Weird IOS Bug: Apple Music App Installs On Its Own And Disables Other Music Apps Like Spotify
Many iPhone users have been reporting they are getting annoyed at the latest iOS bug they discovered on their iPhones. Various reports claim that when the Apple Music app is downloaded onto their iPhones, it installs itself directly to the iPhone’s dock rather than the home screen. Apple Music App Installs On Its Own And […]
Ravens rookie projections: How Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely and others could boost the 2022 offense
For weeks, the Ravens wondered how the NFL draft would unfold: Who would be available, and when? Which teams could be trade partners? Where would the greatest value be?
Now, with rookie minicamp over, the Ravens can turn their attention to less abstract and perhaps more fun questions: Who from a much-lauded draft class can help, and how?
On offense, at least one top pick, center Tyler Linderbaum, projects as a starter. But all five offensive players could have important roles by season’s end. Based on data from Sports Info Solutions and Pro Football Focus, as well as schematic considerations, here’s a look at how they might fit in.
C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum was expected to land in a zone-running offense, where his elite lateral movement could be better optimized and his smaller frame could be better hidden. Instead, he fell to the run-heavy Ravens, who under coordinator Greg Roman have sampled zone concepts (in which linemen block a certain area) but have mainly feasted on gap concepts (in which linemen target certain defenders).
The Ravens “run everything,” Harbaugh said after he was drafted, and team officials believe Linderbaum’s athleticism unlocks every block in their playbook. The most obvious boost might come comes to the Ravens’ zone schemes, which have been ordinary over the past two years. They finished with just 5 yards per carry off the concepts in 2020 and 4.3 yards last season, both below their season-long average.
Linderbaum could also be a weapon as a puller in the Ravens’ power-running game. Bradley Bozeman was one of the NFL’s more active pulling centers last season, but his average ability in space — and injuries to the Ravens’ rushing attack — limited the team to just 35 yards on his 17 designed pulls. If Linderbaum can hold up in pass protection as well as he did at Iowa, he could quickly develop into one of the NFL’s most versatile centers, a rookie capable of opening up the offense in new ways.
“He’s just really a tremendous athlete, knows how to play the position, knows how to get his body in the right spot, and then he just consistently works at maintaining his blocks,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. “You’ll see it when they show highlights; he’ll block three guys in one play. He’s a lot of fun to watch. And like [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] mentioned, he’s kind of a consensus guy with all the scouts and coaches. Everyone saw him the same way. You just put the film on and it’s obvious he can play anywhere.”
OT Daniel Faalele
Faalele’s block-out-the-sun size is unique. He checked in at 6-8 and 384 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, and said Saturday that his ideal playing weight is about 375 pounds. According to draft database MockDraftable, only five offensive tackle prospects since 1999 have weighed at least 370 pounds. Only one has also been taller than 6-6: 2017 fourth-round pick Zach Banner (6-8, 353 pounds). Even former Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Faalele’s most common comparison, weighed just 345 pounds at the NFL scouting combine.
Faalele’s massive frame is an asset in his run blocking, as he graded out well in both gap and zone schemes for Minnesota last season. Faalele also had one of the country’s lowest blown-run-block rates. In pass protection, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 301 pass-block snaps. Hortiz said Faalele is a more polished pass blocker and less physical run blocker than Brown was when he entered the NFL. But Faalele, like Brown, will likely have to wait for a starting job.
“He’s going to play this year, there’s no doubt about it,” Harbaugh said. “The guy is big. He can move. He has good feet. I was just watching the tape just now. He’s moving his feet really well, and yet he has so much to learn. He has to go to work every day to get better, but I anticipate him playing football for us this year.”
TE Charlie Kolar
The Mark Andrews comparisons make sense, too. At least the college versions do. Both were prolific Big 12 Conference tight ends; Kolar’s 158 catches since 2019 are tied for the most among Division I tight ends. Both were matchup nightmares in the slot; Kolar had 511 yards when aligned there last season, and 215 yards lining up at tight end. And both were knocked for their blocking ability during the predraft process.
