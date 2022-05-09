Finance
Work From Home Business – Finding Your Niche As A Virtual Assistant
According to entrepreneurial experts Paul and Sarah Edwards, and a long list of other publications and experts, home based virtual assistance is a booming business. Wikipedia defines a virtual assistant as an independent contractor providing virtual assistance in the form of administrative, technical, and sometimes creative services to clients, usually to other independent entrepreneurs and solo and small business practices, such as that of a lawyer or realtor. Virtual assistants work from their own office at home which is why it has become a fairly popular, growing profession. Today there is about 5,000-8,000 virtual assistants worldwide. Common modes of communication and data delivery include the Internet, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), and fax machine. In other words, it is very similar to an assistant that is telecommuting or teleworking.
There are many reasons why business owners, especially those who work from a home office or telecommute, are hiring virtual assistants. In a home based business, what do you do when you need help? After all, you just can’t do everything when you work from home. You could hire someone as an employee. However, you probably don’t have a place to put them in your home office. Also, having an employee means needing health insurance coverage, payroll taxes, legal obligations, and not to mention higher utility bills. A virtual assistant will take care of all of these problems because the virtual assistants are probably also working from their home! Some virtual assistants’ make as much as $38,000 per year working full time. In the working world, this would be good pay for an administrative assistant or even an executive assistant, especially if you factor in savings on transportation and day care.
So what are some successful virtual assistant careers? What jobs exactly do employers need from a virtual assistant? They are: bill paying, data processing and management, transcription services, bookkeeping, proof reading and editing.
Bill Paying
There are two types of bill paying businesses. The first is a virtual personal assistant. In this instance the client has all bills mailed to a post office box near you as his virtual personal assistant. You then set up a checking account with payment authorization for both the client and you. As the bills are prepared for payment, you notify the client how much money to deposit into the account. The bills are then paid. Also, if available from the client’s bank, it is possible to use on-line bill payment services. A virtual accounts payable assistant will provide the same type of service to businesses. A small company will outsource the payment of bills to you and you will insure that the client maintains a good credit rating by paying all their bills on time. Often, it is possible to combine accounts payable with accounts receivable. In this situation, the virtual assistant is not only responsible for paying bills, but also for depositing checks into the client’s bank account and sometimes even calling on past-due accounts.
Data Processing and Data Management
Several things can be included in data processing and data management. The following are a few examples where this would be useful. After collecting business cards all month long, they are mailed to you as a virtual assistant. You then enter the data into the client’s database and return as an email attachment. This would also work if your client sent you emails of new prospect leads and you entered the information into a contact database. An insurance agent can fax new policy owner information to you. You would then enter the information into the client’s database, zip the file, and send the database to the client as an email attachment. As a virtual assistant you would also prepare and mail a standard confirmation letter to the policy owner. You track the annual expiration date of the policy and upon the due date, sends a reminder email to the insurance agent. Another possibility is to help a client who is preparing a direct mailing and needs to verify the legitimacy of his database. The database is sent to the virtual assistant via email attachment. You then telephone each name and verify that the name, spelling, title and address are correct. Sometimes, clients actually need you to compile a database by researching names and contact information within a pre-specified criteria.
Transcription Services
Transcription is the process of converting voice-recorded reports into text. Many clients can use a virtual assistant for this. One example could be a lawyer sending a micro-cassette overnighted to you to transcribe. You would then type the report and send it back to the lawyer as an email. As a virtual assistant transcription service you may also receive a telephone conversation that needs to be recorded and then typed up and sent out to everyone that participated. A client can dictate letters and memos on cassette, CD, or MP3 format and send to you to put it in writing. Authors sometime use this kind of service to get a type-written copy of their work.
Bookkeeping
Bookkeeping is the recording of all financial transactions undertaken by an individual or organization. The organization may be a business, a charitable organization or even a local sports club. Bookkeeping can be keeping records of what is bought, sold, owed, and owned; what money comes in, what goes out, and what is left. Although this position follows the rules of basic accounting, you do not need to be an accountant or have an accounting background. As a virtual assistant bookkeeper you could be responsible for writing up the daybooks, which would consist of purchase, sales, receipts and payments. The bookkeeper is responsible for ensuring that all transactions are recorded in the correct daybook, suppliers ledger, customer ledger and general ledger. Typically, a company scans its business documents and uploads them to a secure location or into an online bookkeeping application on a regular basis. This allows the bookkeeper to work remotely with these documents to update the books.
Proof Reading and Editing
Proof reading traditionally means reading a proof copy of a text in order to detect and correct any errors. Editing is the process of preparing language, images, or sound for presentation through correction, condensation, organization, and other modifications. These are other sources of income for a virtual assistant. A client could be preparing a marketing flyer or website and needs assistance with the copies. So you would then proof read and edit any marketing literature. A client could be a writer and has prepared a manual that needs to be edited. A virtual assistant can format, proofread, edit, and grammar check documents, then return them to the client via email as an attachment.
Now that you have an idea of what are some popular work from home business opportunities as a virtual assistant, how about some help? There are work at home business opportunity kits available to you to help you start your own virtual assistant business. Remember, working as a virtual assistant has so many other benefits besides getting earn money from home.
So go ahead and quit your day job sooner than expected! Become that entrepreneur you know you can be! Will it be easy money? No. Will you be able to earn a living while taking control of your own future? Yes. Critical information about the Virtual Assistance industry is available to you right now. Don’t spend any more time twisting your brain over what to do next, look into a work at home business guide.
Finance
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Dental Sealants
Have you ever heard of dental sealants? These are protective coverings mainly made of plastic that are used to cover the chewing surface of teeth, especially the pre-molars and molars. The main purpose is to prevent tooth decay.
Sealants are simple to apply. A dentist will simply spread the sealant over the chewing surface of your tooth and he will allow it to harden. As it hardens, it will seal all the gaps and depressions on the surface of the tooth. This gives a smooth refined surface which is easy to brush and is protected from decay. They last several years, but still need re-application from time to time.
There are advantages and disadvantages of having dental sealants:
1. ADVANTAGES
- Sealants are very useful in children, they prevent the decaying of their teeth since they don’t know how to brush their teeth thoroughly yet. This reduces the pain of having constant cavities.
- The teeth are easier to clean after the procedure, because it gives a smoother surface. Children will especially enjoy brushing their teeth because the grooves and roughness on the chewing surface will no longer be there.
- The process is simple and pain-free. People are generally afraid of visiting the dentist, so it’s encouraging for them to know that putting sealants is a pain-free process, and can be done quickly.
- The risk of having grooves and depressions in the teeth are minimized. There are also less tooth decays and less pain in the long run.
- There is a big saving of money in the long run. This is in term of making less trips to the dentist in future years, and also there is a saving where perhaps a more expensive procedure like a root canal would have been needed later if the child had not had a sealant put in.
2. DISADVANTAGES
- The initial payment can be expensive because the insurance companies do not easily justify the cost of putting sealants. As much as it is cheaper in the long-run, the initial payment is difficult to justify as some people see it as an unnecessary.
- Unfortunately sealants don’t last a life time; they need to be re-done after every ten years. Also constant review needs to be done regularly.
- In cases where decay had already started when a sealant was put, the decay will be well hidden and it will continue to destroy the tooth, leading to worse damage. Sealants cannot be put on teeth which have fillings.
- People generally hate visiting the dentist; therefore it’s difficult to convince them to go to the dentist for a preventive procedure like this one. They would rather go when they have an urgent dental problem.
You can now make an informed decision as to whether you should get sealants applied on your teeth or those of your children. Whatever decision you make, you can still have good dental health.
Finance
Identity Theft Problems for TJ Max and Marshalls Customers
When it comes to identity theft, there are many ways for thieves to get their hands on your information. If you shopped at TJ Max or Marshalls recently, you may have a problem.
TJ Max and Marshalls are two popular retail stores that can be found in practically every major city across the country. Owned by TJCos, the companies move a lot of products and consumers often pay for it with credit card information. This was particularly true during the recent holiday seasons. Now there is a problem.
