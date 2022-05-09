Share Pin 0 Shares

We are witnessing a global financial crisis. Stock brokers are experiencing a living nightmare; somewhere God has let loose the Raging Bull to jeopardize global economy. You are witnessing the rise and fall of a great many companies, during this depressing recession. You look a little below the radar, you observe the little companies squirming for a space to exist and curiously enough they are surviving. You observe the market flooded with penny stocks and it strikes why and from where these companies are getting the steam to brave the recession. In these difficult times, as the prices of things sky-rocket and inflation drives the American searching for more ways of earning money and securing a stable economy for their future. Several companies are going bankrupt, selling themselves out to bigger and more financially powerful companies, causing several US employees to lose their job and take to crime to make ends meet. That who doesn’t want to tread the path of evil and would rather try to look more ways of making money during recession, this article is intended to help them out.

When the stock market is passing through a period of chaos, you are aware of the risks in investing in stocks. With companies going in and out of business, the lay man is as lost in a labyrinth as he is while investing in shares or stocks during the recession. Unbelievably trade analysts and economists point towards a curious finding. They have observed over the years how several clever investors have profited during a recession by just investing in penny stocks. What re penny stocks? Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?

Penny stocks are shares floated in the stock market by small companies at values of less than five dollars. They have the chance of yielding a huge profit within an extremely span of time. But one has to be extremely careful when one is looking for the company to invest in. Generally, traditional stock brokers browse through the stock charts of the last few weeks and predict which companies stock value will rise or fall. The problems with these people are that they are not always unto the mark with their predictions. The chief reason behind this being the short-sightedness of the brokers.

As the market dips day by day, their ability to predict the stock values diminishes progressively. Instead a common man willing to make some money during recession should look for companies which have a result or profit oriented outlook to their business. Do look out for transparent companies which publish their financial details, annual financial statements, cash flow records, balance sheets, profit and loss statements. A company which incurs low expenditure costs but at the same time manages to deliver quality products is always your safest bet when it comes to the question “Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession?”

Why penny stocks are a good investment during a recession? Well, the prices of penny stocks of creditable companies go up almost everyday, thereby earning you a profit of almost 50% over the market price of the stock. Also going for stocks which are bought and sold in great volumes is a good strategy since the bulk trade indicates a rise in the prices and a chance of a good financial return. Always observe the fine print of the company’s statements-if you fail to notice the dark side of the moon, you might incur more loss than you gain.