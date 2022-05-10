Finance
16 Most Inspiring Famous Failures
To succeed in business or life, I came to realize that we must continually take remedial actions. Putting myself on the line day after day can be extremely draining, especially when things do not work out as I desired. Hence, each time I face a disappointing event or undesirable outcome, I NEVER FORGET these famous failures:
1. Bill Gates, founder and chairman of Microsoft, has literally changed the work culture of the world in the 21st century, by simplifying the way computer is being used. He happens to be the world’s richest man for the last one decade. However, in the 70’s before starting out, he was a Harvard University dropout. The most ironic part is that, he started a software company (that was soon to become Microsoft) by purchasing the software technology from “someone” for only $US50 back then.
2. Abraham Lincoln, received no more than 5 years of formal education throughout his lifetime. When he grew up, he joined politics and had 12 major failures before he was elected the 16th President of the United States of America.
3. Isaac Newton was the greatest English mathematician of his generation. His work on optics and gravitation made him one of the greatest scientists the world has even known. Many thought that Isaac was born a genius, but he wasn’t! When he was young, he did very poorly in grade school, so poor that his teachers became clueless in improving his grades.
4. Ludwig van Beethoven, a German composer of classical music, is widely regarded as one of history’s supreme composers. His reputation has inspired – and in many cases intimidated – composers, musicians, and audiences who were to come after him. Before the start of his career, Beethoven’s music teacher once said of him “as a composer, he is hopeless”. And during his career, he lost his hearing yet he managed to produce great music – a deaf man composing music, ironic isn’t!
5. Thomas Edison who developed many devices which greatly influenced life in the 20th century. Edison is considered one of the most prolific inventors in history, holding 1,093 U.S patents to his name. When he was a boy his teacher told him he was too stupid to learn anything. When he set out on his own, he tried more than 9,000 experiments before he created the first successful light bulb.
6. The Woolworth Company was a retail company that was one of the original five-and-ten-cent stores. The first Woolworth’s store was founded in 1878 by Frank Winfield Woolworth and soon grew to become one of the largest retail chains in the world in the 20th century. Before starting his own business, Woolworth got a job in a dry goods store when he was 21. But his employer would not let him serve any customer because he concluded that Frank “didn’t have enough common sense to serve the customers”.
7. By acclamation, Michael Jordon is the greatest basketball player of all time. A phenomenal athlete with a unique combination of grace, speed, power, artistry, improvisational ability and an unquenchable competitive desire. Jordan single-handedly redefined the NBA superstar. Before joining NBA, Jordan was just an ordinary person, so ordinary that was cut from high school basketball team because of his “lack of skill”.
8. Walter Disney was American film producer, director, screenwriter, voice actor, and animator. One of the most well-known motion picture producers in the world, Disney founded a production company. The corporation, now known as The Walt Disney company, makes average revenue of US $30 billion annually. Disney started his own business from his home garage and his very first cartoon production went bankrupt. During his first press conference, a newspaper editor ridiculed Walt Disney because he had no good ideas in film production.
9. Winston Churchill failed the 6th grade. However, that never stopped him to work harder! He strived and eventually became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the Second World War. Churchill is generally regarded as one of the most important leaders in Britain and world history. In a poll conducted by the BBC in 2002 to identify the “100 Greatest Britons”, participants voted Churchill as the most important of all.
10. Steven Spielberg is an American film director. He has won 3 Academy Awards an ranks among the most successful filmmakers in history. Most of all, Steven was recognized as the financially most successful motion picture director of all time. During his childhood, Spielberg dropped out of junior high school. He was persuaded to come back and was placed in a learning-disabled class. He only lasted a month and then dropped out of school forever.
11. Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist widely regarded as the most important scientist of the 20th century. He was awarded the 1921 Nobel Prize for Physics for his explanation of the photoelectric effect in 1905 and “for his services to Theoretical Physics”. However, when Einstein was young, his parents thought he was mentally retarded. His grades in school were so poor that a teacher asked him to quit, saying, “Einstein, you will never amount to anything!”
