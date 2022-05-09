Finance
What Exactly Is Passive Income?
Any income where the individual does not have to physically earn is called passive income. This of course is a very attractive way of earning an income and indeed those who are lucky enough to make a decent living this way are quite happy.
Ways To Generate Loads Of Passive Income-
There are currently some very popular and common ways to earn a passive income. Writing a new melody or song or even a jingle and then selling it as a commercial property will earn some very lucrative passive income. Opening a bank savings account, is another way which just by saving money can get the individual some interest residual income though it is not that much and fluctuates often at the whim and fancy of the banking systems.
Staring a multi level business is another way to generate passive income. There are some multi level companies that don’t require the standard work of recruiting and selling product but just to use their products. Becoming a financial product consultant is not only a good passive income source it is also a way to expand the client base.
For those with a little more money to spare, they can consider other type of investments which are likely to bring in the returns. Buying property and renting it out helps the individual to pay for the loan thus not requiring any immediate financial commitment.
There are a lot of innovative ways to make money of the internet engine. All it takes is a little time spent to look for the legitimate business tools. One of the more popular tools include the creation of one’s own information for e books and other sell on line tools that require perhaps language changes.
On the more risky way of getting passive income would be to invest in various stocks and bonds. However, the risks levels are quite high and often not worth the risks.
Residual Income-
After paying off all monthly commitments the money left over is known as residual income. This income can be of great help to an individual and is normally linked to the older more established income group. This is also the way the banking industry calculates the probability of giving out a loan commitment to their clients. This is an income that also continues to give well past the time frame of the first initial payment.
There are many ways to try and earn residual income. Writing for instance is one way of adventuring into this realm of gaining residual income.
If the writing material is good there would be a chance to sell the rights, and so it is with other avenues like writing a workable software program, composing a song, inventing a gadget and many more.
Becoming famous like perhaps as an actor or singer, where there are still payments coming in every time the work previously done is reused. When this is done for further entertainment modes, the said entertainer gets a residual income in the form of certain percentages form the original initial performance.
Earning residual income from real estate is perhaps one of the more popular styles of investment with this intention in mind. If done well this type of residual income in the most ideal and profitable.
Other much simpler ways of getting residual income would include starting a savings plan early on in age. Keeping to this diligently would help to ensure the comfortable retirement where residual income would be a great help.
The best types of residual income plans are normally where the individual had total autonomy over how, where and when the product is used. In being able to dictate the using methods the individual also has the end say over how the general promotion and other aspects of the invention goes.
Leveraged Income-
Possibility of having a continuous income in a long term scenario. Using the leverage income style, the individual ears more money with much less This is perhaps among the most beneficial ways of creating the effort simply because the profits made don’t only come as a direct result of one’s own efforts but also from the added sources of other people’s efforts.
Ideally most people work towards trying to earn this style of income both in the short term and long term scenario. In its most basic terms, leverage income allows the individual to concentrate on other endeavors once the initial stages of setting up and getting a particular project started. This said project is then left to generate income with no need for anymore particular daily involvements on the part of the investor or inventor.
Most people who are financially comfortable have ventured into this type of investment, with the intentions of generating some sort of leveraged income. Using a little time and effort to realize a project and then stepping back as the project eventually runs itself is indeed the perfect scenario. This leverage style of earning power gives the individual the option to retire early and enjoy the fruits of his or her labor without the hassle of having to oversee the foray or having to be physically involved.
Besides the various investment arms that can be used to generate leveraged income, starting up a network marketing company or business venture is also another one of the more popular ways of generating this style of income. This of course requires a little hard work in the beginning but once the business is established then there will no longer be a need to be as completely involved as in the initial stages.
Active Leveraged Income-
Active leveraged income works on more or less the same principals of the normal leverage income format with one significant distinction. In this style the individual will be required to be more hands on and have a higher percentage of involvement in the initial stage and at some stagnated stage throughout the foray.
Being able to provide a service or product that “keeps on giving” on a large scale would be of course quite ideal, thus making a study of such a product or service may bring about some rather interesting and viable options.
Some of the simple options of active leveraged income would include providing one’s services at workshop conferences and seminars. Also conducting training session for corporations is also beneficial as the material used would have already been designed as a basic format to be used over and over again with only a few adjustments being made every so often.
Designing good home study modules are also another very profitable way of garnering the leveraged income style of earning a comfortable living. This also requires an initial investment of time and effort which usually create the platform for continuous and profitable sources of income. Thus by doing so, it allows the individual to then be able to focus on other possible forays to further enhance the income base.
The more successful formulas used in the past just required the individual to focus on designing a product or service that would be continuously and consistently used and reused, thus creating the desired revenue that would eventually evolve into leveraged income.
There are basically three types of leveraged income styles. The active leverage style, the passive leverage style and the basic leverage style. All there style require some degree of initial work but if well designed and executed the long term hand on participation can be kept to a minimal level.
Internet Marketing-
Internet marketing is also referred to by several other terms such as digital marketing, web marketing, online marketing, search marketing, and e marketing. All these have the similar marketing style with only a few minor difference but all have the main intention of making money.
This style of marketing is considered to be fairly broad and lucrative. This style may include services like creative and technical assistance, designing, development, advertising and sales. The various possible services the internet marketing tool can provide include the interactive customer engagement, a search engine provider for marketing purposes, a platform for ads, and many other possible earning tools.
The use of the internet marketing tool can provide for the one to one approach which is not always possible in the “real” world scenario. This approach though fairly broad and with no particular direction can be reached through the use of key words which are entered by the user in order to garner the required information or service.
Designing marketing tools which are supposed to appeal to specific interest groups is also done through the internet marketing route. This style created the platform for the connections to be made between a typical segment group and the product touted.
Niche marketing done through the internet marketing tool has its merits. The success of the style is very successful indeed and is certainly popular with those people who have limited time and interest to browse the internet. Thus this service provided is very beneficial to them and wide used too.
The advantages of creating an internet marketing business has it many advantages, ranging from the possible huge incomes derived to the leisure pace one can dictate. However nothing of course comes without some level of effort put in to see the success desired and being the most common tool of business now, it is well worth the effort to look into.
The individual who chooses to provide residual incomes for themselves through the passive income style are people who are very focused and with a positive mindset. The strong positive mind set is almost a prerequisite in keeping the individual in track toward success.
Being hopeful is also another attribute that is needed for this kind of endeavor. Because this style of residual income does not have the pressure on having to answer to superiors for not achieving a certain amount of business the individual has got to have all the necessary positive attributes to be able to push themselves to the next level.
This is especially necessary when the energy levels are low and coupled with the fact that the perhaps there is a lack of visible achievements being evident.
There are many self driven people that have chosen to venture into this type of earning arrears. Most of them already have the drive and the goal of being a success firmly in place and all they require is to be able to identify the relevant endeavor which will provide for what they desire. They are always alert to any possible avenues that will allow them to create a healthy residual income scenario. Being always in the know will also ensure they are very aware of the possibilities available to them.
So hopefuly I have gave you a pretty good idea as to what passive income is all about, and how you can start thinking of how you can start earning passive income.
To your great success on your passive income journey
Sell Your Own House and Pocket the Profits
So you want to sell your own house? Perhaps you want to save money on a commission that would be paid to a broker. Perhaps you are one of those individuals that believe that selling a home is a simple process because it appears so easy on TV. I understand it’s probably not as difficult as performing a root canal on yourself, but if attempted without preparation it might feel like you attempted the aforementioned.
The first thing to consider when selling your own house is to determine what the current market is like in your local area. This does not mean you should buy a copy of the Wall Street Journal and try to extrapolate what your local market is like based on national or worse yet, international trends. Some markets never experienced a large up or down over the last decade despite what was going on elsewhere. So how can you find out information that is pertinent to the local area? One way is to contact a local real estate agent and ask, but that can bring on some unwanted pressure to list with them instead; which I actually suggest for the vast majority of homeowners. Another way is to check local papers that may disclose certain statistics such as average days on market, a comparison of sales prices to listing prices (they are rarely the same, except perhaps in a hot market), and local interest rates. Now what do you do with all this information? For now hold onto it, as we will be using it to help price your home.
