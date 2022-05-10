20 Best Comedy Anime Movies To Watch In 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Who doesn’t like watching a spine-tickling anime movie with an intriguing storyline and well-crafted characters on low days? We believe we all have at least one funny animated movie, which we instantly switch to when nothing feels right or even when we got absolutely nothing to watch. That is the power of funny anime movies.

That works like comfort food. So, here is a list of top 20 comedy anime movies which have a mind-boggling animation and storyline and are filled with a ton of hilarious moments. Here goes the hunt to find your next favorite anime movie!

20. Hanasaku Iroha the Movie: Home Sweet Home

Director: Masahiro Ando

Masahiro Ando Writer: Masahiro Ando

Masahiro Ando Cast: Kanae Itō as Ohana Matsumae, Aki Toyosaki as Nako Oshimizu, Ayumi Tsunematsu as Takako Kawajiri, Chiaki Omigawa as Minko Tsurugi, Chō as Denroku Sukegawa, Haruka Tomatsu as Yuina Wakura, Junichi Suwabe as Tarō Jirōmaru

Kanae Itō as Ohana Matsumae, Aki Toyosaki as Nako Oshimizu, Ayumi Tsunematsu as Takako Kawajiri, Chiaki Omigawa as Minko Tsurugi, Chō as Denroku Sukegawa, Haruka Tomatsu as Yuina Wakura, Junichi Suwabe as Tarō Jirōmaru IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Masahiro Andô, the comedy anime series Hanasaku Iroha Home Sweet Home is enjoyed by many.

The plot revolves around tired and unmotivated waterers, Ohana Matsumae working in an inn called Kissui. The reality hits her when she realizes that being a waitress was the most anticipated desire.

Matsumae’s friend and the rival Inn’s daughter Ohana wants to touch her mother’s past as she accidentally stumbles upon Matsumae’s logbooks.

This anime’s storyline is funny as the staff tries to test Ohana during her training to become a landlady. Hilarious moments from this comedy movie provoke the viewers to have a good laugh.

19. A Whisker Away (Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu)

Director: Junichi Sato, Tomotaka Shibayama

Junichi Sato, Tomotaka Shibayama Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi

Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Netflix

A Whisker Away is the newest romantic comedy anime movie that needs your attention. The film begins with a brief introduction of Miyo’s family, her relationship with friends, and how she got a mask that mysteriously allows her to transform into an adorable cat.

Miyo Sasaki couldn’t grab the attention of her love interest, crash Kento by regular means, so she has to transform herself into a cat to seek his attention. However, the problem arises when the boundary between the cat and herself becomes ambiguous.

Some might not resonate with the movie, but if you have good taste, this is the best comedy anime movie to ever exist on Earth (apologies for going extreme, but it is what it is).

As you dig a little deeper, the fantastic storyline is sure to leave you amazed.

18. Tamako Love Story

Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Writer: Marta Bechtol(English script)Reiko Yoshida(screenplay)

Marta Bechtol(English script)Reiko Yoshida(screenplay) Cast: Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru, Yûki Kaneko, Juri Nagatsuma, Yurie Yamashita, Rina Hidaka

Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru, Yûki Kaneko, Juri Nagatsuma, Yurie Yamashita, Rina Hidaka IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: HiDive

The story revolves around a character known as Tamako Kitashirakawa, a third-year student. She stays clueless all the time about what will be her next step in life. Her life will change forever when Mochizou decides to confess his feelings to her.

Tamako Love Story is the most adorable romantic comedy anime movie we have ever experienced. The funny interactions between Tomoko and Mochizou add a little bit of comedic flavor to their love story. Our heart goes out to these two adorable characters who initially started as childhood friends who grow their feelings for one another. It is recommended for people who enjoy watching anime in the romantic genre.