12. In 1947, one year into her contract, Marilyn Monroe was dropped by 20th Century-Fox because her producer thought she was unattractive and cannot act. That didn’t deter her at all! She kept on going and eventually she was recognized by the public as the 20th century’s most famous movie star, sex symbol and pop icon.
13. John Grisham‘s first novel was rejected by sixteen agents and twelve publishing houses. He went on writing and writing until he became best known as a novelist and author for his works of modern legal drama. The media has coined him as one of the best novel authors even alive in the 21st century.
14. Henry Ford‘s first two automobile companies failed. That did not stop him from incorporating Ford Motor Company and being the first to apply assembly line manufacturing to the production of affordable automobiles in the world. He not only revolutionized industrial production in the United States and Europe, but also had such influence over the 20th century economy and society. His combination of mass production, high wages and low prices to consumers has initiated a management school known as “Fordism”. He became one of the three most famous and richest men in the world during his time.
15. Soichiro Honda was turned down by Toyota Motor Corporation during a job interview as “engineer” after World War Two. He continued to be jobless until his neighbors starting buying his “home-made scooters”. Subsequently, he set out on his own to start his own company. Honda. Today, the Company has grown to become the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer and one of the most profitable automakers – beating giant automaker such as GM and Chrysler. With a global network of 437 subsidiaries, Honda develops, manufactures, and markets a wide variety of products ranging from small general-purpose engines and scooters to specialty sports cars.
16. Akio Morita, founder of giant electric household products, Sony Corporation, first product was an electric rice cooker, only sold 100 cookers (because it burned rice rather than cooking). Today, Sony is generating US$66 billion in revenue and ranked as the world’s 6th largest electronic and electrical company.
Finance
How to Create Passive Income That Will Reward You The Rest Of Your Born Days
Are you working a dead end 9 to 5 job? Are you working way too much and getting paid way too little? Do you spend your weekends fretting over what lies ahead of you on Monday morning? Does your job exhaust you mentally and physically?
Wouldn’t it be nice to live the life you deserve and wake up each morning, leisurely read the newspaper over a delicious breakfast. Afterwards, you plan the day’s fun activities and not worry about having a clock to punch or even a boss you would like to punch? Wouldn’t you like to do what you want each day knowing your bank account is not sitting idle but it is being rewarded passively each and everyday whether you work or not?
If so, read further.
In order for you to enjoy this type of lifestyle, you need to implement the power of passive income. Passive income is a way of creating a revenue stream with very little effort on your part. In a nutshell it is earning more especially on a consistent basis while you work less. Sounds good doesn’t it?
Following are several ways for you to create such passive income. Once you implement either one or all of these methods, be prepared to pull in passive income day after day.
1. Website – by establishing your own website, you can create passive income. Set up a website with a focus on a site that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye as well as offers the website visitor valuable content. Create your website with a niche market you want to put an emphasis on. Invest your knowledge into this niche. The result is you will easily be able to move forward with ways to turn it into a passive income generator.
Once you start receiving a steady flow of visitors to your site, you can move for a membership site. Visitors will be willing to pay the membership fee you charge to glean the expertise and knowledge you provide.
2. Affiliate Programs – By selling other people’s products, you can generate passive income by earning a commission. Find products that share the theme of your website. Selling these products on your website creates the ideal situation for you to earn passively. You do not have to inventory anything, the affiliate company will handle that. All you have to do is promote the product(s) and earn a commission every time a sale is made.
Sending out emails with the affiliate links of the products you sell is another great passive income generator. Just write a good email to everyone you know that may benefit from the product. If someone is interested, clicks the link and then buys, guess what? You have got an affiliate commission check coming your way at the end of the month.
