News
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 116-108 NBA playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:
– Yes, retrospect is an easy way out.
– Even when there were questions about the lack of a veteran point guard on the roster.
– Or enough height.
– And, overwhelmingly, the Heat compensated.
– With Gabe Vincent breaking through.
– And Omer Yurtseven keeping the Heat afloat during the regular season.
– But at these moments, with Kyle Lowry a misstep away from a hamstring calamity, it puts a lot more on Victor Oladipo’s plate than anticipated.
– And when Dewayne Dedmon couldn’t go due to illness, the Heat went even smaller, shifting 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker into the middle.
– And then Markieff Morris.
– No, no roster is perfect in a salary-cap and luxury-tax world.
– But this one is enduring a stress test.
– As it certainly did Sunday.
– Lowry upright is essential.
– And, so, too, is Dedmon sans sniffles.
– The margin of error is razor thin.– If it is this painful to watch Lowry, imagine how painful it must be to be Lowry.
– Seemingly every move came with a grimace.
– With something as tenuous as a hamstring, when does too much become too much?
– Tuesday in Game 5?
– And, yes, he again will be on the injury report.
– It again was Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Max Strus at the outset for the Heat.
– That essentially was a given.
– With the start, Lowry moved past Kenyon Martin for 82nd on the NBA all-time playoff list and into a tie with Dennis Rodman and Moses Malone for 80th.
– With the start, Butler tied Chris Bosh, Eddie Jones, Metta World Peace and Kevin McHale for 85th on the NBA all-time playoff list, and tied Jones for 12th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– With the appearance, Adebayo tied Dan Majerle and Jamal Mashburn for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– What followed had to be altered with Dedmon missing the game due to illness.
– So the first substitute, entering for Adebayo was . . . Oladipo.
– That moved Tucker to center against Joel Embiid.
– With lots of double-teams arriving.
– Tyler Herro entered next for the Heat.
– Then Vincent, with Adebayo then returning to spell Tucker.
– Vincent was called for three fouls in his first three minutes.
– Not what the Heat needed on this night.
– Lowry then returned and ended his 0-for-7 start to the series with a layup.
– Eventually, even Morris joined in the mix, entering in the third period, with Adebayo and Tucker in foul trouble.
– Butler’s second point moved him past Rajon Rondo for 91st on the NBA all-time playoff list, with his 13th point moving him past Geore Mikan for 90th, later passing Dave Cowens for 89th.
– Butler’s first assist moved him past Tim Hardaway and Boris Diaw for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past James Jones and Tayshaun Prince for 87th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s second free throw moved him past Pau Gasol for 62nd on the NBA all-time playoff list, with his fifth moving him past Hal Greer for 61st.
– Butler’s first steal moved him past Ben Wallace and Robert Parish for 56th on the NBA all-time playoff list, with his second moving him past Reggie Miller for 55th.
– Butler’s second block moved him past Josh Richardson for 15th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Tucker’s first 3-pointer moved him past Bryon Russell for 61st on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Strus’ first 3-pointer tied Luol Deng for 25th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Lowry’s third assist moved him past Paul Pierce for 47th on the NBA all-time playoff list, with his sixth assist moving him past Shaquille O’Neal for 46th.
– Herro’s second defensive rebound moved him past Eddie Jones for 12th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s fifth rebound moved him past James Posey for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra going in, “We are capable of being better offensively. We have to do it with more intention, with more force and attention to detail, and they have some things that they’re going to try to take away. Again, who’s going to make who blink.”
– Both coaches addressed the chess match of the playoffs.
– “This is what the playoffs are about,” Spoelstra said. “It’s who can get to who. So there’s contrasting styles in this series, and it’s probably what makes it interesting to the basketball fans out there.”
– Said 76ers coach Doc Rivers, “Obviously, I think you build your team all year. A great coach told me once, ‘You’re building your chess board during the season.’ By the time the playoffs start, they’re already in place. Now you have to move them around.”
– Rivers said he is sure that Joel Embiid has not taken his last hard lick in the playoffs, having recovered from his blow to the face in the first round.
– “I got a feeling the playoffs are going to be a lot of hitting, going by what I’m watching,” he said of the league-wide physicality of this postseason. “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.”
– Rivers said an advantage of having Embiid back was forcing Adebayo to make his catches farther from the paint.
– “One of the things Miami does a great of, they get it to Bam,” Rivers said. “Bam is one of the better passers in the league. I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. And Jo got up and forced him out higher. Just with Jo’s size and quickness that helps.”
– Rivers said that in the absence of Dedmon he wasn’t going to allow Heat small ball to impact his approach with Embiid, “We don’t worry who Joel plays against. We want him on the floor as many minutes as he can be on the floor.”
()
News
Heat stumble again in Philadelphia despite 40 from Butler, with 116-108 loss evening series at 2-2
As Bam Adebayo exited practice Saturday, he offered the tired maxim of how a playoff series doesn’t begin until someone wins on the road.
When it comes to Adebayo and the Miami Heat, the hope, in that case, may be that this series never begins. Because it well could take four home victories by the top-seeded Heat to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.
For a second consecutive game the Heat were pushed aside by the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, this time by a 116-108 count Sunday night.
So after two victories at FTX Arena and then these two losses in Philadelphia, the Heat return home for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 in a 2-2 tie, with a Thursday 7 p.m. return to Wells Fargo Center also assured. A winner-take-all Game 7 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, if needed, would be Sunday in Miami.
Despite a second consecutive breakout night from Jimmy Butler, the Heat again were betrayed by their 3-point shooting, now again with recurring concern about Kyle Lowry’s balky left hamstring.
Butler offered his Sunday best, with 40 points, supported by 21 points from Adebayo, 15 from Victor Oladipo and 11 from Tyler Herro. All the while, Lowry remained hobbled, even while closing with seven assists.
In moving to 2-0 since center Joel Embiid returned from a concussion and orbital fracture, the 76ers got 31 points from James Harden, 24 from Embiid and 18 from Tyrese Maxey.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The 76ers led 30-28 at the end of the opening period and 64-56 at halftime. The 76ers then went up 11 in the third period before the Heat closed within 89-85 going into the fourth.
The 76ers then went up 14 early in the fourth quarter, before an Adebayo 3-point play drew the Heat within 104-99 with 4:42 remaining.
But three times Harden stepped up with 3-pointers when the Heat threatened to move closer, including one that put the 76ers up 114-103 with 67 seconds to play, effectively ending it.
Harden scored 18 points in the fourth.
2. Butler again: As was the case in Friday night’s loss, Butler more often than not was the Heats’ offense.
That included a six-point possession in the third period, when he scored, absorbed a flagrant foul from Embiid, drained a free throw, and then, with the Heat retaining possession, drained a 3-pointer.
Butler was coming off Friday’s 33-point performance.
He closed 13 of 20 from the field and 12 of 13 from the line Sunday.
3. Limping Lowry: Lowry limped off the court and into the locker room with 6:46 left in the second period, shortly after ending his 0-for-7 start to the series.
Having missed four games and two weeks with a hamstring strain before returning in Friday night’s Game 3 loss, Lowry initially slumped over in discomfort after being fouled in transition. He returned to the bench shortly after going to the locker room.
With backup point guard Gabe Vincent, who had started in Lowry’s absence, on the bench with three fouls in his first three minutes, the Heat went more to Herro and Oladipo as ballhandlers.
The 76ers went on a 9-2 run in the immediate wake of Lowry’s leaving, before he returned with 4:01 left in the second, moving gingerly thereafter.
4. No shot: The Heat closed 7 of 35 on 3-pointers, with the 76ers dominating that element of the box score, outscored the Heat by 27 points from beyond the arc.
Before the game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers forecast, “I wouldn’t be shocked if Duncan Robinson plays some, the way he shoots the ball. The fact that they have him on the bench with all that shooting, just tells you how deep they are.”
Robinson did not play.
The Heat shot 7 of 30 on 3-pointers in Friday’s Game 3 loss.
5. Rotation realignment: With Dewayne Dedmon ill and not available, the Heat rotation was realigned, by downsizing.
When Adebayo went to the bench midway through the opening period, Oladipo entered, with 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker moving to center.
Adebayo then returned late in the first quarter in place of Tucker, as with Embiid remaining on the court through both of those switches.
Erik Spoelstra’s other option at center was Omer Yurtseven, who had his moments in the middle during the regular season against Embiid.
Instead, when Tucker joined Adebayo on the bench with four fouls in the third period, Markieff Morris made his Heat playoff debut, as an undersized center.
()
News
Lynx show little in home opener loss to shorthanded Washington
With new players and new roles, taking time to jell was to be expected from the Minnesota Lynx.
After Sunday’s performance, it’s best that they do so quickly, or it could be a long summer in a condensed season.
Minnesota scored just four – yes, four – second quarter points en route to a 78-66 loss to the shorthanded Washington Mystics in their home opener at Target Center.
The Mystics dressed only eight players.
Jessica Shepard led the Lynx with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles struggled early yet finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Fowles became the 13th player in league history to surpass 6,000 points, and her three offensive rebounds pushed her past Taj McWilliams-Franklin for second-most in league history at 1,063.
Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson had 1,166.
Outscored by 23 points in the second half of Friday’s season-opening loss in Seattle, lethargic might be too kind of a description for Sunday’s second quarter in which the Lynx made 1 of 14 shots, continued to give up too easy offensive rebounds, and trailed by 24 at intermission.
Minnesota (0-2) was 7 for 31 (22.6 percent) from the field in the opening 24 minutes while committing 10 of its 17 turnovers. And it was outrebounded 25-15.
The Lynx finished shooting 34.8 percent from the field (23-66), including 5 of 15 from outside the arc.
In the midst of playing three games in five days, Washington (2-0) rested Elena Delle Donne for load management purposes. Because of back issues, the two two-time league Most Valuable Player has played only three games over the past two seasons.
She wasn’t needed.
With the Lynx soft on defense, Natasha Cloud scored 13 straight rarely contested points in an 20-4 run spanning the first two quarters for a 38-21 Washington lead four minutes into the second.
Nikolina Milic, who signed with the Lynx on Friday, scored on a jumper with 5:01 left before halftime.
The next Lynx points came 1:17 into the third quarter.
Down by 23 to start the fourth quarter, Minnesota whittled the Washington lead to 74-66 with 1:46 left, but got no closer.
Angel McCoughtry scored six points in just under 13 minutes. The five-time all-star missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and sat out the final exhibition contest and
Friday’s season opener.
With the point guard spot far from settled, Rachel Banham got the starting nod as the Lynx look for court continuity. Coach Cheryl Reeve believes the former University of Minnesota guard has the skill set to effectively play with McCoughtry and Aerial Powers.
However, Banham had a rough night, missing all three shots she took, including a 3-point attempt, in just over 12 minutes. She had one assist.
Odyssey Sims, brought back last week, had 10 points off the bench in 26 minutes. Yvonne Turner finished with 11 points. Both had three assists and three rebounds.
News
Is goaltender Jordan Binnington suddenly the X-factor in Wild-Blues series?
ST. LOUIS — For as long as he lives, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington may never have to buy a beer in St. Louis. He backstopped the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, and while he has struggled at times over the past few seasons, Binnington will always be remembered for that magical playoff run.
Despite his recent struggles in the postseason, Binnington turned back the clock on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center, leading the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Wild.
After ceding the net to fellow goaltender Ville Husso to start the playoffs, Binnington waited his turn, and finally got the nod in what sure felt like a must-win game. He responded with 28 saves in Game 4, frustrating the Wild with his consistent play between the pipes, and leading the Blues to a very important win.
“It felt good,” Binnington said. “It was a lot of fun being out there and competing,”
Never mind that Binnington entered the game with an 0-9 postseason record since hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019. Never mind that he had a 4.20 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage in that span.
As far as Blues coach Craig Berube was concerned, Binnington could be a difference maker.
“We wanted to make a switch,” Berube said. “Just change the momentum and look a little bit. I thought he was really good tonight. He played the puck exceptionally well. That’s a big thing. He looked real calm and cool in net.”
Not bad for a guy that had to wait nearly a week to play. .
Though there was some speculation in the hours leading up to the game, Binnington found he was starting before practice on Saturday afternoon.
“He’s always the same,” Berube said. “He doesn’t give me much of a reaction. He just said, ‘OK.’ That’s him. He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion in that area. He just goes and plays.”
Maybe that’s exactly what the Blues needed after the Wild took control in the series.
“It was awesome,” said Jordan Kyrou, who had a pair of goals in the game. “Binner played unreal.”
While there are elements to Binnington’s game that make a tangible difference on the ice — his ability to play the puck stands out as it takes some pressure off of the defensemen — the fact that he has won a Stanley Cup no doubt gave the Blues some confidence.
“These games are why we play,” Binnington said. “It was an opportunity for me tonight. We played a heck of a game, and we kept it tight. Now we just shift our focus to next game and prepare.”
It’s safe to assume the Blues will be preparing for Game 5 with Binnington as their starter.
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Jacana Partners
Heat stumble again in Philadelphia despite 40 from Butler, with 116-108 loss evening series at 2-2
How You Can Earn From Internet Marketing To Make Money Online
Alibaba’s IPO: Approach Cautiously
3 Easy Ways to Manifest More Money Into Your Life
Point Of Purchase Displays – Objectives and Goals
Learn Investment Risks – Stock Investment Risk and Forex Risk
How to Sell EBooks on Amazon and Other Digital Platforms
Lynx show little in home opener loss to shorthanded Washington
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion