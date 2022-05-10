Connect with us

12 Cleveland Avenue water customers eligible for free lead pipe replacement

Published

2 mins ago

on

12 Cleveland Avenue water customers eligible for free lead pipe replacement
As Ramsey County prepares to reconstruct a mile of Cleveland Avenue from St. Paul to Falcon Heights, St. Paul Regional Water Services has identified 12 property owners with lead water pipes who are eligible for free lead service replacements.

The city of St. Paul is working closely with St. Paul Regional Water on a 10-year program to replace lead pipes on private property, free of charge to the homeowner. A dozen folks on Cleveland Avenue could be among the first entrants to that program.

“Customers are not required to hire a private contractor or assess the cost,” said Jodi Wallin, a spokesperson for Regional Water, in an email. “That was how we did it last year, and the county’s website reflects that. We are working with the county to get the newest information posted.”

The 12 customers have been sent letters explaining how the new lead replacement project areas work and their eligibility for a free replacement, Wallin said. About half of the 12 affected residents have responded to that letter to date.

In March, St. Paul Regional Water announced that some 600 St. Paul homeowners will be invited this year to have their lead pipes replaced, free of charge, in the first phase of an effort to replace lead water pipes in as many as 26,000 homes in the east metro over the next 10 years. The replacement service is valued at $6,000 or more.

Dolphins sign former American Heritage standout Sony Michel

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Dolphins sign former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins are bringing a South Florida product back home and adding another tailback to a crowded running back room.

The Dolphins have signed former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, a former Broward County high school football standout at American Heritage, the team confirmed Tuesday. Michel will get a one year, $2.1 million deal, according to ESPN.

Michel has collected 3,137 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns and two more receiving in four NFL seasons after he was drafted as a late-first-round pick out of Georgia in 2018. His first three were with the Patriots, the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, and he spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He was won two Super Bowls between his two prior stops. As a rookie on the 2018 Patriots, he scored six touchdowns during the team’s run to the Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Michel can present Miami with a between-the-tackles runner in a crowded backfield that mostly has quick, elusive running backs. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last year’s roster.

Michel started his NFL career with back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons for New England in 2018 and 2019. Although Michel averaged a career-high 5.7 yards per carry in 200, he missed about half the season between a quadriceps injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

During his time in New England, Michel shared the backfield with another Broward County high school football standout in James White (St. Thomas Aquinas). The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams in the 2021 preseason.

Michel bounced back in Los Angeles last season, playing all 17 games, starting seven, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champs. For his career, Michel has 47 receptions for 386 yards.

Michel first became a household name in South Florida when he burst onto the local high school football scene as a standout eighth-grader for American Heritage. He and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie formed a dynamic duo that lifted the school to its first state championship in 2013.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Michel played his college football at Georgia, where he went alongside McKenzie. There, he split backfield reps with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb before getting drafted by New England with the 31st pick of the 2018 draft.

Police: Woman critically injured when boyfriend slashes her throat at downtown St. Paul light-rail station

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Police: Woman critically injured when boyfriend slashes her throat at downtown St. Paul light-rail station
A man slashed his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, critically injuring her, according to police.

It happened on the light-rail platform outside Union Station and officers responded at 7:50 p.m. Police found a bystander holding a pink fleece jacket to the woman’s wound because she was bleeding profusely, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Paramedics took the woman, who is in her 40s, to Regions Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, which she is expected to survive, according to Linders.

The suspect is the boyfriend of the woman according to police. St. Paul and Metro Transit officers searched the area for the suspect and didn’t find him. He hadn’t been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst – if and when he retires again

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst – if and when he retires again
The recently unretired Tom Brady already has his next job lined up.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who retired at the end of last season and then took it back almost immediately has been hired by Fox Sports as its lead analyst whenever his playing career is done for real, Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced during an earnings call Tuesday.

“It is entirely up to him when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting television career,” Murdoch told investors, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit.”

Brady is also expected to serve as an ambassador for Fox Sports, “particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

The 44-year-old quarterback is “excited,” he tweeted, but still has “a lot of unfinished business on the field.”

Brady is set to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a trophy in 2021, for his 23rd NFL season in the fall.

The Fox Sports booth has seen recent shakeups, with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumping ship to ESPN. Kevin Burkhardt, the former SNY Mets sideline reporter, was promoted to lead play-by-play announcer.

