Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win
When the Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, away the day before Opening Day, it opened up questions as to who would step up to help lead the unit.
Turns out, the answer has been just about everyone.
The Twins’ bullpen had a collective 3.21 earned-run average coming into Sunday, having not allowed an earned run in each of the previous two games. And that’s a good thing for them, because the Twins had to rely heavily on the unit in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field after watching starter Chris Paddack leave in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.
It’s a troubling development for Paddack and the Twins, who have been stung by the injury bug as of late. Paddack, who previously had Tommy John surgery in 2016, was shut down at the end of last season as he dealt with a slight ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow.
Paddack left on Sunday with a pair of runners on base and while both inherited runners wound up scoring, the Twins’ bullpen held the Athletics down after that. In three games against Oakland, the unit allowed no earned runs.
On Sunday, that meant scoreless performances from Cody Stashak, who followed Paddack into the game, Caleb Thielbar, who struck out all three batters in his inning of work, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán, who locked down the save in an eventful ninth inning. A day earlier, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran threw a combined five scoreless innings. The day before that, it was Smith, Duffey and Pagán protecting the lead.
“It’s like a little mini-competition. It’s never talked about. We all know the success we’re all having out of the bullpen,” Jax said on Saturday. “It’s not that we’re trying to one-up each other, but when you see your friends and your peers do that well, you want to match it and you want to do better, internally.”
Sunday’s group of relievers protected a one-run edge that the Twins gained during a three-run third inning. After scoring a run in the second on a Gio Urshela sacrifice fly, Jose Miranda drove in a run with an RBI double and Jorge Polanco followed with a two-run single to put the Twins on top for good in the third.
The win marked the Twins’ third-straight one-run victory and their ninth consecutive at Target Field.
Sloppy defense bites Orioles in 6-4 loss to Royals in first game of doubleheader
The Orioles’ pitching has been surprisingly strong to start this season. Their hitting, it seems, is beginning to turn around. The club’s fielding, though, remains a work in progress.
A pair of poor defensive innings cost Baltimore in a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals to open Sunday’s doubleheader after two straight games were postponed because of rain. Half of the Royals’ runs were unearned.
The first of those came in the fifth. With the game tied at 1, third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. — making his first appearance at Camden Yards after the Orioles passed on him with the first pick of the 2019 draft — singled hard into left field. Kyle Isbel followed with a ground ball to the right side, but a rangy grab and spinning throw from second baseman Rougned Odor was wasted when starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was unable to keep his foot on first base. He almost made up for it by producing another grounder, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s throw to second hit Isbel’s helmet, recording no outs and allowing Witt to score and Isbel to move to third. He came home on Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.
Lyles had not allowed another run when he exited in the eighth, becoming the first Orioles (10-17) starter to record an out in that frame since John Means’ no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners just more than a year ago. But Jorge López allowed the runner he inherited from Lyles to score, tying the game at 4.
López returned for the ninth and recorded the frame’s first two outs before Odor mishandled a Nicky Lopez ground ball. Lopez then took third when López made an errant pickoff throw, scoring easily on Michael A. Taylor’s single to left. Two more hits followed to double Kansas City’s lead.
A bloop and a blast
About 200 feet separated how far the Orioles’ two most significant hits traveled. Their results were the same.
Mountcastle, who earlier this homestand became the first hitter to clear Camden Yards’ deeper and taller left field wall, nearly did so a second time in the fifth inning of Sunday’s opener. With Baltimore trailing 3-1, he hammered Zack Greinke’s 65 mph curveball to left field at 104.6 mph, a ball that in past seasons would have been destined to tie the game. Instead, it pounded into the top of the wall, returning to play and forcing Mountcastle to settle for a one-run double instead of a two-run home run on a hit with a projected distance of 407 feet, according to Baseball Savant.
Both Trey Mancini and Benintendi also hit balls that seemingly would have been home runs with the old dimensions.
Mountcastle kept the ball closer to the ground his next at-bat in the seventh, following Austin Hays’ two-out walk with a single into center field; both Mountcastle and Hays finished with four hits. Odor then dropped a looping double into left field to score both runners, with Collin Snider’s 0-1 slider leaving Odor’s bat at 71.2 mph and landing 206 feet away. As Odor reached third after advancing to third on the play, he threw an imaginary grenade toward the Orioles’ dugout.
All four of the Orioles’ runs came on doubles, with Cedric Mullins’ automatic one over the fence in right-center field plating their first run in the second inning.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Travis Lakins Sr., optioned after Thursday’s game, was the Orioles’ 27th man for the doubleheader.
- Left-hander Logan Allen, claimed on waivers from Cleveland, will initially work out of the Orioles’ bullpen, manager Brandon Hyde said. Allen said Orioles assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes was one of his first coaches growing up in North Carolina. “He taught me how to throw a curveball. I’ve thrown the same one ever since.”
- In the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader in Bowie, Double-A pitchers Garrett Stallings (six innings) and Morgan McSweeney (one inning) combined for the 11th no-hitter in Baysox history.
Gleyber Torres saves Game 1 of Yankee Mother’s Day twin bill
Just months after he became a father, Gleyber Torres saved Mother’s Day for the Yankees … at least the first part of it. Torres hit a walk-off home run to give the Yankees a 2-1 win over the Rangers Sunday.
That gave the Yankees a win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gerrit Cole struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout game of the year, and held the Rangers to just one run — a chipped home run by Kole Calhoun when he came out in the seventh inning. It snapped a streak of 19 scoreless innings. Cole also walked one and gave up five hits total.
The Yankees ace pitched on six days of rest because of the rain outs and a scheduled off day, and early on in the game he looked like it had been a while since he pitched. He needed 47 pitches to get through the first two innings, but then seemed to shift into gear. He retired 10 straight and 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. Cole got 26 swings and misses Sunday, including 14 on his four-seam fastball. He had 17 called strikes, seven on his fastball.
With the weather having pushed the Yankees into the unenviable situation of playing 23 games in 22 straight days, the Bombers need efficient pitching. So, it’s understandable Cole tried to give them seven innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches.
After a rough start to the 2022 season, Cole has seemingly settled in.
In his last three starts, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19 innings pitched. He walked four, gave up 14 hits and struck out 25. That’s a remarkable turnaround from his first three starts, when he had a 6.35 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in nine hits, walking eight batters and striking out 12 in just 11.1 innings pitched.
With the wind blowing in from the outfield, the Yankees had to manufacture their first run in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge reached on an infield single and advanced on Anthony Rizzo’s line drive single. Judge scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout.
The Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning took a no-hitter into that sixth inning. He struck out five, walked three and gave up just two hits.
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims buried beneath piles of shattered concrete. Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.
The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed,” though no church workers were hurt.
The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured in Friday’s explosion. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.
The ministry on Sunday also released the names of those who died. Some 24 people remained hospitalized.
On Saturday, a representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers remained missing. Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.
Burials for victims have begun, according to municipal authorities. But some were still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.
“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog Sunday.
Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.
“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going.”
The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities.
Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.
López Obrador met Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti “for his great achievements for humanity.” It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.
Díaz-Canel’s office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to U.S. President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.
López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and cooperation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.
“We are not in favor of hegemonies,” he said. “Let no one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations.”
Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent U.S. government intention of to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.
