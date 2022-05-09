Top 40 Best Seinen Anime Of All Time

Reverse harem anime, in simple words, means the opposite of Harem anime. Harem anime means the anime plot will have one male character surrounded by more than two female characters. Reverse harem anime is indeed a perfect choice of category!

On the other hand, Reverse Harem is the opposite. These types of anime have one female lead character and several male characters surrounding them. Harem anime has been around for a long time, and the same goes with reverse harem anime.

These genres of anime have made a special place in the hearts of its viewers. However, not everyone is aware of the reverse harem genre, and we would love to introduce this genre to first-time viewers and provide a list of reverse harem anime.

Here is a list of reverse harem anime released over the years:-

30. Saiunkoku Monogatari

Director : Jun Shishido

Writer : Reiko Yoshida

Cast : Tomokazu SEKI, Hikaru MIDORIKAWA, Houko KUWASHIMA

IMDb Rating : 7.7

Streaming Platform : Peacock

Kou Shuurei is the female protagonist, and she has taken it upon herself to take care of her family after they got into a difficult time. She is working many part-time jobs to make her family comfortable. One day she gets an offer of 500 gold coins that she just cannot refuse. The emperor’s grand visits her and asks her if she is willing to be a concubine to the emperor. She would respond to make the emperor a better person and take the kingdom’s responsibility.

Kou Shuurei just couldn’t turn down the offer and decided to take it up. As time passes, she comes to know that the emperor has fallen in love with her; apart from that, even his brother has fallen in love with her, only time will tell with whom she would end up.

29. La Corda D’oro: Primo Passo

Director : Kōjin Ochi

Writer : Reiko Yoshida

Cast : Taniyama, Kishou, Hino, Kahoko, Takagi, Reiko, Tsunematsu, Ayumi, Mizuhashi, Kaori

IMDb Rating : 7.0

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kahoko Hino was a general studies student, but one day she is met with Lili, a fairy looking out for someone who can see her, and Hino does just the thing. The music branch announces a competition that day itself, and Hino is selected.

The anime has its charm and has all the power over music. Lili, the fairy, gifts Hino a magic violin and encourages her to perform in the competition. Lili and the Hino have portrayed their journey and the challenges they faced in the competition.

28. Kamigami no Asobi

Director : Ben Stassen

Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Cast: Miyu IRINO, Hiroshi KAMIYA, Daisuke ONO, Yoshimasa HOSOYA, Toshiyuki TOYONAGA, Yuuto UEMURA, Saori HAYAMI

IMDb Rating : 7.1

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Yui Kusanagi lived like an ordinary young girl every day, but she was suddenly transported to a strange world. This is the place of gods. Zeus created this place, he is the highest of all, and he gave her a task in exchange for letting her go back to her WorldWorld. The task being, she had to teach the gods about the human heart.

Yui started her mission of teaching the other young gods, but she soon realized it would not be easy to deal with these young gods as, over time, gods and humans had drifted apart. One could call this teaching a forbidden academy. Everything now depends on Yui.

27. Sengoku Night Blood

Director: Katsuya Kikuchi

Writer : Yūko Kakihara

Cast : Natsuki HANAE, Natsuki HANAE, Yuuichirou UMEHARA, Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Katsuyuki KONISHI, Daiki YAMASHITA, Rie KUGIMIYA

IMDb Rating : 7.1

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

The series is based on the otome game, and it’s about a female protagonist. She is transported to another world. The people of that World have six armies fighting each other. The people in that WorldWorld believe Yuzuki is the solution to the ongoing war.

The series explores Yuzuki’s life, which has now completely changed. It looks at her love interests and how she can control the war. The series sees some good story development.

26. Phantom in the Twilight

Director : Kunihiro Mori

Writer : Fumiaki Maruto, Shunsaku Yano

Cast : Kana HANAZAWA, Nobuhiko OKAMOTO, Tomokazu SUGITA, Takahiro SAKURAI, Daiki YAMASHITA

IMDb Rating : 6.2

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Ton Bailey, from China, makes her way to New York to study at a university. She encounters an incident. In this new place, shadows are made of the anxiety and fear of humans. The story is set in modern times.

With no help in this new city, she walks into a mystery cafe known as “Café Forbidden” this cafe only opens at midnight. In this case, humans and shadows convene. She meets several young attractive men that are working at the cafe.

25. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X

Director : Keisuke Inoue

Writer : Megumi Shimizu

Cast : Maaya UCHIDA

IMDb Rating : 7.4

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Catarina Claes is the daughter of a noble family. She once hits her head and remembers her past life as an otaku. Catarina is filled with realizations. She is born in a game world, and any choice she makes would lead to her either being killed or exiled.

