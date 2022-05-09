Finance
Why Credit Processing Companies Need to Ask Merchants for Their Credit Reports
People who want to obtain merchant processing so that their businesses can take credit and debit cards and other forms of electronic payment are sometimes annoyed by all the information they must provide to the processing company. They aren’t applying for credit cards, they just want to accept payments, so why should the company need to run their credit records? It seems like an unnecessary intrusion to some merchants, and some will refuse to provide that information because they’re outraged. They shouldn’t. They should make the deal.
Processing Companies Extend Credit
There actually is a legitimate reason for the processing companies asking for this sort of information. Processing companies and the receiving banks (collectively here, “the credit card company” or “the company”) do, in fact, extend credit to merchants who process through them. How?
Remember the way taking a credit card (or debit card or other form of electronic payment, as in this example it doesn’t matter much which it is) works. The customer hands you, the merchant, a card, you “swipe” it through your reader with or without checking identification and the name on the card, and the reader “approves” or authorizes the transaction. You hand the customer the goods, and the next day the funds show up in your bank account.
There’s a lot of trust implied in that transaction – much more than meets the eye. First, you trust that the card bearer is the actual owner of the card, and even if you did check identity, in these days of identity theft, what are you going to do? At some level you trust. The customer trusts you or your product enough, at least on first blush, to part with the money. And you trust the credit card company to put the money in your account, since otherwise you wouldn’t part with the goods.
Chargebacks Are Sometimes Necessary
Suppose something goes wrong? Let’s say that the customer decides you misrepresented your services or overcharged him for the services. If you have taken credit payments before, you are probably aware of “charge-backs,” but in the final analysis the merchant gives the customer back his money. Or at least, supposedly. What actually happens, though, is that the credit card pays the customer back and then tries to get its money back from you. It will do that, in most cases, by taking money from your future receipts.
You probably know that customers can contest their credit card charges long after the transaction, and thus a chargeback can occur long after the money has come to you and gone away. Many chargebacks could. Every time a chargeback occurs, the company is actually extending you credit when it pays the customer. By extension, then, every time you accept a credit card payment the credit card company is potentially extending you credit.
They want to know they’ll get their money back if something goes wrong. That’s legitimate, and it’s why the processing companies need to know the information they’re asking. The bright side of that, if you are changing processing companies for better rates, you’ll be getting paid, time after time, month after month, for the time and trouble you put into the application. You should make that deal.
The Trend is Your Friend – 12 Indicators Confirming the Direction For Gold
At last the world monetary forces are beginning to accept the inevitable. Gold is likely to continue rising. Gold has been one of the best performing asset classes over the last 9 years and that trend is likely to continue. Just take a look at some of the many indicators (in no particular order) that boost our confidence in gold.
1. China is buying. Not only that, but it is now legal for Chinese citizens to buy gold – and silver.
2. India has just purchased 200 tons from the IMF at a cost of $6.7 billion. And following India’s lead, the Bank of Mauritius bought 2 tons. This leaves 200 tons allocated for sale by the IMF.
3. South Africa is under scrutiny. Claims have surfaced that its reserves are less than 50% of the reserves claimed. If true, that will further exacerbate the shortage and increase the price.
4. Uncertainty about the US dollar and little confidence in the other primary currencies makes gold the sole hedge against their continuing weakness.
5. Holders of US dollars are diversifying into gold and commodities to hedge their risk against further falls in the US dollar and a consequent devaluing of their reserves. In the words of a former US Secretary of the Treasury. – Its our dollar, but its your problem! That problem is now being addressed by gold purchases.
6. Negative interest rates, in real terms, and record spending are indicators of further currency debasement. Despite dollar falls and threatened inflation, there are still no signs of interest rates rising.
7. Awareness of the gold price movement is rising. Most gold purchases are still confined to Central Banks and to large funds, but the comments and publicity are beginning to enter the mainstream media. While gold is not yet the favorite dinner party topic, it soon will be.
8. Advertising for unwanted gold jewellery is rampant – in the press, on TV, through the internet Buyers want your gold cast-offs – and that certainly isn’t because they’re expecting the prices to fall just yet.
9. There is nervousness surrounding gold ETFs because of the counter-party risks. Right now one of the drivers of the gold price is the movement away from the ETFs and into the physical metal.
10. The Royal Mint in the UK has quadrupled its production of gold coins to meet the increasing demand, and Harrods, the very up-market department store, has started selling gold bars and coins.
11. Sales of American Eagle gold coins have more than doubled this year.
12. The Global economy is suffering the worst recession since the 1930s causing governments to be profligate with their currency production and spending. This is driving up the markets but there is a total lack of confidence in the system and, firstly nations and central banks, then funds and finally the man-in-the-street realize the need to diversify into gold to protect their assets.
There are so many indicators, both on a macro level – nations boosting their gold reserves – and on a micro level – gold trinket selling parties. Enough to convince you? I hope so.
How to Make Money with Ezine Publishing
The publishing field is a slippery slope; there is no doubt about it. Every day we hear of magazines going out of business that have been a cornerstone of the publishing world. This makes it difficult to even think about trying to start one on the internet, but it’s not impossible and it doesn’t need to be risky. Here are some ways to make money with carefully targeted ezine publishing.
Advertisements
This is how the printed magazines made their money–ads. Today magazines can contact Google, Yahoo, and MSN and get involved in the PPC (pay per click) advertising programs. This is how it works: when someone clicks on an ad that you post on your website through the search engines, you get a portion of that money. Of course, the search engines get most of it, but if you host a number of ads, the clicks can keep a steady stream of money coming in.
Posted Content
It’s hard to see how what you post affects the advertisement revenues you split with the search engines, but it can. Let’s say you are interested in targeted ezine publishing about horses. As long as you keep your material focused on horses, you will get ads pertaining to them. People will click on those ads because they are interested in horses.
These two hints should help you develop your ideas about targeted ezine publishing, and make it easier to develop content and the web design.
Book Review – The Power of Passionate Intention – The Elisha Principle by Mark Chironna
A Time of Historic Transition in Today’s Church
Dr. Mark Chironna passionately appeals to the modern-day church to usher in an era of double-portion anointing which he calls the “Elisha Principle” in his book “The Power of Passionate Intention.”
Chironna calls for the Christian to recognize that the world is in transition, amidst global shifts, changes in politics, finance, and international relations. These changes demand that a Christian establish a world view in light of the churches role in evangelism, meeting the needs of world crisis, and impacting the world with the Kingdom message.
I found the thought provoking “Points to Ponder” insightful, purpose driven filled with relevant action steps to set in motion my own personal potential for implementing practical life transforming activities to minister in these days of religious tumult in the church, in a climate of cultural bigotry in society, and in face of the economic uncertainty throughout the world.
Some very helpful suggestions I discovered in these powerful points included establishing a time to “sit at the feet of Jesus” to empower me to meet the world’s distractions coming through “mass entertainment, the influence of the media, advancing technologies, and shifting social structures.”
Chironna combines a balance of Kingdom Living, emotional feelings, and the intelligence throughout the book. His writing is engaging, energizing, and enriching. Mark’s impact as a certified life coach, public speaker, author, and pastor is recognized and highly endorsed by his peers, internationally known Christian leaders, pastors, profession counselors, and educationalists.
