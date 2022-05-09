Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022

It’s sexy time now, or in anime terms, it’s ‘ecchi’ time now. Why not compile another list after doing one about some of the most popular harem anime out there. This time it will focus on popular ecchi anime. Fans have flocked to the ecchi anime for a long time. It is so common that anime from other genres feature special fanservice episodes. This Ecchi anime list sets up your mood.

The following list is compiled specifically for those looking for some sexy anime. Here are some of the top ecchi anime ever made. You can watch these anime films on Crunchyroll or YouTube. The anime tends to be erotic. In fiction, it’s irrelevant or harmless. Its primary purpose is to entertain and engage viewers.

70. Seikon no Qwaser

Director : Hiraku Kaneko

Write r: Yôko Hikasa, Aya Hirano

IMDb Ratings: 5.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Tomo Yamanobe’s father disappeared from the Saint Mikhailov Academy without a trace except for a piece of art called “icon.” Shortly afterward, rumors spread that his disappearance was connected to a serial killer attacking female students of the academy.

Tomo and her sister Mafuyu Oribe are walking home from school when Tomo trips over an injured silver-haired boy who suddenly disappears while being treated. In his search for the icon, Mafuyu finds the church in flames.

Sasha transfers to Sasha’s class the next day, while Mafuyu moves past the ordeal without much success. The danger of other waters looming close to Tomo and Mafuyu will disrupt their everyday school life.

69. Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon

Director : Tomoyuki Kawamura

Writer: Kento Shimoyama

Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Reina Ueda

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

There are unique warriors tasked with preventing threats and nefarious acts in a world plagued by magical dangers and threats, called Inquisitors. It is a specialized school dedicated to educating and training these Inquisitors, which separates its students into small teams to learn to cooperate.

A former Inquisitor named Ouka Ootori, a passionate inquisitor with a tendency to break the rules, is forced into joining when she kills a witch in the name of a sacred ritual. Everything changes then.

68. Yuusha ni Narenakatta Ore wa Shibushibu Shuushoku wo Ketsui Shimashita.

Director : Kinji Yoshimoto

Writer: Masashi Suzuki

Cast: Madoka Sowa, Kanae Iwasaki

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

He enters the Hero Training Program to pursue his goal of becoming a hero and defeating the Demon King. If the Demon King is defeated and there is peace in the world, the Hero Training Program is suspended indefinitely, absolving humanity from becoming heroes.

Raul’s new colleague is not just any demon – she is the daughter of the late Demon King! Injecting new life into Raul’s life as he’s assigned the job of training this eccentric new employee.

67. OniAi

Director : Keiichiro Kawaguchi

Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Ibuki Kido

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The brother and sister Himenokouji spent six years living with separate families after their parents died. Now they are living together after six years of living in separate homes.

Akito likes these girls, so Akiko has an even harder time gaining her brother’s undivided attention. It is challenging for an average man to handle all the eroticism displayed by the girls as they fight over who should look after Akito.

66. Majikoi – Oh! Samurai Girls

Director : Keitaro Motonaga

Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama

Cast: Yuu Asakawa, Hyo‑sei

IMDb Ratings: 5.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This knowledge is applied daily by students at Kawakami Academy, whether they are preparing for exams, competing in sports competitions, or making sure that their traditions are preserved well.

In terms of friends, rivalry, and motivation, Yamato Naoe’s six closest friends (three boys and three girls) give him the perfect team. Samurai are not without their flaws.

When two new girls join the group, things get a lot more interesting even though their group’s balance and long friendship have existed for a long time. In addition to maintaining what they perceive as samurai traditions, they must also do so amid abundant distractions.

65. Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon

Director : Kenta Ōnishi

Writer: Kenta Ihara

Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Miyu Tomita

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The social hierarchy of Noir Stargate places him at the bottom despite his noble title. Due to this, he is oppressed by his fellow nobles and treated like garbage. The Great Sage, an oracle who grants Noir the answers to every question he asks, is an oracle Noir has the rare yet powerful ability to speak with.

The librarian, Noir, cannot secure a job, so he decides to apply to the Hero Academy. However, to gain admission, he needs to become stronger.

A kiss from his childhood friend will recharge his energy.

The newly-minted superhero Noir begins his quest as a student at the Hero Academy, making new friends and guiding them through difficult situations.

64. Fuuka

Director : Keizō Kusakawa

Writer: Aoi Akashiro

Cast: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Jill Harris

IMDb Ratings: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yuu Haruna, whose father is on assignment overseas, lives with his sisters in Tokyo after moving there with his father.

He looked at his Twitter account while buying dinner when a high school girl suddenly crashed into him.

The girl snaps Yuu’s phone and breaks it as she thinks he’s taking up-skirt pictures of her before slapping him before he falls to the ground. It turns out that the girl to who Yuu is transferring is Fuuka Akitsuki.

Unlike most people, Fuuka uses a CD player to listen to music instead of a cellphone. Over time, they become closer and decide to pursue a career in music with the help of their friends.

63. Kämpfer

Director : Yasuhiro Kuroda

Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Cast: Marina Inoue, Yui Horie

IMDb Ratings: 6.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Natsuru leads a miserable life after he wakes up to discover that he’s been transformed into a beautiful girl. Still, when the stuffed tiger tells him that he’s a Kampfer, a female warrior who has to battle other Kampfers, his life is turned upside down!

It seems that other Kampfers are also trying to take her out, and he doesn’t know which ones mean “on a date” and which ones mean “permanently.” Oh, and did we mention that some Kampfers use guns and swords? A daring new gender-bender will battle for the title as hormones and fists fly!