17. Summer Wars

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Mamoru Hosoda Writer: Mamoru Hosoda

Mamoru Hosoda Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura, Sumiko Fuji

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura, Sumiko Fuji IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Summer Wars is undoubtedly the best anime movie that happened in the life of anime lovers. This is a Japan-animated 2009 science-fiction comedy film that successfully captured audiences’ attention. Not only this, it is among one of the best comedy anime movies in the sci-fi category. We have such unique and funny characters and stories that add much-needed humor, making it so hard to focus on one.

This comedy movie is a gem to all the science geeks as there are so many intriguing ideas that will keep them hooked for a more extended period. This movie aims to showcase the extreme expansion of the internet throughout the world.

16. One Piece Strong World

Director: Munehisa Sakai

Munehisa Sakai Writer:

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Ohtani, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao, Chō

Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Ohtani, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao, Chō IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Netflix

One Piece Strong World is based on One Piece’s well-known manga and anime series. Anime fans will wholeheartedly agree that this movie is one of the best comedy anime movies to ever come out from the world of anime.

This anime movie seeks to tell a story about a young guy who is also an infamous pirate. He kidnaps a member of Straw Hat Pirates in his drive to fight against the world government, and the member must help him in achieving his prime objective. Be ready to become this fun-filled and hilarious journey of a determined little pirate.

15. Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions: Take on Me

Director: Tatsuya Ishihara

Tatsuya Ishihara Writer: Jukki Hanada

Jukki Hanada Cast: Yuta Togashi, Rikka Takanashi, Shinka Nibutani, Kumin Tsuyuri, Sanae Dekomori, Satone Shichimiya, Makoto Isshiki, Toka Takanashi, Kuzuha Togashi

Yuta Togashi, Rikka Takanashi, Shinka Nibutani, Kumin Tsuyuri, Sanae Dekomori, Satone Shichimiya, Makoto Isshiki, Toka Takanashi, Kuzuha Togashi IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: HiDive

This is easily one of the best romantic comedy anime movies. This is one such movie equally famous for both of its genres. This comedy anime movie is for anyone who needs to take a quick break from soul-wrecking reality and wants to indulge in light-hearted humor with a twist of romance. They will surely love it seeing all the fun and joy on their screens.

This movie is based on the classic anime series Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions: Take on Me. Through this movie, anime fans got what they have wanted to see forever, that is, a closure from Yuta and Rikaka’s stagnant relationship while strengthening the core themes of the anime series.

14. Hayate the Combat Butler! Movie

Director: Hideto Komori

Hideto Komori Writer: Kenjiro Hata

Kenjiro Hata Cast: Ryōko Shiraishi, Rie Kugimiya, Rie Tanaka, Shizuka Itou, Mikako Takahashi

Ryōko Shiraishi, Rie Kugimiya, Rie Tanaka, Shizuka Itou, Mikako Takahashi IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: HiDive

Hayate, the combat butler, is a highly hilarious anime movie released in 2011 filled with adventure and unseen hurdles.

Following the movie’s plot, the protagonist, the butler Hayate and his wife Nagi want to spend quality vacations in the countryside. The twist occurs when a mysterious power tries to separate the cute couple.

The movie is a must-watch if you are looking for something to make you feel better.

13. Zoku Owarimonogatari

Director: Akiyuki Shinbo

Akiyuki Shinbo Writer: Yukito KizawaFuyashi Tou (Series Composition),Akiyuki Shinbo(Series Composition)

Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Saori Hayami, Yui Horie, Yuka Iguchi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Emiri Kato, Eri Kitamura

Kana Hanazawa, Saori Hayami, Yui Horie, Yuka Iguchi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Emiri Kato, Eri Kitamura IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Netflix

An overwhelming feeling takes over Araragi Koyomi as his graduation day is near, which will be the end of his entire school life, the rollercoaster of emotions and friendships.

Zoku Owarimonogatari is a comedy classic in which Koyomi gets trapped inside a mirror where everything is opposite.

12. Li’l Spider-Girl

Director: Toshihisa Kaiya

Toshihisa Kaiya Writer: Toshihisa Kaiya(original concept) Daishirou Tanimura(screenplay)

Toshihisa Kaiya(original concept) Daishirou Tanimura(screenplay) Cast: Mitsuaki Hoshino, Tomoko Kaneda, Asami Shimoda. Hiroshi Tsuchida

Mitsuaki Hoshino, Tomoko Kaneda, Asami Shimoda. Hiroshi Tsuchida IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: AnimeKisa

Wasurenagumo is a stress reliever anime that is full of comedy and cuteness.

The plot follows a Japanese folk who says how a legendary man saved the world by sealing a spider that had caused a lot of havoc with his exotic powers.

Mizuki Henmi is a teen girl who notices how her companion Shu Suzuri, a dull man, plans to sell a mysterious book. Curiosity controls her, and she finally discovers the old book as she handles it roughly. The seal of the book breaks and reveals a highly cute-looking harmless beast or a spider.

11. Bokura no Nanokakan Sensou

Director: Yuta Murano

Yuta Murano Writer: Osamu Sôda(original novel) Ichirô Ôkouchi(screenplay)

Osamu Sôda(original novel) Ichirô Ôkouchi(screenplay) Cast: Kyōko Yoshine as Aya Chiyono, Takumi Kitamura as Mamoru Suzuhara, Haruka Michii as Saki Akutsu, Makoto Koichi as Malet, Megumi Han as Kaori Yamazaki, Naomi Kusumi as Hideo Chiyono, Rie Miyazawa as Hitomi Nakayama, Takahiro Sakurai as Masahiko Honda

Kyōko Yoshine as Aya Chiyono, Takumi Kitamura as Mamoru Suzuhara, Haruka Michii as Saki Akutsu, Makoto Koichi as Malet, Megumi Han as Kaori Yamazaki, Naomi Kusumi as Hideo Chiyono, Rie Miyazawa as Hitomi Nakayama, Takahiro Sakurai as Masahiko Honda IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: AnimeKisa

Seven days war or Bokura no Nanokakan Seneou is an act of rebellion-themed anime which portrays a war between teens and adults. (can I join?)

Our introverted lead character Mamoru Suzuhara has a crush on his classmate Aya Chiyono who reluctantly shifts to a new place with her family. With all his courage, Memory asked her to run away with him from the disastrous life. Agreeing to the agreement, they do so with four of their other friends and start camping at the old abandoned building of Satomi Coal Factory. Soon they realize they are not the only people there.

Seven-day war is an anime that is relatable to teenagers as it screens their rebellious nature towards adults and how the teens fail to express their feelings and thoughts in a comedic way. The movie seems to cater to an exciting plot and make you feel better about yourself if you are going through the same thing.

10. The Moment You Fall in Love

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Writer: Yoshimi Narita

Yoshimi Narita Cast: Momo Asakura as Hina Setoguchi, Natsuki Hanae as Kotaro Enomoto, Tsubasa Yonaga as Koyuki Ayase, Aki Toyosaki as Miō Aida, Gero as Hamanaka Midori, Haruka Tomatsu as Natsuki Enomoto, Hikaru Midorikawa as Saku Akechi, Hiroshi Kamiya as Yū Setoguchi, Kana Asumi as Akari Hayasaka

Momo Asakura as Hina Setoguchi, Natsuki Hanae as Kotaro Enomoto, Tsubasa Yonaga as Koyuki Ayase, Aki Toyosaki as Miō Aida, Gero as Hamanaka Midori, Haruka Tomatsu as Natsuki Enomoto, Hikaru Midorikawa as Saku Akechi, Hiroshi Kamiya as Yū Setoguchi, Kana Asumi as Akari Hayasaka IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

The Romance comedy anime Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan o: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai or The moment you fall Love is directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa, written by Yoshimi Narita, and produced by Qualia Animation.

The story is kawaii and straightforward, following three protagonists, Hina, Kotarou, and Koyuki, where Hina has romantic feelings for the very kind and sweet Koyuki Ayase. Hina changes schools following her brother, mainly because her crush is in the same high school. To confess to him, her friend Kotarou helps her with it without revealing that he is also in Love with her. But to see her smiling, he kills his desires.

The storyline is very not dramatic as it only contains a few turns, but we are pretty sure it will be on the top of your comedy anime movie list. It is a humorous anime that teaches the viewers how fragile new relationships are, which often leaves cracks in other people’s hearts.

9. Hells

Director: Yoshiki Yamakawa

Yoshiki Yamakawa Writer: oshiki Yamakawa, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

oshiki Yamakawa, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Rinne Amagane – Amanda Lee, Steele – Megan Shipman, Hellvis – Jason Marnocha, Rokku/God – Martin Billany, Ryu Kutou – Howard Wang, Mario – Joshua Gotay, Rei Kagurazaka – Amber Lee Connors, Luca – Corinne Sudberg, Phantoma – Marianne Miller, Kiki – Sarah Williams

Rinne Amagane – Amanda Lee, Steele – Megan Shipman, Hellvis – Jason Marnocha, Rokku/God – Martin Billany, Ryu Kutou – Howard Wang, Mario – Joshua Gotay, Rei Kagurazaka – Amber Lee Connors, Luca – Corinne Sudberg, Phantoma – Marianne Miller, Kiki – Sarah Williams IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Imagine the next time you open your eyes. You are in school. Well, that’s scary in itself, but what if that school was in hell!?Hells is a must-watch 2009 anime adapted from manga Hell’s Angel.

The storyline revolves around Amagane Rinne, who is shocked as she dies in an accident and wakes up in a high school hell. Poor her!. She is not fond of that place and wants to escape. But regardless of this, she bonds with a few demons who help her fight the obstacles that arrive in her journey.

8. Laidbackers

Director: Kiyomitsu Sato

Kiyomitsu Sato Writer: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Cast: Himika Akaneya as Mai Maisaka, Maria Naganawa as Valvaran “Ran”, Rina Hidaka as Harami Mitsuno, Yō Taichi as K. Kusanagi, Saki Fujita as Yuko Saginomiya, Yumi Uchiyama as Arnelia, Yumiri Hanamori as Kumi Honamanuma

Himika Akaneya as Mai Maisaka, Maria Naganawa as Valvaran “Ran”, Rina Hidaka as Harami Mitsuno, Yō Taichi as K. Kusanagi, Saki Fujita as Yuko Saginomiya, Yumi Uchiyama as Arnelia, Yumiri Hanamori as Kumi Honamanuma IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Laidback is a comedy thriller anime directed by Hiroyuki Hashimoto portraying animation production by Studio Gokumi.

The plot revolves around an art student Kumi Honamanuma who shifts to Kyoto to take charge of the candy shop left by her late grandmother. Though the shop is only supposed to have an aroma of delicious treats and be empty, our protagonist is surprised to see three women, Song Mino, K Zhao, Mai Haisaka and their cute dog. They claim to be heroes transmigrated into present-day Kyoto.

The girls all live a simple and peaceful life when they come across a demon king who fails to get reincarnated properly.

7. Tokyo Godfathers

Director: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Writer: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Cast: Gin, Hana, Miyuki, Kiyoko, Oota, Mother, Yasuo, Ishida

Gin, Hana, Miyuki, Kiyoko, Oota, Mother, Yasuo, Ishida IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

91% Streaming platform: Netflix

Tokyo Godfathers is easily one of the best comedy movies because it has a unique storyline and attempts to bring out a completely different perspective in the minds of viewers.

The story starts with Gin, Hana, and Miyuki searching through heaps of garbage on Christmas Eve when they suddenly discover an abandoned baby in the dumpster. Hana is the most devasted to witness such an inhuman act. She sets off to find out where the infant came from to find out about the biological mother so that they might discover the reality.

