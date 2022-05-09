Finance
Tips to Boost Your Tax Refund in 2018
Now that tax season is over, did you have to pay taxes instead of getting a refund? You’re definitely not alone, and there will probably be a repeat performance next year.
There are several things you can do to increase your chance for a refund and you don’t have to be a tax accountant to take advantage of these deductions. The key is to start planning now, and not wait until the end of the year. Below is a list of what you should do.
Contribute to a 401K or IRA
Most people think the only reason to contribute to a retirement fund is to ensure financial independence as you age, but it can also have short-term tax benefits. Most of the time the money you put towards your 401K and IRA are tax-deductible and are not included in your taxable income.
Donate to a Charity
Charitable donations or expenses tied to volunteering can all be itemized and deducted from your income at tax time. Just remember to save all receipts and keep track of all the miles you travel on behalf of a charity or the organization you are volunteering for. These miles will be deductible at 14 cents per mile for 2018.
Buy a Primary Residence
There’s a clear tax benefit to owning a home. The interest you pay on your mortgage is all tax deductible. For the first several years, mortgage payments go towards interest, which will radically decrease your adjusted gross income at tax time. Think about paying January 2019’s mortgage payment in December to get the maximum tax benefit in April.
Invest in Solar Energy
If you’re making a list of home improvements, consider adding solar panels to that list. Solar will earn homeowners up to 30% of their installation costs in tax credits. I would hurry because those credits will decrease after 2019.
Claim Education Credits
Student loan interest and/or tuition can be used as a tax deduction. Current students can also access the American Opportunity Credit, which covers up to $2,500 annually for four years, and the Lifetime Learning Credit, which can cover up to $2,000 per tax return.
Start A Home Business
Starting and maintaining a business in your home will give you a new source of income, but more importantly, allow you to take deductions on all income that is generated from the business. These specific deductions may include business expenses, portions of your mortgage, utilities, repairs, and even the startup costs for the business.
Medical or Dental Expenses
Many of your medical and dental expenses are tax-deductible as is the transportation and parking costs.
Open a Flexible Spending Plan
Many employers offer flexible spending plans that will let their employees contribute towards their annual medical expenses. These medical contributions generally do not count towards taxable income.
Job Hunting
If you find yourself in the hunt for a new job this coming year, remember you can write off some of the expenses associated with finding new employment. These write-offs include clothing, travel, food, etc. And, these expenses are deductible even if employment is not found within the tax year.
Make Estimated Payments
As is often said, the best defense is a good offense. If you’re concerned that your deductions will not cover you appropriately for the tax year, it will be advantageous to make quarterly payments that you and your tax accountant think will cover your income that is not subject to withholding tax.
Start a Family
Child tax credits are still included in the new tax reform bill. In fact, they have been increased from $1,000 per child to $2,000.
Find Every Available Tax Credit
We’ve named many tax credits in this article, but there are many more that can be utilized. Some of these include childcare costs for low-income households and adoption. Keep in mind that tax credits are more valued than simple deductions because they can reduce your taxable income on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
The tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was signed into law in December provided a major overhaul to the previous tax law. This law will affect your tax planning for 2018 so it will be important to have a pro do your taxes. No matter how much you think you know or how much research you do, a professional will be able to identify those tax deductions and tax credits that will be beneficial to you. A professional will also help you stay organized and minimize your tax obligation.
Remember, be a wise taxpayer and learn how to make money out of your tax return.
College Grant Money – Useful Strategies For a Person When Obtaining School Money
The majority of individuals are not aware that there is actually a large amount of school scholarship money offered every calendar year. The difficulty is that the majority of individuals are usually not aware of exactly how to get any of it money for college. The answer is that you apply for the financing that is sometimes simpler than what a person would believe. Here are a few ideas to help any college student access this free federal funding.
Idea #1
A person may do numerous things to begin. Consult the local financial aid business office with regard to information on federal grants that are accessible. You can also read up more on school funding choices at the FAFSA website. Then, pop in to the college or university you would like to go to and proceed to find out what scholarships they have as well as how to get them. The internet is a great resource for discovering the newest info on funding.
Idea #2
Going to college may be expensive and scholarships or grants can help. A lot of people merely don’t make an application for free college funding simply because they make specific assumptions. Don’t believe that you need to be a academic wonder in order to get the cash. There are lots of sources out there according to other variables, like monetary need and unprivileged groups.
University funding is feasible for the majority of individuals. Yes, some do require lengthy, work intensive essays but if a person can take the time to create them and compose them well you may obtain college financing. These kinds of scholarships will get fewer applicants however your odds are going to be so much higher to being awarded this capital if you devote a little bit of additional effort.
Idea #3
Getting prepared is the key.The time to apply for funding is right now. Stop delaying and placing it off and simply go for it, find the information and make an application for as many sources of money as you can. Do not neglect the small one either as some of these might add up to a reasonable amount of funding.
University life can be difficult but the rewards are great. Nowadays we reside in, often there is a problem near by so simply be mindful of those you apply for. Not many of them will demand payment and you should not need to provide personal information like bank card details. Following these suggestions will help you with obtaining college grant money.
Dhobi Ghat Movie Review: Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke
Kiran Rao’s Dhobi Ghat is the story of four Mumbai based characters who, while dealing with personal demons end up crisscrossing each other’s paths and in the process change forever. Laced with some magical moments Dhobi Ghat might stir the viewer to some extent but on the whole the film comes across as a much manufactured exercise with a slight hint of pretense.
Dhobi Ghat Plot
Shai (Monica Dogra), a New York based investment banker on a sabbatical of sorts, meets a reclusive artist, Arun (Aamir Khan) and they hit off like a house on fire. Shai thinks that the chemistry is good enough to explore further but Arun’s a different man by the daylight. Shia decides to concentrate on vacation assignment of photographing people with strange vocations and befriends Munna (Prateik), a local washer man who dreams of becoming an actor. As Munna shows her the sights of the city she clicks his portfolio. They end up spending most of their time together but she can’t seem to get Arun out of her head. Arun shifts into a new house and gets lost in the life of the earlier tenant Yasmin (Kirti Malhotra) through the three video tapes he finds in the house. Shia locates Arun through Munna who happens to be the common link between the two and surreptitiously starts photographing him. While Arun gets immersed in Yasmin’s life that is going from bad to worse, Munna starts falling for Shia who still pines for Arun but will the four get what they want?
The four characters that the film follows are sad people who are trying to look for their spot in sun through companionship, love or even a decent job but if one look closer they don’t seem that sad. The scenes where Arun explains to Shia that he’s a loner, not the relationship types the morning after and later when he bumps into her again and tries to come clean hardly show him as what he claims to be. Rather Arun seems to be happy to have hit it off with someone and wants to be with her more than anything but for some strange reason decides not to tell her! Is this the small crack in him from where he can wade his way out of the loneliness that has pretty much become his calling card? Is this the small window of hope amidst hopelessness? If that’s not the case then let’s just say that Dhobi Ghat is fabricated in such a manner that it will do everything to make you feel sad for later it wants to sign off on a positive note.
Kiran Rao’s Dhobi Ghat walks the same path as most Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu films like Babel, 21 Grams or Amores Perroes. The whole deal of three or four characters whose lives collide and alter the course of their very existence has been done to death and Rao’s film does have a big Inarritu hangover. So much so that she even gets the Mexican auteur’s regular Argentine composer Gustavo Santaolalla to do the background score. Having said that her characters are unique, their stories interesting enough to follow but Dhobi Ghat tries to be something different from what it ends up being.
Dull Moments in Dhobi Ghat
Frank Capra once said that drama is when the audience and not the actors cried but Dhobi Ghat puts too much onus on the sadness of its actors and after a while you just want to ask what the fuss is all about. Out of the lot it’s Prateik who manages to impress you the most. His Munna is nuanced enough to make you believe the crummy life he lives and you can almost breathe the same dreams he harbors. Prateik’s presence is striking but never overbearing. Any actor who can convincingly manage to be quite on screen and yet not look misplaced is a treat to watch and Prateik manages to do just that in most of his scenes. The two that stand out are the ones where he says that he was always hungry back in his village and that’s why he came to Mumbai and the one where he notices Arun’s shirt in Shia’s house. Dogra on the other hand is well cast but oscillates between being passable and tiresome for most of the film. Malhotra is mostly by herself in a major portion of her screen time and keeps it real but the outcome of her story is largely predictable which at time makes her look structured.
Final Words about Dhobi Ghat
Most of the characters walk the rehearsed line but Arun sticks out like a sore thumb. Unlike most of his films Khan gets an opportunity to be by himself in Dhobi Ghat and tries to underplay Arun as far as possible but somewhere he doesn’t seem convinced of the character. The desolation that he struggles to imbibe is like Marlon Brando’s in Last Tango in Paris but unlike Brando Khan constantly looks for directions, something that you just don’t associate with an actor like him. In the scene where Shia walks out in a huff and Munna comes in Khan, for a little while, is so bad that you are convinced that they inserted the wrong take!
Dhobi Ghat’s ode to Mumbai and its people is very palpable but looks misplaced and even pretentious at times. How else do you explain Arun asking Shai something like, ‘You come often to Mohammed Ali road?’ It’s like showing two characters next to India Gate and saying something like ‘fancy bumping into you at the India Gate’ just to convince the viewer of the ‘reality’. I see what I see for you show me…this is exactly the grouse against Dhobi Ghat- it looks like a film devised to show you the sadness that may not be as bad as the characters believe it to.
Dhobi Ghat Cast: Prateik, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra and Aamir Khan
Dhobi Ghat Written and Directed by: Kiran Rao
Dhobi Ghat BUZZ RATING: 2 / 5
Dhobi Ghat Genre: Drama
Dhobi Ghat Producer(s): Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Is an Inheritance Considered Income on the FAFSA?
Inheritances are not a common financial event, thankfully; but they sure can create some confusion for the FAFSA and CSS Profile processes. Most parents and students assume that because money is received out of an inheritance it must be income. This is not necessarily true.
First of all, you need to be aware that neither the FAFSA nor Profile mention inheritances as income. There are those catch-all questions such as on the FAFSA which asks for all income not recorded else where on this form and includes the example of having bills paid on the student’s behalf. There is however no further description of what that income might be. If you search the FAFSA and government student aid websites, you will find no mention of inheritances except as a brief example of a student whose financial picture changed over the summer and then may not want to borrow as much money as before. If you search the Profile related websites, the only context of inheritance is regarding the valuation of inherited assets.
So in other words, the FAFSA and the Profile are silent regarding inheritances. In such a case, the smart money is to rely upon the recognized authority in defining income. This is typically the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS does not define inheritances as income.
Then how do inheritances affect a student’s financail aid filings on the FAFSA or CSS Profile? They affect the filings through the valuation of students’ and parents’ assets and the income generated from those specific assets while in the possession of the immediate family. That income could be capital gains, dividends, or interest earned.
For example… A grandparent dies in June 2009 and leaves $250,000 to the parents in cash, and $15,000 in cash to the student. This inheritance would not be reported in any income column on the FAFSA. However, at the time of filing the FAFSA form in February 2010, the parent still has $200,000 of the inheritance and the student has $5,000 left of the inheritance. These assets will be reported on the FAFSA form as savings or investments. In addition, the parent’s $200,000 generated $1,000 in interest for half the year, and the student’s $5,000 did not generate any income. The $1,000 in interest will be reported as interest income on the FAFSA.
Keep in mind, some colleges and universities may consider inheritances as income for their individual forms. Double check those forms before assuming the guidelines above apply to institutional paperwork.
