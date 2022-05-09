Finance
Why Are Contact Lenses So Cheap Online?
With the high cost of traditional retail ‘brick and mortar’ contact lenses, many people are now seeking to purchase their lenses online. Traditional Opticians have such expenses as building costs, optician and staff salaries, and overhead expenses. These costs get transferred to the consumer. More people are discovering that buying them online is a much more affordable way of acquiring contact lenses.
Contact lenses ordered though an Optician can be very expensive. Legitimate online contact lens suppliers sell all the major brands and types of contacts at prices that can be up to 70% below retail store prices. These brands include: Dailies, Purevision extended wear, Acuvue Oasys, Bausch & Lomb, CIBA Vision, Cooper Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Ocular Sciences, Wesley Jessen, and more. There are also a variety of colored ones available.
Most online contact lens retailers will deliver them using such shippers as USPS or FedEx. The orders are processed and shipped usually within 72-hours and can arrive in about 5 – 7 business days. The legitimate websites use secure payment servers that will protect your credit card information by using the best encryption technology. You can submit your information and prescription online or by phone. The contacts are delivered right to your door.
Online sellers can sell cheaper lenses because they do not have high overhead costs. As well, they buy contacts in bulk directly from the manufacturers and ship from warehouses. The longer the contact lens supply that you buy, the cheaper the prices will be.
Online retailers require a valid prescription for all contact lens orders. Federal Law now requires the eye care provider to release a copy of your prescriptions. Federal Law also requires the online lens retailer to verify all prescriptions with the appropriate eye care provider. The copy of your contact lens prescription belongs to you. The consumer can give a copy of their prescription to the online retailer, or provide them with the name, phone number or fax number of the issuing authority and give them permission to contact the eye care provider to verify the prescription and its validity. The eye care provider will respond to the company’s request for verification.
When you shop online for contacts make sure that you have a current prescription, purchase a good quality brand name contacts, make sure that the online company is a valid and legitimate online contact lens retailer that allows you to track your shipment, and you should find out the total costs of the contact lenses before making the online purchase.
Legitimate online retailers offer quality service and the lowest prices on most brand name contact lenses. Millions of consumers are now taking advantage of the services and products offered by online contact lens retailers. These online companies stock millions of brand name contact lenses and ship directly to the consumer’s home. Buying contact lenses online is a cheap and convenient means of obtaining your contact lenses.
Part One: Will China’s Coalbed Methane Projects Make a New Energy Billionaire?
Even the enemies of Randeep S. Grewal admire his business savvy. Few might be surprised if the CEO of Green Dragon shows up some day on the Forbes magazine list of billionaires. His company’s recent share offering on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, commencing with a market capitalization of US$525 million, was quite the bold stroke, raising a few eyebrows. Green Dragon placed a bit more than 4.5 million shares, less than 5 percent of the company’s outstanding shares, to raise $25 million. Randeep Grewal kept the remaining 95.2 percent of Green Dragon for himself.
Upon the company’s admission to the AIM market Grewal remarked, “2007 promises to be a landmark year for CBM and its contribution to the Chinese energy supply…This listing is an important and timely milestone in our growth driven strategy.” The last time Grewal stooped to deal with the minor annoyances of the capital markets, he personally bought up all the shares of Greka Energy Corp, then trading on the NASDAQ. Shareholders loved him – he paid a 69 percent premium for their shares in 2003. Greka delisted from NASDAQ and deregistered with the U.S. Securities Commission.
Since then, it’s been more difficult to track Grewal’s latest accomplishments, but based upon the price of oil, his privately owned fiefdom is likely flush with cash. In a 2002 news release, Grewal revealed the then-public Greka Energy owned 800 million barrels of recoverable heavy gravity oil, which is ideal as feedstock for his asphalt refinery. That year Greka’s throughput was 3400 barrels of asphalt per day. According to ABC News, the state of California paid $359/ton for asphalt – up 61 percent over the past year. High gasoline prices are driving major oil companies to squeeze more gasoline production out of their crude oil. In any event, Grewal simply gets wealthier with every new barrel of asphalt or crude oil his company produces.
At least Green Dragon Gas is now publicly traded, offering shareholder participation. But, few shares are available to the public. Grewal may be generous to shareholders at the end of the day, but he’s not parting with his shares this early in the game. In his filing statement with AIM, the company noted that issuing further shares to raise additional cash would come as a last resort, or more delicately stated, “… as appropriate under the circumstances.” Grewal would first turn to debt financings and other measures before offering shareholders additional liquidity.
