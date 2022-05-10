30 Best Funny Anime Of All Time

Share Pin 0 Shares

No other genre can be more interesting than a funny anime when it comes to anime. Of course, the world of anime is full of diversity, and there are popular anime genres such as romance, action-adventure, comedy, and many more. Funny anime are the best to watch when you are feeling down.

Still, the viewers watch the comedy anime to escape life by getting entertained, and watching this genre is probably the best way to forget about your problems in life. This list has been made by reviewing the overall anime, judging the comedic elements and the popularity of the anime.

30. Gin Tama

Director : Chizuru Miyawaki

: Chizuru Miyawaki Writer : Kishimito Masaki

: Kishimito Masaki Studio : Sunrise

: Sunrise Cast : Gintoki Sakata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub); Kotaru Katsura voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Shinsuke Takasugi voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Sub); Kagura voiced by Rie Kugiyama (Sub).

: Gintoki Sakata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub); Kotaru Katsura voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Shinsuke Takasugi voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Sub); Kagura voiced by Rie Kugiyama (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Hulu.

From the title, we can understand that Gintoki is the main character of the show, and the plot of the show is about Gintoki and his gang, and they have no respect for rules as they will do any job to survive. And they create wherever they go.

Gin Tama is a comedy, and this is the funniest anime series ever created. The show is full of inside jokes, and the show proves that there is nothing as copyright because we have seen him using the Kamehameha wave, becoming a Super Saiyan, and even referencing One Piece. This is like a comedy show and fans would die of laughter.

29. Arakawa Under the Bridge

Director : Yukihiro Miyamoto

: Yukihiro Miyamoto Writer : Deko Akao

: Deko Akao Studio : Shaft

: Shaft Cast : Kou Ichinomiya voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Nino voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub).

: Kou Ichinomiya voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Nino voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Tubi

The plot of the show narrates the story of Kou Ichinomiya, a man who has achieved success since he was little. Once, he was almost drowned in the river, but Nino, a girl, saved him. Gradually, Kou learns that this place is full of weirdos.

People who like to watch the comedy genre will enjoy this show, and the show has some romance which makes it a good show. In addition, the show has two seasons which will give plenty of time to viewers to enjoy the show.

28. Haikyu

Director : Susumu Mitsunaka

: Susumu Mitsunaka Writer : Taku Kishimoto

: Taku Kishimoto Studio : Production I. G

: Production I. G Cast : Shoyo Hinata voiced by Ayumu Murase (Sub); Toru Oikawa voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Sub); Tobio Kageyama voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub).

: Shoyo Hinata voiced by Ayumu Murase (Sub); Toru Oikawa voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Sub); Tobio Kageyama voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Shoyo Hinata had a sudden interest in volleyball. Even though he is short, he is determined to become a professional level player.

Even though the story is stereotypical, the show has a lot of comedy scenes. The anime fans have loved this anime.

27. Daily Lives of High School Boys

Director : Shinji Takamatsu

: Shinji Takamatsu Writer : Shinji Takamatsu

: Shinji Takamatsu Studio : Sunrise

: Sunrise Cast : Tadakuni voiced by Miyu Irino (Sub); Yoshitake Tanaka voiced by Kenichi Suzumara (Sub); Hidenori Tabata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub)

: Tadakuni voiced by Miyu Irino (Sub); Yoshitake Tanaka voiced by Kenichi Suzumara (Sub); Hidenori Tabata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub) IMDB Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Tubi

The story revolves around the daily lives of Tadakuni, Hidenori, and Yoshitake of Sanada North School their interactions with other students.

The show is downright hilarious from the first episode of the show, and it is comedy gold because the secondary school students could relate to the show, and jokes always land on the spot. So overall, it should appear on your binge list.

26. Nichijou: My Ordinary Life

Director : Tatsuya Ishihara

: Tatsuya Ishihara Writer : Jukki Hanada

: Jukki Hanada Studio : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Cast : Yuko Aioi voiced by Mariko Honda (Sub); Mio Naganohara voiced by Mai Aizawa (Sub); Mai Minakami voiced by Misuzu Togashi (Sub).

: Yuko Aioi voiced by Mariko Honda (Sub); Mio Naganohara voiced by Mai Aizawa (Sub); Mai Minakami voiced by Misuzu Togashi (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation.

