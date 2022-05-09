News
Wild winger Matt Boldy nets first career playoff goal in losing effort
ST. LOUIS — With the Wild in desperate need of a spark in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Enterprise Center, rookie winger Matt Boldy stepped up big time.
After an initial shot on net resulted in traffic near Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, Boldy spotted the loose puck in the crease and jammed it home to cut into the deficit.
While it wasn’t the prettiest play by any stretch of the imagination, it will forever go down as Boldy’s first career playoff goal. It certainly won’t be his last.
“It feels good,” Boldy said before immediately shifting the focus to the fact that the Wild suffered a 5-2 loss to the Blues. “Obviously would have been nice to get a win.”
For the Wild, the hope is that Boldy’s goal sparks his entire line moving forward. He has skated alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala for most of this season. It’s not very often they were bottled up as much as they have been in this series.
In other words, the Wild need more from the line In Game 5, Game 6 and, potentially, Game 7.
“We’ve got to find a way to be better and take the momentum we created and use it to our advantage,” Boldy said. “We have to be better for sure.”
POWER OUTAGE
Like it has a number of times this season, the power play cost the Wild in their Game 4 loss. Not only did the Wild finish 0 for 4 on the man advantage, they came up empty down the stretch with a chance to tie the game.
“We had good looks,” coach Dean Evason said. “We missed the net. We just looked at it. I think the stats say we had 20 missed shots, and I’d say a lot of them were probably on the power play. We just didn’t hit the net.”
That limited second chance opportunities for the Wild and might explain why they never found the back of the net.
“We still on some of them created some momentum, and that’s the most important part,” Gaudreau said. “Of course we want to get some goals, but like I said, there were some opportunities there.”
Still, it would’ve been nice to cash in on the power play, right?
“So be it,” Dumba said. “This is a game we’re gonna put behind us and move forward.”
HOME ICE
No matter what happens next week, if the Wild win both games at Xcel Energy Center, they will advance to the next round. That’s why the Wild so badly wanted home-ice advantage in the series against the Blues.
That said, as confident as the Wild are when it comes to playing in St .Paul, they aren’t taking it for granted right now. As both the Wild and Blues have already proven once in this series, home-ice advantage doesn’t mean anything if the home team loses.
“We know we have to work it into existence,” Dumba said. “We’re always happy to go home and be in front of our fans. Hopefully build some good momentum here in Game 5.”
Yankees drop second half of doubleheader with Rangers
This stretch was going to be a test. With two rain-outs this weekend, the Yankees pitchers were going to be challenged as they tried to cover 23 games over 22 days. Nobody thought it was going to be the offense they had to worry about.
The Yankees managed just four runs over 18 innings as they split a Mother’s Day doubleheader with the Rangers. Gleyber Torres hammered his fourth home run of the season to walkoff of the first game 2-1. Giancarlo Stanton brought in the only runs in the second as the Rangers rallied for a 4-2 win in the night cap.
The Yankees (19-8) have won 12 of their last 14 games, but the scheduling only gets tougher. They have the rubber match of the series on Monday afternoon with Nestor Cortes, their best starter this season, on the mound.
Michael King, who had been nearly perfect so far this season, gave up a two-run home run in the top of seventh inning of the 4-2 loss.
The Yankees managed just two hits off Rangers starter Dan Dunning in the first game and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Bombers got two more off Glenn Otto, the right-hander they sent to Texas for Joey Gallo last season. They went 1-for-6 with RISP in the second game. That included loading the bases in the seventh inning and Aaron Judge flying out to left field to strand three runners.
Pitching, which has carried this team most of the season, came through strong for the most part Sunday.
King took a career-high scoreless streak into Sunday’s game, giving up his first run since April 11. He came in with no outs in the seventh and right after lefty Jordan Montgomery gave up a lead off double to Jonah Heim. King walked Kole Calhoun, who had spoiled Gerrit Cole’s scoreless streak earlier in the day, and struck out Nathaniel Lowe. He got a ground ball force out from Andy Ibanez before giving up the tying run on a wild pitch. Brad Miller then crushed his third home run of the season to dead center field.
That spoiled a really good start by Montgomery. Charged with the run that King allowed on the wild pitch, Montgomery allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
That came on the heels of a very strong start for Gerrit Cole and a really good sign for the Yankees that after a rough start to the season he is showing consistency. Cole struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout game of the year, and held the Rangers to just one run. He walked one and gave up five hits.
Sunday, pitching on two extra days of rest, the routine-oriented Cole, fought himself and the win early on, needing 47 pitches to get through the first two innings.
“The wind was affecting the cutter a bit today. I just couldn’t, couldn’t get it to really kind of go left through the wind and then on the flip side, it was kind of helping the fastball. It’s kind of blowing it up in a way,” Cole said. “So I thought we use elements well, I think we got a little a little cute in the second inning. But we made our adjustments and locked it back in and made a lot of good selections going forward. “
He retired 10 straight and 14 of the last 15 he faced. Cole got 26 swings and misses Sunday, including 14 on his four-seam fastball. He had 17 called strikes, seven on the fastball.
With the weather having pushed the Yankees into the enviable situation of playing 23 games in 22 straight days, the Bombers need efficient pitching. So, it’s understandable Cole tried to give them seven innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches.
After a rough start to the 2022 season, Cole has seemingly settled in.
In his last three starts, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19 innings pitched. He walked four, gave up 14 hits and struck out 25. That’s a remarkable turnaround from his first three starts, when he had a 6.35 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in nine hits, walked eight and struck out 12 in just 11.1 innings pitched.
Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann continues Camden Yards dominance in 4-2 win over Royals in second game of doubleheader
By the end of the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader, there were hardly any fans remaining at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. But for those who had sat through 18 innings of baseball, they had seen a smattering of all the club has to offer.
A strong pitching display, with the occasional mistake pitch mixed in. An offense that only operates in short-lived spurts. And a sprinkle of defensive letdowns — with costly results.
In the second game Sunday, however, those mistake pitches were few and far enough between, the offense’s short-lived spurt lived just long enough and the defensive letdown only led to one run. In all, it gave the Orioles a 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals, setting up a rubber match Monday at 12:05 p.m.
The outing from left-hander Bruce Zimmermann laid the groundwork, following a solid start from right-hander Jordan Lyles in the first game. Zimmermann continued his dominance at Camden Yards, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings Sunday — and bringing his season total at the ballpark to four earned runs in 20 innings.
He received immediate offensive support, with the Orioles (11-17) plating three runs in the first inning. Singles from center fielder Cedric Mullins and designated hitter Trey Mancini set the stage before left fielder Austin Hays walked. The three of them scored, with a passed ball, Ryan Mountcastle single and Ramón Urías sacrifice fly doing the damage.
Earlier in the day, facing a similar situation, the Orioles fell flat. But in the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader, that first-inning breakthrough was enough to get Baltimore through to a twin-bill split. Zimmermann allowed one run in the second on a sacrifice fly, saddled with a leadoff triple from Hunter Dozier because right fielder Tyler Nevin misjudged his route and came up empty on a leap at the wall.
And besides Dozier’s RBI single in the sixth, Zimmermann mainly cruised. His four-seam fastball resulted in 13 called strikes or whiffs, joining his changeup to create an imposing one-two punch.
While Nevin’s misplay in the second helped the Royals get on the board, his RBI single in the fifth made up for it, plating Urías and creating enough of a cushion for the bullpen to close out.
Have a week, Hays
The line drive right at the left fielder in the fifth inning of Sunday’s second game was just a momentary interruption in what was otherwise an on-base clinic from Hays. Even the dribbler he hit back to right-hander Dylan Coleman turned out in Hays’ favor, with an off-line throw helping Hays reach base for the eighth time in nine attempts Sunday.
Across his week, Hays finished 10-for-21, including a home run that mounted the left field wall and a throw from left that nabbed the Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler at the plate on Thursday.
Hays has been Baltimore’s most consistent batter, and he hit a hot streak in New York against the Yankees on April 28, slugging three doubles. Since then, he’s recorded 17 hits in 39 at-bats. If there’s a sign the Orioles’ offense is finding any rhythm, it comes when studying Hays.
Monday, 12:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
‘Barry’ S3E3: False Apologies, Forced Forgiveness, And Further Into Darkness
This season of Barry continues to explore the consequences of broken trust and the difficulty of breaking out of cycles of violence, vengeance, and abuse. It’s compelling television, though increasingly difficult to classify as “comedy.” “ben mendelsohn” is about bad apologies and forced forgiveness, and how neither is worth a damn.
On the set of the hit show Laws of Humanity, Gene Cousineau gets his makeup done side by side with Barry, the man who murdered his girlfriend and is threatening the lives of his son and grandson. This bit part is Gene’s return to television after years in exile for his abusive workplace behavior, of which Laws of Humanity’s showrunner was once a victim. And now, thanks to Barry vouching for his emotional and ethical growth, Gene even has a line of dialogue in their scene together, a scene that Barry might as well have written himself. Barry plays a pharmaceutical executive who apologizes for price gouging; Gene plays a grieving husband who responds “I forgive you.” This Barry’s fantasy, the one he’s holding Gene’s family hostage to manifest, by coincidence offered to him now through the process of making television.
Well, not entirely by coincidence. This season of Barry reflects on the real-world reckoning within the entertainment business and beyond against predatory behavior and the culture that protects it. It’s easy to imagine that a show like Laws of Humanity, which is about a lawyer who seeks not only financial compensation from his adversaries but also personal apologies and a promise to correct their behavior, might be borne out of some network executive’s misguided effort to capitalize on this moment. Laws of Humanity appears to apply the sentiment behind this movement with clear-cut, wrapped-in-45-minutes network TV simplicity, which is the kind of absolution that Barry craves. But in the world in which he lives, as in the real one, there are no quick fixes for the kind of harm he’s caused.
Meanwhile, in another scathing condemnation of the culture of Hollywood media, Sally prepares to face her first press junket, in which a marathon of journalists, critics, and talking heads will bombard her with questions about her television series, Joplin. Except nobody has any real questions. Sally’s show tackles the fraught subject matter of abuse and recovery, but she’s instead forced to answer vapid inquiries that have nothing to do with her work, like casting the next Spider-Man. Popular culture is too preoccupied with superheroes and silly gossip to engage with the material she’s producing. In fact, there’s little evidence that any of the interviewers have familiarized themselves with her work at all, save for one, who unknowingly puts Sally’s young co-star Katie (Elsie Fisher) in a terrible position. Katie has been haunted by witnessing Barry scream at Sally, and when a reporter asks her to comment on Sally’s new “healthy relationship,” Katie is forced to lie through her teeth to protect both of their reputations.
Katie is learning firsthand how even well-meaning people who know better can get trapped into enabling or apologizing for abusive behavior. Will she eventually talk herself into believing that Barry is fine despite all evidence to the contrary, the way his former classmate Natalie (D’Arcy Carden) has? Will she risk her career trying to remind her mentor of her own lessons? Or will she be discouraged from pursuing her dreams and leave the business altogether?
Meanwhile, estranged lovers Noho Hank and Cristobàl are coping with a different kind of hostile work environment, as they try to keep their respective crime families from exterminating each other. Cristobàl has the trust of his boss and father-in-law, Fernando, and convinces him that they are better off packing up their crew and returning to Bolivia than going to war with the Chechnyans. Hank’s stock is not quite as high with his associate, Batir (JB Blanc), who wants to plant a bomb underneath Cristobàl’s house. Hank’s insistence that Fernando should be their target instead and that they should hire Barry to do the job has roused Batir’s suspicions that Hank is hiding something. The high-stakes drama around Noho Hank’s love life is engaging, but it is tamping down on his utility as a comic relief character. With the story around Barry being so bleak, we could use some reminder that this show is ostensibly a comedy, if not from Hank, then from somewhere.
We do get a few laughs out of Fuches (Stephen Root), whose exile in Chechnya has turned into a honeymoon of sorts with Ana (Marika Dominczyk), a warm-hearted local woman with whom he’s tending to a herd of goats. When Hank calls to summon him home (with the secret intent of feeding him to the cops), Fuches declines, having found peace in his new pastoral lifestyle, but one quick chat on the phone with Barry reignites his thirst for vengeance. Believing he has an opportunity to bury the hatchet between them, Fuches offers Barry a non-apology apology (“I’m sorry for whatever it is you think I did…”), and then offers him some suggestions as to specific things for which he might want to apologize. Barry isn’t interested, which is enough to send Fuches flying into a rage. Stephen Root is an absolute treasure, and watching his facade of inner peace crumble under minimal pressure is a delight.
Fuches is right about one thing, and that’s the futility of Barry’s attempts to win back Gene’s friendship. While shooting their scene together for Laws of Humanity, Gene refuses to offer Barry the satisfaction of hearing his character’s forgiveness and decides to stand up for himself, punching Barry in the face and warning him to stay away from him and his family. To the people on set, this likely appears to be one of Gene’s famous flip-outs, which could extinguish any hope of a career revival for good, but that may be part of the point. If he has Janice’s killer to thank for his second chance, then it’s not worth it. He’s also called Barry’s bluff; Is Barry really willing to kill him or his family on the chance that he’ll run back to the authorities? If he is, it doesn’t seem foremost on his mind. Instead, Barry accepts the hit on Fernando, once again looking for purpose in professional violence.
With his delusion of forgiveness broken, Barry again believes that he’s ventured too far into the darkness to ever truly return. One wonders, will there ever come a point when the same is true of the series itself?