It is not an accident the share price of GDG, which opened for trading at US$5.56/share quickly rose to a recent high of $6.60/share. A close study of Grewal’s last company explains the high confidence in Green Dragon Gas. Not to be confused with his previously named Grewal Energy, which is now called Greka Integrated, Green Dragon Gas is the parent company of Hong-Kong based Greka Energy. They hold five CBM production-sharing contracts with China’s state-owned CUCBM (China United Coalbed Methane Company). Green Dragon’s contracts are upon massive tracts of land (more than twice the size of Rhode Island), which could potentially host 16.5 trillion cubic feet of methane gas.
According to the Green Dragon Gas website, Grewal is also chairman and chief executive of the California-based Greka Integrated, a company which is described as being “involved in heavy oil and gas transportation, refining, real estate and with interests in energy properties and refining assets.” It is Santa Barbara County’ largest onshore oil company with holdings in Bakersfield, Orange County and the Los Angeles basin, Greka operates almost 70 onshore production, processing and transportation facilities in Santa Barbara (California), as well as the Santa Maria Asphalt Refinery. It is the same one which produced 3400 barrels of asphalt every day during 2002.
While others talk a good game, Grewal excels at the energy game. In his last published interview which we were able to dig up (August 2001), Grewal explained exactly how he planned to make Greka Energy a success story, i.e. selling oil or using it product asphalt and then sell asphalt, depending upon the price. And then he did. In a July 2002 news release, Grewal mentioned his company would have long-term activities in China. And now it does – through Green Dragon Gas.
In explaining the company’s business plan, during his 2001 interview, Grewal unabashedly boasted, “We’re profitable at $10 oil. We’re profitable at $30 oil. We’re profitable at $2 gas, and we’re profitable at $16 gas.” He called his asphalt plant “a natural hedge to fluctuating commodity prices.” It also provides consistent cash flow. And there is no doubt Grewal is ever more profitable with crude oil selling around $70/barrel.
Steve Chase, Santa Barbara County’s deputy energy director, who regulates Greka’s refinery (and has participated in fining Greka – see below), calls the company’s business plan “absolutely brilliant.” Chase praised Greka in a New Times newspaper article, explaining the company’s economics, “Oil sells either high or low, but asphalt doesn’t. If you’re an oil company with an asphalt refinery, you can sell into two different markets. When oil is low, you use it to make asphalt. When it’s high, you (just) sell it.”
Despite Chase’s praise, Grewal’s road to success has not been without a few car wrecks along the way. In 2002 and 2003, his company was cited for more than 70 violations, which included oil spills and gas releases, according to the Santa Barbara News-Press newspaper. The country’s district attorney filed felony charges against Greka after an explosion near the asphalt refinery injured two workers. Greka settled for civil penalties of $200,000.
In November 2005, Greka Integrated lost its breach-of-contract lawsuit against a former safety manager, Gary Lowery. In June of this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fined the company $127,500 for “unauthorized disposal of oil refinery wastewater into the facility’s injection wells, in violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.” This Greka has paid out about $700,000 in settlements since Grewal took the company private. Life’s little annoyance become less problematic when one is selling oil for much more than $30/barrel. Especially when this same oil was profitable at $10/barrel.
Grewal Turns to China to Build His Fortune
Randeep Grewal’s came into the energy markets as chairman and chief executive of an oil and gas horizontal drilling company, Horizontal Ventures. During the energy bear market, Grewal cleverly began a series of mergers and acquiring oil and gas assets, which led to his first Greka Energy Corp. He knew where to find deals and deftly began assembling his energy empire. Horizontal drilling is integral to coalbed methane development, which brings Grewal back to where he started – as a gas drilling company.
Also along the way, two of Grewal’s companies have suffered bankruptcies. This past November, Saba Enterprises, formerly Greka Energy Corporation, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, after two creditors won judgments totaling $19.5 million. In its petition the company announced it had no assets. The total creditor shortfall could rise to more than $24 million. In 1999, another company of which Grewal was a director, Sabacol – a subsidiary of Saba Petroleum, was dissolved following the sale of its assets after working its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
Life is also filled with many second chances. This time, however, through Greka Energy (Hong Kong) and Green Dragon Gas (GDG), Grewal owns what might someday become a multi-billion dollar gas project. Smith & Williamson, Green Dragon’s IPO underwriter valued the company at $973 million, depending on its success in recovering GDG’s estimated methane gas in place and the wellhead price at time of delivery.