The show revolves around the everyday lives of various people in the small town of Tokisadame, Yuko Aioi, Mio Naganohara, Mai Ninakami, Nano Shinonome, and Sakamoto, a talking cat.

The show is exciting, and it stands out in the slice of life and comedy genre. People who liked Lucky Star and Gin Tama would have a blast in this anime.

25. Space Dandy

Director : Shinichiro Watanabe

: Shinichiro Watanabe Writer : Shinichiro Watanabe

: Shinichiro Watanabe Studio : Bones

: Bones Cast : Dandy voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Sub); Q.T. voiced by Uki Satake (Sub); Meow voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub).

: Dandy voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Sub); Q.T. voiced by Uki Satake (Sub); Meow voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation and Tubi.

The show’s plot is about an alien bounty hunter and his misadventures, and he is an awesome guy. He searches for atypical aliens with his robot assistant and his feline friend.

The show is an entertaining show, full of comedy, and the show features an excellent plot making it one of the best.

24. Gakuen Babysitters

Director : Shusei Morishita

: Shusei Morishita Writer : Yuuko Kakihara

: Yuuko Kakihara Studio : Brain’s Base

: Brain’s Base Cast : Ryuichi Kashima voiced by Kotaro Nishiyama (Sub); Maria Inomata voiced by Satomi Akasaka (Sub); Kotaro Kashima voiced by Nozomi Furuki (Sub); Yoko Morinomiya voiced by Tomoko Miyadera (Sub).

: Ryuichi Kashima voiced by Kotaro Nishiyama (Sub); Maria Inomata voiced by Satomi Akasaka (Sub); Kotaro Kashima voiced by Nozomi Furuki (Sub); Yoko Morinomiya voiced by Tomoko Miyadera (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and VRV.

The anime plot is about two young brothers named Ryuichi Kashima and his younger brother Kotaro. They lost their parents, but they were taken into the care of by the chairwoman of the Morinomiya Academy, but they have to help with the school’s daycare center after school.

The anime is sweet and heart-melting, with great animation and life lessons, and this show has some good comedy. In addition, the music is catchy and light hearted, putting its viewers in a great mood.

23. Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto

Director : Shinji Takamatsu

: Shinji Takamatsu Writer : Shinji Takamatsu

: Shinji Takamatsu Studio : Studio Den

: Studio Den Cast : Sakamoto voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub); Yoshinobu Kubota voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Atsushi Maeda voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub).

: Sakamoto voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub); Yoshinobu Kubota voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Atsushi Maeda voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and VRV.

The plot of the series revolves around Sakamoto, a perfect boy and one of the top students of his school, and everyone loves him, except Kakuta. So Kakuta and some boys of the school tries to humiliate Sakamoto by setting up pranks, but Sakamoto always comes out on top, and the way he does leads to some funny anime incidents.

This is the perfect comedy anime if the viewer wants to watch something in the comedy genre. They can give it a try, and I’m sure they won’t be disappointed.

22. The Tatami Galaxy

Director : Masaki Yuasa

: Masaki Yuasa Writer : Makoto Ueda

: Makoto Ueda Studio : Madhouse

: Madhouse Cast : Hanuki voiced by Yuki Kaida (Sub); Akashi voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub); Ozu voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub); Seitaro Highuchi (Sub); Ryoko Hanuki voiced by Yuko Kaida (Sub).

: Hanuki voiced by Yuki Kaida (Sub); Akashi voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub); Ozu voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub); Seitaro Highuchi (Sub); Ryoko Hanuki voiced by Yuko Kaida (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation.

The show’s plot follows an unnamed third-year student at Kyoto University, where he dreams of girls being around him, with many girlfriends, and perfect college life.

The show uses a parallel universe for plot development. It is comedy anime with a dark sense of humor, and it doesn’t use traditional comedy. Instead, the show relies on exaggerated abstraction and symbolism to create meaning and purpose in a scene. A psychological comedy anime that will leave an impression on the viewer.

21. My Hero Academia

Director : Masahiro Mukai

: Masahiro Mukai Writer : Yosuke Kuroda

: Yosuke Kuroda Studio : Bones

: Bones Cast : Izuku Midoriya voiced by Izuku Midoriya (Sub); Ochako Uraraka voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Shoto Todoroki voiced by Yuki Kaji (Sub).

: Izuku Midoriya voiced by Izuku Midoriya (Sub); Ochako Uraraka voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Shoto Todoroki voiced by Yuki Kaji (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Izuku Midoriya is the show’s protagonist, and he is determined to enroll in a deemed hero academy, but he doesn’t have any superpowers.

Anime fans recommend this show, and watching is like watching a comic book world full of alien overlords and evil beings. The show features every emotion, including comedy, resulting in its spot on the list.

20. Kaguya Sama: Love is War

Director : Shinichi Omata

: Shinichi Omata Writer : Yasuhiro Nakanishi

: Yasuhiro Nakanishi Studio : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Cast : Miyuki Shirogane voiced by Sho Hirano (Sub); Ai Hayasaka voiced by Mayu Hotta (Sub); Yu Ishigami voiced by Hayato Sano (Sub).

: Miyuki Shirogane voiced by Sho Hirano (Sub); Ai Hayasaka voiced by Mayu Hotta (Sub); Yu Ishigami voiced by Hayato Sano (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation

The show’s plot is a battle of wits, where Shirogane and Kaguya are two geniuses in love with each other. But they can not confess their feelings to each other. As a result, they decide to play a mind game, leading to a battle of wits in which they outsmarted themselves.

The plot of the anime is fun to watch, and due to the mind games, it leads to some hilarious anime moments in the anime world. Moreover, the genre of the show is unique, and all the characters of the show are different. Ishigami is the favorite character of the fans of the show.

19. Ouran High School Host Club

Director : Takuya Igarashi

: Takuya Igarashi Writer : Yoji Enokido

: Yoji Enokido Studio : Bones

: Bones Cast : Haruhi Fujioka voiced by Ayaka Saito (Sub); Kyoya Ootori voiced by Shunsuke Daito (Sub); Tamaki Suoh voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Sub).

: Haruhi Fujioka voiced by Ayaka Saito (Sub); Kyoya Ootori voiced by Shunsuke Daito (Sub); Tamaki Suoh voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The anime series is about Haruhi Fujioka, who goes to Ouran Academy. One day she was looking for a quiet place to study. She runs into groups of boys who were in the host club. She talks to them and becomes best friends.

The anime is one of its kind, and the art style of the show is unique and cute. And each episode will have a little adventure or some issues of a character, and it is enjoyable to watch.

18. Detroit Metal City

Director : Hiroshi Nagahama

: Hiroshi Nagahama Writer : Kiminori Wakasugi

: Kiminori Wakasugi Studio : Studio 4°C

: Studio 4°C Cast : Soichi Negishi voiced by Kenichi Matsumaya (Sub); Yuri Aikawa voiced by Masami Nagasawa (Sub); Masayuki Wada voiced by Yoshihiko Hosoda (Sub).

: Soichi Negishi voiced by Kenichi Matsumaya (Sub); Yuri Aikawa voiced by Masami Nagasawa (Sub); Masayuki Wada voiced by Yoshihiko Hosoda (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Available on: It can be streamed on HIDIVE.

Detroit Metal City is about Soichi, a shy and young musician, he dreams of a career in pop music, but he joins a rock metal band to pay his bills. The songs of the series are heavy metal, and it urges their viewers to engage in immoral and illegal activities. The fans love Soichi’s character, but he wants to escape the metal band to become a successful pop musician.

This show is a masterpiece in the comedy anime genre. Though the characters use many curse words in the anime, the episodes are funny and full of dark humor, making it a parody. The anime series is short, but it packs a punch.

17. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Director : Hirokai Sakurai

: Hirokai Sakurai Writer : Michiko Yokote

: Michiko Yokote Studio : J.C. Staff

: J.C. Staff Cast : Kusuo Saiki voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Kokomi Teruhashi voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Shun Kaido Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub).

: Kusuo Saiki voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Kokomi Teruhashi voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Shun Kaido Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is about Saiki, a high school student with immense psychic abilities. Still, he is trying to live an everyday life by hiding his abilities from his classmates and everyone around him.

The anime series is fantastic, and it has all the related topics in it. In addition, the characters of the show have different personalities, making it stand out from other series.

16. Maid Sama

Director : Hiroaki Sakurai

: Hiroaki Sakurai Writer : Mamiko Ikeda

: Mamiko Ikeda Studio : J. C. Staff

: J. C. Staff Cast : Takumi Usui voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Sub); Misaki Ayuzawa voiced by Ayuni Fujiwara (Sub); Igarashi Tora voiced by Kenichi Suzumura.

: Takumi Usui voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Sub); Misaki Ayuzawa voiced by Ayuni Fujiwara (Sub); Igarashi Tora voiced by Kenichi Suzumura. IMDB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Hulu and HIDIVE

The plot of the anime is a classic and my favorite, the enemies to friends to lovers. Misaki is a hardworking student and the female council president of the school. She secretly works at a maid cafe to support her family. But her secret is discovered by Takumi Usui, a popular boy from the school. He didn’t spill her secret and took a liking to her because he found her intriguing. The show follows the ups and downs of life and relationships.

Maid Sama is one of the best romantic comedy anime shows ever made, and the show puts details about the temperaments of the characters, making it an excellent show to watch. Also, the music is emotional, and it can make you feel gloomy, which goes hand-in-hand with the show. This show is probably the best romantic comedy ever made. Period.

15. The Way of the Househusband

Director : Chiaki Kon

: Chiaki Kon Writer : Susumu Yamakawa

: Susumu Yamakawa Studio : J.C. Staff

: J.C. Staff Cast : Tatsu voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Sub); Miku voiced by Shizuka Ito (Sub); Masa voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Sub).

: Tatsu voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Sub); Miku voiced by Shizuka Ito (Sub); Masa voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Available on: It can only be streamed on Netflix

The Way of the Househusband follows the story of Tatsu, a former yakuza boss, who quits the mafia to become a househusband. The episodes go around Tatsu doing daily chores of the house, and it’s funny to watch Tatsu doing the chores because he acts like he’s still a yakuza boss. The tone of the show is warm, familiar, genuinely funny, and the music of the show is fantastic.

14. Cromartie High School

Director : Hiroaki Sakurai

: Hiroaki Sakurai Writer : Eiji Nonaka

: Eiji Nonaka Studio : Production I. G

: Production I. G Cast of the anime : Takashi Kamiyama voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Sub); Shinjiro Hayashida voiced by Takuma Suzuki (Sub); Akira Maeda voiced by Tetsu Inada (Sub).

: Takashi Kamiyama voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Sub); Shinjiro Hayashida voiced by Takuma Suzuki (Sub); Akira Maeda voiced by Tetsu Inada (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and VRV.

Cromartie’s high school anime series revolves around the life of Takashi Kamiyama and the delinquent boys of his class. This anime series is a parody of a manga in the 1970s and -80s called Yankii.

The show doesn’t have romance, and it is an intriguing watch because Takashi is an obedient boy and thinks that he goes to a school full of uncontrollable boys where the solution for every problem is violence. This anime is a good watch, and having inside jokes would remind people of the 80s. The humor of this show is simple, but the way it is displayed makes it much more epic. The show only has 26 episodes, but each episode will be funny. The viewer will question the situation, but they will laugh hard.

13. Non-Non Biyori

Director : Shinya Kawatsura

: Shinya Kawatsura Writer : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Studio : Silver Lin

: Silver Lin The cast of the anime : Hotaru Ichijo voiced by Rie Murakawa (sub); Renge Miyauchi voiced by Kotori Koiwai (Sub); Natsumi Koshigaya voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Komari Koshigaya voiced by Kana Asumi (Sub).

: Hotaru Ichijo voiced by Rie Murakawa (sub); Renge Miyauchi voiced by Kotori Koiwai (Sub); Natsumi Koshigaya voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Komari Koshigaya voiced by Kana Asumi (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and HIDIVE.

Non-Non Biyori is simple, Hotaru Ichijo, a fifth-grader from Tokyo, was transferred from Tokyo to Asahigaoka, a rural area, due to her father’s transfer. The school only has five students, and each student is in a different grade, and the area lacks the facilities readily available in the city. Nevertheless, Hotaru adjusts to her new life, and she goes on new adventures with her new friends.

The show focuses on surreal jokes, and Renge Miyauchi will be the favorite character of many fans because her jokes are funny, and her facial expressions make her statements funnier. I feel this is a top-notch comedy anime that does not go overboard with the show’s animation, but it focuses on the plot and jokes that will entertain its viewers.

12. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku

Director : Yoshimasa Hiraike

: Yoshimasa Hiraike Writer : Yoshimasa Hiraike

: Yoshimasa Hiraike Studio :A-1 Pictures

:A-1 Pictures The cast of the anime : Narumi Momose voiced b Arisa Date (Sub); Hirotaka Nifuji voiced by Kent Ito (Sub); Hanako Koyanagi voiced by Miyugi Sawashiro (Sub); Taro Kabakura voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub).

: Narumi Momose voiced b Arisa Date (Sub); Hirotaka Nifuji voiced by Kent Ito (Sub); Hanako Koyanagi voiced by Miyugi Sawashiro (Sub); Taro Kabakura voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

Narumi and Hirotaka are the main characters of the show; Narumi, a young woman who works in an office and hides her fujoshi lifestyle, and Hirotaka is a handsome and skilled company man and an otaku. Both seem to be a perfect match for each other but being in a relationship is not Hirotaka’s cup of tea. Nevertheless, the two try to make things work.

The show is fun to watch, and the facial expressions sometimes make it hilarious, making the viewers burst out in laughter. Overall the show is fun to watch, and the plot is riveting. However, some jokes fell flat due to the cultural barrier. But the viewers will find it intriguing, and as a result, fans will watch the 11 episodes in one sitting.

11. Horimiya

Director : Masashi Ishihama

: Masashi Ishihama Writer : Takao Yoshioka

: Takao Yoshioka Studio : CloverWorks

: CloverWorks Characters of the anime : Kyoko Hori voiced by Haruka Tomato (Sub); Izumi Miyamura voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Sub); Souta Hori voiced by Yuka Terasaki (Sub); Toru Ishikawa voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita (Sub).

: Kyoko Hori voiced by Haruka Tomato (Sub); Izumi Miyamura voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Sub); Souta Hori voiced by Yuka Terasaki (Sub); Toru Ishikawa voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Hulu and Funimation

The show’s plot is romantic and straightforward, making it a romantic comedy. Kyoko Hori is a school student, she is a popular girl, and she is energetic and cheerful, and she is the opposite of Izumi. He is nerdy and gloomy. They create another personality to live a new life, which is the opposite of their original life. When they find out about each other’s secrets, they become excellent friends but is there enough space for love?

When we read a plot like Horimiya, it makes us question the anime series and if it will be good enough to watch, but thousands of people have watched the show, and a majority of them gave five stars to the show. The show is romantic, and the plot twists are why people have shown so much love to the show.

10. Great Teacher Onizuka

Director : Noriyuki Abe

: Noriyuki Abe Writer : Masashi Sogo

: Masashi Sogo Studio : Pierrot

: Pierrot Characters of the anime : Eikichi Onizuka voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Urumi Kanzaki voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Yoshito Kikuchi voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub).

: Eikichi Onizuka voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Urumi Kanzaki voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Yoshito Kikuchi voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and Retro Crush

GTO or Great Teacher Onizuka was a popular anime series in June 1999. The show’s plot centers on Onizuka, a 22-year-old former book member; the show focuses on Onizuka’s daily life on how he was before and after becoming a teacher.

The character is a classic fish, and every veteran viewer knows how fabulous the character sketch of Onizuka is, and the comedy and the action make it a classic. The show has a total of 43 episodes, and each episode will be full of humor, and the visual gags will make the viewer laugh until their stomach aches.

9. Laid Back Camp

Director : Yoshiaki Kyōgoku

: Yoshiaki Kyōgoku Writer : Jin Tanaka

: Jin Tanaka Studio : C-Station

: C-Station Characters of the anime : Nadeshiko Kagamihara voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Sub); Rin Shima voiced by Nao Toyama (Sub); Chiaki Ogaki voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Ena Saito voiced by Rie Takahashi (Sub); Sakura Kagamihara voiced by Marina Inoue (Sub)

: Nadeshiko Kagamihara voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Sub); Rin Shima voiced by Nao Toyama (Sub); Chiaki Ogaki voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Ena Saito voiced by Rie Takahashi (Sub); Sakura Kagamihara voiced by Marina Inoue (Sub) IMDB Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and VRV.

The show’s plot is about Nadeshiko, a high school student who has moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi. She decides to see Mount Fuji. She pedals her way to Motosu, but she is forced to return because of the worsening weather. Unfortunately, she faints while returning, and Rin and the girls save her.

The show is very relaxing, and I feel that this show is the best slice of life anime series on the list. The show teaches us how to live our lives and how funny life can be with good friends. so if you want to watch something warm and funny, this is the perfect show.

8. The Devil is a part-timer

Director : Naoto Hosoda

: Naoto Hosoda Writer : Masahiro Yokotani

: Masahiro Yokotani Studio : White Fox

: White Fox Characters of the anime : Sadao Maiu/ Satan Jacob voiced by Ryō Ōsaka (Sub); Emi Yusa voiced by Yū Asakawa (Sub); Shirō Ashiya voiced by Yūki Ono (Sub); Chiho Sasaki voiced by Nao Tōyama (Sub); Hanzō Urushihara/ Lucifer voiced by Hiro Simono (Sub); Suzuno Kamazuki/ Crestia Bell voiced by Kanae Itō (Sub).

: Sadao Maiu/ Satan Jacob voiced by Ryō Ōsaka (Sub); Emi Yusa voiced by Yū Asakawa (Sub); Shirō Ashiya voiced by Yūki Ono (Sub); Chiho Sasaki voiced by Nao Tōyama (Sub); Hanzō Urushihara/ Lucifer voiced by Hiro Simono (Sub); Suzuno Kamazuki/ Crestia Bell voiced by Kanae Itō (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Available on: It can be watched on Funimation, Hulu, and Apple T.V.

The show’s plot is how Satan sought to conquer the world of Ente Isla but to do that, and he needs to fight Emilia, a hero who protects the world. When Satan fought Emilia, he was defeated and had to retreat. The devil retreated along with Alcatel, and during their escape, the devil teleported them to modern Tokyo. They changed their forms to look like humans, and to survive in the modern world, the devil changed his name to Sadao Maō, and he took the role of a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant.

Upon living in the modern living world, Sadao met Emi Yusa, who was Emilia in human form. The plot develops by meeting more personalities from the world of Ente Isla, and everyone is trying to figure out life in the modern world by overcoming the problems, which eventually leads to funny situations.

I feel that The Devil is a part-timer is one of the best anime series. While watching it, one would forget about time, and everyone will complete the series in one sitting because the show has only two seasons, and the duration of each episode is around 24 minutes.

7. One Piece

Director : Satoshi Itō

: Satoshi Itō Writer : Shōji Yonemura

: Shōji Yonemura Studio : Toei Animation

: Toei Animation Characters of the anime : Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Mayumi Tanaka (Sub); Roronoa Zoro voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Sub); Nami voiced by Akemi Okamura (Sub); Usopp voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Sanji voiced by Hiroaki Hirata (Sub); Chopper voiced by Ikue Ōtani (Sub); Nico Robin voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi (Sub); Franky voiced by Kazuki Yao (Sub); Brook voiced by Chō (Sub); Jimbei Daisuke Gōri & Katsuhisa Hōki (Sub).

: Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Mayumi Tanaka (Sub); Roronoa Zoro voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Sub); Nami voiced by Akemi Okamura (Sub); Usopp voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Sanji voiced by Hiroaki Hirata (Sub); Chopper voiced by Ikue Ōtani (Sub); Nico Robin voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi (Sub); Franky voiced by Kazuki Yao (Sub); Brook voiced by Chō (Sub); Jimbei Daisuke Gōri & Katsuhisa Hōki (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

From The Big Three Era, One Piece has a story and animation of one of its kind. The plot of the show is about Luffy, the protagonist of the show goes on a journey with his pirate to be the ‘King of Pirates’ by finding the One Piece, which you can find in the Grand Line. Luffy and his crew fight the Marines and different pirates, and during their journey, they want to find the Grand blue, an exquisite location. The Grand blue or The All Blue is a rumored place where all the four oceans meet, and in this ocean, you can find fishes of every kind.

Even though One Piece is an action-adventure anime, it also has some comedy, making it fun to watch the show, and one should believe that it is one of the best series that anime fans are watching even after 25 years. Monkey D. Luffy is the favorite character of the show. The voice acting in the show is fantastic, and during some fight scenes, the voice acting will give you goosebumps. The show has over 700 episodes, and it is ongoing, so it may take a while to catch up.

6. Tamako Market

Director : Naoko Yamada

: Naoko Yamada Writer : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Studio : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Characters of the anime : Tamako Kitashirakawa voiced by Aya Suzaki (Sub); Mochizō Ōji voiced by Atsushi Tamaru (Sub); Dera Mochimazzi voiced by Takumi Yamazaki (Sub).

: Tamako Kitashirakawa voiced by Aya Suzaki (Sub); Mochizō Ōji voiced by Atsushi Tamaru (Sub); Dera Mochimazzi voiced by Takumi Yamazaki (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Available on: It can only be streamed on HIDIVE.

The show centers around Tamako, and it follows the daily activities of Tamako, her friends, and Dera, a strange bird. The anime fans have enjoyed the show, and the show’s art style is one of the best of all time. Unlike other shows, which focus on romance and other genres, the show primarily focuses more on comedy than the other genres.

The show is downright hilarious, and the show has only twelve episodes, but the episodes of the show would make an impact, and the viewer would remember the show constantly.

5. One punch man

Director : Shingo Natsume (S01), Chikara Sakurai (S02)

: Shingo Natsume (S01), Chikara Sakurai (S02) Writer : Tomohrio Suzuki

: Tomohrio Suzuki Studio : Madhouse

: Madhouse Characters of the anime : Saitama voiced by Makoto Furukawa (Sub); Genos voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub); Silver Fang voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Sub).

: Saitama voiced by Makoto Furukawa (Sub); Genos voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub); Silver Fang voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Available on: The show can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. You can rent it on Apple T.V., Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The plot of One punch man centers on Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single blow, but he wants to find a worthy opponent to challenge him and does not get defeated with a single punch.

Primarily the show is full of action, but the animators make it a funny anime series because of the dark humor jokes, and the animation is surreal, which is a treat for the eyes. The facial expressions of the characters are downright hilarious. The show’s plot is fantastic, and the show is a perfect blend of action and humor that will bound its viewers to enjoy the show with a good laugh. As a result, it is the best action-comedy anime.

The show has two seasons full of action and comedy for the viewers to enjoy. The OVA of One punch man is full of jokes, and each episode will be funnier than the previous one.

4. Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend

Director : Kanta Kamei

: Kanta Kamei Writer : Fumiaki Maruto

: Fumiaki Maruto Studio : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Cast : Tomoya Aki voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Sub); Eriri Spencer Sawamura voiced by Saori Oonishi (Sub); Megumi Kato voiced by Kiyono Yasuno (Sub); Utaha Kasumigaoka voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Michiru Hyoudou voiced by Sayuri Yahagi (Sub); Hashima Iori voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara (Sub).

: Tomoya Aki voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Sub); Eriri Spencer Sawamura voiced by Saori Oonishi (Sub); Megumi Kato voiced by Kiyono Yasuno (Sub); Utaha Kasumigaoka voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Michiru Hyoudou voiced by Sayuri Yahagi (Sub); Hashima Iori voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara (Sub). IMDB Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Available on: The show can only be streamed on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

The plot of the show is a simple one, Tomoya Aki. A secondary school student recruits a trio of beautiful girls to assist him in developing a visual novel so that everyone can realize how excellent light novels can be. Then, he aims to sell it at a convention. Even though it is romance, it is a hilarious anime that will ache your stomach with laughter. The show has two seasons, it has a total of 24 episodes, and everyone has an episode that has a run time.

3. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Director : Tatsuya Ushihara

: Tatsuya Ushihara Writer : Jukki Hanada

: Jukki Hanada Studio : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Cast : Yūta Togashi voiced by Jun Fukuyama (Sub); Rikka Takanashi voiced by Maaya Uchida (Sub); Shinka Nibutami voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki (Sub); Kumin Tsuyuri voiced by Azumi Asakura (Sub).

: Yūta Togashi voiced by Jun Fukuyama (Sub); Rikka Takanashi voiced by Maaya Uchida (Sub); Shinka Nibutami voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki (Sub); Kumin Tsuyuri voiced by Azumi Asakura (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Available on: The anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll, HiDive, and VRV. You can rent it on Apple T.V. and Amazon Prime Video.

The show’s plot is the unique one, Yūta is a boy who suffered from “Chūnibyō” during his junior high school tenure, and he believed that he possessed supernatural powers, and he called himself the “Dark Flame Master.” As a result, he alienated himself to save himself from embarrassment. He changed schools to have an everyday school life, and other high school boys didn’t make fun of his past.

He met Rikka, who learnt about his past, and she suffers from the same condition Yūta faced earlier in his life. The anime is a rollercoaster of emotions, and this is one of the anime series which gained a massive fanbase globally in a brief period. The show has only 12 episodes and an OVA, making it a short and fun watch show. The characters’ facial expressions make it much more accurate and exciting to watch.

2. K-On!

Director : Naoko Yamada

: Naoko Yamada Writer : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Studio : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Cast : Yui Hirasawa voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Mio Akiyama voiced by Yōko Hikasa (Sub); Ritsu Tainaka voiced by Satomi Satō (Sub); Satoshi voiced by Mika Itō (Sub); Tsumugi Kotobuki voiced by Minako Kotobuki (Sub); Asuza Nakano voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Sub).

: Yui Hirasawa voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Mio Akiyama voiced by Yōko Hikasa (Sub); Ritsu Tainaka voiced by Satomi Satō (Sub); Satoshi voiced by Mika Itō (Sub); Tsumugi Kotobuki voiced by Minako Kotobuki (Sub); Asuza Nakano voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Available on: The anime can be streamed on Hulu, Peacock, and HiDive; you can rent it on Apple T.V. and Vudu.

K-On is a high school musical anime, and the plot of the show is about five high school girls who became good friends with the help of Light Music Club. Yui is the lead singer of the band. These five girls aspire to be the most excellent musicians and their journey through high school together. Hajime Hyakkoku created the music in this anime, and the songs of this show are catchy and fun to listen to.

This series has two seasons with 26 episodes, and the best part about the show is its characters. Since all of the characters have different personalities, it contrasts the show, making it one of the best slice of life animes.

1. Kiss Him, Not Me

Director: Hiroshi Ishiodori

Hiroshi Ishiodori Writer: Michiko Yokote

Michiko Yokote Studio: Brains Base

Brains Base Cast: Jae Serinuma voiced by Yu Kobayashi (Sub); Yūsuke Igarashi voice by Yūki Ono (Sub); Nozumo Nanashima voiced by Keisuke Kōmoto (Sub); Hayato Shinomiya voiced by Yoshigitsu Matsuoka (Sub); Asuma Mutsumi voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub); Shima Nishina voiced by Miyuki Sawshiro (Sub).

Jae Serinuma voiced by Yu Kobayashi (Sub); Yūsuke Igarashi voice by Yūki Ono (Sub); Nozumo Nanashima voiced by Keisuke Kōmoto (Sub); Hayato Shinomiya voiced by Yoshigitsu Matsuoka (Sub); Asuma Mutsumi voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub); Shima Nishina voiced by Miyuki Sawshiro (Sub). IMDB Rating: 6.6/ 10

6.6/ 10 Available on: Can be streamed on Crunchy Roll and VRV, and you can purchase it on Apple T.V., Amazon Prime Video.

The plot of this anime is unique. Kae Serinuma is yaoi, and in a romance narrative, men are together in romantic relationships. When one of her favorite characters from the anime died, she was so traumatized that she locked herself in her room for a week, and she did not eat anything in her room. Upon exiting her room, she realized that she had lost a few pounds, and her new everyday life started by being an attractive girl. Unfortunately, it caught the attention of four boys at her school. Despite knowing Kae’s bizarre interest, they compete with each other for her love, but she thwarts them as she wants them to fall in love with each other.

The anime is a romantic comedy full of hilarious moments that the viewers would laugh at, and they would complete the series in one go. This series is one of the best animes of this genre, and this is anime has only 12 episodes, so if you are one of those viewers who don’t prefer waiting for multiple seasons, then this anime is for you.

The post 30 Best Funny Anime Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.