But Kolar’s most promising similarity might be where he was most productive. His 588 receiving yards over the middle of the field in 11 games last season were the second most by a Big 12 tight end since 2016 — behind only Andrews in 2017 (710 yards in 14 games). Kolar isn’t as smooth a route runner as Andrews, but he knows how to leverage physical mismatches, outmuscling defensive backs and then boxing them out on intermediate routes. He also rarely wasted his targets, with just five drops on 174 catchable passes over his career.
With Andrews’ heavy usage, Kolar’s role could be limited as a rookie, especially in the slot. But Kolar’s measurables hint at his potential as an in-line tight end. Among players at the position, he ranks in the 93rd percentile in arm length and height, 81st in wingspan and 62nd in hand size. The skinny-legged Kolar is just 252 pounds, and a bulkier body might sap his speed. But his straight-line acceleration is already impressive, having run a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at Iowa State’s pro day.
TE Isaiah Likely
Like Kolar, Likely profiles as an “F” tight end, most often deployed in the slot and potentially as an H-back. At Coastal Carolina, he picked on safeties and cornerbacks as a second-level blocker, where he could use his size, speed and striking ability to clear a path for the Chanticleers’ exotic run game. But Likely’s leaner build isn’t ideal for an in-line tight end. He could struggle to set the edge against defensive ends and outside linebackers, especially early in his career.
As a receiver, Likely’s role in the Ravens’ heavier personnel groupings will be interesting. At Coastal Carolina last season, which favored spread looks, he was far more effective in one-tight-end formations (4.2 yards per route run and 16.8 yards per catch) than in two- or three-tight end sets (2.5 yards per route run, 11.1 yards per catch).
Next to Andrews, though, Likely should be a complementary piece, not a redundant one. While Andrews can dominate from the slot, Likely had 547 receiving yards last season when he lined up as a tight end. He could add a new dimension to the Ravens’ play-action game, not only threatening linebackers and safeties vertically with his burst off the snap but also stressing defenses horizontally as an against-the-grain target in the flat. He forced 10 missed tackles last season, among the nation’s best at the position.
RB Tyler Badie
It’s not hard to imagine what Badie might look like in the Ravens’ offense. The staples of Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s scheme — presnap motion, shotgun-heavy alignments, a reliance on play-action — are staples in Baltimore under Roman. All but 23 of Badie’s 1,604 rushing yards last season came out of shotgun formations. He was also almost equally productive in zone schemes (6 yards per carry) and gap schemes (5.9 yards per carry).
If both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards enter the season healthy, Badie’s role as a rookie could be situational. Harbaugh hinted that with the arrival of the athletic Linderbaum, the Ravens could run more screen passes, which they’ve all but ignored with Jackson at quarterback. Badie had 54 catches for 330 yards and four scores last season, his third straight year with at least 300 receiving yards, and screens drove much of that success. In 2019 and 2021, he had 18 and 25 such catches, respectively, for 207 yards and 151 yards.
“I think he’s got that versatility [with] his receiving ability,” Hortiz said. “He’s quick and fast out of the backfield. He’s got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner. You don’t want to just pigeonhole him as a third-down back, because you watch him run inside, and you watch him bounce and cut things up into the teeth of the defense, and he runs with good pad level and balance and determination. So he’s going to come in and compete, and he’s going to do whatever he can do to get on the field and help us out.”
Amit Mishra Reveals The Reason Why MS Dhoni Was Eating His Bat During CSK Vs DC Match
In match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League 2022 this season, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The team led by MS Dhoni was focused and put up with an incredible performance in the first innings scoring 208/6. CSK players Devon Conway and Moeen Ali were in great form and their efforts made headlines.
But the 40-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper grabbed eyeballs when he was captured in the camera eating his bat as he sat in the dugout, waiting for his chance to come out and bat. His picture went viral in no time.
The former Indian spinner, Amit Mishra came up with a perfect reason behind Dhoni’s act. Mishra has not only been following the league but he was also found tweeting about some moments from the ongoing matches on several occasions. He took to Twitter to explain that Dhoni always likes to keep his bat clean and revealed that the wicket-keeper batter makes sure that no threads or tape come out of the edges of his bat.