She starts taking precautions and makes decisions that counter the existing decision, but soon she realizes her decisions affect her relationship with the people around her.

24. Meiji Tokyo Renka

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Writer : Yukiko Uozumi, Haruka, Motoko Takahashi

Cast : Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Sumire MOROHOSHI, Daisuke NAMIKAWA

IMDb Rating : 7.4

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll, Funimation

Mei Ayazuki lived the perfect life until she was taken back in time by a magician. She was transported to the Meiji period, and in this period, gods existed and weren’t just a myth. Mei meets historical figures which she had only heard of in her time.

She has a rare ability to see ghosts and the series then sees her helping out the people of that time with her newfound ability. She starts having romantic feelings for the handsome men in her life and may consider staying back rather than going back to her time.

23. Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth

Director : Hideyo Yamamoto

Writer : Sayaka Harada

Cast: Misato MURAI, Tomoaki MAENO, Yuuki KAJI, Tomokazu SUGITA, Natsuki HANAE, Daisuke NAMIKAWA

IMDb Rating : 6.8

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Funimation

22. Koi to Producer: Evol x Love

Director : Munehisa Sakai

Writer : Kiyoko Yoshimura

Cast : Tomokazu SUGITA, Marina INOUE, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, Hisako KANEMOTO, Yuuki ONO

IMDb Rating : 6.2

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

The young woman in this anime inherits her dead fathers’ corporate company, a production company. She soon tries to revive a program that was once famous. She looks for inspiration for a unique concept to revive the show.

The anime then sees her coming with the idea of evil, but soon she gets caught up with evolvers and many handsome men. As the story progresses, we see that something’s connected to her father’s death, and she might as well find out why her father died.

21. Hanasakeru Seishounen

Director : Chiaki Kon, Hajime Kamegaki

Writer : Mamiko Ikeda

Cast : Aya ENDOU, Jun FUKUYAMA, Daisuke ONO, Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Takehito KOYASU, Daisuke NAMIKAWA

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Kajika Burnsworth was the daughter of a famous industrialist, and being influential caused harm, so she stayed on an island when she was younger. Now, her father called back to look for a good boy for marriage.

By the end of the series, Kajika realizes who she loved. She has three options and is forced to choose the one. The characters are stuck in politics as the story progresses. This is probably one of the best harem anime because it’s out of way plot that includes drama, action, and politics.

20. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda

Director : Hiroshi Ishiodori

Writer : Michiko Yokote

Cast: Nobunaga SHIMAZAKI, Yoshitsugu MATSUOKA, Yuu KOBAYASHI, Keisuke KOUMOTO, Miyuki SAWASHIRO, Yuuki ONO

IMDb Rating : 6.6

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Kae Serinuma looks innocent and Chubby outside, but she is an avid fujoshi. After the death of her favorite character, she becomes depressed and starts losing weight excessively. This results in her becoming very beautiful, and she starts receiving attention from her male classmates.

However, she does not want their attention, and instead, she would love it if the boys fell in love and gave attention to each other. This reverse harem anime will sometimes give yuri and yaoi vibes too.

19. Harukanaru Toki no Naka de

Director : Aki Tsunaki

Writer : Yoichi Kato

Cast : Akira ISHIDA, Tomoko KAWAKAMI, Ryotaro OKIAYU, Souichirou HOSHI, Shigeru NAKAHARA, Naozumi TAKAHASHI, Shinichirou MIKI, Kouki MIYATA, Kazuhiko INOUE, Tomokazu SEKI

IMDb Rating : 6.5

Streaming Platform : Tubi TV

Akane and her friends were once on their way to school, but she and her friends were pulled into another dimension by a demon. Akane is made the priestess of the dragon god. The security and safety of the land are in her hands now, along with eight male guardians who each have a dragon jewel.

The anime is a good mix of mythology and has a great plotline. The anime will amaze the viewers. Even though the plotline is not exceptional, it can be a good watch for anyone.

18. Arcana Famiglia

Director : Chiaki Kon

Writer : Masanao Akahoshi

Cast : Yuuki, Chisa, Fukuyama, Jun, Nakamura, Yuuichi, Yusa, Kouji, Yonaga, Tsubasa, Noto, Mamiko, Sugita, Tomokazu, Kosugi, Juurouta

IMDb Rating : 6.0

Streaming Platform : Hide

Arcana Famiglia is known to protect its island from external threats. The head of the group, also known as Papa, is planning to retire from his position, and he plans to keep competition for its users, and the one who wins will be rewarded the position of Papa and his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Felicità, the daughter of the head, disagrees with this decision and is planning her way of getting out of this marriage. The series has some excellent character development and plotline, and it’s worth watching.

