Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)

South Indian heroines are the divas of Tollywood. They are as beautiful and talented as any Bollywood or Hollywood actress. They are also very popular for their flawless looks and acting skills. The aura of the South Indian actresses is amazing, some of them are highly educated, elegant, and hot.

But have you ever wondered how much these talented beauties charge for their work? Who is the Highest Paid South Indian Actress in South India movies of this year? Any guesses? Read this to get your answers about the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022.

With most of the South Indian movies becoming a blockbuster the industry definitely pays well to the heroines. Tollywood actresses receive very high remuneration for their performances in South Indian movies. The top 10 South Indian actress even have high competition within themselves. Let us share the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines with you people.

Here we have listed the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022:

1. Anushka Shetty

The highest paid South Indian Actress of the year is none other than Anushka Shetty. She has worked in more than 30 Telegu and Tamil films in the South cinema industry after making her debut in 2005. The Tolly beauty charges Rs 4 crore for each film. But after her acclaimed performances in the blockbusters Bahubali 2 and Rudramadevi, Anushka may charge even more. She is also considered the most beautiful South Indian actress and she is also one of the highest paid actress in India.

Anushka Shetty Charges per film: Rs. 4 Crores

Anushka Shetty’s Hit Movies:

Vikramarkuda (2006)

Vedam (2010)

Rudramadevi (2015)

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Click here: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram

2. Nayanthara

The real name of this second highest paid actress in South India is Diana Mariam Kuria who is popularly known as Nayanthara. The actress earns Rs 2.5 to 3 crore per film. She has acted in several Tami, Malayalam, Telegu, and Kannada films. She is considered one of the hottest actresses in the South film industry. Her acting career in Tamil Film started with her debut film “Ayya” in 2005 for which she got some accolades and awards. Nayanthara won 5 Filmfare Awards for her stunning performance.

Nayanthara Charges per film: Rs. 2.5-3 Crores

Nayanthara’s Hit Movies:

Ghajini (2005)

Thani Oruvan (2015)

Iru Mugan (2016)

Love Action Drama (2019)

Bigil (2019)

Click here: Nayanthara’s Instagram

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah With the status of the Hottest actress in Tollywood and Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia is the third highest paid South Indian actress 2022. After her blockbuster film Bahubali: The Beginning, where she played the character Avantika, Bhatia became more popular in the film industry. Her charge for one film is Rs 2 to 3 crore. She made her debut with the Tamil film KD which was released in the year 2006. She makes it to the list of the top 10 highest paid actresses of South Indian film industries due to her acting, and dancing skills.

Tamannaah Bhatia Charges per film: Rs. 2-3 Crores

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hit Movies:

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017)

Bahubali – The Beginning (2015)

Click here: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to charge INR 2 to 2.5 crores for each film. She has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu South film industry. She has a never-ending list of hit movies under her name. She gained a lot of popularity from the films Theri, Aaa, etc. After featuring in back-to-back hits, she is one of the highest paid South Indian actresses. Her fans are crazy for her, she was recently featured in the latest song, ‘Oa Antava’ from Pushpa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hit Movies:

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Eega (2012)

A Aa (2016)

Irumbu Thirai (2018)

Click here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

5. Kajal Agarwal

One of the most beautiful and brilliant South Indian heroines, Kajal Aggarwal makes a whopping Rs 2 crore for each film. She has also appeared in Bollywood movies besides Tamil, and Telugu films. With the Bollywood film Kyun Ki! Kajal made her mark in the cinema industry. She acted in many movies like Janatha Garage, Vidhayak, Adirindi, Veevakam, Kavalai Vendam, Khiladi No 150, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, etc. The game-changing film for Kajal was Magadheera.

Kajal Agarwal Charges per film: Rs. 2 Crores

Kajal Agarwal’s Hit Movies:

Magadheera

Khiladi No 150

Businessman

Brindavanam

Click here: Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram

6. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is not only an actress but also a playback singer and a musician. Shruti acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies and earns around INR 1.5 Crore per film. The talented and beautiful daughter of South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is one highly paid South Indian Actress. highly paid south Indian actress. For her awesome songs like “Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga” and “Yendi Yendi” she got nominated for Filmfare Award for ‘Best Female Playback Singer – Tamil’.

Shruti Haasan Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores

Shruti Haasan’s Hit Movies:

Vedalam

Srimanthudu

Gabbar Singh

Click here: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram

7. Rakul Preet Singh

The attractive and fit actress Rakul Preet Singh has fans in both the Bollywood and Tollywood film industries. The actress charges Rs 1 Crore per film. She is very interactive with her fans on social media platforms. Currently appointed by Telangana State Government, she is the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program.

Rakul Preet Singh Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore

Rakul Preet Singh’s Hit Movies:

Sarrainodu

Venkatadri Express

Nannaku Prematho

Click here: Rakul Preet’s Instagram

8. Shriya Saran

The 8th Highest Paid Actress in South Indian Film Industry who charges Rs 1 Crore for each film is none other than Shriya Saran. With the Telugu film Ishtam, Shriya made her film debut in the year 2001. Shriya was the brand ambassador of Celebrity Cricket League and was featured in the most expensive movie of South Cinema, Shivaji of Rajnikant which became the highest grossing Tamil Movie.

Shriya Saran Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore

Shriya Saran’s Hit Movies:

Sivaji (2007)

Chatrapathi (2005)

Manam (I) (2014)

Click here: Shriya Saran’s Instagram

9. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films and her earning per film is around ₹ 1 crore. Apart from being one of the highest paid South Indian actresses she is listed as one of the highest paid South Indian actresses.

Trisha Krishnan Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore

Trisha Krishnan’s Hit Movies:

Sankham (2009)

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005)

Ghilli (2004)

Click here: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

10. Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani’s fee per film is INR 80 lakhs. She was first seen in the popular TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which was aired by Star Parivar. She also acted as a child artist Hansika in Koi Mil Gaya. She made her mark in the South Indian film industry by honing her acting skills and delivering awesome performances in several Tamil, and Telegu movies. Now she also gets the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines.

Hansika Motwani Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore

Hansika Motwani’s Hit Movies:

Singam II (2013)

Maan Karate (2014)

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012)

Click here: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram

So, on the list of Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated) we have

Anushka Shetty Nayanthara Tamannaah Bhatia Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kajal Agarwal Shruti Haasan Rakul Preet Singh Shriya Saran Trisha Krishnan Hansika Motwani

