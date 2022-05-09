Finance
Why Does Banking Breed Best Selling Fiction Writers?
Ever since the childhood days, I am a die-hard fan of popular Telugu fiction writers, Yandamoori Virendranath and Malladi Venkata Krishna Moorthy. What fascinated me about them is the way they meticulously organised interesting information around their storyline which makes novel reading enriching rather than simply being entertaining. And a further interesting fact about them is that both of them earlier worked as bankers.
As I continued my reading of fiction, I noticed similarity of the banking background for most of the fiction writers. I am not sure how many would know that Jules Verne (popular author of scientific fiction books like Around the World in Eighty Days, A Journey To The Centre Of The Earth) had some inside prior experience in the working of finance. Most of us will be surprised to know that Britain’s historically famous bank, Barings Bank, which Nick Leeson brought to closure in 1995, first figured a century earlier in Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days, as the protagonist approaches the same bank for deposit of the stake money as a part of the deal in the story of the book.
Needless to mention, the phenomenon of fiction writers from banking industry is further evidenced in India through Chetan Bhagat and Ravi Subramanian. Both of them were working for reputed foreign banks in India at the time of writing of their first fiction. Fiction writers from banking industry becoming popular internationally is also seen during the recent financial crisis with the release of a lot of fiction novels using the crisis as the backdrop.
Does banking really breed best selling fiction writers? Further, why is it so that banking as a genre always fascinates some fiction writers? These are the questions which I am going to reflect upon in this article.
My concluding thoughts on this aspect led to the formation of a theory what I funnily term as the ‘5-C framework of Banking in the world of Fiction Writing’. And please pardon me with the similarity of this title to the famous 5 – C framework for credit analysis (Character, Capacity, Collateral, Capital and Conditions) used in banking. I just can’t help it – after all, I am also basically a banker.
The first postulate of the theory is “Banking requires Creativity”. To understand this postulate, just read Satyajit Das’s (investment banker cum author) book Traders, Guns and Money, which will help people appreciate what goes on with their money in the curious and creative world of financial products called derivatives. First released in 2006 and subsequently reviewed and modified in 2008, it outlines the creative aspect of derivatives in the world of finance in a witty format. This interesting book helps people new to banking in appreciating the root cause of recent crisis in international markets.
Secondly, it is true that “Creativity produces Currency”. The fact that creativity in banking is a most sought after skill for high performing bankers is also echoed through the huge pay packets of Wall Street Investment Bankers, just before the crisis. And why not cash on what went right or wrong with creativity in banking? Nick Leeson just did that, at the time when he is completely broke and is behind bars for Barings Collapse. With his book Rogue Trader he went on to cash the catastrophe of his life that resulted from his ultra creativity to boost the profits of his trading desk of Barings Bank in Singapore. The book is also made into a movie which is shown as a learning case study for bankers in particular and finance students in general, even today.
Thirdly, one will not dispute with me when I say “Currency promotes Charisma”. If you need far more evidence on how creativity, currency and charisma constitutes the perfect storyline for a fictional account, you can pick up the recent fiction titled “How I Caused the Credit Crunch” by a former Japanese investment banker, Tetsuya Ishikawa. It is an entertaining tale of how a young Oxford graduate quickly finds himself in command of vast sums of other people’s money; how a novice to the mysteries of hedge funds, sub-prime mortgages and Collateral Debt Obligations (CDOs) can fix complex deals for billions of dollars in the exclusive bars, brothels and trading floors of London, New York, Frankfurt and Tokyo, and reap the benefits in a colossal annual bonus and an international charismatic lifestyle.
Fourth postulate of my theory is “Charisma influences Conduct”. Pick up Ravi Subramanian’s “If God was a Banker” for a support of this postulate. It’s a story of two young management graduates, who had nothing similar in family backgrounds and temperament and join an International Bank on the same day and take two entirely different routes to success. The racy narrative set in the high-pressure milieu of competitive banking carries the undercurrent of a clash of values, in the pursuit of charisma and success in the personal and professional life of bankers.
Finally, it all boils down to the fifth postulate “Conduct seduces Criminality”. It implies that any sort of misconduct in a creative banking world, lured by currency pay packets and charismatic success, breeds criminality – which is an all time favorite baseline for fiction stories. And there are a plethora of books that support this viewpoint, a case in example being Nest of Vipers by Linda Davies. It is a story of a brilliant and beautiful foreign exchange dealer, who becomes an undercover agent to investigate an apparently straightforward case of insider trading and gets caught up in a much wider international financial conspiracy affecting operations of central banks of the G7 nations.
Banking, therefore, forms an interesting mixture of basic raw materials – Creativity, Currency, Charisma, Conduct and Criminality – necessary for a fiction storyline. No wonder why bankers need not turn to other industries when set to write fiction. Their own world offers them enough examples and story lines, which breeds best selling plots for their books. Unlike scientific fiction, that requires basic understanding of deeper academic principles, banking fiction plays on people’s basic expectation from a storyline, basic elements that excite anyone irrespective of their background.
As I conclude, I would like to use words of RBI Governor Dr. Duvvuri Subba Rao, who, in his recent speech on lazy banking, mentioned that the days of 3-6-3 banking (taking deposit @ 3%, lending @ 6% and going home @ 3 p.m.) are gone and exciting days are still ahead for bankers even after the recent crisis.
And as the world of banking is set to become more complex and more intriguing, more dominating and more promising, more challenging and more influential, especially after the recent financial crisis, this trend is only going to increase – a rise in the number of fiction writers from banking industry – not a bad enough reason for most of us bankers to cheer during the current period of downturn and recovery.
Why Penny Stocks Are a Good Investment During a Recession
We are witnessing a global financial crisis. Stock brokers are experiencing a living nightmare; somewhere God has let loose the Raging Bull to jeopardize global economy. You are witnessing the rise and fall of a great many companies, during this depressing recession. You look a little below the radar, you observe the little companies squirming for a space to exist and curiously enough they are surviving. You observe the market flooded with penny stocks and it strikes why and from where these companies are getting the steam to brave the recession. In these difficult times, as the prices of things sky-rocket and inflation drives the American searching for more ways of earning money and securing a stable economy for their future. Several companies are going bankrupt, selling themselves out to bigger and more financially powerful companies, causing several US employees to lose their job and take to crime to make ends meet. That who doesn’t want to tread the path of evil and would rather try to look more ways of making money during recession, this article is intended to help them out.
When the stock market is passing through a period of chaos, you are aware of the risks in investing in stocks. With companies going in and out of business, the lay man is as lost in a labyrinth as he is while investing in shares or stocks during the recession. Unbelievably trade analysts and economists point towards a curious finding. They have observed over the years how several clever investors have profited during a recession by just investing in penny stocks. What re penny stocks? Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?
Penny stocks are shares floated in the stock market by small companies at values of less than five dollars. They have the chance of yielding a huge profit within an extremely span of time. But one has to be extremely careful when one is looking for the company to invest in. Generally, traditional stock brokers browse through the stock charts of the last few weeks and predict which companies stock value will rise or fall. The problems with these people are that they are not always unto the mark with their predictions. The chief reason behind this being the short-sightedness of the brokers.
As the market dips day by day, their ability to predict the stock values diminishes progressively. Instead a common man willing to make some money during recession should look for companies which have a result or profit oriented outlook to their business. Do look out for transparent companies which publish their financial details, annual financial statements, cash flow records, balance sheets, profit and loss statements. A company which incurs low expenditure costs but at the same time manages to deliver quality products is always your safest bet when it comes to the question “Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?”
Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession? Well, the prices of penny stocks of creditable companies go up almost everyday, thereby earning you a profit of almost 50% over the market price of the stock. Also going for stocks which are bought and sold in great volumes is a good strategy since the bulk trade indicates a rise in the prices and a chance of a good financial return. Always observe the fine print of the company’s statements-if you fail to notice the dark side of the moon, you might incur more loss than you gain.
Exploring The Elusive ROI of Customer Experience Management
Many of us subscribe to customer experience management (CXM) as promising substantial business results by (a) encouraging customers to say great things about your company (growing the funnel of prospective buyers) and by (b) encouraging customers to buy more (expanding share of budget, buying from more product lines, and buying premium offerings).
The Focus on Revenue Growth
Notice that the promises stated here are about increasing revenue. This is a stumbling block for CXM return on investment (ROI), making it tough to show higher revenue relative to investment for the following reasons:
1) Investment versus Return: It takes a certain amount of corporate machinery to entice continual positive word-of-mouth, cross-selling, up-selling and so forth.
- Investments that entice CXM ROI include CRM, loyalty programs, references, engagement programs, content/digital marketing, alliances, advertising, campaigns, deals, and closing the loop on negative voice-of-the-customer one-by-one
- It’s important to factor in scalability and sustainability of returns relative to the required investment
2) Reactive versus Proactive: In many firms our CXM strategy is primarily around service, making up for snafus caused by other parts of the company, with ongoing investments needed in shipment expediting, issue escalation, returns, and customer service focused on remedial actions.
3) Analysis Paralysis: Voice of the customer, journey mapping, and customer touch-point analysis may be making a dent in how we understand our customers’ realities, but unless they’re launched with intent to transform the way we deliver customer experiences, it’s still just an investment, not a return.
4) Who’s Benefiting? The promises stated in the opening paragraph aren’t so much about the customer’s well-being as they are about the company’s well- being. In the age of transparency, some investments we make to entice positive word-of-mouth and purchases may actually erode customers’ trust of us, which doesn’t bode well for tomorrow’s ROI.
