News
Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
South Indian heroines are the divas of Tollywood. They are as beautiful and talented as any Bollywood or Hollywood actress. They are also very popular for their flawless looks and acting skills. The aura of the South Indian actresses is amazing, some of them are highly educated, elegant, and hot.
But have you ever wondered how much these talented beauties charge for their work? Who is the Highest Paid South Indian Actress in South India movies of this year? Any guesses? Read this to get your answers about the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022.
With most of the South Indian movies becoming a blockbuster the industry definitely pays well to the heroines. Tollywood actresses receive very high remuneration for their performances in South Indian movies. The top 10 South Indian actress even have high competition within themselves. Let us share the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines with you people.
Here we have listed the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022:
1. Anushka Shetty
The highest paid South Indian Actress of the year is none other than Anushka Shetty. She has worked in more than 30 Telegu and Tamil films in the South cinema industry after making her debut in 2005. The Tolly beauty charges Rs 4 crore for each film. But after her acclaimed performances in the blockbusters Bahubali 2 and Rudramadevi, Anushka may charge even more. She is also considered the most beautiful South Indian actress and she is also one of the highest paid actress in India.
Anushka Shetty Charges per film: Rs. 4 Crores
Anushka Shetty’s Hit Movies:
- Vikramarkuda (2006)
- Vedam (2010)
- Rudramadevi (2015)
- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Click here: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
2. Nayanthara
The real name of this second highest paid actress in South India is Diana Mariam Kuria who is popularly known as Nayanthara. The actress earns Rs 2.5 to 3 crore per film. She has acted in several Tami, Malayalam, Telegu, and Kannada films. She is considered one of the hottest actresses in the South film industry. Her acting career in Tamil Film started with her debut film “Ayya” in 2005 for which she got some accolades and awards. Nayanthara won 5 Filmfare Awards for her stunning performance.
Nayanthara Charges per film: Rs. 2.5-3 Crores
Nayanthara’s Hit Movies:
- Ghajini (2005)
- Thani Oruvan (2015)
- Iru Mugan (2016)
- Love Action Drama (2019)
- Bigil (2019)
Click here: Nayanthara’s Instagram
3. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah With the status of the Hottest actress in Tollywood and Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia is the third highest paid South Indian actress 2022. After her blockbuster film Bahubali: The Beginning, where she played the character Avantika, Bhatia became more popular in the film industry. Her charge for one film is Rs 2 to 3 crore. She made her debut with the Tamil film KD which was released in the year 2006. She makes it to the list of the top 10 highest paid actresses of South Indian film industries due to her acting, and dancing skills.
Tamannaah Bhatia Charges per film: Rs. 2-3 Crores
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hit Movies:
- Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017)
- Bahubali – The Beginning (2015)
Click here: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to charge INR 2 to 2.5 crores for each film. She has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu South film industry. She has a never-ending list of hit movies under her name. She gained a lot of popularity from the films Theri, Aaa, etc. After featuring in back-to-back hits, she is one of the highest paid South Indian actresses. Her fans are crazy for her, she was recently featured in the latest song, ‘Oa Antava’ from Pushpa.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hit Movies:
-
Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
-
Eega (2012)
-
A Aa (2016)
-
Irumbu Thirai (2018)
Click here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
5. Kajal Agarwal
One of the most beautiful and brilliant South Indian heroines, Kajal Aggarwal makes a whopping Rs 2 crore for each film. She has also appeared in Bollywood movies besides Tamil, and Telugu films. With the Bollywood film Kyun Ki! Kajal made her mark in the cinema industry. She acted in many movies like Janatha Garage, Vidhayak, Adirindi, Veevakam, Kavalai Vendam, Khiladi No 150, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, etc. The game-changing film for Kajal was Magadheera.
Kajal Agarwal Charges per film: Rs. 2 Crores
Kajal Agarwal’s Hit Movies:
- Magadheera
- Khiladi No 150
- Businessman
- Brindavanam
Click here: Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram
6. Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan is not only an actress but also a playback singer and a musician. Shruti acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies and earns around INR 1.5 Crore per film. The talented and beautiful daughter of South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is one highly paid South Indian Actress. highly paid south Indian actress. For her awesome songs like “Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga” and “Yendi Yendi” she got nominated for Filmfare Award for ‘Best Female Playback Singer – Tamil’.
Shruti Haasan Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores
Shruti Haasan’s Hit Movies:
-
Vedalam
-
Srimanthudu
-
Gabbar Singh
Click here: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
7. Rakul Preet Singh
The attractive and fit actress Rakul Preet Singh has fans in both the Bollywood and Tollywood film industries. The actress charges Rs 1 Crore per film. She is very interactive with her fans on social media platforms. Currently appointed by Telangana State Government, she is the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program.
Rakul Preet Singh Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Rakul Preet Singh’s Hit Movies:
-
Sarrainodu
-
Venkatadri Express
-
Nannaku Prematho
Click here: Rakul Preet’s Instagram
8. Shriya Saran
The 8th Highest Paid Actress in South Indian Film Industry who charges Rs 1 Crore for each film is none other than Shriya Saran. With the Telugu film Ishtam, Shriya made her film debut in the year 2001. Shriya was the brand ambassador of Celebrity Cricket League and was featured in the most expensive movie of South Cinema, Shivaji of Rajnikant which became the highest grossing Tamil Movie.
Shriya Saran Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Shriya Saran’s Hit Movies:
-
Sivaji (2007)
-
Chatrapathi (2005)
-
Manam (I) (2014)
Click here: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
9. Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films and her earning per film is around ₹ 1 crore. Apart from being one of the highest paid South Indian actresses she is listed as one of the highest paid South Indian actresses.
Trisha Krishnan Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Trisha Krishnan’s Hit Movies:
-
Sankham (2009)
-
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005)
-
Ghilli (2004)
Click here: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
10. Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani’s fee per film is INR 80 lakhs. She was first seen in the popular TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which was aired by Star Parivar. She also acted as a child artist Hansika in Koi Mil Gaya. She made her mark in the South Indian film industry by honing her acting skills and delivering awesome performances in several Tamil, and Telegu movies. Now she also gets the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines.
Hansika Motwani Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Hansika Motwani’s Hit Movies:
-
Singam II (2013)
-
Maan Karate (2014)
-
Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012)
Click here: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
So, on the list of Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated) we have
- Anushka Shetty
- Nayanthara
- Tamannaah Bhatia
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Kajal Agarwal
- Shruti Haasan
- Rakul Preet Singh
- Shriya Saran
- Trisha Krishnan
- Hansika Motwani
Also Read: List Of Upcoming New South Indian Movies That You Must Watch In 2022
The post Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated) appeared first on MEWS.
News
Heat fate against 76ers seemingly hangs in the balance with Kyle Lowry’s hamstring strain
The Heat have been here before, clock ticking, playoff fate in the balance, all eyes on the training room.
This time it is Kyle Lowry and the hamstring strain that remains an issue 2 1/2 weeks after the fact, amid an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven playoff series that is tied 2-2 heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena.
Previously it had been a knee for Tim Hardaway in 1999, a rib for Dwyane Wade in 2005, a knee for Hassan Whiteside in 2016.
Each time, there was no recovering.
Now a misstep by Lowry in an April 22 loss in Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks has the Heat wobbled, coming off consecutive losses in Philadelphia, considerable doubt about whether footing can be regained.
“I’ll put it this way,” Lowry said of his injury as Sunday turned to Monday, “you don’t want to play with it.”
But he did these past two games, or at least tried, shooting a combined 3 of 14 in the losses.
“I want to be out there,” he said of Game 5. “We’ll see what happens and how I respond to treatment. The goal is always be out there and play with my teammates.
“This is tough timing for a hamstring. I’ve never had any soft-tissue [injury]. But the goal is to be out there. So, like I said, I’m going to try to play, definitely try to play.”
With victories in Lowry’s absence in the series’ first two games, the question becomes whether limited Lowry is better than the alternatives.
It is a conundrum for more than the 36-year-old former All-Star.
“I appreciate him,” forward Jimmy Butler said in the wake of his 40-point performance in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “We all do, and the fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete. And he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that.
“We also want our guys to be safe. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that. Don’t get me wrong, he definitely helps us.”
So when asked if he was concerned, Butler said, “Not very, and very at the same time.”
He continued, “Just because that’s my guy, that’s my point guard. And I don’t want anyone in this league to ever be injured. But that’s still not going to give us an excuse to not win these games. Like I said, I want Kyle Lowry on the floor. I want our starting PG. But if he can’t go, it’s big shoes to fill, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Third-year Gabe Vincent did just that in helping the Heat win the final two games of the Hawks series and then the first two of this matchup. But with each game, the stakes rise, the 76ers now getting some of the best of James Harden, while the Heat could be left turning back to a point guard who a year ago was on a two-way contract.
Even at half speed, which was the case for the 30:16 that Lowry played in Game 4, there still was a contribution Sunday, with seven assists.
“He’s such a warrior, that we’ll just have to see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry.
Still, with the game in the balance, when Lowry-level defense was needed against Harden, when just one or two more shots could have shifted momentum, Lowry sat the final 10:18 Sunday. That, alone, spoke volumes of what Spoelstra was seeing.
“It was just part of the game,” Lowry said. “That group had it going at the end. That group fought and was fighting to get back.”
At this point, Lowry said it is beyond another MRI or anything other than treatment in the moment.
“I think we know what it is,” he said. “I think we can figure it out. My team doctors and our training staff, we’ll all communicate and continue to be on the same page and go forward from there.”
()
News
LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years
LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years
LPG Cylinder Price: In the era of rising inflation, the common man has got another setback. On 7th May i.e. Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder increased. Earlier on 22nd March also LPG became expensive.
New Delhi: LPG Cylinder Price: In the era of rising inflation, the common man has got another setback. On 7th May i.e. Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder increased. Earlier on 22nd March also LPG became expensive.
LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50
On Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50. After this, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 999.50. Earlier in March, the price of LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50.
Congress targeted the central government
At the same time, Congress targeted the government for increasing the price of LPG. The Congress alleged that the Modi government at the Center has done a scuffle on the poor and middle class by abolishing the LPG subsidy.
Demand to bring prices to 2014 level
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Saturday morning and said, ‘BJP is rich, people are suffering. Under the BJP rule, the subsidized LPG cylinder has increased two and a half times, the LPG has become beyond the reach of the middle and poor. May 2014 -Rs 414, Today – Rs 999.50, Increase – Rs 585.5.”
Our demand is to bring the prices of subsidized LPG to the level of 2014. The Modi government has hit the poor and middle class by abolishing the gas subsidy.
‘Every day the central government brings new difficulties’
At the same time, Congress leader Sachin Pilot tweeted, ‘Every morning in the misgovernance of the central government brings new difficulties. The prices of domestic gas cylinders have been increased beyond Rs 1000, which is like sprinkling salt on the wounds of the people, especially the poor and middle class.
The post LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Vikings to play at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 2
A second schedule date for the Vikings in 2022 is now known.
The NFL announced Monday that Minnesota will play at Philadelphia in Week 2 on Sept. 19 on Monday Night Football in a game that will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by ABC. The NFL announced last week that the Vikings will face New Orleans in Week 4 on Oct. 2 in London.
The NFL is announcing the dates for select games in advance of the full NFL schedule being released Thursday. The league on Monday also announced that the night of Sept. 19 will feature two games, the other being Tennessee playing at Buffalo at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.
The Vikings last played in Philadelphia on Oct. 7, 2018, a 23-21 win. That game came nearly nine months after the host Eagles had defeated Minnesota 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 21, 2018.
Demand for Plutus Card’s 8% Crypto Cashback Release Explodes After Crypto.com Saga
Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
Varities in Online Casino Games
Christian Evangelism And The "Parable Of The Talents," You Could Have At Least Earned Interest
How to Use a Money Order
Use Demo Account for Practicing Forex Trade
Heat fate against 76ers seemingly hangs in the balance with Kyle Lowry’s hamstring strain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 09
Shell Gas Credit Cards – How Much Can You Really Save With Shell Gas Cards?
LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion