Finance
Top 5 Benefits of Hard Money Loans
Hard money loans refer to financing provided by non-institutional lenders. There are many hard money lenders who offer fast funding at attractive interest rates.
As the borrower, you’ll need to perform a thorough check on the lender’s reputation and business, but as you do your research you’ll find that hard money lenders can provide a great advantage in your quest to fund your real estate investment project.
Benefits of Hard Money Loans
- Faster Approvals: Without a doubt, one of the major benefits of a hard money loan is the fact that investors can secure the pre-approval within one or two days, given they have submitted the handful of documents that the lender has requested. Hard money lenders primarily focus on whether the asset itself has good market value and that borrower equity is at least 20%. Financing can take place in less than a week, as compared to normal loans which may take a month or even more. When inquiring about hard money lenders, a key question to ask is how quickly they can fund.
- Flexible Payments: With a private lender, you will have more freedom to create a customized repayment plan. With a big financial institution, you won’t have this freedom. Instead, you will have to accept the payment terms set by the bank. However, with a private lender, you can discuss and come to a mutually agreeable repayment plan that you think is suitable for you.
- Fewer Requirements: When applying for a loan from a normal financial institution, you will be expected to meet many hard-set requirements, like income history, experience, etc. It is no secret that bank approvals can become a cumbersome process. It is likely that you will not be burdened with so many requirements by a hard money lender. As long as you have a high-value asset with at least 20% equity stake in it, there are good chances that you will qualify for the loan.
- Zero Prepayment Penalties: If you obtain a loan from an established bank, you may be subjected to prepayment penalties if you pay off the loan prior to the maturation date. Most fix and flip lenders do not charge prepayment penalties, so if you come across extra cash and decide to pay off your loan before the due date, you can confidently do so without having to worry about being penalized for it.
- Credit History Not a Big Issue: In the case of big lending institutions, your credit history can have a huge impact on whether you will get a loan or not. With private lenders, less emphasis is placed on a weak credit history. This is because of a private lender bases loan approval on property value, borrower equity, etc. As long as you meet these criteria, you stand a good chance of getting funded.
An added bonus of obtaining a loan from a hard money lender is that as more properties are renovated in the community, property values a slated to rise and the quality of the neighborhood improves.
Finance
Dental Insurance 101
You brush your teeth twice a day, floss, and rinse with mouthwash because that’s what you were told to do. But this routine is better for far more than just minty fresh breath. Did you know that oral hygiene ties in with other aspects of your health? For instance, a person with poor oral health is at a higher risk for heart disease. Yikes! It’s a good thing you’ve been dutifully brushing. But you can do even more by taking advantage of what a dental insurance policy can offer.
A good dental plan provides coverage for a variety of dental treatments (coverage varies between policy options), such as:
- Routine teeth cleanings
- Emergency dental care and procedures
- Fillings and crowns
- Orthodontics
- Accidental dental injuries
- Reconstructive or plastic surgery following an injury or oral cancer
Dental insurance is very different than medical insurance for two main reasons:
- The low cost makes dental plans affordable for individuals, families, and companies that offer dental as part of a benefit package.
- A dental plan encourages and often pays for routine checkups.
What does this mean for you? Unlike some types of insurance products, people with a dental plan start to benefit immediately. It’s a good rule of thumb to visit your dentist for a teeth cleaning every six months. When these visits are covered and the pressure is off your wallet, it’s easier to stick to a regular dental care schedule. Maintaining good oral health can be expensive on your own, but with a reasonable monthly premium you can prevent those bills from sneaking up on you.
There are several dental policies available, including, but not limited to:
- PPO Plans: With this plan, customers are presented with a group of dentists who provide dental care to patients within the group at a discounted rate.
- Direct Reimbursement: Also known as Self-Insurance, this is a choice option for businesses because it’s likely to save them money in the case of employees not taking advantage of their benefits. With this plan, employees are invited to visit their preferred dentist for services. The patient pays the dentist and is then reimbursed by their employer.
- Indemnity Programs: With this plan, you are free to choose your own dentist. A patients pays the dentist and then his or her insurance company pays a set portion of the total fees.
If you’re shopping for a dental policy, our agents can assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. Visit us at our website today for a free quote on Tampa dental insurance.
Finance
How to Save Money on College Education and Get Free Tuition?
If you have read this book by Robert Kiyosaki, “Rich dad, Poor Dad”, you will realize that getting a college education, securing a 9-5 job and then climbing the corporate ladder is not the most effective way to get rich.
However, this doesn’t mean college education is getting cheaper, just because the rat race is no longer in vogue among the younger generation. In fact, it cost a decent amount of money which requires financial planning right from the child’s birth.
Between the costs of tuition, books, room and board and school service fees, the total bill can add up fast. However there are ways to get reduced or even free tuition for your college education.
Aim For Scholarships
This is obvious but you will be surprised that many students don’t apply for scholarships. There are many scholarships available and while good grades are a must, you don’t need to be the valedictorian of your class. Check with your high school counselor or college academic adviser for application criteria.
Get Free Tuition
Some states offer free tuition for bright students from lower income families so that they can attend college. In New Jersey, you may be eligible for free tuition at your community college if you are in the top twenty percent of your high school class. Just do some research online and see what is available.
As of 2008, Stanford University will no longer charge tuition fees to students whose parents earn less than $100,000 a year. In addition, all room and board fees will be waived for students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year. The program also eliminates the need for student loans.
In 2008, MIT also announced plans to offer free tuition for those whose families are earning less than $75,000 a year.
Other ways to get free tuition include:
1. Employee Benefits
Human resource is one of the most important assets in a company, hence, a lot of employers are focused on retraining and upgrading the skills of their workers to become more productive and gain a competitive edge.
If you want to advance your education, there are usually partial to full reimbursement, especially for tuition classes related to your job description.
To qualify, you will usually need to get a passing grade of no less than a “C”. Check with your employer for the terms regarding any tuition reimbursement policy.
For school employees (in colleges and universities), there are usually perks like reduced or free tuition. In some cases this extends to immediate family members. This could be one more incentive for working as a college volunteer helper for the sake of your children.
2. GI Veterans
If you are a veteran of the United States military, you may be eligible for free tuition which includes college courses, job training, certification tests, and much more.
3. Test Out of A Class
This means you take a test out of the class which is usually cheaper (about one-third) than paying for the full class. However, you have to possess in-depth knowledge of the subject and it is up to the college discretion. You have to convince them with your resume and reasons.
Obtaining free tuition is not an impossible task. There are options available, but it is a matter of getting creative, pro-active and persevering. For saving the exorbitant cost of between $25,000 to $80,000, I think it is well the effort though.
Finance
Understanding Pet Prescription Drug Cards
The pet discount drug card is a card that allows you to access drugs for your pet at lower prices. According to various research studies, the card saves you an average of 55% on generics and 15% on brand-name drugs at over 80% of pharmacies around the world.
The good side is that the card is usually free of charge. To get it all you need to do is to visit your favorite issuing company and register yourself. Once you are registered you will be given the card and you can use it at any of your favorite pharmacies.
Once you have gotten the card you don’t have to worry about expiry. This is because it does not expire.
The other advantage is that there are no deductibles. When you use the card, the only price deducted is the price of drugs; no transaction fees are charged. Other benefits of the card include: no claim forms, no limitation on usage, and no pre-existing condition limitations.
You can use the card in two ways: as a stand-alone program or in conjunction with a pet insurance program.
When you use the card as a stand-alone, you will only get discounts when buying the medications; however, if you decide to use the card in conjunction with the insurance program, the insurance company will take care of your vet bills while the card will help you in offsetting the cost of drugs.
Who should have this card?
This card is ideal for anyone who has pets that are in need of medication. The pets can be dogs, birds, snakes, horses, cats, and any other animals that you might be having.
To get the drugs at discounted prices you only need to use a pharmacy locator in order to find the closest participating pharmacies in your area. Once you have found a participating pharmacy, you will need to present the card to the pharmacy and you will get pet medications at low prices.
The good side with the card is that it covers a wide range of medications. The medications covered include: antibiotics, blood pressure, Anxiety, Diabetes, and any other medications prescribed and compounded for farm animals.
You should be very careful when getting the card. This is because there are some issuing companies that can rip you off after paying the premium. To ensure that the issuing company is reputable, you should research it before parting with your money.