Once we have gathered some basic data the next step is to start finding some comparable properties. A comparative market analysis is the most accurate way to price a “normal” home. It may not be the best way to assess the value of a new home, historic home, income property, or commercial property. What you will want to do is gather the SOLD price of at least SIX comparable homes, that have sold in the last 6 months. If you use home sales older than that, you risk the comparison not being very accurate. Comparable homes should be as similar to your home as possible, but do not have to be identical. These homes should be in the same school district, zip code, and if possible same housing complex if applicable. Explaining exactly how to do this process can be very verbose, so what I will say is that for an amateur analysis make sure your home is priced less than homes offering greater amenities and size and greater than homes offering less size or that are not as updated. Knowing exactly how much these differences effect the price of your home from the comps takes market knowledge that most homeowners don’t have. Remember that money spent on renovations does not correlate 100% to an increase in value.
Ok, so we now have an idea about the list price. The next thing we need to do is go back to what is happening in the local market. If homes are selling fast, I would suggest sticking near your estimated price for a quick sale of your home. If homes are selling at an average rate 3- 6 months (again average is different depending on location) I’d consider sticking at your estimate list price or as much as ten percent less if you are hoping for a quick sale. If homes are not selling on average in less than 120 days, as a for sale by owner you will need to price yourself well below the competition 10% or more. My reasoning for this is that highly marketed homes are not selling, where your home will have a fraction of the advertising versus those listed with a broker. You will need an edge to beat out the competition.
Well, we accomplished step one; pricing our home. This is actually one of the easier tasks we will have to do. Step two will be determining our budget for marketing the home. This is actually the main reason I suggest hiring a broker, since advertising if done haphazardly can cost MORE than hiring an agent. Now you can advertise on sites that cater to for sale by owners, but honestly the traffic they generate is simply pathetic compared to many of the better known sites. If you are serious about this, I suggest you list on a big name site. As far as advertising in the local paper goes, it certainly does not hurt, but realize that more buyers find their home online than through the local paper. The local paper though does appeal to the older generations and can help with a cross generational marketing campaign. Another consideration is that according to the national association of REALTORS 89% of surveyed home buyers in 2011 used an agent to buy. That means, whether you want to or not, you will likely have to deal with and or pay an agent. As a for sale by owner you can offer to pay an agent for bringing a buyer to you. This may help you save some money compared to having an agent list it as well. A good number to start with is offering a 2-3% commission to any buyer’s agents. This will ensure that the 89% of buyers searching for a home with the aid of an agent will not totally avoid your home. Another marketing tool you can use is a yard sign. These can be obtained relatively cheap from a local printer or online. If you are gutsy enough to let total strangers roam through your home, you can also host an open house. It is estimated that nearly 5% of home purchases are done on impulse, so it cannot hurt your sales effort. I would like you to consider that bringing strangers in your home can be unsafe so proceed with caution.
Alright, we are moving right along to getting our home sold. We have a price, we know how we are going to market it, and we are ready to list right? No, I’m sorry we still have some work to do. The next thing we have to do is complete a seller’s disclosure form to give to potential buyers. This form can be obtained from a local housing authority or online. In addition, we need to provide potential buyers with a lead-based paint disclosure act if your house was built in 1978 or earlier, thanks to a 1992 law. In addition, this is the time to neutralize your home, fix peeling paint (trust me, fix peeling paint), and complete any other small maintenance tasks that need done.
Ok, now we can go ahead and list the home. The easy part is done, we are moving onto the hard and hardest parts of selling a home. Now if you listed it yourself I suggest purchasing a land line phone number to use for advertisement purposes. There are many places where you can find one cheaply. When your first perspective buyer calls, greet them politely and share whatever information they need. As tempting as it may be, before having them over to view the house, make sure they have be pre-approved, or at least pre-qualified for a loan; ask them to bring their pre-approval letter. People have no problem wasting your time. If they refuse to bring any such paperwork, skip the viewing because it is likely they are not that interested in your house anyways. In fact, they cannot even make a real offer at this point. Show buyers around that have met the pre-qualifications, but refrain from harping about anything personalized within the home, as they will likely be envisioning how they can change your house to suit their needs. If they are interested in making an offer, please do not entertain a verbal negotiation of price. First, their offer is not legally enforceable by the statute of frauds and back and forth negotiations may elicit an emotional response on your part. Instead, insist on a written offer and binding contract. It is likely they will be working with an agent, so this is usually a mute point. When the offer is presented, remain emotionless whether it is more than you had hoped for, or less since most buyers will expect the savings you received from not paying a commission to be passed onto them (Now if you used my suggestion of offering a buyer’s agent commission you might find that you receive a more reasonable offer). You have two options; accept or reject the offer. If you reject the offer, you can always counter-offer. Some things to expect during this time is the buyers wanting you to purchase a home owners insurance warranty (which you should do to save yourself a headache 6 months from now when your water pipes burst or your furnace dies at only 4 years of age). The second is that they will likely place several contingencies on the offer, which are completely normal. These contingences may include a home inspection, land survey, title insurance, dye test, as well as several others.
Ok so you have found a buyer and your home is under contract. The coming 30-90 days will be the roughest yet, but hang on because you are almost there. During this time a home inspector after examining your home will come up with a list of several hundred problems that your house has. If you already disclosed these items in your seller’s disclosure there should be little concern, as they will not be items that your potential buyer could use to back out of the transaction. Now for the things you were unaware of, buyers may try to haggle the price even lower. I suggest for small ticket items, hold your ground. Bigger ticket items will likely require some concessions on your part. Your other option is to not give any concessions and try the whole process over again, disclosing the newfound issues. If things do progress past this point, prepare for yet more expenses at closing. You will need to pay transfer taxes on the property, as well as, prorated property taxes if you have not yet done so for the fiscal year. Again, there will be some other expenses and rather going into detail here, I suggest you take a look at a HUD-1 form to get a strong understanding of what expenses are dealt with at closing. If closing is not being taken care of by their agent, I suggest you hire either a transaction licensee or lawyer to handle the paperwork. DO NOT attempt to complete this stage on your own unless you are an agent or an attorney.
Well if you made it past closing, you have done what only 15% of for sale by owners are able to! Congratulations, and when you go to look for your next home use an agent.
Xiaomi XiaoFang Review
Have you ever heard of the fresh product, Xiaomi XiaoFang? This is a smart WiFi IP camera, which mainly features 1080P Full HD video, enhanced 9m night vision, and mobile sound detection. What’s more, it supports diversified applications. And now, let’s check it in detail.
Design and Performance
This smart camera appears like a cube with a side length of 5cm. And it weighs only 100g, compact and portable. It supports the memory card of up to 64GB and is powered by 5V / 1A power supply.
As for the lens, with the use of a 1/2.7 inch CMOS sensor, it provides 1920×1080 full HD resolution, supports up to 8 times digital zoom and distortion correction algorithm. And it adopts night vision enhancement technology, F/2.0 iris lens with IR-CUT automatic dual filters, and infrared LED uniform fill light so that the maximum visual distance is up to 9m.
More interesting is that the magnetic base can be adsorbed on the metal surface so that the two XiaoFang cameras can be combined via the magnetic absorption, automatically composing the 180° wide-angle screen. For security, it takes the approach of a combination of RSA encryption, https encryption, and Xiaomi Mi Cloud data encryption.
Specifications:
- 360° view
- 1080p video shooting
- Supporting an 8x digital Magic Zoom
- IR-CUT automatic double filter
- Supporting Night Vision, max 9 meters
- Using with your phone App
Applications
In a sense, XiaoFang breaks the definition boundaries of a smart camera. For instance, it supports connecting to the mobile power and the mobile phone directly. And the data transmission is smoother when the included hotspot has been connecting to the phone in the non-network scene. What’s more, this camera can be an automobile recorder. It not only supports delay photography, intelligent mobile detection, sound monitoring but also can identify the smoke/CO alarm special alarm sound. Once the suspicious circumstances happened, it would record the video automatically, and push alarm notifications rapidly.