17. Kamisama Kiss

Director : Akitaro Daichi

Writer : Akitaro Daichi

Cast : Suzuko Mimori, Shinnosuke Tachibana

IMDb Rating : 8.1

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Funimation

Kamisama kiss anime probably has a dedicated fanbase because of its fantastic storyline and drool-worthy characters. Kamisama Kiss is quite different from the regular harems out there because of its story. Her father abandoned Nanami, and she became homeless, but she was kind, and she had helped a person while a dog was chasing him.

It turns out that the person she helped is the god of a shrine, and he wants to make her the goddess of the same shrine. But she will face many difficulties in this journey when she meets a fox that does not like her presence in the shrine.

16. Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000%

Director : Yuu Kou

Writer : Kanon Kunozuki

Cast : Miyuki Sawashiro, Takuma Terashima, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kenichi Suzumura, Kishō Taniyama, Hiro Shimono, Kohsuke Toriumi, Showtaro Morikubo, Shouta Aoi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Tomoaki Maeno, Hikaru Midorikawa, Ryōhei Kimura, Hidenori Takahashi, Yuuma Uchida, Daiki Yamashita, Tsubasa Yonaga, Daisuke Ono

IMDb Rating : 6.7

Streaming Platform : Hulu

In Prince Sama Uta no prince sama maji love, Haruka Nanami decides to join the prestigious school and the most competitive school. The anime Uta no prince sama maji love shows the level of difficulty the students have to go through to become successful. Uta no Prince Sama has a great plotline, and viewers interested in music will genuinely enjoy it.

Uta no prince sama maji love can be the perfect example of the reverse harem genre. The musical competition held in the academy is quite tricky. While she dreams of participating in this music competition, she also has to protect a secret she harbors and doesn’t want anyone to know.

15. Akatsuki no Yona

Director : Kazuhiro Yoneda

Writer : Shinichi Inotsume

Cast : Chiwa Saitō, Tomoaki Maeno, Junko Minagawa, Yūsuke Kobayashi

IMDb Rating : 8.1

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll

In the anime Akatsuki, no Yona Princess Yona had lived the perfect life, and one could say she was living a luxurious life with nothing to worry about. But everything came to an end when her crush and her father betrayed her has murdered her. She had to leave her perfect life forever and leave the palace. With no one by her side except her childhood friend and bodyguard, Son Hak, she goes on a mission to find a way to get back in the palace and her rightful position.

This reverse harem anime Akatsuki no Yona sees an excellent character development for princess Yona. She turns from a fragile person to a strong person who can fight for herself and get back to her thrown in the palace.

14. Brother’s Conflict

Director : Atsushi Matsumoto

Writer : Natsuko Takahashi

Cast : Rina Satō, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Daisuke Hirakawa, Junichi Suwabe, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kenichi Suzumura, Kōsuke Toriumi, Tomoaki Maeno, Ken Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Daisuke Namikawa, Yoshimasa Hosoya, KENN, Yūki Kaji

IMDb Rating : 6.1

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Funimation

This anime series might not amaze many people because of its insect theme. Nonetheless, the anime is a great watch and is relatively short compared to others, and it can be binge-watched at once. The story is about a lone child whose father decides to remarry, and now she has 13 stepbrothers.

Things take a turn when all the thirteen stepbrothers start liking her more than family and when they start competing with each other to win her heart. The series is also an eye-pleasing anime because of the thirteen hot brothers.

13. Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys

Director : Noriaki Saito

Writer : Natsuko Takahashi

Cast : Hibiki Yamamura, KENN, Takashi Kondō, Tomoaki Maeno, Shouta Aoi

IMDb Rating : 6.5

Streaming Platform : Funimation, Crunchyroll

Hinako had lived her childhood in an orphanage run by the government and had no family; however, when she was going to enter high school, she was met with a boy stating that he was her twin brother and had come to ask her a favor.

As her brother explains to her that they are actually from the Yakuza family, which is quite influential, and he wants her to switch places with him and enter a boy’s school in his place. She decides to join Shishiku Academy on her brother’s behalf, and it gets interesting as the story progresses.

12. Fruits Basket

Director : Yoshihide Ibata

Writer : Taku Kishimoto

Cast: Manaka Iwami, Yuma Uchida, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuichi Nakamura

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Streaming Platform : Hulu and Funimation

Tooru, a teenager, had recently lost her mom, and she planned to move to her grandfather’s house, but upon reaching, she gets to know that there is a renovation going on. She wants to live peacefully and starts staying in a tent, but a landslide buries her tent, and a neighboring house decides to give her shelter.

She is unaware that the neighbors have a hidden motive for giving her shelter. The reason was that she could save them from a curse. She comes to know about this later in the series, and we will be tense to see if her kind nature still exists after knowing this secret.

11. Tenshi Na Konamaiki

Director : Masaharu Okuwaki

Writer : Nobuo Ogizawa

Cast : Megumi Hayashibara, Makiko Ohmoto, Naoko Matsui, Banjou Ginga, Megumi Urawa

IMDb Rating : 7.1

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Megumi-chan is a girl who was a boy in the past but was tricked by a Genie and was transformed into a woman. In the past, she had saved a man and had bled on a magical book. A Genie had then granted him a wish, to which he asked him to make him more manly and strong. He had transformed into one of the most beautiful women, and her admirers called her Angel.

Although things don’t go as planned, and Genie tricks him and makes him a woman, she now needs to navigate her school life. The series talks about gender and the taboos related to it.

10. Boys Over Flowers

Director : Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Writer : Yumi Kageyama

Cast : Tsukushi Makino, sukasa Domyoji, Rui Hanazawa, Akira Mimasaka, Sojiro Nishikado

IMDb Rating : 7.4

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Boys over flowers can be the perfect example of the best reverse harem series. This particular anime has a special place in everyone’s hearts because of the countless remakes in three different languages. Tsukushi Makino enrolls in the school for the elite and soon finds herself out of place. Words have become less to describe this anime.

A group of 4 rich boys bullied other students, and now the same was going to happen to Makino. She plans to stay unnoticed but somehow crosses paths with the F4. It’s a beautiful anime for people who have watched any drama series adapted from this anime.

9. Magic-Kyun! Renaissance

Director : Mitsue Yamazaki

Writer : Tomoko Konparu

Cast : Sayaka Senbongi, Yūichirō Umehara, KENN, Yūki Ono, Wataru Hatano, Shouta Aoi, Takuya Eguchi

IMDb Rating : 7.2

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Artistas is used to describe people who can bring out magic. Kohana Aigasaki takes admitted to the prestigious art school where art is magic. The series follows Kohana Aigasaki, who will take admission and her journey in this school.

She plans to imitate her mother’s Flower Arrangement magic art when the planning committee chooses her for the summer cultural festa. Apart from all this l, viewers see her life around six other attractive men.

8. The Wallflower

Director : Shinichi Watanabe

Writer : Haruka

Cast : Yukiko Takaguchi, Showtaro Morikubo, Tomokazu Sugita, Yamauchi Yuuya, Hirofumi Nojima

IMDb Rating : 7.4

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Funimation

In the anime, The Wallflower, Sunako is a girl who is not the perfect example of a beautiful lady. But she wasn’t always like this. She had confessed her feelings and was deeply hurt, resulting in her going away from being a beautiful lady. Her aunt was worried about her changed behavior and gave the four handsome men staying in her house to transform her and live there rent-free.

The handsome boys try their best to transform Sunako, they were successful at transforming her physical appearance, but they failed to change her attitude. They have made her aunt believe that she has changed now, but she is still the same from inside. This reverse harem series could be termed as a classic reverse harem anime. The series is a complete rollercoaster ride of humor.

7. Hiiro no Kakera

Director : Bob Shirohata

Writer : Yoshiko Nakamura

Cast : Kōsuke Okano, Tomokazu Sugita, Kazunori Nomiya

IMDb Rating : 7.0

Streaming Platform : Hide

Tamaki Kasuga has recently moved to live with her grandmother in a kimura. However, she was not ready for what was waiting for her on the other side. She was about to be swept into the World where gods and demons exist. Soon it is revealed that she will be the next princess, and she will have the power to keep the demons at bay.

In this venture, she will be assisted with her five handsome male guardians, all while she also has to deal with her joining a new school and facing the problems every new student faces when they join a new school. The anime is total eye candy, with characters worth drooling over.

6. Bonjour Koiaji Pâtisserie, Bonjour Sweet Love Patisserie

Director : Noriaki Akitaya

Writer : Ryō Aoki

Cast : Yui Ishikawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Tetsuya Kakihara, Ryohei Kimura, Hikaru Midorikawa

IMDb Rating : 5.4

Streaming Platform : Crunchyroll

Sayuri Haruno, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pastry chef, joins the prestigious Fleurir Confectionary Academy. she is surrounded by the four most handsome men of her academy, So she’ll have a lot to learn and love. She is all set to start her journey of lovely baking sweets and baking some lovely romance too.

