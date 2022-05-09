Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win

When the Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, away the day before Opening Day, it opened up questions as to who would step up to help lead the unit.

Turns out, the answer has been just about everyone.

The Twins’ bullpen had a collective 3.21 earned-run average coming into Sunday, having not allowed an earned run in each of the previous two games. And that’s a good thing for them, because the Twins had to rely heavily on the unit in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field after watching starter Chris Paddack leave in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.

It’s a troubling development for Paddack and the Twins, who have been stung by the injury bug as of late. Paddack, who previously had Tommy John surgery in 2016, was shut down at the end of last season as he dealt with a slight ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow.

Paddack left on Sunday with a pair of runners on base and while both inherited runners wound up scoring, the Twins’ bullpen held the Athletics down after that. In three games against Oakland, the unit allowed no earned runs.

On Sunday, that meant scoreless performances from Cody Stashak, who followed Paddack into the game, Caleb Thielbar, who struck out all three batters in his inning of work, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán, who locked down the save in an eventful ninth inning. A day earlier, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran threw a combined five scoreless innings. The day before that, it was Smith, Duffey and Pagán protecting the lead.

“It’s like a little mini-competition. It’s never talked about. We all know the success we’re all having out of the bullpen,” Jax said on Saturday. “It’s not that we’re trying to one-up each other, but when you see your friends and your peers do that well, you want to match it and you want to do better, internally.”

Sunday’s group of relievers protected a one-run edge that the Twins gained during a three-run third inning. After scoring a run in the second on a Gio Urshela sacrifice fly, Jose Miranda drove in a run with an RBI double and Jorge Polanco followed with a two-run single to put the Twins on top for good in the third.

The win marked the Twins’ third-straight one-run victory and their ninth consecutive at Target Field.