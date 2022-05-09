Finance
Why Penny Stocks Are a Good Investment During a Recession
We are witnessing a global financial crisis. Stock brokers are experiencing a living nightmare; somewhere God has let loose the Raging Bull to jeopardize global economy. You are witnessing the rise and fall of a great many companies, during this depressing recession. You look a little below the radar, you observe the little companies squirming for a space to exist and curiously enough they are surviving. You observe the market flooded with penny stocks and it strikes why and from where these companies are getting the steam to brave the recession. In these difficult times, as the prices of things sky-rocket and inflation drives the American searching for more ways of earning money and securing a stable economy for their future. Several companies are going bankrupt, selling themselves out to bigger and more financially powerful companies, causing several US employees to lose their job and take to crime to make ends meet. That who doesn’t want to tread the path of evil and would rather try to look more ways of making money during recession, this article is intended to help them out.
When the stock market is passing through a period of chaos, you are aware of the risks in investing in stocks. With companies going in and out of business, the lay man is as lost in a labyrinth as he is while investing in shares or stocks during the recession. Unbelievably trade analysts and economists point towards a curious finding. They have observed over the years how several clever investors have profited during a recession by just investing in penny stocks. What re penny stocks? Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?
Penny stocks are shares floated in the stock market by small companies at values of less than five dollars. They have the chance of yielding a huge profit within an extremely span of time. But one has to be extremely careful when one is looking for the company to invest in. Generally, traditional stock brokers browse through the stock charts of the last few weeks and predict which companies stock value will rise or fall. The problems with these people are that they are not always unto the mark with their predictions. The chief reason behind this being the short-sightedness of the brokers.
As the market dips day by day, their ability to predict the stock values diminishes progressively. Instead a common man willing to make some money during recession should look for companies which have a result or profit oriented outlook to their business. Do look out for transparent companies which publish their financial details, annual financial statements, cash flow records, balance sheets, profit and loss statements. A company which incurs low expenditure costs but at the same time manages to deliver quality products is always your safest bet when it comes to the question “Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?”
Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession? Well, the prices of penny stocks of creditable companies go up almost everyday, thereby earning you a profit of almost 50% over the market price of the stock. Also going for stocks which are bought and sold in great volumes is a good strategy since the bulk trade indicates a rise in the prices and a chance of a good financial return. Always observe the fine print of the company’s statements-if you fail to notice the dark side of the moon, you might incur more loss than you gain.
Exploring The Elusive ROI of Customer Experience Management
Many of us subscribe to customer experience management (CXM) as promising substantial business results by (a) encouraging customers to say great things about your company (growing the funnel of prospective buyers) and by (b) encouraging customers to buy more (expanding share of budget, buying from more product lines, and buying premium offerings).
The Focus on Revenue Growth
Notice that the promises stated here are about increasing revenue. This is a stumbling block for CXM return on investment (ROI), making it tough to show higher revenue relative to investment for the following reasons:
1) Investment versus Return: It takes a certain amount of corporate machinery to entice continual positive word-of-mouth, cross-selling, up-selling and so forth.
- Investments that entice CXM ROI include CRM, loyalty programs, references, engagement programs, content/digital marketing, alliances, advertising, campaigns, deals, and closing the loop on negative voice-of-the-customer one-by-one
- It’s important to factor in scalability and sustainability of returns relative to the required investment
2) Reactive versus Proactive: In many firms our CXM strategy is primarily around service, making up for snafus caused by other parts of the company, with ongoing investments needed in shipment expediting, issue escalation, returns, and customer service focused on remedial actions.
3) Analysis Paralysis: Voice of the customer, journey mapping, and customer touch-point analysis may be making a dent in how we understand our customers’ realities, but unless they’re launched with intent to transform the way we deliver customer experiences, it’s still just an investment, not a return.
4) Who’s Benefiting? The promises stated in the opening paragraph aren’t so much about the customer’s well-being as they are about the company’s well- being. In the age of transparency, some investments we make to entice positive word-of-mouth and purchases may actually erode customers’ trust of us, which doesn’t bode well for tomorrow’s ROI.
5) Immediacy: An over-focus on near-term revenue may be blinding us from seeing the whole equation and keeping us from managing CXM ROI more wisely.
The Focus on Profit Growth
Let’s consider redefining the promise we’re seeking from CXM in a way that maximizes profitgrowth, such as:
- Enabling customers to fall in love with your company
o in place of “encouraging customers to say great things”
- Making it irresistible for customers to buy from your company
o in place of “encouraging customers to buy more”
The nuances are powerful and entail quite a different CXM strategy. For companies that have succeeded in getting customers to fall in love with them and making themselves irresistible to buy from, CXM ROI is obvious and compelling. Just think of a company you love: are they profitable? Most likely, yes.
Being Lovable: Being easy to do business with causes positive word-of-mouth to occur naturally and in customer-initiated ways that your marketing department may not otherwise be able to imagine or influence, minimizing the necessary investment in enticements.
Being Irresistible: Wisely aligning your company with what customers care about causes customers to fall in love with doing business with you. Re-purchases, share of budget and share of market occur naturally and sustainably.
People & Process Investments for Profit Growth
Alignment of your whole company with customer needs goes beyond enticements, analyses and service. It relies heavily on people and processes: centering both employees and our business proactively on customers’ well-being.