TJCos has issued an announcement that hackers broke into its computer system. They were able to access the credit and debit card information for the retail operations. Specifically, they obtained the information for transactions done through Marshalls and TJ Max in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Unfortunately, such announcements are more and more frequent these days. In fact, they seem to be so common that most people don’t even pay attention to them. After all, how often are such announcements actually followed up by identity theft? Surprisingly, it rarely follows. Well, not in this case.
The financial information stolen from TJ Max and Marshalls is actually resulting in identity theft problems. Over 60 banks around the world are reporting that fraudulent charges are appearing based on the information stolen from TJ Max and Marshalls. In short, we are talking about the worse case scenario.
So, what does this mean for you? If you shopped at Marshalls or TJ Max with a credit card in the last six months, you need to take some steps. The first is to closely pay attention to the charges on your credit card statements. Verify them with receipts. If you find a problem, immediately contact your credit card provider. Also, send them notice of the problem in writing and keep a copy. This should relieve you of liability. Next, order copies of your credit reports and check them for new credit cards and any funny business. If you find something, contact the credit card company. Also, place a statement on the credit report indicating what has happened.
The holidays are a big selling season for retailers. In the case of TJ Max and Marshalls customers, it could last much longer than you might want.
Finance
Golf Debentures – What Are They and Should You Have One?
In financial terms, a debenture is defined as a long term financial commitment that is often employed by big companies as well as governments as a means to raise funds. Debentures are also often referred to as shares or bonds and are similar to bonds in that the party issuing the debenture or bond in effect owes the receiving party a debt. Debentures differ from bonds in that they are not secured on any specific asset while a bond could be secured on an item of increased financial interest in terms of the security offered in return for the debt.
When speaking of larger companies, debentures may be issued to raise funds for the purchase of new premises or to undertake any major works, particularly in the cases of the sports and arts in which debentures have been used very successfully to contribute to acquisitions of construction of sporting venues. Wimbledon Tennis Club for example, introduced debentures in the 1920s to be able to purchase the current famous venue in SW18 and currently operates a structure involving procurement of debentures every 5 years. A more recent example would be the huge venue that is the new Wembley Stadium that was not built without the help of debentures being sold.
Those holding debentures are then entitled to benefits such as availability on the best seats on Centre Court for the period of the debenture and a number of large popular venues for concerts, football and tennis matches offer debentures.
Debentures are usually transferable and the owner has full rights to sell the debenture on at profit, for this reason you would see debentures for popular venues being sold for serious amounts of money. The advantages of course are that the debentures are not pledged against assets and therefore do not place any added burden on the assets of the issuer, but rather, offer the owner privileges or rights.
In terms of Golf debentures, they are essentially shares in the golf course that are available for anyone to buy in to and offer the owners specific privileges and rights over the golf course as far as prices and actual play are concerned against non debenture holders. For example, cheaper or even free green fees for a set period or duration of the debenture may be on offer and it is often found that golf clubs offer debentures and holders are known as members.
It is no great surprise therefore that the golf debentures are also a popular method of raising funds amongst developers of residential resorts set around golf resorts. Polaris World for example, reportedly the largest developer of residential tourism in Europe, is currently building a number of residential resorts in the area of Murcia, South East Spain and introduced golf debentures in November 2007. There are currently a number of resorts under construction and some already being played.Together, the total number of 9 golf courses that are being designed by the world renowned Jack Nicklaus and his company Nicklaus Design, will be known as the Nicklaus Golf Trail and the golf debentures entitle the holder to preferential rates on the green fees for the first couple of years of the 25 year debenture as well as discounted rates.
Golf debentures do not come cheap though, and as they pass hands on the resale market they can go for upwards of 40,000EUR as has been seen in the case of another popular development in the region, the La Manga Club which is also famous for other sporting venues and activities. If you are a keen golfer and live on a residential complex where you have endless opportunities to play golf, then a golf debenture may be just what you need.