Tokyo Godfathers is an incredible journey of a trio trying to reach out to Kiyoko’s actual home so that he might lead an everyday life. They name the baby Kiyoko. The creators successfully made the storyline captivating by adding a lot of exciting twists and turns, which makes this movie a must-watch anime movie.

6. Konosuba

Director: Takaomi Kanasaki

Takaomi Kanasaki Writer:

Cast: Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, Aki Toyosaki, Yui Horie, Masakazu Nishida, Sayuri Hara, Tetsu Inada, Maria Naganawa

Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, Aki Toyosaki, Yui Horie, Masakazu Nishida, Sayuri Hara, Tetsu Inada, Maria Naganawa IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

87% Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson

This is undoubtedly one of the best comedy anime movies. It consists of a wide range of hilarious moments in the show that will keep you invested throughout the movie. The story starts with Kazuma and the gang, who are suddenly alerted by a shocking letter delivered by Yunyun.

The letter announced that Megumin’s family was in danger. When she hears this, she rushes to her village to protect her family members. After Kazuma’s gang learns about the mysterious letter they received, they decide to visit Megumin’s hometown to see if everything is fine. However, they realize that the warning might be more than just a joke when they reach there. This unique and exciting storyline is undoubtedly a must-watch anime movie.

5. Porco Rosso

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Shuuichirou Moriyama as Porco Rosso, Akemi Okamura as Fio, Akio Ohtsuka as Curtis, Tokiko Kato as Madame Gina, Hiroko Seki as Gramma, Sanshi Katsura as Old Man Piccolo, Tsunehiko Kamijo as Mamma Auito Boss

Shuuichirou Moriyama as Porco Rosso, Akemi Okamura as Fio, Akio Ohtsuka as Curtis, Tokiko Kato as Madame Gina, Hiroko Seki as Gramma, Sanshi Katsura as Old Man Piccolo, Tsunehiko Kamijo as Mamma Auito Boss IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

95% Streaming platform: Netflix

This movie isn’t Ghibli’s best work, but we certainly adore this anime comedy movie for the kind of exciting journey it makes us go through. If you are a major Miyazaki fan, you are for sure keep coming back to relive this movie repeatedly. This movie carried the essence of the golden 90s when the classic biplanes existed.

This movie attempts to present a severe topic while adding all the laughter doses, it is among the best comedy movies, and we are glad it exists! The story focuses on 1930s Italy when pirates fly in their biplanes and terrorize the passengers sailing in the Adriatic Sea. The only brave pilot that dares to control this situation is the mysterious Porco Rosso, a former World War I, who has somehow turned into a pig.

The younger generation needs to be educated about this fantastic movie to understand what a charismatic era has gone by.

4. Pom Poko

Director: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Writer: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Cast: Shoukichi, Gonta , Oroku , Tsurukame Oshō , Seizaemon , Ponkichi, Tamasaburo, Bunta, Sasuke, Ryutaro, Okiyo, Kinchō Daimyōjin VI

Shoukichi, Gonta , Oroku , Tsurukame Oshō , Seizaemon , Ponkichi, Tamasaburo, Bunta, Sasuke, Ryutaro, Okiyo, Kinchō Daimyōjin VI IMDb Rating: 7.3%

7.3% Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

85% Streaming platform: Netflix

Have you ever imagined what an adorable little raccoon army would look like? No? Then we got a perfect anime movie for you! Pom Poko focuses on a secret society that consists of these cute little shape-shifting raccoon dogs uniting to work on the primary objective of saving their city after the evil humans intrude on their space for development purposes.

Heart touching, isn’t it? This movie not only makes you have a good laugh, but it also attempts to teach you a heavy lesson that we humans have been overlooking for the past few decades. This anime comedy movie quickly makes one of our many watch movies this year.

If you are in the mood for some light-hearted humor, then Pom Poko is the perfect choice for you. This adorable movie is sure to be your favorite anime comedy movie once you get through the second half of the movie because that’s where the magic happens. We are pretty sure you won’t regret watching this.

3. Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Arsene Lupin III – David Hayter, Daisuke Jigen – John Snyder, Inspector Koichi Zenigata – Kevin Seymour, Goemon Ishikawa XIII – Michael Gregory, Fujiko Mine – Dorothy Fahn

Arsene Lupin III – David Hayter, Daisuke Jigen – John Snyder, Inspector Koichi Zenigata – Kevin Seymour, Goemon Ishikawa XIII – Michael Gregory, Fujiko Mine – Dorothy Fahn IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Netflix

This Japanese action-adventure comedy anime movie Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro is a masterpiece in itself.

This movie can be easily categorized as an old-fashioned comedy movie, but still, it can make you laugh your heart out. The film features a master thief from Monkey Punch, Arsène Lupin III, from the popular manga series Lupin III, who successfully robs a casino, only to find out the procured money to be counterfeit.

To find the truth about these counterfeits, he goes to the tiny nation of Cagliostro. His attempts there to save the runaway Princess Clarisse from the castle of Cagliostro can earn you a good laugh.

2. K On! Movie

Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Yui Hirasawa – Stephanie Sheh, Mio Akiyama – Cristina Vee, Ritsu Tainaka – Cassandra Lee, Tsumugi Kotobuki – Shelby Lindley, Azusa Nakano – Christine Marie Cabanos, Sawako Yamanaka – Karen Strassman, Ui Hirasawa – Xanthe Huynh, Jun Suzuki – Michelle Ann Dunphy, Nobuyo Nakajimo – Amanda C. Miller, Kawakami – Carrie Keranen, Mika Saeki – Mela Lee, Keiko Iida – Erika Haralacher

Yui Hirasawa – Stephanie Sheh, Mio Akiyama – Cristina Vee, Ritsu Tainaka – Cassandra Lee, Tsumugi Kotobuki – Shelby Lindley, Azusa Nakano – Christine Marie Cabanos, Sawako Yamanaka – Karen Strassman, Ui Hirasawa – Xanthe Huynh, Jun Suzuki – Michelle Ann Dunphy, Nobuyo Nakajimo – Amanda C. Miller, Kawakami – Carrie Keranen, Mika Saeki – Mela Lee, Keiko Iida – Erika Haralacher IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

The 2013 movie K On! is a Japanese comedy, slice of life, musical animated movie based on the K On series. The story focuses on girls’ adventures of a school band named Ho-kago Tea Time on their graduation trip to London, England.

Amidst the fun and joy of going on an exciting trip made them forget that every good thing comes with a price and good days don’t last forever. Meanwhile, all the uneasy farewells after years of togetherness, they managed to make a ton of memories that will stay with them forever and ever.

1. Gintama Movie: Kanketsu-hen

Director: Yoichi Fujita

Yoichi Fujita Writer: Hideaki Sorachi

Hideaki Sorachi Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Susumu Chiba Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Akira Ishida, Kōichi Yamadera

Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Susumu Chiba Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Akira Ishida, Kōichi Yamadera IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

20% Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

The 2013 film Gintama: The Movie: The Final Chapter: Be Forever Yorozuya is a Japanese action-comedy movie based on a popular Japanese manga and anime series that goes by the same name.

The intriguing plotline makes this movie stand out from the other anime comedy movies and made it to the top of our list. This movie has not just a perfect plot to tickle your bones, and this movie consists of a mixture of emotions that are beautifully presented.

This comedy anime features Gintoki’s adventurous journey through the future, where he painfully discovers that his homeland has sadly discovered into a wasteland and all his dear friendships have collapsed. There goes his one true mission to fix everything that has fallen apart.

Conclusion:

Comedy anime movies have been the attention of a captivating audience forever. We all love how they make our lives so much better by pulling out a series of much-needed humor and sarcasm. Whether you want to unwind yourself from the pressure of the outside world or enjoy a light-hearted comedy, anime movies should be at the top of your watching list.