The actress Taapsee Pannu also Tweeted Dhoni’s picture eating his bat:
For those who want pic of Dhoni eating Bat pic.twitter.com/BGPFznY39E
— Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) May 8, 2022
Mishra wrote,
“In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022,”
Take a look at Amit Mishra’s Tweet:
In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 8, 2022
Well, Dhoni’s unconventional act did help CSK to score big and win against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni also impressed his fans with his batting display. When the veteran cricketer walked out to bat in the 18th over, he scored 21 runs in eight balls during his stay. After hitting two sixes and a four Dhoni remained unbeaten as CSK breached the 200-run mark and set a target of 209 runs for Delhi Capitals.
However, the Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals and after eight overs were stuttering at 73/3.
This is how the fans reacted to Amit Mishra’s Tweet:
Mishra Jee, Aaj kal apka Zubaan chal rhi hai. Itna hi teez Feilding or Bowling kr liye hote acha hotaaa.
— 𝑻𝑨𝑸𝑼𝑬𝑬 (@taquee_002) May 9, 2022
No one asked.
— BM (@reverse_flash10) May 8, 2022
Eat and Bat in the same sentence will always be the most scariest thing ever. Took me a while to realize that the tweet is about a different bat.
— PM (@Pramomoorthy) May 8, 2022
— UNKOWN PERSON (@PratikAndre) May 8, 2022
Stay tuned for more updates!
News! Get Rs 50,000 pension every month after retirement, Know here complete scheme
NPS Investment: Good News! Get Rs 50,000 pension every month after retirement, Know here complete scheme
NPS Calculator: To live life after retirement stress free, then it is necessary that you should have a source of monthly income for that. Therefore, along with the initial days of the job, retirement planning should also be started. So that you can build a substantial retirement corpus in the long run. National Pension System can be a best option for getting pension every month along with retirement fund. A large retirement fund is also available in lump sum upon retirement on investment in this scheme.
NPS Calculator: Understand Fund Maths
If the average age of the investor is 21 years. In this, he makes a monthly contribution of Rs 4,500. If you join NPS from the age of 21, then you will have to invest in it till the age of 60, that is, for 39 years.
- Monthly investment in NPS: Rs 4,500 (Rs 54,000 per annum)
- Total contribution in 39 years: Rs 21.06 lakh
- Estimated return on investment: 10%
- Total amount on maturity: Rs 2.59 crore
- Annuity purchase: 40%
- Estimated annuity rate: 6%
- Age 60 Pension on: Rs 51,848 per month
(Note: This calculation is an approximate figure. Actual figures may vary.)
1.56 crore will be available in lump sum
In NPS, if you take 40 per cent annuity (the minimum that is required to be kept) and the annuity rate is 6 per cent per annum, then after retirement you will get Rs 1.56 crore in lump sum and 1.04 crore will go into annuity. Now from this annuity amount, you will get a pension of Rs 51,848 every month. The higher the annuity amount, the higher the pension you will get.
NPS: 40% need to buy annuity
Actually, annuity is a contract between you and the insurance company. Under this contract, it is necessary to buy an annuity of at least 40 percent of the amount in the National Pension System (NPS). The higher this amount, the higher will be the pension amount. The amount invested under annuity is received as pension after retirement and the balance amount of NPS can be withdrawn in lump sum.
NPS: Who can invest
In NPS, any citizen of India whose age is between 18 to 65 years can take part in this scheme after some necessary procedures. The responsibility of investing the amount deposited in NPS is given to the pension fund managers registered by PFRDA. They invest your investments in equity, government securities and non-government securities apart from fixed income instruments.
NPS: Benefit of Tax Exemption
Under NPS, under section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act, you get the benefit of tax exemption on investments up to Rs 50,000. NPS can also help you in extra tax savings if you have completed the limit up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. Withdrawal up to 60 percent of the amount on maturity of this scheme is not taxed.