Until recently, coalbed methane was treated as a hazardous waste product which killed coal miners in tunnel explosions. In China, depending upon whose numbers you believe, between 4,000 and 6,000 coal miners die each year. At best, methane was an unwelcome byproduct of coal mining, which the Chinese vented into the atmosphere aggravating an already atrocious air pollution crisis.
When the Chinese began to realize CBM was providing a greater percentage of the U.S. gas production, they wanted to develop their own vast resources. After all, the Chinese are pragmatists. Why pay through the nose to import LNG, when you are throwing away all that methane? In 2004, coalbed methane accounted for 8 percent of U.S. gas production. That’s the same percentage number China mandated in its eleventh five-year plan for the role of gas in its energy mix. And as we’ve mentioned in previous articles, China has idled as much as 40 percent of its gas-fired plants because it could not obtain sufficient gas supplies.
Methane or C4, which is a more pure gas than conventional gas, is found within the carbon lattice of coal at a molecular level. The less “sweet” natural gas, which is found in more conventional fields, was generated by hydrocarbon source rocks and is trapped in a porous and permeable reservoir rock, such as carbonate reserve or sandstone. Water pressure holds coalbed methane in place, which required new drilling technology, to efficiently extract.
To extract coalbed methane, a company drills wells into the coal seam, and then perforates and fractures the coal seams. By increasing permeability through this process, water is able to be pumped out of the coal seam. During this de-watering process, pressure holding the gas in place is reduced. This pressure differential vents the gas through the fracture systems into the well. Voila! What had been killing coal miners and polluting China’s atmosphere could now be utilized to power gas-fired energy plants.
Varities in Online Casino Games
What is Online Casino Games?
Online casinos, also known as virtual casino or internet casino are an online version of traditional casinos. Casinos you go to, to play black jack or cleanly slot machines. Online casinos permit gamblers/players to play and gamble on casino games through the Internet.
These types of online gambling casinos generally offer unusual and payback proportions that are comparable to land-based casinos. Some online casinos declare higher payback percentages for slot machine games, and some publish expense percentage audits on their websites. Assuming that the casino royal is using an appropriately programmed random number generator, table games like blackjack have an established house frame. The payment percentage for these games is established by the rules of the game. Reliability and trust issues are usual and often questioned in casino net. Many online casinos rent or acquire their software from well-known companies like Wager Works, Microgaming, Real time Gaming, Play tech and Cryptology in an attempt to “piggyback” their reputation on the software manufacturer’s integrity. These software companies either utilize or assert to use random number generators for online casino gambling to ensure that the numbers, cards or dice emerge randomly.
In free casino games, whatever you like betting, you will be able to make your choice between different sites and online casinos without downloading on your computer any software. The games are represented in your browser plug-ins such as Macro media Flash, Macro media Shock wave, or Java which will permit your computer to display the sounds, images and games in virtual casino.
The online gambling player will find on online casino a great range of games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Slot Machines or Video Poker. If you are a devoted Bingo online player, many sites such as will give you the thrill you are looking for some of them offering to succeed free vacations or tours by casino net, if you make a deposit before a certain date.
Online casinos also propose to new members/players signup bonuses when they create their first deposits in casino royal. It usually equals a percentage of the player’s deposit with a dollar maximum, and most of all online casinos require a minimum dollar amount.
With online casino, you can have fun all the games you want, from Baccarat to Poker.
Baccarat
Baccarat game is played with cards; it is an online casino gambling game that was first introduced into France casino royal from Italy during the sovereignty of Charles VIII of France. There are three alternatives of the game: baccarat chem in de fer (railway), baccarat banque (or a deux tableaux), and punto banco (or North American baccarat). Baccarat is a simple game with only three results, player, banker and tie. These are just options on which the gambler can bet.
Blackjack
Blackjack is the most well-liked casino card game in the casino net world. It is as famous as twenty-one (vingt-et-un) or Pontoon, originated from French casinos in the 1700s. The recognition of blackjack is mainly known to the card counting (keeping track of which cards have been played since the last shuffle). Blackjack hands are achieved by their point total. The hand with the highest total wins as long as it doesn’t go beyond 21 (vingt-et-un).
Roulette
Roulette is a casino and gambling game and comes from a French name sense “small wheel” which is accurately what Roulette is. It was invented in the 17th century by a gentleman name Blaise Pascal. To make it more pleasing to gamblers, two other Frenchmen François and Louis Blanc added the “0” to the roulette in classify to boost the odds. Later on in the 1800s, roulette was brought into the United States where a second “0” was added “00” to increase the odds even more. A player can gamble on numbers, combination, ranges, odds/evens, and colors in virtual casino. The croupier turns the wheel which has 37 or 38 singly numbered sections in which the little ball must land for free casino games. The main sections are from 1 to 36 and every other sections is red and black, with number one being red. There is also a green compartment numbered 0. In most roulette wheels in the United States but not in Europe, there is a second 0 compartment marked 00, also colored green. If a player bets on a single number and wins, the costs is 35 to 1. The gamble itself is revisited, so in total it is multiplied by 36. You can play the roulette on online casino Royal and will have the accurate same results as if you were in a real Vegas casino.
Slot Machines
Slot machines are most likely the most popular form of online casino net and you will find so many of them on each online casino site you’re going to. Online casino slot machines are coin controlled with three or more reels, which spins when the person triggers the handle on the side of the machine. Inside the slot machine is a currency detector that validates the money inserted by the player. The machine will only pay off when the symbols will match, for example 3 hats or 3 dollar signs. Sometimes, the player can win with only two parallel symbols. It is the same with online virtual casino slot machine the player will pay with a credit card a definite amount of money and click on the icon to play. Due to modern computer technology, there are now many variations of the slot machine concept and it represents about 70% of the average casino’s income.
There are so many online casino net websites now offered, that the player/gambler will have no problem choosing what he wants to play. You can surf on different online casino websites to do online gambling and see which one you like finest and suit your needs, no matter what you will find your gambling pleasure.
Christian Evangelism And The "Parable Of The Talents," You Could Have At Least Earned Interest
According to the late Bill Bright of Campus Crusade, only two percent of Christians regularly share their faith with others. In Matthew and Luke, Jesus recounts two versions of the parable of the talents. Most people think of these parables in terms of money stewardship or ability stewardship. However, the same principles equally apply to evangelism.
While different in many aspects, three points remain consistent:
- These parables are instructions to Christians. The nobleman represents Jesus. Both versions refer to the servants of the nobleman using the Greek word, “doulos.” A “doulos” is not merely a servant but a person “wholly-involved in a subservient relationship.” Therefore, these parables are specifically aimed towards people in relationship with the noble man. The Luke version specifically refers to the citizens as a distinctly separate group from the servants.
- In both parables, the Nobleman entrusts the servants with His treasure and, then goes away for a time with a promise to return. At His return, He asks the servants for an account of the treasury.
- Whether the servants received the same number of talents or differing talents was not critical to the parable. The amount of profit was unimportant. The Nobleman’s response was, “Well done, good and faithful servant, ” whether the increase was two times or ten times. (Mat 25:21 CEV) The point of the parable was solely “increase.” Both parables contain the same woeful admonition to the servant who did not increase.
“You worthless, unprofitable servant! You could have ‘at least’ earned interest by putting my treasure in the bank.” (Mat 25:27 CEV paraphrase)
The Nobleman would have been satisfied with a measly 3% savings account return on his investment!
Jesus charges each one of us to “Go and preach the good news to everyone in the world. ” (Mat 16:15 CEV) The Good News is the treasure. The parables of the talents indicate that while personal salvation is good, Jesus expects us to invest the treasure to increase His kingdom.
“Unprofitable servants!” Two percent of Christians regularly share their faith with others. I would be indignant about this number if not for this: I was a ninety-eight percenter. I was but am no more. I realized that while I don’t have great Bible scholarship like John Wesley, I have same the treasure. I’m not a great speaker like Billy Graham but I have the same charge. Increase the kingdom.
“While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest… shall not cease.” (Gen 8:22 KJV)
I’m weak in the seed department and not so strong in harvesting. I don’t hand out tracts on the street corners or tell my neighbors “Jesus Christ died on the Cross for you.” I’m not a preacher; I’ll probably never lead a harvest of thousands to the Lord. Nonetheless…
As a country girl, I know this truth. Just as seed must come before the harvest, plowing and preparation must come before the seed. Okay, I’m weak in seed and not so strong in harvest. But, I can plow. I can be a two percenter.
I encounter hundreds of people each year. Just think about it– the supermarket, the bank, the school, playgroups. Even for Work-At-Home-Mom, the list of contacts is huge. I try to touch everyone I meet with the ministry of “Please and Thank You.” The ministry of “Please and Thank You” softens the heart in preparation for the Word. With every tip I leave and every bill I pay, I enclose a “Thank you” witness card. The cashier at Wal-Mart may not accept Christ because I bought wheat bread, but her heart will be prepared by graciousness. A simple card with the Word of God inside can cultivate hardened soil. The soil is the heart and the seed is the Word.
“The seed that fell on good ground, sprang up, and bare fruit a hundredfold.” (Luke 8:8 KJV)
Well done.