Summary
As we can see, the camera will take on the role of information sensor in the future wave of home intelligentization. The XiaoFang camera only supports the Mi home APP. In the future, Xiaomi XiaoFang will play a big role in the smart home system, as the auxiliary equipment for other smart devices. By collecting and recognizing the sound and image in the home, this camera would provide the datum foundation of the whole smart home system.
Did James Bond Know REAL Hand to Hand Combat?
Whenever an action film becomes a big hit there is always a rush to emulate the heroes of the film. Whether it is buying film merchandise or real life items like cars, firearms, and clothes people get into a film whole heartedly. Martial arts films are no different as people run out to the local dojo to train in the art that helped the hero save the day. Most honest martial arts instructors will explain that it takes years to learn a martial art, and that those films are seldom a good example of how any martial art really works. Film makers are seldom satisfied with reality and feel a need to improve upon even the most impressive real life situations. The exception though is when knowledgeable people are involved with a project and its creation and reality become part of the fantasy.
The James Bond series is a good example of a blend of fantasy and reality. The fantasy side of James Bond is he is able to accomplish what normally takes a whole team of operatives to do in real life espionage assignments. He doesn’t have to deal with any of the dirty or boring parts of intelligence gathering (read sitting in an uncomfortable place, drinking coffee and waiting for extremely long periods of time). Many agents of the CIA and British MI6 will tell you that a lot of what they do is boring, but can still become extremely dangerous in a blink of an eye. For many agents an assignment involves slogging through the mud of some third world hellhole not dinning at the finest restaurants in some of the world’s most beautiful cities.
What the fictional 007 does draw from reality is his martial arts forms. With the exception of one film, You Only Live Twice where 007 learned Ninjitsu (taught to Sean Connery by real life martial arts expert Donn Draeger) the martial art of choice for the British spy in over 20 films is combat Judo. The martial arts form allows Bond to take on much larger opponents, and use their weight against them in personal combat. In From Russia with Love Bond was able to take on a well armed assassin, and turn the tables thanks to his Judo training. For a spy dealing with an ever changing battlefield, pre-world war II Judo is the perfect choice, because it allowed him to be flexible, and different techniques can be seen scattered throughout the films. This form of Judo is nothing if not practical and for a spy operating alone in the field there are no second chances. Bond was able to quickly defeat enemies and move on with the mission.
The reality of James Bond’s world comes from his creator Ian Fleming who drew from his many adventures and experiences in the world of espionage. Before Fleming wrote twelve novels and nine short stories featuring James Bond, secret agent 007 he would have many adventurers of his own. Educated at both Eton College and Sandhurst military academy Fleming would also go on to learn languages and work as both a stockbroker and journalist. Like Bond he enjoyed, many activities like scuba diving, mountain climbing, auto racing as well as smoking and drinking. When World War II began Fleming was an army reservist part of the famous Black Watch regiment, but transferred to the intelligence branch of the Royal Navy by its director Rear Admiral John Godfrey. Like his favorite character he would achieve the rank of Commander and take part in the planning of many operations in the European theater of the war.
Many of the code names for these operations would later become names of Bond novels, and several of the characters of his books are said to be based of real people Fleming met while working in the British intelligence community. Nobody is exactly sure who Bond was based off of, but it is believed he was a combination of several colorful characters Fleming knew. He also helped setup the structure for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) which would later become the CIA. During this time he was exposed to the many commando units who were using Judo as part of their unarmed combat training. Fleming would command his own unit of raiders and made sure to include Judo as apart of their training.
Though it is only rumored that Fleming trained a secret Camp X in Canada which trained spies and commandos in close combat, assassination techniques, and sabotage a recent book says it more likely he just visited. What is clear though is Fleming learned well from what he saw, and he brought that to his writing. Fleming who helped to create the modern intelligence agency would spend the post war years creating a fictional world of spies and terrorists.
Though fictional Bond’s martial art of choice is still taught to intelligence operatives and remains the best choice some 50 years later. Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) the United Kingdom’s Special Forces branch still use many of the commando tactics learned in WWII today. WWII combatives which include Judo have stood the test of time on screen, and on the battlefields of the world. Fleming and his peers didn’t have the luxury of looking good on a mission. They needed what worked against the Nazis and the Imperial Japanese, and Judo was the choice of the founders of modern espionage.