In this reverse harem anime, we’ll witness Sayuri Haruno’s romance with the four handsome men. The anime does not have a long-running time, and hence it is the perfect choice for someone who plans to binge-watch the whole anime at once.

5. Dance with Devils

Director : Ai Yoshimura

Writer : Tomoko Konparu

Cast : Wataru HATANO, Subaru KIMURA, Soma SAITO, Himika AKANEYA, Daisuke HIRAKAWA, Takashi KONDOU

IMDb Rating : 6.0

Streaming Platform : Hulu

Ritsuka Tachibana has been a model student all her life, but she is called in by the school council one day. The student council consisted of vampires and demons that she had never imagined in her life. She came to know about her mom being kidnapped, and all the characters of the anime will now be after Ritsuka, who is the key to the Grimoire.

The anime has a good storyline and pleasing visuals. It will give viewers the feels of being on the edge of their seat while uncovering the truth of the Grimoire, and we will see Ritsuka’s struggle to turn her life back on track.

4. Amnesia

Director : Yoshimitsu Ohashi

Writer : Touko Machida

Cast : Kaori Nazuka, Tetsuya Kakihara, Kishou Taniyama, Satoshi Hino, Akira Ishida, Kouki Miyata, Hiromi Igarashi, Satomi Moriya, Kana Akutsu

IMDb Rating: 6

Streaming Platform : Acorn TV

The anime series is an adaptation of the otome game that goes by the same name. The Japanese series Amnesia is a good anime for audiences who love mystery and thrillers. The reverse harem anime is about a girl who faints at her workplace and, after waking up, has lost all her memories.

She comes across a ghostly boy Orion, who informs her that his arrival in this universe has caused her memory loss. Orion promised her to regain her memories, but in this quest to regain her memories, she will need to mind all the handsome young men entering her life.

3. Diabolik Lovers

Director : Shinobu Tagashira

Writer: Seiko Nagatsu

Cast: Hikaru MIDORIKAWA, Yuuki KAJI, Daisuke HIRAKAWA, Katsuyuki KONISHI, Kohsuke TORIUMI, Takashi KONDOU, Rie SUEGARA

IMDb Rating : 5.1

Streaming Platform : Hulu, Crunchyroll

The anime Diabolik lovers have a similar concept to Vampire Knight; however, no one is her Knight in shining armor. Her father left Yui Komori, and she had to start living in a mansion with bloodthirsty, sadistic vampires. The church had declared her to be the future bride of these vampires, so she had to live with them.

Little did Yui know this was only the start of her suffering, and she had a long way to go ahead. As she started living with these vampires, she came across their true nature and lived a life where she was a victim of abuse. The anime is a good watch for someone who likes it when things take a dark turn.

2. Vampire Knight

Director: Kiyoko Sayama

Writer: Mari Okada

Cast: Maaya SAKAMOTO, Kenichi SUZUMURA, Yoshinori FUJITA, Masaya MATSUKAZE, Ayaka SAITOU, Daisuke KIRII, Mamoru MIYANO

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Streaming Platform : Netflix, Hulu, Peacock

In this reverse harem anime, the main character is Yuki, a young high school girl. Yuki and her friend Zero look after the peaceful coexistence of the day and night classes. The day class consists of ordinary humans, while the night class consists of vampires. Yuki is aware of this fact, and she somewhere has a crush on one of the vampires.

A vampire attacked her on a cold, snowy night when Yuki was younger. Kaname Kuran is the one who had saved her from that vampire attack. He is a well-known pureblood Vampire. As a result, she develops a crush on him. Soon the story unfolds, we uncover many secrets, and Yuki questions herself and the peaceful coexistence.

1. Ouran High School Host Club

Director : Takuya Igarashi

Writer : Yōji Enokido

Cast: Maaya Sakamoto,Mamoru Miyano,Masaya Matsukaze

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Streaming Platform : Netflix, Hulu

The first anime is about Haruhi, a talented student, she received a scholarship to the most prestigious school, Ouran High School. One day, she searched for a quiet room to spend her time reading when she entered the abandoned third music room she accidentally broke an expensive vase.

This expensive vase belongs to the host club of the school. She was indebted to pay them back the amount for the damage. As a scholarship student, she didn’t have the money to pay them back and decided to work for them.

The Ouran Highschool Host Club is well known for entertaining their female guests for money. Haruhi was the only girl in Ouran High School Host Club, but she was a boy due to a misunderstanding.

Haruhi knew best how to please the female guests, and hence, she was told to maintain her disguise of being a boy. Ouran High School Host Club decided to make Haruhi their main person to serve clients.