5) Immediacy: An over-focus on near-term revenue may be blinding us from seeing the whole equation and keeping us from managing CXM ROI more wisely.
The Focus on Profit Growth
Let’s consider redefining the promise we’re seeking from CXM in a way that maximizes profitgrowth, such as:
- Enabling customers to fall in love with your company
o in place of “encouraging customers to say great things”
- Making it irresistible for customers to buy from your company
o in place of “encouraging customers to buy more”
The nuances are powerful and entail quite a different CXM strategy. For companies that have succeeded in getting customers to fall in love with them and making themselves irresistible to buy from, CXM ROI is obvious and compelling. Just think of a company you love: are they profitable? Most likely, yes.
Being Lovable: Being easy to do business with causes positive word-of-mouth to occur naturally and in customer-initiated ways that your marketing department may not otherwise be able to imagine or influence, minimizing the necessary investment in enticements.
Being Irresistible: Wisely aligning your company with what customers care about causes customers to fall in love with doing business with you. Re-purchases, share of budget and share of market occur naturally and sustainably.
People & Process Investments for Profit Growth
Alignment of your whole company with customer needs goes beyond enticements, analyses and service. It relies heavily on people and processes: centering both employees and our business proactively on customers’ well-being.
CXM investments in people and processes should include company-wide customer-centric hiring, development, recognition, compensation, employee engagement, accountability, and use of six sigma/lean and related tools (root cause analysis, organizational learning, change management, systems thinking, streamlining, etc.).
It’s about getting it right the first time and every time – being easy to do business with – and offering hassle-free products, services, communications and interactions.
Sustainable CXM ROI requires a well-oiled machine in the people and process categories of CXM investment. When this machine is guided by CXM analyses, it can stay on the right track and be agile enough to tap into greater opportunities. And when this is the case, the need for enticement and service investment is reduced by preventing issues, which naturally differentiates our customer experiences and grows customer enthusiasm. Another bonus: employee engagement, productivity and creativity tend to increase when there are fewer issues to deal with and when customers are enthusiastic about the company.
Quick wins for near-term ROI increases are typical when setting out to manage customer experience formally. But it’s a losing battle to put all your eggs into the basket of analyses, enticements and service. Shore-up long-term wins by rebalancing your CXM strategy with people and process investments that enable ongoing irresistible love between your company and employees and customers alike.
Waiving a Statutory Bond or Undertaking Requirement in California
A court order waiving a statutory bond or undertaking requirement in California is the topic of this article. While that may seem incredible the fact is that the California courts do have the power to waive the posting of a bond or undertaking, in whole or in part even if required by a particular statute. That could prove to be very advantageous in certain situations as even a reduction in the amount of bond or undertaking required may allow a poor litigant to proceed with their lawsuit.
The California Supreme Court has stated in one case, “In a long series of cases… our court has explained that, despite the apparent mandatory character of a variety of statutes calling for the payment of litigation fees, California courts retain a common law authority to dispense with such fees in the case of poor litigants.”
If an injunction is granted, an undertaking is required pursuant to subdivision a of Code of Civil Procedure section 529. However, a trial court does in fact have discretion to relieve an indigent plaintiff who cannot post an injunction bond under section 529.
A waiver of an injunction bond may be easier to obtain than waivers of other bonds as a very good argument can be made that permitting a waiver of an injunction bond is even stronger than permitting waiver of a cost bond, because with the injunction bond a litigant who is relieved of an undertaking has already prevailed on any substantive issues before the trial court so there is less chance that the opposing party would be injured by any waiver of the bond requirement.
It should be noted that a California Court of Appeal has also ruled that the courts are not required to waive undertaking requirements for indigent litigants in all cases.
The common law authority of the Courts to dispense with the posting of a bond, either in whole or in part, has been codified by the California legislature pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure § 995.240.
A California litigant who has obtained a fee waiver order from the court has a much better chance of obtaining a waiver or substantial reduction of a statutory bond requirement. In one case a California Court of Appeal reversed a trial court’s dismissal of a lawsuit for failure to file an undertaking required by California law because the plaintiff resided outside the state. In reversing the trial court’s dismissal of the plaintiff’s lawsuit, the Court of Appeal stated that because the plaintiff had obtained a fee waiver order the trial court acted arbitrarily and capriciously in refusing to either vacate or reduce the amount of the undertaking.
To view the entire text of any of the code sections cited in this article or any other California code section use the link shown below.
http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes.xhtml
Anyone requesting a waiver or reduction of a statutory bond requirement should state in their supporting declaration enough specific facts to support their request as failing to do so may result in a denial of their request on the grounds that any declarations are conclusionary and lack enough specific facts to support their request.
The author sincerely hopes you have enjoyed this article and found it informative. If you did enjoy this article please tell others about it.
Sincerely,
Stan Burman
