Look at what he did on the field at Wake Forest, which was his first real year of significant playing time in college football. I think the Vikings got a good one.”
Vilain trained regularly with O’Neal leading up to the draft. They worked on power rushing, rush angles, hand placement and pre-snap drills, among other things.
“He just needs to continue to get reps,” O’Neal said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.”
Vilain is hoping to provide the NFL with another Canadian. Last season, there were 29 natives of Canada on NFL rosters.
Vilain is friendly with many of the Canadians in the league. That includes former Michigan and University of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native who is now with the Washington Commanders and had Vilain as a groomsman at his wedding last month.
Vilain has been talking regularly to St-Juste to learn about the Twin Cities and to get some tips on playing in the NFL. He also has been speaking with his good friend Paye, who started all 15 games he played last year for the Colts and finished with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
“He hasn’t had any injuries since (his first two years at Michigan), and he’s just been steadily climbing and continuing to improve, and this past year he played extremely well at Wake Forest,” Paye said of Vilain. “And I feel like he can be even so much better. I’m personally excited to see how he does with the Vikings, and I think he’ll touch the field his rookie year.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting to feel at home in the Bronx
This is the first homestand when Isiah Kiner-Falefa has really felt at home. The infielder was traded twice in spring training, ending up in Tampa without his cars or much luggage. Adjusting to new teammates was the task in spring training, coming to New York was a whole different world.
But he finally feels comfortable.
“I am able to turn off the map when I am driving to the ballpark,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I kinda know where I am going, so that feels good.”
You can see the difference. After starting the season 1-for-17 and bobbling some balls at shortstop, Kiner-Falefa has been a steady presence on defense and in the lineup. Despite having his 15-game streak of reaching safely being snapped in Toronto and going 0-for-2 with a season high two walks on Sunday, Kiner-Falefa is confident about where he is and how he fits in.
He has hit safely in 14 of his last 19 games since April 14, including seven multi-hit games, batting .349 with 13 runs scored, five doubles, seven RBI, six walks and two stolen bases. He has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games.
That came after he started the season 1-for-17.
“I wanted to make a good impression in New York,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I really wanted to do that right away. It was hard though.”
Just getting settled in New York and finding his way to the ballpark had been hard for Kiner-Falefa. He spent the lockout unsure where he would play. The Rangers had signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, so he thought he’d probably be the third baseman, but had no solid confirmation from the Rangers until the labor disagreement was settled. Then he was dealt to the Twins.
“I was heading to spring training in Arizona and the Twins had an early-season stop in Dallas, so I figured I would leave my (winter) clothes home and pick them up when the Twins came in,” Kiner-Falefa said. “But then I got traded again and I didn’t really have much clothing. I had some Lululemon stuff. I didn’t have an apartment. And really no idea where I was going to go.
“Thanks to my girlfriend and the Yankees, we figured it out and I am really glad to be here.”
Now, Kiner-Falefa is making a great impression with New York and the Yankees fans. He’s in the 83rd percentile in outs above average at shortstop, a vast improvement from last year. He’s slashing .288/.337/.363 with seven RBI and two stolen bases.
This weekend, Kiner-Falefa admitted that this series was another point he wanted to make a big impression, facing the Rangers. That may have had him pressing Sunday, but he still got on base twice.
“I want to beat them, this is all about competition,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I want to bury them. I mean I am grateful that they traded me and gave me a chance to play for my dream team. They could have kept me and I could have been in last, but I want to beat them.”
