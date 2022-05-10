30 Best Josei Anime To Watch Right Now

Share Pin 0 Shares

Catered towards women and female audiences, Japanese anime targets the age demographics of women in their late teens to women in their 20s or 30s as these kinds of anime tackle mature topics like the realities of life, relationships, drug use, etc. abuse, sex, and other related topics. Josei anime is a category from out of the box!

The common misconception about josei is that if the protagonist is not female, it does not fall under the category. However, this is not true.

What is shoujo anime vs. josei anime?

As previously stated, josei anime focuses on a particular age group which is also true for shoujo anime. However, the josei anime’s audience is women in their late teens to women in their 20s or 30s, while the shoujo anime focuses on younger girls aged 8 to 14 years.

What are some best josei anime?

We have catered a list of the 30 best josei anime for you all josei fans. The list below places the best IMDb series first, then the worst. Scroll down to read our picks for you.

30. Super Seisyun Brothers

Director : Masahiro Takata

: Masahiro Takata Writer(s) : Tomoko Konparu

: Tomoko Konparu Cast : Kaito Ishikawa, Ai Kayano

: Kaito Ishikawa, Ai Kayano IMDb Rating : 5.2

: 5.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: NA

Josei drama Super Seisyun Brothers follow two sets of elder sister and younger brother siblings. The distinguishing point between them is that the Shinmoto siblings are selfish, and the Saitou siblings look mysterious. The anime follows the journey of their everyday life in school and at their homes.

29.Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu

Director : Atsushi Nigorikawa

: Atsushi Nigorikawa Writer(s) : Natsuko Takahashi

: Natsuko Takahashi Cast : Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama

: Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu explores the lives of a knight who ruled over light and darkness named Sturmhurt and Miguel, the God of Destruction who was sealed inside the knight. He has a friend, Gestöber, accompanying the knight on various adventures.

Strumhurt and Gestöber are reincarnated as two classmates named Kabuto Hanadori and Seri Koyuki. Their reunion should be the talk of the town, but it is more of an embarrassment as Seri thinks Kabuto is delusional. His claa]ssmate Utsugi Tsukimiya also joins the situation with mind-reading abilities, eventually destroying Seri’s life.

Seri tries his hardest to stay away from his crazy classmates, but due to Kabuto’s chuunibyou and Utsugi’s unpredictability, he will be swept eventually.

28. Norn9: Norn+Nonet

Director : Takao Abo

: Takao Abo Writer(s) : Natsuko Takahashi

: Natsuko Takahashi Cast : Yuuki Kaji, Daisuke Ono

: Yuuki Kaji, Daisuke Ono IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

In the imagined future WorldWorld of the josei anime Norn9: Norn+Nonet, The World is responsible for world peace. It has been doing its job for so long that the war is an imagined story now.

The World needs nine ability users, which is the task of airship Norn. After collecting the people, the airship takes off. However, something is amiss. There are eight men and three women on board named Koharu, Mikoto Kuga and Nanami Shiranui.

Soon, the travelers become suspicious of the number of passengers and realize that their ship is crowded. They have to find the unknown foe who is secretly trying to stop the progress.

27. Servamp

Director : Shigeyuki Miya, Hideaki Nakano

: Shigeyuki Miya, Hideaki Nakano Writer(s) : Kenji Konuta

: Kenji Konuta Cast : Yuuki Kaji, Takuma Terashima

: Yuuki Kaji, Takuma Terashima IMDb Rating : 6.3

: 6.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Mahiru Shirota, a fifteen-year-old, has a principle that simplicity should avoid best and disturbing things at any cost. According to him, doing nothing having regrets about it is troublesome. With this ideology, he decides to adopt a cat while returning home from school. He names the feline Kuro.

Later, it is revealed that his cat is not a cat but a shape-shifting vampire who promises to get out of his hair. However, one thing leads to another, and Mahiru is sucked into the WorldWorld of supernatural entities.

26. Akkun to Kanojo

Director : Shin Katagai

: Shin Katagai Writer(s) : Yuka Yamada

: Yuka Yamada Cast : Ayaka Suwa, Tatsuhisa Suzuki

: Ayaka Suwa, Tatsuhisa Suzuki IMDb Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Akkun to Kanojo follows the daily life of Atsuhiro’ Akkun’ Kagari, who has a girl of dreams, Non-Katagiri. But he is so embarrassed to show any feelings towards her and insult her. However, he is still in love and shows that in his way. He tails his girlfriend, eavesdrops on her conversation, and finally stalks her.

Katagiri has no problem with this, finds this cute, and knows that he does not want to insult her. Even the couple’s friend, Masago Matsuo, finds their relationship odd. But Katagiri loves her partner, no matter what.

25. Makai Ouji: Devils and Realist

Director : Chiaki Kon

: Chiaki Kon Writer(s) : Michiko Yokote

: Michiko Yokote Cast : Takuma Terashima, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

: Takuma Terashima, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka IMDb Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Makai Ouji: Devils and Realists is a journey of William, a child of an aristocratic family. He is born with rare intellect. When his uncle loses his valuables, he tries to help by searching for anything converted into currency to uphold the lost reputation. With the help of his family butler, he sets upon his task and happens upon an underground room of an ancestor. There he discovers a magical seal that summons a devil. The devil named Dantalion tells him that William is the designator who can choose the ruler of the demon world.

24. Hatenkou Yuugi

Director : Nobuhiro Takamoto

: Nobuhiro Takamoto Writer(s) : Yasuhiro Imagawa

: Yasuhiro Imagawa Cast : Sanae Kobayashi, Takahiro Sakurai

: Sanae Kobayashi, Takahiro Sakurai IMDb Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: HiDive

Hatenkou Yuugi is a popular josei anime that follows Rahzel, the daughter of a wealthy family who is kicked out of her house. Her family sends her on the journey while ordering her to see and explore World. He meets Heat and Alzeid on her journey. Both the men have different personalities but have followed similar paths.

With the magical powers, Rahzel, a clever, stubborn, and confident girl, will help the people on her way while also discovering the WorldWorld.

23. Loveless

Director : Yū Kō

: Yū Kō Writer(s) : Yūji Kawahara

: Yūji Kawahara Cast : Junko Minagawa, Katsuyuki Konishi

: Junko Minagawa, Katsuyuki Konishi IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the josei anime Loveless, everyone is different as they are born with cat ears and a tail, but they lose it when they are involved in a sexual encounter. The ears and tail thus symbolize purity and innocence.

Ritsuka Aoyagi, a 12-year-old boy, suffers from amnesia for an unknown reason. His brother got killed recently, and he meets Agatsuma Soubi, who claims to have known his late brother. Ritsuka finds out that Agatsuma and his brother used to be a fighting pair, as fighting is only done by “fighting pairs” or couples, where one is known as the Sacrifice and the other as the Fighter. The Sacrifice is at the receiving end of the damage while the Fighter attacks.

Ritsuka learns that Agatsuma has inherited him. The duo tries to find the truth behind his brother’s death while the clues lead to the organization known as the “Seven Moons.” Through their journey, Ritsuka and Agatsuma have come closer to each other.

22. Karneval

Director : Eiji Suganuma

: Eiji Suganuma Writer(s) : Touko Machida

: Touko Machida Cast : Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano

: Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Karneval is a fun josei anime following Nai, a young boy who has been held captive by a beautiful woman. But one should not be fooled by her beauty as she has a unique hunger for human flesh. Nai meets Gareki, a thief who comes to rob the woman’s house. Gareki agrees to help Nai escape, but they are discovered, and the woman turns into a ghoulish monster. The boys, however, somehow managed to escape.

The two boys are discovered by Circus, a government defense agency that deals with criminal activity and protects civilians from the monsters that devour humans for sustenance. They take refuge in the organization with Nai, hoping to find his missing friend eventually. But, instead, they learn about the monster and a shadow organization called Kafka on their adventure.

21.07-Ghost

Director : Norihiro Takamoto

: Norihiro Takamoto Writer(s) : Natsuko Takahashi

: Natsuko Takahashi Cast : Junichi Suwabe, Mitsuki Saiga

: Junichi Suwabe, Mitsuki Saiga IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Josei anime 07-Ghost introduces the viewers to the WorldWorld of Barsburg Empire’s Military Academy, known for training elites who bring victory to the empire. The students use an ability called Zaiphon, which helps them fight their enemies.

Teito Klien is a student with a promising future, but he is a center of ridicule due to being a slave. He is suffering from amnesia and has no idea about his past. A fellow student, Mikage, befriends him. Teito discovers a secret about himself while preparing for his final exam.

During an assassination attempt on Ayanami, an officer who killed his father, Teito fails to kill him and is locked away as punishment. However, he is freed by Mikage, and he escapes with his help.

While on the run, he ends up in church and is taken in by the bishops. With Ayanami hot in his pursuit, Teito will have to learn to evade his grasp while also learning about his forgotten memories.

20. Natsuyuki Rendezvous

Director : Kō Matsuo

: Kō Matsuo Writer(s) : Kō Matsuo

: Kō Matsuo Cast : Yuuichi Nakamura, Sayaka Ohara

: Yuuichi Nakamura, Sayaka Ohara IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

The must-watch josei romance anime Natsuyuki Rendezvous is a perfect balance of comedy and drama. The series follows a young man named Ryousuke Hazuki who has given his heart to a beautiful flower shop owner Rokka Shimao. He tries to get close to her by getting a part-time job at her shop. However, he finds an obstacle in his mission: a ghost of her dead husband that lives in her apartment.

The ghost of Rokka’s husband, Atsushi Shimao, has watched her since his death three years ago. He or rather his ghost form is noticed by Hazuki. They both are on the opposite spectrum. Shimano wants to possess the suitor’s body and foil his plans to pursue his widow. At the same time, Hazuki wants the specter to move on, allowing Rokka to move on as well.

As both men butt their heads over Rokka, an unusual and unlikely relationship is formed amongst the trio.

19. Code: Realize- Sousei no Himegimi

Director : Hideyo Yamamoto

: Hideyo Yamamoto Writer(s) : Sayaka Harada

: Sayaka Harada Cast : Tomoaki Maeno, Saori Hayami

: Tomoaki Maeno, Saori Hayami IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Code: Realize follows Cardia Beckford as she fights with her impending amnesia. Finally, finally, she can recall some of her memories about her father and how the townsfolk feared her as she carried a deadly substance in her body. Her father Issac embedded an eternally beating heart, Horologium, which can produce infinite power and destroy anything she touches.

Many people are searching for the Horologium, especially a terrorist organization called Twilight, with whom Issac might have worked. However, the British Military Forces force Cardia to leave her home for the Horologium. But she is rescued by Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief whose intent is to steal her heart. She joins his companions to learn the truth about her missing past and the price she is paying in the present.

18. The Gokusen

Director : Yuzo Sato

: Yuzo Sato Writer(s) : Yasuko Kobayashi

: Yasuko Kobayashi Cast : Risa Hayamizu, Kenichi Suzumura

: Risa Hayamizu, Kenichi Suzumura IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Netflix

Kumiko Yamaguchi, a bright and enthusiastic teacher, is ready to join her new all-boys high school, Shirokin Academy as a maths teacher. However, her first day is not what she expected to go like. It begins with miscreant boys and cringing teachers. Then, she realizes that her new workplace is doing nothing to improve the situation.

Kumiko has a secret. Behind her sweet facade, she is the head of a powerful yakuza clan. She can overpower any gangster in the blink of an eye. But she must not let this secret out. With the vice principal trying to fire her and the leader of the class miscreant trying to put pieces together, she is in a problem.

17. Ristorante Paradiso

Director : Mitsuko Kase

: Mitsuko Kase Writer(s) : Shinichi Inotsume

: Shinichi Inotsume Cast : Jin Yamanoi, Fumiko Urikasa

: Jin Yamanoi, Fumiko Urikasa IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Ristorante Paradiso, one of the best josei anime, follows Nicoletta, whose mother abandoned her when she was young, to remarry in Rome. She harbors a profound contempt for her. After the incident, she is searching for her mother, intending to ruin her mother’s life. She tails her mother down to Casetta dell’Orso, a restaurant.

However, her life turns 180 when she meets the staff of mature gentlemen and is sucked into their circle of smiles and warmth. She abandons her plans for revenge, and she starts to live her Italian dream life.

16. Otona Joshi no Anime Time

Director : Hiroshi Kawamata

: Hiroshi Kawamata Writer(s) : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Cast : Miki Nakatani, Tae Kimura

: Miki Nakatani, Tae Kimura IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: NA

The josei anime series Ootuna Joshi no Anime Time is a drama of four episodes based on prize-winning short stories. In the first episode, the story revolves around Noriko, a 33-year-old who decided to move to college in Tokyo and leave behind her life in her native place of Kanazawa. She married a man and had a boy with him. However, she feels an emptiness within herself while also carrying a secret with a man.

Other three episodes were released in 2013, telling the stories of Mimi, a wife in her late 20s, Hatoko, a 40-year-old businesswoman, and a 43-year-old housewife witnessing a complicated relationship between a mother and a daughter.

15. Hakuouki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom

Director : Osamu Yamasaki

: Osamu Yamasaki Writer(s) : Ryōta Yamaguchi, Mitsutaka Hirota, Yoshiko Nakamura, Megumu Sasano

: Ryōta Yamaguchi, Mitsutaka Hirota, Yoshiko Nakamura, Megumu Sasano Cast : Houko Kuwashima, Kousuke Toriumi

: Houko Kuwashima, Kousuke Toriumi IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Hakuouki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom is a tale set in 1864 Japan where Chizuru Yukimura, a young woman, is searching for her missing father, Koudou. She disguises herself and travels to Kyoto in his search, where she witnesses a horrifying murder. With the members of Shinsengumi hot on her trail, she runs to safety. However, this does not last. Finally, she is found and taken to the headquarters with the pending decision to let her go or kill her.

As soon as she reveals her purpose and her father’s name, the Shinsengumi decide not to kill her as they are also searching for him. With this, Chizuru finds herself in the middle of the political tensions in Kyoto and the conflict between the Shinsengumi and their enemies.

14. No. 6

Director : Kenji Nagasaki

: Kenji Nagasaki Writer(s) : Seishi Minakami

: Seishi Minakami Cast : Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuuki Kaji

: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuuki Kaji IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga, josei anime No. 6 is set after the end of a destructive world war and how mankind has taken refuge in six city-states that seemed peaceful on the surface. When Nezumi and Shion, an elite resident of No. 6, encounter, the latter learns new things about WorldWorld. Nezumi is a refugee living in a wasteland beyond the walls of the city-state. The walls of the city-state act as a barrier between the utopic city-state and dystopic wasteland.

Shion decides to help his new friend and shelters him. Unfortunately, his action has a disastrous consequence as he and his mother lose their elite status. They are relocated somewhere else and start gaining a new perspective.

The former elite boy and the refugee embark upon a journey that may reveal a threatening secret about No. 6.

13. Pet Shop of Horrors

Director : Toshio Hirata

: Toshio Hirata Writer(s) : Tatsuhiko Urahata, Yasuhiro Imagawa, Akane Inoue

: Tatsuhiko Urahata, Yasuhiro Imagawa, Akane Inoue Cast : Toshihiko Seki, Masaya Onosaka

: Toshihiko Seki, Masaya Onosaka IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: HiDive

In an area called Chinatown lives a mysterious pet shop owner named Count D. Count D has an exciting business of selling rare pets for the people, but this comes with a contract. Everything is fine if the rules of the contract have been appropriately followed. However, if they are not, then unfortunate things happen, and it is not the shop’s responsibility.

These unfortunate happenings have been increasing in number, which attracted the attention of Leon Arcot, a homicide detective. He linked all the deaths to the shop. Now he has to answer why the customers of Count D were the victims.

12.Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan

Director : Kyō Yatate

: Kyō Yatate Writer(s) :

: Cast : Shinichi Tsutsumi

: Shinichi Tsutsumi IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Josei anime Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan’s story centers around Chitose-chan, a penguin is living in Kyoto. She is an enthusiastic creature with always being in touch with people, which helps her get yummy food. That is her favorite thing to do.

The story presents the locations of Kiyomizu Temple, Ginkaku Temple, and Gion, all places based in Kyoto through Chitose-chan’s perspective. This josei anime is a warm story about a penguin making connections while living in nostalgia.

11. Michiko to Hatchin

Director : Sayo Yamamoto

: Sayo Yamamoto Writer(s) : Takashi Ujita

: Takashi Ujita Cast : Rina Hidaka, Suzuka Ohgo

: Rina Hidaka, Suzuka Ohgo IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Michiko to Hatchin follows a criminal named Michiko Malandro who has escaped high-security prison premises to find a man from her past. Instead, she meets and finds a lead by a young girl, Hana Morenos, the latter trapped by her abusive foster family. Hana imagines getting out of captivity and away from her abusive foster family. She dreams of a Prince Charming. However, there is no prince rather a convict with a bike, who claims to be her mother.

The duo goes on an adventure of their own in sunny Diamanda. Throughout their journey, they face poverty, child exploitation, and betrayal, which was never experienced by the two. Michiko’s journey becomes more interesting when the criminal syndicate Monstro Preto gets a whiff of her manhunt as they prepare for the warfare against her.

The josei anime is a gritty story of lively people, hidden agendas, and the improbable connections that gravitate towards a mysterious man.

10. Paradise Kiss

Director : Osamu Kobayashi

: Osamu Kobayashi Writer(s) : Osamu Kobayashi

: Osamu Kobayashi Cast : Marika Matsumoto, Kenji Hamada

: Marika Matsumoto, Kenji Hamada IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Netflix

Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Paradise Kiss centers around Yukari Hayasaka. One day she is approached by a guy with spiky blond hair, a spiked choker, and multiple piercings on his ears and face. However, she wants nothing to do with him and runs away. Her luck is not on her side, though, as she bumps into a woman with purple hair and faints at her sight.

Later, when she regains consciousness, she learns that they were the fashion designers from Yazawa Art Academy, and they want her to model for their brand for an upcoming show. She turns down the offer and escapes leaving her school ID behind.

Head designer George Koizumi gets obsessed with her and only wants her alone for his model. However, Yukari has never known about modeling and has never done it. The josei anime adaptation from the manga written by Yazawa Ai is a journey into the WorldWorld of fashion, art, and passion.

9. Princess Jellyfish

Director : Takahiro Omori

: Takahiro Omori Writer(s) : Jukki Hanada

: Jukki Hanada Cast : Mitsuki Saiga, Kana Hanazawa

: Mitsuki Saiga, Kana Hanazawa IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

In the Japanese romance anime Princess Jellyfish, Tsukimi Kurashita has an unhealthy obsession with jellyfish after her late mother took her to an aquarium. Her obsession runs to the point where she imagines their flowing tentacles akin to a princess’s white dress. In the present day, the nineteen-year-old Tsukimi dreams of being an illustrator while living with five other unemployed otaku women.

When a beautiful woman helps her save a jellyfish in the pet store, Tsukimi’s life changes. The beautiful woman becomes a regular in her building, and she is very opposite Tsukimi and her usual company. But this beautiful stranger has a secret. Will Tuskimi learn soon that the strange girl is not a girl but a rich male college student by the name of Kuranosuke Koibuchi?

8. Honey and Clover

Director : Ken’ichi Kasai

: Ken’ichi Kasai Writer(s) : Yōsuke Kuroda

: Yōsuke Kuroda Cast : Yuuji Ueda, Hiroshi Kamiya

: Yuuji Ueda, Hiroshi Kamiya IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Josei’s romance anime Honey and Clover or Hachimitsu to Clover is a tale of five dear friends and art students, Yuuta Takemoto, Shinobu Morita, Takumi Mayama, Hagumi Hanamoto, and Ayumi Yamada, living in the same apartment building and attending the same art school. The anime series Honey and Clover is a heartwarming story of youth and love. The friends explore throughout the series soul-searching and self-discovering while tackling their complex relationship.

7. Shirokuma Cafe

Director : Mitsuyuki Masuhara

: Mitsuyuki Masuhara Writer(s) : Tōru Hosokawa

: Tōru Hosokawa Cast : Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama

: Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Shirokuma Cafe, owned by a polar bear named Shirokuma, is a popular relaxing spot for animals and humans alike. This charming cafe is situated near the local zoo, which allows its customers to take a break from their heavy schedules and relax. Shirkuma is an exciting individual who enjoys serving his customers while also having a chat.

With his friends Penguin and Panda, the trio has adventures and mishaps involving others, including Grizzly and the human worker at the cafe named Sasako. When the trio is together, there is always something brewing up in the Shirokuma Cafe.

6. Chihayafuru

Director : Morio Asaka

: Morio Asaka Writer(s) : Naoya Takayama, Yūko Kakihara, Ayako Katō

: Naoya Takayama, Yūko Kakihara, Ayako Katō Cast : Asami Seto, Mamoru Miyano

: Asami Seto, Mamoru Miyano IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: HiDive

Chihaya Ayase is a young girl who is a strong-willed tomboy who is growing up in the shadows of her elder sibling. She has no goals, no aspirations, and is contented with her life. This changes when she meets Arata Wataya, a transfer student who introduces her to the WorldWorld of Kurata, a card game.

Chihaya sees how passionate Arata is and gets obsessed with the game. She now has an ambition: to be the best. So, along with her friends, Arata and Taichi Mashima join a local group. She and the two girls spend their childhood together until they are broken apart.

At present, Chihaya is in high school, still obsessed over Kurata. She wants to establish a Kurata club at the municipal level and sets her sights on the upcoming national championship. She is reunited with her old friend Taichi who has now become indifferent. But this is not going to deter her from her goal.

5. Nodame Cantabile

Director : Ken’ichi Kasai

: Ken’ichi Kasai Writer(s) : Tomoko Konparu

: Tomoko Konparu Cast : Ayako Kawasumi, Tomokazu Seki

: Ayako Kawasumi, Tomokazu Seki IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Netflix

Nodame Cantabile revolves around the main characters Shinichi Chiaki and Megumi Noda. Shinichi has a dream to play music among the European elites. He has a comfortable background and regards himself and others around him in critical eyes. He is an infamous perfectionist. What is stopping him from traveling Europe? His irrational fear of flying. Due to this, he is stuck in Japan.

He happens upon Megumi Noda or Nodame during his fourth year at the top music university in Japan. He is not impressed with her. However, one day he listens to her playing the piano and is awed by her skills. But he is not happy when he learns that she is his neighbor and is horrified when he discovers she is in love with him.

4. Sakamichi no Apollon

Director : Shinichirō Watanabe

: Shinichirō Watanabe Writer(s) : Ayako Katō, Yūko Kakihara

: Ayako Katō, Yūko Kakihara Cast : Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ryouhei Kimura

: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ryouhei Kimura IMDb Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Sakamichi no Apollon is a journey of Kaoru Nishimi, a first-year transfer in the high school of Kyushu. He has given up hope of fitting in due to constantly moving from place to place throughout his childhood. So he is prepared to be lonely in this new place until he meets Sentarou Kawabuchi, the notorious delinquent.

Sentarou appreciates jazz music, and Kaoru is persistent in learning more. This allows Sentarou to be friends with Kaoru, who never had any friends.

Kaoru starts playing the piano at the after-school jazz sessions in the basement of a record shop. The basement belongs to Ritsuko Mukae, a fellow student. With him discovering his talents, Kaoru’s summer might just have turned better.

This josei anime tells a story of friendship and music and follows three characters who have a mutual appreciation for jazz music.

3. Usagi Drop (Bunny Drop)

Director : Kanta Kamei

: Kanta Kamei Writer(s) : Taku Kishimoto

: Taku Kishimoto Cast : Ayu Matsuura, Hiroshi Tsuchida

: Ayu Matsuura, Hiroshi Tsuchida IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime, Usagi Drop aka Bunny Drop, is the story of Daikichi Kawachi, a 30-year-old bachelor, and his journey through fatherhood as he raises Rin, his grandfather’s illegitimate daughter. Rin is always considered an outsider and an embarrassment to the family and not treated properly. After witnessing this cold behavior from his relatives, Daikichi is angered and takes her in with him. This josei anime explores family ties tackling the issue of interdependence with love and warmth.

2. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

Director : Shinichi Omata

: Shinichi Omata Writer(s) : Jun Kumagai

: Jun Kumagai Cast : Akira Ishida, Kouichi Yamadera

: Akira Ishida, Kouichi Yamadera IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu, based on the manga series, is a story set across time in the past and present. The josei anime takes the viewers on the journey that depicts the art of rakugo, a traditional form of comedic storytelling.

The anime tells the story through Yotarou, a former yakuza member fresh out of prison, and Yakumo Yuurakutei, a distinguished art practitioner. After hearing Yotarou’s pleas, Yakumo decidedly takes him as his student.

During his training with Yakumo, Yatarou meets Konatsu, the daughter of another performer Sukeroku Yuurakutei who passed away. Yatarou was mesmerized when he saw her perform. Yatarou becomes nostalgic about his past life and his promise to his rival.

1. Nana

Director : Morio Asaka

: Morio Asaka Writer(s) : Tomoko Konparu

: Tomoko Konparu Cast : Romi Park, Midori Kawana

: Romi Park, Midori Kawana IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the manga by Yazawa Ai, the josei anime Nana explores the story of two women named Nana: Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki. Nana Komatsu, a 20-year-old, is a dependent and clingy individual who quickly falls in love. She wants to do extensive but ends up in Tokyo to chase her current beau, Shouji Endo.

Nana Osaki, a punk rock vocalist, dreams of being a professional singer. However, she puts her career with the rock band and her former relationship behind and moves on.

Both adult women meet on the train to Tokyo and are brought together by the circumstance, eventually leading them to be roommates. Their friendship deepens, and they support each other through every life event, from love to break up to a break in the career.