CXM investments in people and processes should include company-wide customer-centric hiring, development, recognition, compensation, employee engagement, accountability, and use of six sigma/lean and related tools (root cause analysis, organizational learning, change management, systems thinking, streamlining, etc.).
It’s about getting it right the first time and every time – being easy to do business with – and offering hassle-free products, services, communications and interactions.
Sustainable CXM ROI requires a well-oiled machine in the people and process categories of CXM investment. When this machine is guided by CXM analyses, it can stay on the right track and be agile enough to tap into greater opportunities. And when this is the case, the need for enticement and service investment is reduced by preventing issues, which naturally differentiates our customer experiences and grows customer enthusiasm. Another bonus: employee engagement, productivity and creativity tend to increase when there are fewer issues to deal with and when customers are enthusiastic about the company.
Quick wins for near-term ROI increases are typical when setting out to manage customer experience formally. But it’s a losing battle to put all your eggs into the basket of analyses, enticements and service. Shore-up long-term wins by rebalancing your CXM strategy with people and process investments that enable ongoing irresistible love between your company and employees and customers alike.
Waiving a Statutory Bond or Undertaking Requirement in California
A court order waiving a statutory bond or undertaking requirement in California is the topic of this article. While that may seem incredible the fact is that the California courts do have the power to waive the posting of a bond or undertaking, in whole or in part even if required by a particular statute. That could prove to be very advantageous in certain situations as even a reduction in the amount of bond or undertaking required may allow a poor litigant to proceed with their lawsuit.
The California Supreme Court has stated in one case, “In a long series of cases… our court has explained that, despite the apparent mandatory character of a variety of statutes calling for the payment of litigation fees, California courts retain a common law authority to dispense with such fees in the case of poor litigants.”
If an injunction is granted, an undertaking is required pursuant to subdivision a of Code of Civil Procedure section 529. However, a trial court does in fact have discretion to relieve an indigent plaintiff who cannot post an injunction bond under section 529.
A waiver of an injunction bond may be easier to obtain than waivers of other bonds as a very good argument can be made that permitting a waiver of an injunction bond is even stronger than permitting waiver of a cost bond, because with the injunction bond a litigant who is relieved of an undertaking has already prevailed on any substantive issues before the trial court so there is less chance that the opposing party would be injured by any waiver of the bond requirement.
It should be noted that a California Court of Appeal has also ruled that the courts are not required to waive undertaking requirements for indigent litigants in all cases.
The common law authority of the Courts to dispense with the posting of a bond, either in whole or in part, has been codified by the California legislature pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure § 995.240.
A California litigant who has obtained a fee waiver order from the court has a much better chance of obtaining a waiver or substantial reduction of a statutory bond requirement. In one case a California Court of Appeal reversed a trial court’s dismissal of a lawsuit for failure to file an undertaking required by California law because the plaintiff resided outside the state. In reversing the trial court’s dismissal of the plaintiff’s lawsuit, the Court of Appeal stated that because the plaintiff had obtained a fee waiver order the trial court acted arbitrarily and capriciously in refusing to either vacate or reduce the amount of the undertaking.
To view the entire text of any of the code sections cited in this article or any other California code section use the link shown below.
http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes.xhtml
Anyone requesting a waiver or reduction of a statutory bond requirement should state in their supporting declaration enough specific facts to support their request as failing to do so may result in a denial of their request on the grounds that any declarations are conclusionary and lack enough specific facts to support their request.
The author sincerely hopes you have enjoyed this article and found it informative. If you did enjoy this article please tell others about it.
Sincerely,
Stan Burman
Remove Bankruptcy From Credit Reports – How to Clean Bankruptcy From Your Financial Statements?
If your credit card gets complimented with a bankruptcy mark then your scores would definitely suffer. Though many service providers claim that there are numerous ways which can help you to remove the bankruptcy mark from your credit card. As per the federal law the history of bankruptcy cannot be erased. However with the support of proper financial management you can at least reduce the negative impacts of this factor. Further, if your credit card has been complimented with the bankruptcy factor then you must remain happy with the unsecured type of loans.
* How to clean bankruptcy from your financial statements?
In most of the cases the credit report would show the bankruptcy filing for as much as up to 10 years but in some cases the reporting agencies would definitely remove it after 7 years. Actually when this factor compliments the credit card then it becomes hard for the concerned person to avail them at the best interest rates.
In order to clean bankruptcy from the financial statements, one can check out the following tips:
* Contact the Prominent Credit Bureaus: The first step that you need to take is to contact the three prominent credit bureaus i.e., Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. You can get a free report from them and moreover as per law they are compelled to issue free credit report on your request. So don’t waste time and check your financial status as soon as possible.
* Check out for Mistakes: It has been witnessed that most of the time these reports come complimented with numerous mistakes due to computer glitches or they might be mere human errors. Further, in order to correct those mistakes as per Fair Credit Reporting Act you can get the necessary corrections done by using a ‘Request for Correction’ form.
* Get your Credit Report Updated: After filling up the request form you can exercise your right of asking the bureaus to check all those unwanted errors. The bureaus would necessarily erase all the incorrect information. In fact, you must try to keep your credit report updated and take necessary steps to enhance it.