3. Advertisements – Generate passive income via advertisements. If your website is getting tons of visitors every day having banners and ads posted to your site for a fee would be beneficial. Once the ad and banner are established, you should get a monthly payment.
4. Your Own Products – Passive income can be generated by creating and selling your own products. If you have some valuable knowledge about something or some unique talent, gather that knowledge and craft it into an ebook and offer it for sale. There is no reason to hold on to that knowledge when there is an audience out there dying to gain your knowledge. Share it and profit from it.
5. Search Engine Revenue – Hosting a search box on your website provides another passive income stream. The best scenario for this is for your website to receive countless visitors per day. It is as easy as finding a search engine that would pay to have their search boxes posted on your website. Then when a visitor to your site does a search via that search box, you get a payment.
Implementing these strategies for passive income will not cost you no more than just a few dollars. The only real cost is the initial time and effort you put in to establish your foundation.
Once you have started the passive income machine flowing, over time you will start to see some very positive results in your bank account. After that the life you deserve is well within your reach and you will be earning money with less work on your part.
Finance
My Dental Software is Slow!
Is your Dental Management System running really slow? Are you waiting embarrassingly in front of your patients while the hour glass continues to flip over and over?
Dental offices have specialized computer needs. Mix your dental management software (Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Abeldent etc) with your digital imaging (Patterson Image, Dexis, Vixwin, etc) and you get a small number of workstations heavily utilizing a single server. While any computer company can struggle through setup and maintenance of your network takes a specialist to have you running at properly.
There are many reasons for a slowdown of your software; however there are a few golden rules which are mostly to blame. Not all offices are setup the same way and can be affected by one more of these common problems.
1) Anti-virus Software
It is suggested to run an up-to-date anti-virus on every computer in your office. But they are not all made the same. First off, stay away from the home versions of anti-virus software. These include Norton 360 and McAfee Total Protection. You’ll also want to stay away from full Internet Security packages. These are great for standalone computer systems, but play havoc on networked computers. It is recommend using the Enterprise versions those companies such as Symantec and McAfee have available. Another product which works well in dental offices is AVG Network Edition.
An anti-virus configured improperly can also cause a major slow down. Be sure to configure your anti-virus to NOT scan your mapped network drives. This is extremely important for the use of digital imaging programs. Check every workstation! Even a couple of workstations scanning network files can have a noticeable affect everywhere. Look for the Exclusion setting within your anti-virus.
You’ll also want to check for scheduled daily scans. These are scans that will check every file on the computer for a virus. The scan should be scheduled for a time your office is closed.
2) Overused Server
A common mistake is to use your server as a workstation. Although this works, it’s highly not recommended. A server should have one function; be a server! Don’t use it for email, web browsing, and image editing.
If you use a server as a workstation you’re more likely to have it infected with a virus or malware. With the low cost of computer equipment it’s not worth risking hours of downtime by allowing your staff to use the server as their personal home computer.
3) Multiple switches in the network
As offices grow they’ll add computers to their network. It is all too common to daisy-chain their network switches. For the best performance possible only one switch should be used. So purchase a larger switch to accompany all of your workstation. This may also be a good time to upgrade from a 100Mb switch to a 1 GB switch.
4) Continuous Backup Software
Majority of backup software is scheduled to run once a day when the office is closed. However, there is some software that use a method called continuous data protection (CDP). The software continuously monitors your data for any changes. Once a change is made it’ll take a copy of it. Not bad for files that aren’t changed very often. But your files can have thousands of changes performed over a regular day. Not only is this dangerous as it can cause data corruption, but it can also slow down your system.
Troubleshooting
Diagnosing a slow network can take a fair bit of time, even from an experienced technician. There are however a few main areas you can focus on to narrow down your problems.
First is to monitor your server while the office is in full swing. Open your task manager on your server and just watch for spikes in resource usage. If the server is under a fair bit of load you may want to look into upgrading or replacing it. You’ll also want to check how much hard drive space you have left. Anything less than 20% can cause you issues.
