Videos Are Important For Your Organization Communications Strategy

Video as a means of presenting your organization have become increasingly important. An effective video has always been a powerful method of presenting a message but in the past it was limited to specific occasions or limited audience presentations.

Of course to be an effective message there are many components. The overall story line and message give the structure, flow and punch. The scripting or cutting of the voiceovers and interviews must support the storyline and flow. The visuals may be a combination of shot footage, interviews, still photographs, charts and figures presented using animation and illustrations. Music and ambient sounds bring life and if selected carefully or written specifically for the video bring emotional impact and flow. Be sure to include a closing on the video that has a specific “Call to Action” and a link to your website or a specific web page where people can act – get involved, donate, volunteer, join or whatever is appropriate.

Once your video is produced there are now many options and venues to get it out to your target audiences. You can put the video on DVDs and use these in your media press kit; you can send out the DVD as a Thank You to sponsors and donors – or send out to encourage new donors and sponsors. You can create a web version of the video and play it on your own website. Build new traffic and audience by creating a channel for your organization on YouTube and be sure to add keywords, categories and description and links from your website. Be sure to use a full range of a communications marketing mix to take advantage of the full power of the web. Publish articles on why you did the video, press releases for partners and sponsors that collaborated with you on the production. Add postings to your blog. Send out emails to your clients, partners and affiliates and ask them to look at the video online – and send on the link to their list to build up a viral interest.

You can follow the action from your own website tracking statistics, on YouTube check the INSIGHTS to show the geographic spread and what other sites are linking to the video. You want to encourage this as all these methods broaden the reach of your message.

Now however video has become mainstream and is an effective part of the marketing mix. Videos now can be used to reach out to a broad audience. If you want to educate, inform, activate, promote your cause – videos are now a mainstream method for helping you do that.

This blog Peering into 2009: 10 Predictions for Online Video has some interesting insights on past and upcoming scenarios for video – So, what’s in store for web video in 2009? Here are ten things that you can expect to see over the next twelve months.

A powerful video can be an important part of your communications plan.