62. Love Hina

Director : Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Writer: Kurō Hazuki

Cast: NA

IMDb Ratings: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

When Keitaro Urashima was a young man, he promised to meet up with a girl at Tokyo University later in life. Sadly, Keitaro placed 27th from the bottom in the National Practice Exam. While studying for Tokyo University, Keitaro intended to stay at his grandmother’s hotel but was disappointed to discover that it had long since transformed into an all-girls dormitory. A strange turn of events led Keitaro to eventually become the dorm manager, beginning his life with five other girls in the dorm. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.

61. Masou Gakuen HxH

Director : Hiroyuki Furukawa

Writer: Yasunori Yamada

Cast: Akari Kageyama, Rika Kinugawa

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Despite possessing the HHG (Heart Hybrid Gear) ability, Hida Kizuna, a young man who is the main character, is not particularly important. He seems to be in for a lot of embarrassment in his new school life.

When he arrives at the school, his older sister encourages him to transfer to the school where many of the students (generally large-chested girls) use their HHG talents to fight invading forces from another planet while wearing very skimpy pilot outfits. Although Kizuna’s fighting ability fails to match his sister’s, she has other plan-having erotic situations with Kizuna, allowing them to replenish their energy or power up.

60. Mangaka-san to Assistant-san to The Animation

Director : Takeshi Furuta

Writer: Aki Itami

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As a perverted manga artist, Yuuki Aito enjoys drawing panties and wishes to draw as many as possible female assistants around him. He constantly asks to use them as references for the manga he draws.

Despite having an extremely degenerate mind, Aito also has a kind, generous, and helpful side. The duality of his behavior leaves his assistants puzzled–is he loved for the considerate side he rarely displays or hated for his perverted thoughts?

59. Shuffle!

Director : Naoto Hosoda

Writer: Naoto Hosoda

Cast: Yūko Gotō, Sayaka Aoki

IMDb Ratings: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

His responsibilities are attending Verbena Academy and living peacefully with his childhood friend Kaede. One day, Rin’s next-door neighbors turn out to be the King of Gods and the King of Demons. Both Sia, the daughter of the Gods, and Nerine, the demons, are deeply in love with Rin.

Rin has much to deal with dealing with the affection of each of these girls in addition to his playful friendship with Asa and his encounter with the silent but adorable Primula. Currently, Gods, Demons, and Humans coexist after the doors between these worlds have been opened. Adapted from the Navel eroge.

58. Renai Boukun

Director : Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Writer: Natsuko Takahashi

Cast: Kenshō Ono, Yoshino Aoyama

IMDb Ratings: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Seiji Aino finds himself thrust into a world of romantic troubles after a strange girl named Guri comes knocking at his door. This cosplaying cupid owned a Kiss Note, which allowed her to pair up any names to become a couple. Guri’s pleas of desperation are interpreted as pleas for love when Seiji doesn’t kiss the cute stranger who barges into his home and claims she will die if he doesn’t kiss her within 24 hours.

Seiji and Akane are now temporary angels, forced to assist the cupid in trying to pair humans with each other, lest they be cast into hell due to the coupling with Guri. Seiji works at matchmaking, aided by these eccentric girls. After all, a semblance of normality is ripped from his life.

57. High School DxD

Director : Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Writer: NA

Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi

IMDb Ratings: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

He aspires to have his Harem one day. Peeping at women is one of them. Hence, a girl asked him to do something. A girl asks him. The girl, however, is a fallen angel who wants to kill Issei to score a point with the gods. Is that all there is to it? Not quite! The devil Rias Gremory resurrects Issei and makes him her servant. The new lifestyle of devils and angels forces Issei to adjust to a new way of life and survive.

56. Seitokai Yakuindomo

Director : Hiromitsu Kanazawa

Writer: Hiromitsu Kanazawa

Cast: Shintarō Asanuma, Yōko Hikasa

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Ōsai Academy was originally an all-girls school, but its rules have recently changed, making it coed now. Takatoshi Tsuda is the only boy at his school, so he feels awkward. The only male representative in the Student Council is also recruited to be vice president. Takatoshi struggles to manage his school life and fulfill his responsibilities as vice president as the series progresses. This show is available on Netflix.

55. Kanokon

Director : Atsushi Ōtsuki

Writer: Masashi Suzuki

Cast: Mamiko Noto, Ayako Kawasumi

IMDb Ratings: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The sole purpose of this anime is to be ecchi. The story revolves around Kouta, a high school student shy around girls. However, a lot of girls like him. Among them are two fox spirit girls, Chizuru and Nozomu, who are constantly competing for his attention and expressing their love to the point of embarrassing him. Having to balance both of their lives is difficult for Kouta. You can watch the anime online here.

54. Sankarea

Director : Shinichi Omata

Writer: Noboru Takagi

Cast: Ryōhei Kimura, Maaya Uchida

IMDb Ratings: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

“Sankarea” has a unique plot. A teenager named Chihiro Furuya is obsessed with zombies in this story. His dream is to have a zombie girlfriend. A few days later, Chihiro’s cat Baabu is taken to Heaven.

A resurrection potion is the result of his decision at that point. The main ingredient is found while she stays at Rea Sanka’s home. When made, the potion appears to kill Rea, so she drinks it. When Rea died, she became a zombie after drinking the potion.

53. Sekirei

Director : Keizō Kusakawa

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Cast: Alexis Tipton, Joel McDonald

IMDb Ratings: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Despite not being an idiot, Minato Sahashi struggles with academics. Despite his best efforts, he fails the college entrance exam again. In his opinion and that of the people around him, Minato fails.

But his life changes when an extraterrestrial-like human appears in his life (literally). That person is Musubi. She is a Sekirei, a special kind of being who kisses humans who possess a particular gene that reveals people’s secrets. The combination of Musubi and Minato brings out Minato’s hidden powers, but now they must compete against other pairs of the same kind. Minato doesn’t realize how dangerous this is.

52. Rosario to Vampire

Director : Takayuki Inagaki

Writer: Hiroshi Yamaguchi

Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Kimiko Koyama

IMDb Ratings: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

Youkai Academy is the setting for the anime. In the eyes of outsiders, it appears to be a typical boarding school. On closer inspection, however, there is a critical secret hidden here.

It’s a school where monsters learn to live alongside humans. The monsters go to classes as humans. As with any average academy, they have a gym, mathematics, and other critical academic classes. However, one rule prohibits humanity from attending school, and if found, the school will execute them immediately.

As a lame student, Tsukune Aono couldn’t even get into high school. As a result, his parents enroll him at Youkai Academy after desperately trying to find him a school. During that time, he meets Moka Akashiya, a beautiful student.

51. Nanatsu no Taizai

Director : Tensai Okamura

Writer: Nakaba Suzuki

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher

IMDb Ratings: 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

There is plenty of best ecchi anime shows out there, but Nanatsu no Taizai is our favorite. There are many sexy and strong female characters in the show and some hot scenes, which make the show ecchi.

It isn’t borderline porn or like most of the recent trash with which this genre is saturating the market. The plot and characters are pretty interesting. You will like this series if you enjoy power levels. Several testosterone-pumping scenes will entertain you, such as Escanor’s transformation.

50. Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma

Director : Yoshitomo Yonetani

Writer: Shogo Yasukawa

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai

IMDb Ratings: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Throughout the plot, an ecchi vibe is woven into the school genre.There were 24 episodes. The protagonist is Suma Yukihara.Having worked at his father’s restaurant since he was a child, he is the son of a chef. Cooking skills were passed down to him by his father, and he used them to support his family as well.

Serving guests was another of his talents. After his father closed down the restaurant, he lost everything.Souma enrolls in a prestigious cooking school. Training included a grueling diet.

It went beyond that, however. The competitions and cooking shows were intense. In those shows, his skills are soon tested.

49. Fairy Tail

Director : Shinji Ishihira

Writer: Masashi Sogo

Cast: Cherami Leigh, Todd Haberkorn

IMDb Ratings: 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Wow! The series ran for four years and consisted of 175 episodes. There were also spin-offs, sequels, side stories, and adaptations released.A story takes place in Flore. An imaginary region. A mage named Lucy is on the prowl for a key to a gate.

The gate led to the celestial realm. By chance, she escapes the trap after being cheated and falling into a trap.

The next part of the story focuses on her relationship with Natsu, her savior. This film combined action, mystery, shounen, and fantasy.

48. The Testament Of Sister New Devil

Director : Hisashi Saitō

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Cast: Lauren Landa, Yuichi Nakamura

IMDb Ratings: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The plot of Shinmai Maou no Testament was interesting. Both action and demonology were incorporated into the plot.Each episode was severe and kept viewers interested. A light novel series was adapted into an anime.

The sequel and the adaptation were also released. Only three volumes were adapted.Basara Toujou’s father once brought two daughters to his home. Mio and Maria were their names.Basara initially dislikes them, but he comes around later. He vows to protect them.

47. Goblin Slayer

Director : Takaharu Ozaki

Writer: Hideyuki Kurata, Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast: Brad Hawkins, Yūichirō Umehara

IMDb Ratings: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This anime features goblins in an action fantasy setting. Goblins are reputed to be cunning and deceitful creatures. As a teenager, the protagonist joins a tribe of adventurers. They examine the goblin phenomenon. The lone survivor is she, who is ambushed. There is no hope for her. A mysterious being saves her. That was Goblin slayer.

46. Highschool Of The Dead

Director : Tetsurō Araki

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Eri Kitamura

IMDb Ratings: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

There are 12 episodes in the series. The manga was adapted and had a side story.Takaya Kimuro is the planet’s best hope in times of crisis.

The planet is infected with a zombie plague, and the only hope is Takaya Kimuro. Despite his helplessness, he tries to protect people. Seeing a half-dead world, he tries to protect people. In the meantime, zombies are spreading.

Only these areas are included in the ecchi genre of the anime. If you have enjoyed World War Z, this is for you.

45. Kill La Kill

Director : Hiroyuki Imaishi

Writer: Kazuki Nakashima

Cast: Ami Koshimizu, Ryōka Yuzuki

IMDb Ratings: 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Kill la Kill is a successful anime. It has 24 episodes that aired over a year.This concept was adapted from its manga. A mysterious and comical plot helped it become popular.

There is a mystery surrounding the death of Matoi’s father.When she stumbles across an academy, she enrolls there for training. Meanwhile, she continues to search for the killer of her father.

Her search is all about the twists and turns she encounters. For those who enjoy detective movies, don’t miss this.

44. Prison School

Director : Tsutomu Mizushima

Writer: Michiko Yokote

Cast: Aoi Morikawa, Asana Mamoru

IMDb Ratings: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll

In 2015, 12 episodes of Prison School were released. The plot revolved around a Seinen-inspired school storyline. Hachimitsu Private Academy was the setting. The school was regarded for its quality and discipline.

The academy, however, admits only five boys in an all-girls school. Many boys get caught up in girls’ mischief.

These boys end up in prison. Perversely, it illustrates the strength of friendship and brotherhood. Yet, it did not do so correctly. The plot seemed to lose relevance at times.

43. The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

Director : Naoto Hosoda

Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Cast: Shinobu Matsumoto, Yū Asakawa

IMDb Ratings: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Demonstrates conflict in a demonic comedy and is an ecchi anime. A sequel and an adaptation were released in 2013.

This was an adaptation of the Light novel. A demonic comedy is blended into the fantasy genre. Several levels of battles are shown. There are several surprises in this storyline. The descriptions are what make this series memorable. The series shows daily tasks in a humorous manner that includes a demon king.

Imagine a Demon King working part-time at a café! Once you realize that corporations are more potent than emperors, you’ll be amazed!

42. No Game No Life

Director : Atsuko Ishizuka

Writer: Jukki Hanada

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano

IMDb Ratings: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The sequel to No Game, No Life: Zero is No Game, No Life: No Game, No Life: No Life. There is also an adaptation of the game.There are three volumes of light novels attached. Twelve episodes were produced. A gamer’s perspective is presented. The two main characters of this anime are Sora and Shiro, two siblings.

To them, the reality is just another game. They just don’t realize that the stakes are so high in real life.

Blank usernames attract them. Eventually, they will discover the truth. The rest of the anime goes precisely like a game. There’s ecchi and gaming, which takes over most of the plot.

41. Bakemonogatari

Director : Akiyuki Shinbo

Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Yui Horie

IMDb Ratings: 8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As a ghost story, Bakemonogatari can be understood as Bakemonogatari. Anime with vampires in a mystery setting. A 15-episode anime from 2010.

The prequel and sequel have been released. In addition, it was adapted and made an anime and a story.Aragi is a student in the story. Fans and critics alike appreciated it. However, its violent and graphic scenes led to its R+ rating.

A vampire soon appears. He helps those who are afraid. Sadly, it’s not well known. It would have been better for the anime to reach more people.

40. Interspecies Reviewers

Director: Yuki Ogawa

Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Cast: Junji Majima , Yūsuke Kobayashi

IMDb Ratings: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

An anime adaptation was released recently. It’s a fast-paced, frank show. Despite being purely an ecchi anime series, it had a decent mix of comedy and fantasy elements. The anime is based on manga. The anime is rated R+, so minors shouldn’t watch it.

However, it was a story that struck a chord in the hearts of gents. It was a custom-made fan service anime. But, it ranked here at 11 because of its connection and subsequent popularity. they understood its impact only later.

39. Kuzu No Honkai

Director: Masaomi Ando

Writer: Masaomi Ando

Cast: Dori Sakurada, Chika Anzai

IMDb Ratings: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The primary season consisted of 12 episodes. The anime was an adaptation of the manga.Hanabi and Mugi are the central characters in this story. Although they appear to be the perfect couple, something mysterious is happening.

Both of them want to live with someone they can’t have. Each had a different ideal partner in mind.

The scene is theatrical and lacks romance. They eventually find common ground.Ranking 12 on this list results from these conflicting emotions and dramas.

38. Soul Eater

Director : Takuya Igarashi

Writer: Akatsuki Yamatoya

Cast: Micah Solusod, Todd Haberkorn

IMDb Ratings: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

The Soul Eater anime lasted for over an hour. Each episode lasted around an hour.There were 12 episodes. Additionally, it was adapted and spun off.

To all of this, there is a summary. The school is a genre academy with a school academy. Shinigami, the death god, lead the academy. The anime is filled with shounen references.

Warriors are trained to be death scythes. This is a human weapon. Evans, the protagonist, is determined to destroy all evil.The anime is based on Evans’ experiences and battles.

37. Chivalry Of A Failed Knight

Director: Shin Aonuma

Writer: Shogo Yasukawa

Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Shizuka Ishigami

IMDb Ratings: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

‘Chivalry of a Failed Knight’ is an Ecchi anime about an action drama. For those who enjoy suspense and fast-paced action, this is a must-see.

Audiences responded positively to this film, and it was commercially successful. It is a story about a band of talented individuals, almost like holy knights. Their name is Blazers, and they attend Hagun Academy. The holy knights are trained here in this renowned academy.

Among them is our protagonist, Ikki Kurogane. In it, we see Ikki’s rise and the friendships he makes. Its popularity of it makes it number 14.

36. Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?

Director : Hiraku Kaneko

Writer: Yūki Takabayashi

Cast: Sumire Uesaka, Shizuka Ishigami

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

With comedy and suspense, the Ecchi anime series enthralled the viewers in 2019.

It featured 12 episodes that gave the viewer a feeling of spontaneity. Although it wasn’t a commercial loss, it didn’t garner a lot of positive responses.

Anchors of the plot are Satou and Kojima. They are shown to be related in the plot. There wasn’t much else to see besides Seinen stuff and some school-themed content.

35. Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out!

Director : Kenji Akabane

Writer: Takashi Aoshima

Cast: Naomi Ōzora, Kenji Akabane

IMDb Ratings: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Hana Uzaki, who had been in the same club with Shinichi Sakurai during high school, reunites with him at the start of her first year in college. Despite that, the once active senior has become a “lonesome” student who prefers to rest in peace during his free time.

From taking Sakurai to the movies to going to his part-time workplace, Uzaki does whatever she can to keep him from feeling “alone.” He is annoyed by Uzaki’s loud, perky personality, but he goes along with her attempts to keep him from feeling “alone.”

Even so, their relationship just gets better and better as time passes, so much so that people around them misinterpret them to be a couple. Uzaki always hangs out with upper-level students, so there is bound to be a lot of wackiness and fun!

34. Boku Wa Tomodachi Ga Sukunai

Director : Hisashi Saitō

Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Cast: Whitney Rodgers, Marina Inoue

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kodaka Hasegawa is eager to make a good impression and make friends when he learns he will be moving to a new school. However, the blond hair and intimidating expression of Kodaka immediately label him a violent delinquent. Kodaka, despite his notorious reputation, remains alone after one month. However, when he discovers Yozora Mikazuki in an empty classroom talking to an imaginary friend, his life changes.

After sharing stories of their lonely high school life, Kodaka and Yozora decide to overcome the difficulties of making friends together by starting the Neighbor’s Club. Designed for people who don’t have friends, daily activities provide an opportunity to learn social skills and fit in, hopefully leading to making new friends, especially other girls.

Having found friends in the eroge-loving Sena Kashiwazaki and other eccentric outcasts in this club filled with hilarious outcasts, Kodaka may finally be able to call himself a friend.

33. Gleipnir

Director : Kazuhiro Yoneda

Writer: Shinichi Inotsume

Cast: Miku Itō, Nao Tōyama

IMDb Ratings: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The average high school student Shuuichi Kagaya sometimes turns into a monster, but he is just an average student. He does not know how or why he acquired his powers, only that he would prefer no one know anything about them. One night, he discovers an ablaze building with a trapped girl inside. While carrying her to safety, the phone slipped out of his hand as he decided to save her.

After saving Claire Aoki, the girl confronts him about who he is; he is a monster. Claire snaps a photo of him after he transforms in an attempt to blackmail him into telling her everything he knows about monsters, which is only a little. To prove her theory, she even pushes Shuuichi off the school’s roof after he denies her accusations.

As it turns out, Claire also has a secret. She searched for her sister, who also turned into a monster. With Shuuichi’s help, she tracks her down, but they aren’t the only ones on the hunt for information.

32. Demon King Daimao

Director : Takashi Watanabe

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Cast: Takashi Kondō, Yōko Hikasa

IMDb Ratings: 6.7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The story revolves around Akuto Sai, a boy who wants to become a member of his country’s most prestigious order of magicians and contribute to society as one of its clergies. He is met on his admission into Constant Magical Academy with this aptitude test prediction: “Future Occupation: Demon King.” Thus begins his complex and challenging school life where he is resented by his female class head, seduced by a mysterious girl, and guarded by an android.

31. Maken-Ki! Battling Venus

Director : Koichi Ohata

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast: Monica Rial, Ian Sinclair, Tia Lynn Ballard

IMDb Ratings: 6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Maken-Ki! The manga for Battling Venus is adapted for the screen. An ecchi and harem-themed romantic comedy. If it’s the best, why? It has action scenes and combat. The show managed to get many reviews despite being dismissed as fan service.

Consequently, this show might attract new viewers. Sequel and Adaptations are a must-watch if you’re interested.

Maken is everything to Takeru. The ability to win in a duel is called a Maken.

30. Yosuga No Sora

Director : Takeo Takahashi

Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Cast: Kayo Sakata, Hiro Shimono

IMDb Ratings: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Having tragically lost their mother in a car accident, the twins Kasugano travel to their grandparents’ country home by railcar, hoping to rebuild the shards of a shattered life. Despite their physical similarities yet spiritually divergent perspectives, these two lonely souls are unaware of the challenges their conflicting expectations will present.

As Haruka Kasugano caresses memories of his past, searching for the strength he needs to protect his sister, he clings to memories of the past. As the story unfolds, it tells four stories, each with a female character: rich yet kind Kazuha Migiwa, well-educated but sad Akira Amatsume, depressed yet hopeful Nao Yorihime, and fierce but petite Sora Kasugano. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.

29. Heaven’s Lost Property

Director : Hisashi Saitō

Writer: Yūko Kakihara

Cast: Greg Ayres, Saori Hayami

IMDb Ratings: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A perverted teenage boy who says he dreams of meeting an angel, Tomoki Sakurai, lives by the motto “Peace Are Best”. With neighbors like Sohara Mitsuki, a deadly karate chop performer next door; Eishiro Sugata, an eccentric pseudo-scientist bent on finding the “New World”; and Mikako Satsukitane, the sadistic president of their school council, it is hard to be comfortable. An unidentified mystery animal (UMA) crash-landed nearby one night as he observed some strange anomalies in the sky.

28. Hip Whip Girl: Keijo!!!!!!

Director : Hideya Takahashi

Writer: Takao Kato

Cast: Lynn, M.A.O

IMDb Ratings: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The objective of Japan’s newest sport, Keijo, is to knock off rivals using only their breasts and buttocks. Women can only participate in this sport if they stand on circular platforms floating in a pool.

Millions of viewers watch the sport across the country every year despite its outlandish premise. The challenge appeals to many athletes hoping to become the next national champion.

Nozomi Kaminashi, a 17-year-old high school graduate, plans to bring home a fortune to her family after she graduates from high school. Nozomi discovers that Keijo is a sport full of intense competition that will test her physically and mentally. Having snatched the spotlight at her debut tournament, Nozomi quickly proved to be a tough competitor. As she rises to the ranks, she meets new friends and rivals.

27. Kiss X Sis

Director : Munenori Nawa

Writer: Katsumi Hasegawa

Cast: Ken Takeuchi, Ayana Taketatsu

IMDb Ratings: 6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In addition to gaining a new mother, Keita Suminoe also gained two older twin sisters when his father remarried. Both Ako and Riko have served as student council presidents, but Ako is a mature and homely soul while Riko is athletic and aloof. As siblings, they have had a close relationship since kindergarten. They developed a romantic relationship which eventually became erotic as well.

Keita has already received a sports recommendation from a different high school than his two sisters, who are both in their last year of middle school. Despite his disappointment, both sisters attempt to change his mind, giving in to their pleas.

While studying for his high school exams, he is being pursued by his lust-driven sisters. He is unaware of the consequences. Ako and Riko, with their parents’ blessings, want to be Keita’s future wife, leaving him to do his best to maintain a platonic relationship with them.

26. So, I Can’t Play H!

Director : Takeo Takahashi

Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Cast: Aya Endo, Misato Fukuen

IMDb Ratings: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

One day, Ryosuke Kaga, a high school boy attending Momozomo Academy, meets a girl standing alone in the rain. Introducing herself as Lisara Restall, an elite Grim Reaper, she visited the human world to find “The Singular Man”. Ryosuke makes a contract with Lisara while sucking energy required for her activity in the human world from Ryosuke. The source of energy is his passionate spirit. To preserve his life, Ryosuke has no choice but to help Lisara’s search.

25. Gakusen Toshi Asterisk

Director : Kenji Seto

Writer: Munemasa Nakamoto

Cast: Atsushi Tamaru, Ai Kakuma

IMDb Ratings: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The Inertia, a natural disaster that affected the world in the previous century, drastically changed. The existing nations experienced a significant decline in power, allowing a conglomerate known as the Integrated Empire Foundation to assume control.

However, the Invertia also spawned a new species of humans possessed of phenomenal physical abilities– the Genestella. They are hand-picked worldwide to attend the top six schools, and they compete in entertainment competitions known as Festas.

At the prestigious Seidoukan Academy, experiencing declining performance recently, Ayato Amagiri is a scholarship transfer student. In the course of an incident, he accidentally sees Julis-Alexia von Riessfeld, the famous Witch of Resplendent Flames, half-dressed! Julis becomes enraged by his intrusion into her privacy and challenges him to a duel.

24. Ikki Tousen: Great Guardians

Director : Takashi Watanabe

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Cast: Carrie Savage, Masumi Asano

IMDb Ratings: 6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yet, it’s pivotal, or else the plot wouldn’t work. This novel tells the story of family troubles, domestic troubles, and world issues.

This novel has three sequels and an adaptation. The Japanese term for this novel is Ikki Tousen. Hakafu’s life will be challenging, as he is a protagonist. Twelve episodes depict her battling these challenges.

Viewers were kept on their toes by the plot twist. Hakafu succeeds in overcoming them all. Her sister is suddenly revealed to her, who she previously knew nothing about. At home, there are problems.

23. Aesthetica Of A Rogue Hero

Director : Rion Kujō

Writer: Ryunosuke Kingetsu

Cast: Eric Vale, Felecia Angelle

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

A story follows several young men and women who are regularly taken away by a world of swords and magic called Alayzard. Those who survive and return usually possess magical abilities. Young returnees are protected by an international organization named Babel, which trains them to use their power. Akatsuki, now a wayward hero, and Miu, the beautiful daughter of the Last Dark Lord, whom he defeated in battle, have returned to their world.

22. Yuragi-Sou No Yuuna-San

Director : Tsuyoshi Nagasawa

Writer: Hideaki Koyasu

Cast: Yūki Ono, Miyuri Shimabukuro

IMDb Ratings: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A harem ecchi anime, Yuugi-sou no Yuuna-san depicts the life of Yuuna-san. The anime is dominated by the house hunt and its horror predecessors and is present in haunted hot springs.

A place like this is welcoming to Kogarashi, a vagabond. His bank account is empty, so he has nothing to lose. It gave him the confidence to face the ghosts. The ghost, however, has not been malicious. He has done some deadly sins. Yuuna is an innocent, kind ghost. It doesn’t take long for him to discover that many other inmates are supernatural.

21. Plunderer

Director : Hiroyuki Kanbe

Writer: Masashi Suzuki

Cast: Yoshiki Nakajima, Ari Ozawa

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In a post-apocalyptic world, in this ecchi anime series, everyone has a number that defines their worth based on a particular Count imprinted on their bodies. When the Count of the person decreases to 0, they have died for all eternity and will be dragged down into “the abyss” for the deadly sins.

She has walked hundreds of kilometers corresponding to her Count. In the last five years, she has sought to find the Legendary Ace from her mother’s last wish ever since it dragged her into the abyss, and the main characters have to fight the demon clan. She meets Licht Bach, a mysterious masked knight with a negative-numbered count, when her difficult journey takes a sudden turn.

20. Strike The Blood

Director : Hideyo Yamamoto

Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Cast: Asami Seto, Hisako Kanemoto

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

After the fateful encounter that leaves Kojou Akatsuki with vampire abilities, Kojou Akatsuki is no longer an ordinary high school pretty girl in the Demon District of Itogami Island.

Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice sword-shaman sent by the Lion King Organization, monitors Kojou if he becomes a threat and kills him if necessary. When he discovers that he is the fourth primogenitor, an enormously powerful vampire considered merely a legend, he is thrust into the center of attention as Kojou struggles to cope with his abilities and protect the city from various chaotic forces emerging the two forms an unlikely alliance.

19. Ao-Chan Can’t Study

Director : Keisuke Inoue

Writer: Michiko Yokote

Cast: Azumi Waki, Junta Terashima

IMDb Ratings: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

Comedy ecchi anime series titled Ao-chan Can’t Study also another ecchi anime. It was adapted once, but it failed to succeed. The manga was the inspiration for it. Kijima and Ao Horie are the central characters. Erotica, lust, and deceit are their passions.

Kijima always finds herself in trouble no matter how hard she tries. When she confessed, she got into trouble. She now has to deal with the fallout. Studying begins to suffer as a result.

18. Panti & Sutokkingu With Gataberuto

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Writer: Geek Fleet

Cast: Arisa Ogasawara, Terri Doty

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

Panty & Stockings with Garterbelt are called Panty & Stockings with Gataberuto in Japanese. This film was controversial because of its graphic content, violent scenes, and profanity.

The show received a decent rating, but it failed to attract a large audience. they made anime adaptations and variants. These are the original materials. I’ve ranked it 34th because it’s rare.

Ecchi anime parody. There’s also an element of comedy since there’s an element of supernaturalism. Panty and Stocking are two sisters in this story. In Heaven, they encountered a priest named Garterbelt who kicked them out. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.

17. Freezing Vibration

Director: Takashi Watanabe

Writer: Masanao Akahoshi

Cast: Caitlin Glass, Mitsuhiro Ichiki

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

A variety of genres are combined with the ecchi genre, including action, military, martial arts, combat, and science fiction. Volumes 7-14 of the manga were adapted into this anime.This was the prequel. This anime had more than just 12 episodes.

Many viewers didn’t realize this. Chevalier in the 10th Nova Conflict is the theme of the story.It’s a straightforward story with realistic elements. It’s the narration and sequences that make the most impact, however.

These are the core elements of the anime. Watching its prequel, Freezing, will give you a lot more insight.

16. Infinite Stratos

Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi

Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Cast: Kōki Uchiyama, Chiwa Saitō

IMDb Ratings: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

It will have a plot that isn’t solely black-and-white, though it is more of an ecchi harem anime. A woman can only operate the Infinite Stratos.The use of this substance is so destructive that international agreements regulate it. There is, however, a boy who knows how to operate it.

Ichika Ichimura attends the training academy that has all the female characters. As part of the anime, he experiences life, training, and friendships at the academy.However, this ecchi anime series didn’t achieve high ratings. Its light novel, however, was a big success.

15. Nisemonogatari

Director : Tomoyuki Itamura

Writer: Nisio Isin

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Yuka Iguchi, Eri Kitamura

IMDb Ratings: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

It is a Japanese language ecchi anime series. As a high school student, Koyomi Araragi has dealt with vampire attacks, meeting several girls plagued with supernatural entities, and just trying to get through life.

In addition, his girlfriend, Hitagi Senjougahara, kidnaps him one morning and ties him up. To keep Araragi safe from Deishuu Kaiki, a swindler who conned Senjougahara’s family, she imprisoned him. The fraudster becomes aware of his sister Karen’s plight when Araragi gets a message from her.

Koyomi Araragi has faced many hardships lately, including surviving a vampire attack, meeting several girls afflicted by supernatural entities, and just getting by under the circumstances. At sukihi, his other sister has her problems along with Karen’s. But when two mysterious women seem to know more than they should step into their lives, not even he can foresee their true intentions nor the catastrophic truths they will uncover. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.

14. How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?

Director : Mitsue Yamazaki

Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Cast: Fairouz Ai, Sora Amamiya

IMDb Ratings: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Netflix

A second-year high school student named Hibiki Sakura has a voracious appetite because of the student body, which causes her to gain weight. She reluctantly considers joining Silverman Gym when it is brought to her attention. A schoolmate of Hibiki’s, Akemi Soryuin, also wants to join the gym. Naruto Machio, one of the trainers who is a young man and rogue hero, draws her into the gym after she meets him. He motivates her to lose weight.

13. Absolute Duo

Director: Atsushi Nakayama

Writer: Hidetake Komiya

Cast: Nozomi Yamamoto, Haruka Yamazaki

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Based on its light novel. The position of Absolute Duo.

Kourou Academy High School grants this position to very few students. To power up, Kokonoe attends the school. This ecchi anime series has an exciting plot.

Koryo Academy is a school where other students use Blaze weapons to battle one another to become peacekeepers. Tor Kokonoe enrolls in the school. As part of the freshmen day qualification ceremony, students must pass a battle to be enrolled in the academy. Tor manifests his Blazes as a shield, making him an Irregular, as most students manifest their Blazes as melee weapons.

12. Saenai Hiroine No Sodatekata

Director: Kanta Kamei

Writer: Fumiaki Maruto

Cast: Luna Haruna

IMDb Ratings: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The game designer would like help creating his own game. Therefore, he recruits illustrators and scriptwriters, and a light novel also inspires the ecchi anime.Each of these creators is unknowingly experiencing the same emotions. Ecchi and Harem are a beautiful combination.

When Tomoya Aki, the main character, a male high school teenager, runs into a beautiful girl while on spring break while working part-time to fund his otaku lifestyle (anime, dating sims, and related merchandise). A month later, after a strange event, he discovers that the beautiful girl is Megumi Kato, a classmate hardly noticed by anyone.

Reviewers also gave the ecchi anime series high marks. It failed to attract a much wider audience, however.

11. And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online?

Director: Shinsuke Yanagi

Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi

Cast: Hitomi Ōwada, Rina Hidaka

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It was difficult to categorize this anime. In comparison to the previous friendly animes, this one is much smaller. The 12 episodes are filled with fun and games as well as schooling. Fun and games subtly incorporated the school theme. It was more appealing to me how they incorporated the game into it than the ecchi angle.

It depicts Hideki Nishimura’s life as a virtual gamer. He finds himself later confronted with many genuine females, contrary to what he expected. Scams in the game industry are explored.

10. Back Street Girls: Gokudolls

Director: Keinosuke Hara

Writer: Jasmine Gyuh, Shoichiro Masumoto, Hidehiro Ito

Jasmine Gyuh, Shoichiro Masumoto, Hidehiro Ito Cast: Satoshi Hino, Yuka Nukui

IMDb Ratings: 6.7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Not to be confused with the group of vocalists called Backstreet Boys. A 17+ rated anime called Back Street Girls: Gokudolls aired in 2018 and is inspired by a light novel of the same name.

There were ten episodes in the series. They are the focus of this anime. Yakuza fans, are you one of them?Various organ trades and trafficking are the topics. Asexual reassignment is something you would not be familiar with unless you watch this anime.

Yakuzas have a tough mentality. Hormones or surgeries might crush their courage. In the background, they continue to be pop stars. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.

9. Lord Marksman And Vanadis

Director: Tatsuo Satō

Writer: Tatsuo Satō

Cast: NA

IMDb Ratings: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kawaguchi wrote a series of light novels in Japan.

Vanadis and Lord Marksman are also comedy and romance movies. Its originality, however, sets it apart from other anime.

Imagine Europe from a fantasy theme perspective. And to add some historical flavor to it. That’s the premise of this adaptation of the light novel series of the same name. It is thrilling to watch because of the moment of adventure. There are some mature themes in this film. This anime is about a woman named Elen.

A central theme of the show is his life and kingdom. There is always some new alliance, strategy, or come back to keep the program fresh.

8. Cat Planet Cuties

Director: Yōichi Ueda

Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama

Cast: Aaron Dismuke, Brittney Karbowski

IMDb Ratings: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Asobi ni Iku yo was also known as Cat Planet Cuties and was based on a light novel. Rated R+, the anime follows the story of the Cat Planet Cuties.

In addition to drama and romantic comedy, the anime series had a typical Ecchi plot. Published in 2010, it had 12 episodes.The protagonist is a male – Kio. Kio befriends a cat-like creature. He later finds himself in between a tug of war.

Female characters inspired the name.

7. Eromanga Sensei

Director: Ryohei Takeshita

Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akane Fujita

IMDb Ratings: 5.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

They are known for their romantic comedies. While the central theme ecchi themes, there’s also a touch of drama. As soon as the game begins, Izumi becomes orphaned, unable to contact her family.

Her half-brother writes erotica, so the story then follows her. Fans appreciated this Japanese animation its rags to riches aspects.

This movie received a PG-13 rating. The reviews and ratings were also primarily average.

6. Shimoneta

Director: Youhei Suzuki

Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Masahiro Yokotani Cast: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Shizuka Ishigami

IMDb Ratings: 7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In Shimoneta: A Boring World where Dirty Jokes Don’t Exist, is an anime of the ecchi genre; in it, the Japanese government criminalizes risqué language and distributes lewd materials in the dystopian future of 2030, such that all citizens are required to wear high-tech devices called Peace Makers (PM) at all times to keep track of any action that might violate the law.

“Public morals school” is the leading elite school in the country. A high school student named Tanukichi Okuma intends to reunite with his crush and the school’s student council president, Anna Nishikinomiya. Tanukichi becomes entangled with the perverted terrorist “Blue Snow”. It is a romantic comedy.

5. Hundred

Director: Tomoki Kobayashi

Writer: Hideki Shirane

Cast: Yoshiaki Hasegawa, Rumi Ōkubo

IMDb Ratings: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In its primary season, Hundred had 12 episodes. Sci-Fi is a genre that is rarely mixed with Ecchi anime and is inspired by a light novel. The series has been well received. It is based on the novel series by Jun Misaki.

A weapon called Hundred is used in this anime. It saves humanity from being attacked by savages.

The protagonist, Hayato Kisaragi, survives an attack and then becomes a hero. After joining Little Garden, Hayato becomes a hero. Miniature Garden is a combat training academy for inmates. What follows is his life with his female peers at the academy.

4. Okusama Ga Seitokaichou´!

Director: Hiroyuki Furukawa

Writer: Makoto Takada

Makoto Takada Cast: Ayana Taketatsu, Kazuyuki Okitsu

IMDb Ratings: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Okusama ga seitokaichou translates as “My wife is the student council president.”. There were only 12 episodes in this anime.

Critics gave an R+ rating. The makers encountered problems with mild nudity. The male protagonist of the series is Hayato Izumi.

In a school election, Ui Wakana defeats him. After returning to everyday life, he has difficulty adjusting.However, this turns out to be an exciting and colorful part of the story. The story is more of a secret relationship story with some comedy and romance.

3. Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

Director: Masaomi Ando

Writer: Yuuko Kakihara

Cast: Mutsumi Tamura, Yukiyo Fujii

IMDb Ratings: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

The Arcadia empire was overthrown by a revolt five years ago. During his trespass in the women’s-only bathing area, the former prince of the empire, Lux Arcadia, witnesses the princess of the new kingdom Lisesharte Atismata naked and revealing her secret. She attends the female-only academy after a duel with Lisesharte and becomes a Drag-Knight.

There are many different genres in this anime. As well as ecchi, there were harems and romances.

2. Oreimo

Director: Hiroyuki Kanbe

Writer: Hideyuki Kurata, Tsukasa Fushimi

Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Saori Hayami

IMDb Ratings: 7

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Netflix

There were 13 thrilling episodes in this 2013 anime. It had elements of comedy and romance, despite being seen as an ecchi anime.

Kousaka is the protagonist, a high school student in the story that shows her struggles to fit in with her family. She becomes close with her friends as the story progresses. Her brother plays a patriarchal role in the story. This story revolves around him.

This is a must-see for otaku fans. Anime does an excellent job of portraying taboos excitingly.

1. HxEros

Director: Masato Jinbo

Writer: Masato Jinbo

Cast: Ai Kakuma, Yūki Kuwahara

IMDb Ratings: 5.5

Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

Streaming Platform: Youtube

With a school backdrop, HxEros is an Ecchi comedy anime. It is named after an alien-fighting group.

Aliens invade the earth at the beginning of the film. To save the world, Retto joins HxEros. She lives in a house with too many girls.

The book was published in 2020. Twelve episodes were produced, with an average rating. Reviewers generally agreed with the author’s assessment. Reviewers noted that the plot and direction were lacking.

A slight Shounen, some action, and is a supernatural ecchi anime all in it. An adaptation of a manga was not well received in this case.

