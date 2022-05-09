Finance
Waiving a Statutory Bond or Undertaking Requirement in California
A court order waiving a statutory bond or undertaking requirement in California is the topic of this article. While that may seem incredible the fact is that the California courts do have the power to waive the posting of a bond or undertaking, in whole or in part even if required by a particular statute. That could prove to be very advantageous in certain situations as even a reduction in the amount of bond or undertaking required may allow a poor litigant to proceed with their lawsuit.
The California Supreme Court has stated in one case, “In a long series of cases… our court has explained that, despite the apparent mandatory character of a variety of statutes calling for the payment of litigation fees, California courts retain a common law authority to dispense with such fees in the case of poor litigants.”
If an injunction is granted, an undertaking is required pursuant to subdivision a of Code of Civil Procedure section 529. However, a trial court does in fact have discretion to relieve an indigent plaintiff who cannot post an injunction bond under section 529.
A waiver of an injunction bond may be easier to obtain than waivers of other bonds as a very good argument can be made that permitting a waiver of an injunction bond is even stronger than permitting waiver of a cost bond, because with the injunction bond a litigant who is relieved of an undertaking has already prevailed on any substantive issues before the trial court so there is less chance that the opposing party would be injured by any waiver of the bond requirement.
It should be noted that a California Court of Appeal has also ruled that the courts are not required to waive undertaking requirements for indigent litigants in all cases.
The common law authority of the Courts to dispense with the posting of a bond, either in whole or in part, has been codified by the California legislature pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure § 995.240.
A California litigant who has obtained a fee waiver order from the court has a much better chance of obtaining a waiver or substantial reduction of a statutory bond requirement. In one case a California Court of Appeal reversed a trial court’s dismissal of a lawsuit for failure to file an undertaking required by California law because the plaintiff resided outside the state. In reversing the trial court’s dismissal of the plaintiff’s lawsuit, the Court of Appeal stated that because the plaintiff had obtained a fee waiver order the trial court acted arbitrarily and capriciously in refusing to either vacate or reduce the amount of the undertaking.
To view the entire text of any of the code sections cited in this article or any other California code section
Anyone requesting a waiver or reduction of a statutory bond requirement should state in their supporting declaration enough specific facts to support their request as failing to do so may result in a denial of their request on the grounds that any declarations are conclusionary and lack enough specific facts to support their request.
Finance
Remove Bankruptcy From Credit Reports – How to Clean Bankruptcy From Your Financial Statements?
If your credit card gets complimented with a bankruptcy mark then your scores would definitely suffer. Though many service providers claim that there are numerous ways which can help you to remove the bankruptcy mark from your credit card. As per the federal law the history of bankruptcy cannot be erased. However with the support of proper financial management you can at least reduce the negative impacts of this factor. Further, if your credit card has been complimented with the bankruptcy factor then you must remain happy with the unsecured type of loans.
* How to clean bankruptcy from your financial statements?
In most of the cases the credit report would show the bankruptcy filing for as much as up to 10 years but in some cases the reporting agencies would definitely remove it after 7 years. Actually when this factor compliments the credit card then it becomes hard for the concerned person to avail them at the best interest rates.
In order to clean bankruptcy from the financial statements, one can check out the following tips:
* Contact the Prominent Credit Bureaus: The first step that you need to take is to contact the three prominent credit bureaus i.e., Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. You can get a free report from them and moreover as per law they are compelled to issue free credit report on your request. So don’t waste time and check your financial status as soon as possible.
* Check out for Mistakes: It has been witnessed that most of the time these reports come complimented with numerous mistakes due to computer glitches or they might be mere human errors. Further, in order to correct those mistakes as per Fair Credit Reporting Act you can get the necessary corrections done by using a ‘Request for Correction’ form.
* Get your Credit Report Updated: After filling up the request form you can exercise your right of asking the bureaus to check all those unwanted errors. The bureaus would necessarily erase all the incorrect information. In fact, you must try to keep your credit report updated and take necessary steps to enhance it.
Finance
Various Types Of Loans Available For Business Startups
Getting financial help can be difficult for small businesses. So, loans are a great way out. Some of the loans are beneficial for startups whereas others are better suited for well-established companies.
There are various kinds of loans available these days, which we shall discuss below.
Bank Loans
For owners of small business who require a considerable amount of cash flow, bank loans are an excellent option because they usually have lower rates than any other type of financing. If any business owner is planning to avail loan from banks then they must provide complete financial information, a good business plan, and a guarantee. However, smaller local banks have easier underwriting for loans. When you are planning to take financial help from a bank, then you must take into consideration the processing time taken by banks.
Credit Cards
Many small businesses have been established with funding available from personal credit cards. This is because it is readily accessible cash, and moreover, personal credit cards are easier to get hold of than a business loan from a bank or elsewhere. This does not imply that it is the best choice for your startup or business.
When you are considering the merits of various types of loans you can avail, you need to think about interest rates which would apply. Credit cards naturally have a higher rate of interest than loans. What’s more, is making use of personal credit to support a business is dangerous. If at all the business you started fails, then you would be damaging all your credit and you will be left nothing much for your future.
Lines of Credit
Most of the banks which offer loans also offer lines of credit. The advantage of this type of funding for small business is its flexibility. It is good for additional cash flow when a particular business opportunity awaits you and you require funding. They can be easily availed in the form of credit card. By using a line of credit for various business expenses, you can keep track of the accounts used for business and for personal purchases.
Alternative Lending
You will find new players in the territory of lending funds for small business. They are called as alternative lenders. Alternative lenders provide loans to the owners in the type of quick and flexible funding.
Unlike banks alternative lenders use borrowed capital and make a broader range of advertisement like comments on social media sites, online reviews, and so on. This enables funding to be easily accessible, and most of the business owners will find out in no time if they are accepted. Borrowers usually pay a higher rate of interest in this type of funding. But, it is more advantageous for a business owner who is in need of quick cash.
So, if you are in need of funds to start your business, various types of loans can be what you can resort to.
Finance
The Process of Creating a Business Plan Teaches You Many Things
An investor, banker or lender will demand a plan before they make any financial commitment. Besides being a prerequisite to getting finance for your business, a plan also is a blueprint for efficient management of your new business.
It can be argued that in a fast-changing market, a business plan may quickly become obsolete. However, the insight gained from the planning process can prove to be an invaluable experience and come in handy to deal with the various challenges your business throws up from time to time.
A Plan Creates Tactics and Objectives
A plan describes the long term vision of your venture and the objectives you aim to achieve during a given time frame. It will also detail the tactics and strategies deployed to reach those objectives. A well structured plan will provide the basis for operational budgets, business procedures and management controls.
It must be remembered that no two plans are exactly the same, ever. Every plan is tailored to meet the specific needs of a business situation and the industry it operates in. For instance, a business plan for a coffee shop will be vastly different from one for an internet café. An internet café business document will have more technical details about the equipment and the type of hardware and software used whereas a coffee shop plan will focus more of the operational part.
While there is a lot of emphasis on the presentation, the substance of a business plan is most crucial. The tactics and operational strategies discussed in the plan should be practical and justify how they will help in achieving the end objective. There are various reasons for creating a business proposal. For large organizations, it is an ongoing process to steer the business in the right direction and plan for the crucial cash flow during various stages of growth and development.
Why the Process of Creating a Plan is More important than the Plan Itself
For large companies, business planning is needed to launch a new product. In such cases, the focus of the plan will largely be on investment appraisal. It is commonly believed that business documents are used for setting up a new business and for raising funds from investors. However, those are not the only reasons why companies and entrepreneurs develop a plan. In most cases, more than the value of a plan, the process of creating one is rather critical.
Plans are useless but planning is indispensable – the famous words of former U. S. General and President, Dwight Eisenhower aptly capture the reason why business planning is extremely critical for the success of any business venture. Whether it’s a business plan for a coffee shop or for a technologically driven engineering firm, the planning process helps entrepreneurs and others involved with the business understand how the business will evolve and adapt in the changing markets.