Next is to check each workstation. Start at the stations with the most complaints. Again start the task manager to watch for excessive resource usage. Older systems may have become cluttered with excess software and junk. Perform a tune-up to clean off any unnecessary software. A few slow computers can affect the other ones by extending software load times and thus occupying the server for longer.
Slow dental software (Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Abeldent, and Tracker) can be a thing of the past. By checking the common areas of concern, performing general maintenance, and following the golden rules of a network, you’re computers will continue to run smoothly.
Finance
Risks, Rewards, and Dangers of ICOs
Bitcoin created a revolution by introducing the first-ever decentralized digital currency in which people and businesses control their transactions instead of banks and credit cards. Now, we have another revolution in the form of Initial Coin Offering (ICO).
What Is An Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
An ICO is a relatively new fundraising tool which startup businesses can use to raise capital through cryptocurrencies/tokens. Here, investors raise money in either Bitcoins, Ethereum or other types of cryptocurrencies. It’s like another form of crowdfunding.
Benefits of ICOs
Like Bitcoin, ICOs main benefit is startups don’t have to deal with third-party authorities such banks and venture capitalists. ICOs provide a number of other conveniences namely:
- Raising capital from anywhere in the world
- Potentially high returns to investors
- Fast and easy fundraising
- Limited supply-demand principle in which cryptocurrencies gain value in the future
- Tokens have a liquidity premium
- Little to zero transaction fees
ICOs started gaining popularity in 2017. A great example from May 2017 was the ICO for a new web browser known as Brave. This generated over $35 million in just under 30 seconds. In October of the same year, the total
ICO coin sales conducted at that time were worth $2.3 billion, which was more than 10 times its performance in 2016.
Risks and Dangers of ICOs
Like any new piece of technology, especially considering millions of dollars are involved, there has been criticism and scrutiny from regulatory authorities. ICOs have involved risks, scams, and controversies which have brought them under the scrutiny of professional businesses and government officials.
Some common risks associated with ICOs include:
Lack of Regulation
This is perhaps the biggest issue facing ICOs. Because they do not adhere to the laws and regulations of centralized authorities, ICOs face plenty of speculation, debate, and criticism surrounding their legality.
In the United States, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to recognize ICO tokens and investments, which leaves uncertainty around ruling on their regulation. That’s why it may be better to invest in startup ICOs that are linked with legal firms.
High Potential for Scams
Another thing with ICOs being unregulated is that there is potential for fraud or scamming attacks. Those who place bets on ICOs are typically unsophisticated investors.
Investors don’t know whether a project that hasn’t been released yet will ever be released. ICOs don’t even disclose any personal information either. So for all they know, this whole thing is one big money laundering scandal. On the other hand there have also been instances of this happening with crowdfunding.
Higher Chances of Failure
A startup getting their capital through ICOs have a higher chance of failing. In fact, a report conducted by a small team from Boston College in Massachusetts, found that 55.4% of token projects fail in under 4 months.
Conclusion
In the end, ICOs are fast and efficient crowdfunding opportunities but with pretty hefty risks in terms of security, regulation and high failure chances. It works for some startups, but a large majority of them don’t make it. Whether it is something that is moral or not falls on how you consider the consequences and how good your marketing abilities are.
16 Most Inspiring Famous Failures
Nasty Nestor Cortes shuts down Rangers in 1-0, 11k gem
Ethereum Miners Surpass Bitcoin Miner Revenue By $224M
How to Create Passive Income That Will Reward You The Rest Of Your Born Days
My Dental Software is Slow!
Risks, Rewards, and Dangers of ICOs
Proven Internet Marketing Strategies
Crypto Crash: $275M Has Been Liquidated From the Crypto Market
Serviced Offices and Virtual Offices
Digital Marketing Through Pay Per Click (PPC) Model
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion