30 Best Lesbian Anime Of All Time

Let us first understand what does the term isekai means. Well, all my fellow anime fans might already be aware of this term. The word isekai originates from Japanese history and means “another world.” The list of best isekai anime is handpicked for you.

It also refers to an isekai genre of light novels, manga, anime, and video game world that mainly show a person teleported to another beautiful world and has to survive it. The isekai genre usually follows stories that include fantasy worlds, virtual worlds, planets, or a parallel universe.

Isekai Anime

In such isekai anime genre, the stories are usually about the protagonist’s transferred to a fantasy world and traveling there or summon. Or either the protagonist finds himself in a new fantasy world after his/her death in the past life or the real world.

Usually, the main protagonist is the hero in the isekai shows. Still, sometimes it may also find himself the unimportant character or the villain teleports him, like in the isekai anime “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom.” Furthermore, some stories even follow reverse isekai anime stories. In such stories, the subject is usually transported from a fantasy life in another world to a real-life, inhuman world on Earth. Some examples of reverse isekai anime are the Laidbackers and Re: Creators.

The isekai series have been noted to start back during the Japanese folk tales, like the Urashima Taro. The first modern isekai series was Warrior from Another World, written by Haruka Takachiho. The other isekai anime series also includes stories from English literature novels such as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Chronicles of Narnia, Peter Pan, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. And the very first isekai anime series was Aura Battler Dunbine, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.

If you all are isekai anime fans, then go on reading cause here we are to make things easier for you and sort out the 50 best isekai anime for you! Below is the list of 50 best isekai shows since the isekai genre became popular to date. You definitely would not want to miss these best shows in this isekai anime genre.

Let’s start!

50. Digimon Adventure

Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo

Hiroyuki Kakudo Writer: Satoru Nishizono

Satoru Nishizono Cast: Chika Sakamoto, Edie Mirman,. Kae Araki, Laura Summer, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thornton, Hiroko Konishi, Yuto Kazama

Chika Sakamoto, Edie Mirman,. Kae Araki, Laura Summer, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thornton, Hiroko Konishi, Yuto Kazama IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The show from the Digimon series is one the best shows of all. It is the best isekai anime with rank #1. The show was first released on March 7, 1999, and streamed till March 26, 2000. The series consists of a total of 54 episodes.

The story is about seven protagonists, named Taichi “Tai” Kamiya, Sora Takenouchi, Yamato “Matt” Ishida, Takeru “T.K.” Takaishi, Koushiro “Izzy” Izumi, Mimi Tachikawa and Joe Kido. As they spend time in their summer camp, snow along with mysterious small objects start falling from the sky.

49. Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Director: Masaharu Watanabe

Masaharu Watanabe Writer: Masahiro Yokotami

Masahiro Yokotami Cast: Takehitu Koyasu, Yui Horie, rie Takahashi, Marika Kounu, Yusuke Kobayashi, Yuka Iguchi, Inori Minase, Kaori Nazuka, Satomi Arai

Takehitu Koyasu, Yui Horie, rie Takahashi, Marika Kounu, Yusuke Kobayashi, Yuka Iguchi, Inori Minase, Kaori Nazuka, Satomi Arai IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This is one of the interesting isekai anime of the isekai genre. The show has a total 50 number of episodes. The show first streamed on April 4, 2016, till March 24, 2021.

The story follows a Japanese high school teenager, Subaru Natsuki. he was trying to leave the convenience story one day was suddenly transports to a parallel world. While he is trying to survive in this new world,bandits attack subaru.

48. Digimon Tamers

Director: Yukio Kaizawa

Yukio Kaizawa Writer: Chiaki Konaka

Chiaki Konaka Cast: Hiroki Takahashi, Makoto Tsumura, Yoko Asada, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroaki Hirata, Tomoko Kaneda, Aoi Tada, Mayumi Yamaguchi

Hiroki Takahashi, Makoto Tsumura, Yoko Asada, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroaki Hirata, Tomoko Kaneda, Aoi Tada, Mayumi Yamaguchi IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

This is yet another best among the Digimon series. The original release and runtime was from April 1, 2001, till March 31, 2002. This show consists of a total of 51 episodes.

The story is about a 12-year-old Takato Matsuki, a colossal fanatic of the Digimon card game. One day with his two friends, Kazu and Kenta, he finds a mysterious credit card in his box after playing the game of the cards. His reflex is to analyze it in his plastic device, which starts to shine strangely.

47. Now and Then, Here and There

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Hideyuki Iwasaki

Hideyuki Iwasaki Cast: Kaori Nazuka, Koji Ishii, Asuza Nakao, Yuka Imai, Akio Suyama, Akemi Okamura, Reiki Yasuhara, Dan Olk

Kaori Nazuka, Koji Ishii, Asuza Nakao, Yuka Imai, Akio Suyama, Akemi Okamura, Reiki Yasuhara, Dan Olk IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The show’s release was on October 14, 1999, and the streaming period was till January 20, 2000. The show consists of a total of 13 episodes.

The story is about Shū, a young schoolboy who is also very crazy about carefree kendo. Later he meets a very introverted girl named Lala Ru. He falls in love with the girl and does everything to cheer her up by all means. But one day, a robot suddenly appeared and carried the girl through the door.

46. InuYasha

Director: Masahi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki

Masahi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa

Katsuyuki Sumisawa Cast: Noriko Hidaka, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Kappei Yamaguchi, Koj Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima, Kumiko Watanabe, Ken Narita, Satsuki Yukino, Akiko Yajima

Noriko Hidaka, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Kappei Yamaguchi, Koj Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima, Kumiko Watanabe, Ken Narita, Satsuki Yukino, Akiko Yajima IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix

Yet another long-running anime series is the InuYasha, from October 16, 2000, till March 29, 2010. It consists of a total of 193 episodes.

The story takes place in Japan, at the time of wartime around the countries known as the Sengoku era (before 1600). In those times, humans used to live alongside “Youkai” or “Mononoke” (also called “demons” or “monsters” or “spirits”). These Youkai and Mononoke have different powers and appearances and are very different from the humans. Most of them share the same thing in common: envy human flesh. Whereas InuYasha is a half-human and half-demon, also known as hanyo.

45. Digimon Frontier

Director: Yukio Kaizawa

Yukio Kaizawa Writer: Sukehiro Tomita

Sukehiro Tomita Cast: Sawa Ishige, Junko Takeuchi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumara, YokoAsada, Kumiko Watanabe, Kae Araki, Rika Fukami

Sawa Ishige, Junko Takeuchi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumara, YokoAsada, Kumiko Watanabe, Kae Araki, Rika Fukami IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

The show consists of a total of 50 episodes. The show’s original run takes place from April 7, 2002, to March 30, 2003.

The story follows a group of ten longtime Digimon who gave up their lives to fight the forces of evil that were threatening to the digital world. These Digimons created artifacts, the twelve “spirits”, from their very own data, before leaving the digital world in the hands of three celestial Digimon.

44. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Director: Yasuhito Kikushi

Yasuhito Kikushi Writer: Kazayuki Fudeyasu

Kazayuki Fudeyasu Cast: Miho Okasaki, Kristen McGuire, Yumiri Hanmori, Makato Furukawa, Asuna Tomari, Takuya Iguchi, Sayaka Senbogi, Jun Fukushima

Miho Okasaki, Kristen McGuire, Yumiri Hanmori, Makato Furukawa, Asuna Tomari, Takuya Iguchi, Sayaka Senbogi, Jun Fukushima IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

As we talked above about the unique story of this isekai anime. This is one of the best isekai anime series.

The show’s release was on October 2, 2018, and streamed till June 22, 2021. The show consists of a total of 60 episodes.

The story follows Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old single man living in Tokyo; he will have satisfaction with his mundane life if he had a girlfriend. Later he meets his younger brother on the way, on the street, as he introduces his fiancée to him. Later, Satoru is fatally injured himself to save the couple’s life.

43. Sword Art Online

Director: Tomohiko Ito

Tomohiko Ito Writer: Reki Kawahara

Reki Kawahara Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Kanae Ito, Miyuki Sawashiro, Rina Hidaka, Koichi Yamadera, Ayana Taketatsu, Saori Hayami

Haruka Tomatsu, Kanae Ito, Miyuki Sawashiro, Rina Hidaka, Koichi Yamadera, Ayana Taketatsu, Saori Hayami IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix

The show consists of a total 96 number of episodes. The original run of this anime television series takes place from 8th July 2012 to 20th September 2020.

The story is about 2022 when the game Sword Art Online is a massive platform for VRMMORPG. In this game named sword art online, the players can change their avatars. The sword art online works by using a virtual headband that controls all the person’s five senses. The sword art online is one of the substantial virtual video games of 2022.

42. Overlord

Director: Naoyuki Ito

Naoyuki Ito Writer: Yuki Sugawara

Yuki Sugawara Cast: Yumi Hara, Sumire Uesaka, Manami Numakura, Ayane Sakura, Shigeru Chiba, Masayuki Kato, Emiri Kato, Yumi Uchiyama, Satoshi Hino

Yumi Hara, Sumire Uesaka, Manami Numakura, Ayane Sakura, Shigeru Chiba, Masayuki Kato, Emiri Kato, Yumi Uchiyama, Satoshi Hino IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix

The show consists of a total of 39 episodes. The show’s release was on 7th July 2015 and is presently streaming.

The story takes place in Yggdrasil, a massive virtual role-playing game. But the game is about to close after successful 12 years. On the other hand, a boy named Momonga finds it challenging to accept this fact about the game closing as in reality, he has no friends, no family, no girlfriend, and he feels that there is no meaning in life anymore.

41. No Game No Life

Director: Atsuzo Ishizuka

Atsuzo Ishizuka Writer: Jukki Hanada

Jukki Hanada Cast: Yoko Hikasa, Mamiko Noto, Yuka Iguchi, Yukari Tamura, Mugihiti, Kara Greenberg, Ai Kayano, Jun Fukushima, Satomi Arai, Risa Taneda

Yoko Hikasa, Mamiko Noto, Yuka Iguchi, Yukari Tamura, Mugihiti, Kara Greenberg, Ai Kayano, Jun Fukushima, Satomi Arai, Risa Taneda IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

This anime’s release was on 9th April 2014 and streamed until 25th June 2014. The show consists of a total 12 number of episodes.

The story follows siblings, the brother and sister named Soro and Shiro. These two are brother and sister in both in the natural world and video games. As individuals, both possess excellent skills and are incredibly genius.

40. Digimon Adventure

Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo

Hiroyuki Kakudo Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Kae Araki, Kaura Summer, Lex Lang, Chika Sakamoto, Toshiko Fujita, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thorton

Kae Araki, Kaura Summer, Lex Lang, Chika Sakamoto, Toshiko Fujita, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thorton IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix

You can never get enough of the Digimon anime, no matter how many shows. The show’s release was on 5th April 2020 and streamed until 26th September 2021. The show has a total 67 number of episodes.

The story is about the world in 2020, where people are entirely dependent on networks. The series of cyberattacks in Tokyo result in catastrophic events in the digital world. The world where the Digimon Creatures live.

39. The Saga of Tanya The Evil

Director: Yutaka Uemura

Yutaka Uemura Writer: Kenta Ihara

Kenta Ihara Cast: Aoi Yuki, Saori Hayami, Shin Ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Hamano

Aoi Yuki, Saori Hayami, Shin Ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Hamano IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This anime’s release was on 6th January 2017. On 31st March 2017, it had its last stream. It consists of a total 12 number of episodes.

The story is about a Japanese salaryman who insults God. At the time of his death, this arrogant man’s doom is to be reborn in a different universe. He is e born in a worn-torn world empire and constantly torn by wars with other nearby countries. The place is very similar to Europe.

38. Knights’s and Magic

Director: Yusuke Yamamoto

Yusuke Yamamoto Writer: Michiko Yokoto, Noboru Kimura

Michiko Yokoto, Noboru Kimura Cast: Rie Takahashi, Ayaka Ohashi, Shinsuke Sugawara,Yasuaki Takume, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Shizuka ITo, Natsumi Fujiwara, Atsushi Imaruoka

Rie Takahashi, Ayaka Ohashi, Shinsuke Sugawara,Yasuaki Takume, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Shizuka ITo, Natsumi Fujiwara, Atsushi Imaruoka IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll, VRV

The show’s release was on July 2nd, 2017, and streamed up till September 24th, 2017. The show streamed up to 13 episodes.

After a fatal road accident, the genius otaku computer scientist, a fanatic of robots and computers, reincarnate in a different world of giant robots, Silhouetted Knights, the defensive and protectors of the world.

37. Re: CREATORS

Director: Ei Aoki

Ei Aoki Writer: Rie Hiro, Ei Aoki

Rie Hiro, Ei Aoki Cast: Daiki Amashita, Aki Toyosaki, Ayaka Ohashi, Mikako Komatsu, Inori Minase, Rie Murakawa, Kenichi Suzumura

Daiki Amashita, Aki Toyosaki, Ayaka Ohashi, Mikako Komatsu, Inori Minase, Rie Murakawa, Kenichi Suzumura IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The total number of episodes in this series is 22. The show was first streamed on April 8th, 2017, till September 16th, 2017

The story is about a teenage high school student. Sota Mazushino, a fan of reading anime and always dreams of writing his light novel.

One day while watching anime on his table, the screen touch of the tablet crashes, the anime world pulls him in. He finds himself in the anime world where he witnesses a fight between a young girl and Celejia Upitiria. After his tablet crashes again, he returns to his world, but this time he brings Celejia with him.

36. Digimon Adventure 02

Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo

Hiroyuki Kakudo Writer: Atsushi Maekwa, Genki Yoshimura

Atsushi Maekwa, Genki Yoshimura Cast: Toshiko Fujiata, Rio Natsuki, junko Noda, Kae Araki, Taisuke Yamamoto, Reiko Kuichi, Romi Park, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto

Toshiko Fujiata, Rio Natsuki, junko Noda, Kae Araki, Taisuke Yamamoto, Reiko Kuichi, Romi Park, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll

The total number of episodes in this yet another Digimon show is 50. The show was released on 2nd April 2000 and streamed till 25th March 2001.

The story follows three boys named Davis, Yolei and Cody and two more of the previous generations named Kari and TK who receive a gadget called D-3, a new type of Digivice. This device allows them to open the gateways to any other digital world through any terminal.

35. Isekai Quartet

Director: Minoru Ashina

Minoru Ashina Writer: Minoru Ashina

Minoru Ashina Cast: Erica Mwendes, Naofumi Iwatani, Kaito Ishikawa, Inori Minase, Jun Fukushima, Saori Hayami, Sean Chiplock, Asami Seto

Erica Mwendes, Naofumi Iwatani, Kaito Ishikawa, Inori Minase, Jun Fukushima, Saori Hayami, Sean Chiplock, Asami Seto IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The show has a total of 24 episodes. It was released on 9th April 2017 and is still streaming.

The story follows a red button that mysteriously appears in different universes, and all those who press it are taken to a new world where they now have to start their school life.

34. Digimon Xros Wars

Director: Tetsuya Endo, Yukio Kaizawa

Tetsuya Endo, Yukio Kaizawa Writer: Riku Sanjo

Riku Sanjo Cast: Houko Kuwashima, Chika Sakamoto, Takeshi Kusao, Marina Inoue, Tetsuya Kakihara, Minami Takayama, Takahiro Sakura, Daisuke Kishio

Houko Kuwashima, Chika Sakamoto, Takeshi Kusao, Marina Inoue, Tetsuya Kakihara, Minami Takayama, Takahiro Sakura, Daisuke Kishio IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yes, the next Digimon series is the Digimon Xros Wars. The show was released on 6th July 2010 and streamed up till 27th September 2011. See yet again back with the Digimon series.

During the journey, they come across many other Digimon named Cutemon, Turtlemon, Dorulumon, who later join their quest. Therefore the fate of the whole digital world is in the hands of the boy, Overwhelmed by Shoutmon’s sincere wish to become the King of the digital world.

33. Log Horizon

Director: Shinji Ishihara, Junichi Wada

Shinji Ishihara, Junichi Wada Writer: Toshizou Nemoto

Toshizou Nemoto Cast: Takuma Terashima, Tomoaki Maeno, Nao Tamura, joji Nakata, Emiri Kato, Daiki Yamashita , Ayahi Takagaki, Yumi Hara

Takuma Terashima, Tomoaki Maeno, Nao Tamura, joji Nakata, Emiri Kato, Daiki Yamashita , Ayahi Takagaki, Yumi Hara IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Funimation

The original run of the episodes is from 0ctober 5th, 2013, to March 31st, 2021. The show consists of a total 62 number of episodes.

After the release of the twelfth expansion pack, the Alder Tale, one of the massively multiplayer online video games, has become the most played game MMORPG globally with around millions of user play base.

However, after the release of the twelfth expansion, around 30000 Japanese players and even more other people loggs in at a particular time, that is at the time of update. They find themselves trapped in the game and have no way to log out of it.

32. The Devil Is a Part-timer!

Director: Naoto Hosoda

Naoto Hosoda Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Masahiro Yokotani Cast: Shinobu Matsumoto, Yu Asakawa, Takehito Koyasu, Nao Toyama Hiro Shimono, Kanae It, Asuka Nishi

Shinobu Matsumoto, Yu Asakawa, Takehito Koyasu, Nao Toyama Hiro Shimono, Kanae It, Asuka Nishi IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This show has 13 episodes and was first streamed on 4th April 2013 and was last streamed on 27th June 2013.

The story follows the Demon lord named Satan. He is willing to conquer the world of Etne Isla and its four continents using the help of other demon generals named Alciel, Lucifer, Malacoda, Adramelech.

Satan Jacob and Alciel escape from the Ente Isla through a dimensional portal. Later they have to confront the Hero Emilia Justina and her companions. Emilia and her companions kill the demon generals, Malacoda and Adramelech.

31. Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Writer: Masahi Sogo, Tsuyoshi Kids, Kento Shimoyama

Masahi Sogo, Tsuyoshi Kids, Kento Shimoyama Cast: Masakazu Morita, Johny Yong, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroko Yasumoto, Kentaro Ito, Noriaki Sugiyama, Yuki Matsuoka, Stephanie Sheh, Michelle Ruff

Masakazu Morita, Johny Yong, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroko Yasumoto, Kentaro Ito, Noriaki Sugiyama, Yuki Matsuoka, Stephanie Sheh, Michelle Ruff IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

One of the longest-running shows of the isekai genre. This might be most extended isekai anime series consisting of 366 episodes. The show was first released on 5th October 2004 and streamed up till 27th March 2012. This is a fun-to-watch series.

The Bleach animated anime television series adapts manga and has included some original and independent story arcs. The story takes place in a town named Karakura. A teenager named Ichigo Kurosaki gets a job at Shinigami Rukia Kuchiki. Kurosaki is the replacement of Shinigami, as she is not performing her duties well.

30. Digimon Hunter

Director: Kaizawa Yukiyo, Kakudou Hiroyoki

Kaizawa Yukiyo, Kakudou Hiroyoki Writer: Sanjou Riko, Kakudou Hiroyoki

Sanjou Riko, Kakudou Hiroyoki Cast: Kanae Oki, Chika Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Huoko Kuwashima, Daisuke Kishio

Kanae Oki, Chika Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Huoko Kuwashima, Daisuke Kishio IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yet another Digimon anime. Digimon anime series is one of the best series, as I mentioned before. This show has streamed a total 25 number of episodes from 4th October 2011 to 21st March 2012.

The story takes place a year after the Digimon Xros Wars. Mikey later realizes that Quartzmon is absorbing the DigiQuartz. He also discovers that the space between the two worlds is precarious. Tagiru and Gumdramon are the two protagonists who rise to the lost Digimon. The end of the series occurs with Tagiru, Mikey and their friends projecting themselves in the future.

29. KonoSuba

Director: Takaomi Kanasaki

Takaomi Kanasaki Writer: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Cast: Rie Takahashi, Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Ai Kayano, Sayuri Hara, Masazaku Nishida, Ayaka Suwa

Rie Takahashi, Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Ai Kayano, Sayuri Hara, Masazaku Nishida, Ayaka Suwa IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This anime was first released on 14th January 2016 and streamed up till 16th March 2017. The show has isekai anime.

After and incidental death of a teenager named Kazuma Sato, he is a Japanese hikikomori teenager. After his death, he meets the goddess Aqua, who blesses him with reincarnation in another world off MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and combat against monsters.

28. Digimon Data Squad

Director: Naoyuki Ito

Naoyuki Ito Writer: Ryoto Yamaguchi

Ryoto Yamaguchi Cast: Soichiro Hoshi, Taiki Matsuno, Kazuya akai, Ryoko Ono, Yukana, Yui Aragaki, Chie Kojiro, Crispin Freeman, Rie Kugimiya

Soichiro Hoshi, Taiki Matsuno, Kazuya akai, Ryoko Ono, Yukana, Yui Aragaki, Chie Kojiro, Crispin Freeman, Rie Kugimiya IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming Platform: 9anime

This anime is one of the best isekai anime of the isekai genre. Fans are crazy about this anime. The show was first released on 2nd April 2006 and streamed up till 25th March 2007. This show has streamed up to a total 48 number of episodes.

The story is about a 14-year-old teenager named Marcus Damon who comes across Agumon trying to run away from the Digital Accident Tactics Squad (DATS), a government organization in charge of defending the natural world from the threats and malicious activities of the digital world.

After the encounter between the two, they soon click, and these two protagonists turn into best friends. And after a few series of events, they are now included in the DATS operation by the commander Rentaro Satsuma.

The two friends are now going to team up with Thomas H. Norstein and his partner named Gaomon and Yoshino Fujieda and his partner Salamon. Over time Tohma realizes that the Digimon they are dealing with response to the dark inclination of the Humans.

27. Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Yoshiaki Iwasaki Writer: Deko Akao

Deko Akao Cast: Ai Kayanoo, Haruki Ishiya, Lynn, Satomi Arai, Sayaka Harda, Sayumi Suzushiro, Chiaki Kobayashu, Daichi Hayashi

Ai Kayanoo, Haruki Ishiya, Lynn, Satomi Arai, Sayaka Harda, Sayumi Suzushiro, Chiaki Kobayashu, Daichi Hayashi IMDb rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, VRV

The show’s release was on 13th July 2019 and last streamed on 28th September 2018. The show streamed with a total number of 12 episodes.

The story follows a high school student named Masato Oosuki. He is very attached to his mother and wants to get out of her dresses, meaning he wishes to do things independently. After participating in a random poll, he finds out that he has been selected for a government scheme. And later, he finds himself in a role-playing video game world.

He seems to be happy about this later, as he wants to get away from his mother and do something independently. Also, being a passionate player now, he will showcase his talent to other people in this new world.

26. Fushigi Yugi

Director: Hajime Kamegaki

Hajime Kamegaki Writer: Yoshio Urasawa

Yoshio Urasawa Cast: Kae Araki, Nobutoshi Canna, Chikka Sakamoto, Takehito Koyasu, Hikaru Midorikawa, Yumi Toma, Tomoko Kawakami, Tomozaku Seki

Kae Araki, Nobutoshi Canna, Chikka Sakamoto, Takehito Koyasu, Hikaru Midorikawa, Yumi Toma, Tomoko Kawakami, Tomozaku Seki IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The original run of this series is from 6th April 1995 to 28th March 1996. The show has streamed up to a total 52 number of episodes.

Miaka is stressed a lot about her exams. One day while she is on her way with Yui, her best friend accompanying her to the library, she finds a book named “The Writing of the Four Gods of Heaven and Earth”. This book is so magical that the two friends get sucked into it.

Now they find themselves in the world of the books, which is about ancient China, there in the world of the books, she is the priestess of Suzaku, the God, the protector of the South Country, assigned to protect the kingdom.

25. The Vision of Escaflowne

Director: Kazuki Akane

Kazuki Akane Writer: Hiroaki Kitajima, Shoji Kawamori, Ryota Yamaguchi, Akihiko Inai

Hiroaki Kitajima, Shoji Kawamori, Ryota Yamaguchi, Akihiko Inai Cast: Maya Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Tomokazu Seky, Joji Nakata, Shin-Ichiro Miki, Miyumi Izuka, Narumi Hidaka

Maya Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Tomokazu Seky, Joji Nakata, Shin-Ichiro Miki, Miyumi Izuka, Narumi Hidaka IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The original run of this show is from 2nd April 1996 to 24th September 1996. The total number of episodes in this anime series is 26.

The story is about a high school athletic champion named Hitomi. One day, she sees strange visions and falls unconscious in the middle of her training. After getting conscious, in another class, her vision gets materialized. A column of light forms, and she sees a man in armor standing in front of her. She is left with the feeling of confusion.

The man who appears in front of her is the heir of the Kingdom of Fanelia, named Van Fanel. Before she processes all this and finds out who the man is, a Giant dragon appears in front of Hitomi and her two friends.

24. Kekkai Sensen

Director: Shigehito Takayanagi

Shigehito Takayanagi Writer: Yasuko Kamo

Yasuko Kamo Cast: Daisuke Sakaguchu, Kazuya Nakai, Rikiya Koyama, Yu Kobayashi, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Hikaru Midorikawa, Nana Mizuki, Akira Ishida

Daisuke Sakaguchu, Kazuya Nakai, Rikiya Koyama, Yu Kobayashi, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Hikaru Midorikawa, Nana Mizuki, Akira Ishida IMDb rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

This anime’s release was on 4th April 2015 and streamed till 23rd December 2017. The total number of episodes in the series is 24.

Three years ago, a rift took place on the Earth in New York City. During this incident, New York was destroyed and then rebuilt. Some New Yorkers got trapped in a dimensional portal and some other-dimensional creatures.

The city is now renamed Hellsalem’s Lot. It is a paranormal melting pot where magic and madness occur along with the ordinary. In this city, every different type of Vermin comes together to harness supernatural powers.

Someone threatens that it will breach the Bull and will unleash the horrors of Jerusalem, but some of the agents of the Libras are ready to fight to prevent the harmful consequences.

23. Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren’t They?

Director: Kizo Kusakawa, Yasutaka Yamamoto

Kizo Kusakawa, Yasutaka Yamamoto Writer: Noboru Kimura

Noboru Kimura Cast: Shintaro Asanuma, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Megumi Nakajima, Hiromi Igarashi, Satomi Arai, Yuko Tasumi

Shintaro Asanuma, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Megumi Nakajima, Hiromi Igarashi, Satomi Arai, Yuko Tasumi IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming Platform: HiDive, Crunchyroll, VRV

The show was first released on 11th January 2013 and streamed till 15th March 2013. There are a total 10 number of episodes of this anime television series.

The story is about a boy named Izayoi Sakamaki who misses the world. One day he gets an envelope, instantly transported to another parallel world on opening the envelope. He comes to know that two more problem children have been transported to this world through the envelope. One girl named Yo Kasukabe, and the other young girl named Asuka Kudo.

Later a girl named Kuro Usagi appears in front of them and informs them that she is the one who has summoned all the three of them to join the “No Name” community to overthrow a demon.

22. Princess Connect! Re-Dive

Director: Takaomi Kanasaki, Asuo Iwamoto

Takaomi Kanasaki, Asuo Iwamoto Writer: Takaomi Kanasaki

Takaomi Kanasaki Cast: M.A.O, Miku Ito, Rika Kachibana, Rina Kondo

M.A.O, Miku Ito, Rika Kachibana, Rina Kondo IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, VRV

The show’s release was on 6th April 2020 and is still presently streaming. The total number of show episodes streamed to date is 13 total.

The story is about a man named Yuuki. He one day falls from the sky and finds himself in the continent of Astraea. Yuuki has completely lost his memory, and he remembers nothing other than his name. Later he comes across an elf named Kokoro. Kokoro finds him and introduces herself as his guide in this new world. She accompanies him and makes him learn how this world works, how they are supposed to fight monsters, and how to handle currency.

To earn money for a trip, Yuuki and Kokkoro decide to go to this guild association nearby, where they have to complete a simple mission. On their way on the expedition, they encounter a girl in the name of Pecorino. She is a charming girl who is an absolute expert in battles.

21. I’m Standing on a Million Lives

Director: Kumiko Habara

Kumiko Habara Writer: Takao Oshioka

Takao Oshioka Cast: Yuto Yumora, Risa Kubota, Azumi Waki, Machoto Koichi, Kanako Takasuki, Toshiyuki Toyanaga, Aoiuki Shin-chiro Mika

Yuto Yumora, Risa Kubota, Azumi Waki, Machoto Koichi, Kanako Takasuki, Toshiyuki Toyanaga, Aoiuki Shin-chiro Mika IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The original run of this anime show is from 2nd October 2020 to 25th September 2021. The show has streamed with a total number of 24 episodes.

The story is about a boy from the ninth-grader named Yusuke Yotsuya. He is more of a lone wolf person with no friends and is not a club member. But one day, he and two of his classmates are transported to another world. Now they have to work in teams and survive in the new world. But Yusuke has always been alone and loved his life that way. But how would he survive like a lone person in this whole different world?

20. Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next life?!

Director: Masahiko Ohta

Masahiko Ohta Writer: Takashi Aoshima

Takashi Aoshima Cast: Azumi Waki, Yuki Nakashima, Fumiko Uchimura, Masumi Tazawa, Wataru Hatanu, Hiyori Kona

Azumi Waki, Yuki Nakashima, Fumiko Uchimura, Masumi Tazawa, Wataru Hatanu, Hiyori Kona IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

The original run of this anime television series is from 7th October 2019 to 23rd December 2019. The series consists of a total number of 12 episodes.

The story is about a genius named Misato Kurihara. She has always been told that she is a genius due to her exceptional abilities. This made people accept a lot of lot from her. One day at her graduation day ceremony, Misato finds an inattentive driver who drives in the way of a little girl. To save the girl, Misato jumps into the street and saves her but costs her own life in the incident.

When she wakes up, she finds herself in front of God. God explains to her that the girl she saved will live a life of great fame in the future.

19. Amatsuki

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Writer: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Koji Yusa, Romi Paku, George Nakata, Kenji Nojima, Kenichi Sujumora, Yuki Matsuoka

Jun Fukuyama, Koji Yusa, Romi Paku, George Nakata, Kenji Nojima, Kenichi Sujumora, Yuki Matsuoka IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

This isekai anime was first released on 4th April, 2008 and streamed up till 28th June, 2008. The total number of episodes streamed in the run are 13.

The story is about Tokidoki Rukigo who is a normal school boy who is an introverted person. As he fails in his history class test, he is sent to a virtual museum which takes you back to the Edo era in order to make up the work. However, later this simple project turn out to be something very dangerous. He is attacked by two supernatural beings known as “the nue” and “the yakou”. This results in him losing his sight of one eye. A girl named Kuchiha, saves him from the nue. Later he comes at a realization that he’s no longer wearing the simulation goggles and has now been trapped in the virtual Edo.

18. Outbreak Company

Director: Kei Oikawa

Kei Oikawa Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Naruhisa Arakawa Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Maaya Uchida, Suzuko Mimori, Mai Fuchigami, Sumire Uesaka, Shin-Ichiro Mika

Natsuki Hanae, Maaya Uchida, Suzuko Mimori, Mai Fuchigami, Sumire Uesaka, Shin-Ichiro Mika IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The original run of this isekai anime show takes place from 3rd October 2013 to 19th December 2019. There are a total of 12 episodes of this anime show. Let us see what does the plot says.

The story is about a young boy from otaku culture in the name of Shinichi Kano. After the first meeting with the employee, the boy is kidnapped and wakes up in another world. Shinichi knows that the government selects him as a Japanese salaryman. His work is to help the government improve their relationships with Holy Eldent Empire and promote the Japanese culture in the new market. Due to his vast knowledge of anime history, mobile games, manga and pop culture.

17. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Director: Mitsuru Hongo

Mitsuru Hongo Writer: Mariko Kunisawa

Mariko Kunisawa Cast: Yuka Iguchi, Show Hayami, Megumi Nakajima, Fumiko Orikasa, Tsuyoshi Koyama, Mutsumi Tamura, Satoshi Hino

Yuka Iguchi, Show Hayami, Megumi Nakajima, Fumiko Orikasa, Tsuyoshi Koyama, Mutsumi Tamura, Satoshi Hino IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Yet another best isekai anime is Ascendance of a bookworm. The story is about a little girl named Motosu Urano, who loves to read books, dies under a pile of books due to the earthquake during her last few breaths. She wishes to reincarnate in a world where she can read books forever. The show’s original run takes place from October 3rd, 2019, till the present. A total of 26 episodes of this show are out.

But look how her fate plays its role. The girl now wakes up in the body of a little young girl named Myne. She finds her life in another world where books are scarce, and the books are available only to the noble people of the society. Myne slowly and steadily recollects her memories from her previous life and later decides to start writing and printing her books to read them forever.

16. Nobunaga Concerto

Director: Yusuke Fujikawa

Yusuke Fujikawa Writer: Natsuko Takahashi

Natsuko Takahashi Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Nana Mizuki, Yuichi Nakamura, Aoi Yuki, Kazayuki Okitsu, Shintaro Asanuma, Kenta Miyake

Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Nana Mizuki, Yuichi Nakamura, Aoi Yuki, Kazayuki Okitsu, Shintaro Asanuma, Kenta Miyake IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Gogoanime

This show has in all ten episodes. It was released on 12th July 2014 and streamed until 20th September 2014.

The story is from Japan in the twenty-first century. A boy named Saburo is transported back into the sixteenth century of Japan during the Sengoku era. He finds himself in the Sengoku era. There he meets one of the most famous people of Japanese history, Oda Nobunaga, the noble head of the Oda clan.

Nobunaga, who is suffering from poor health, asks Saburo to take his place and run the Oda clan. While Saburo agrees to this, he also has to take care that all the historical events of Nobunaga should take place accordingly to return to his modern world.

15. Drifters

Director: Kenichi Suzuki

Kenichi Suzuki Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Yuichi Nakamura, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Naoya Uchida, Mitsuki Saiga, Yutaka Aoyama, Hiroshi Yanaka, Daisuke Ono, Wataru Takagi

Yuichi Nakamura, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Naoya Uchida, Mitsuki Saiga, Yutaka Aoyama, Hiroshi Yanaka, Daisuke Ono, Wataru Takagi IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: 4anime

The show was released on 7th October 2016 and has streamed up to 12 episodes till 30th November 2018.

The main character in the story is Toyohiza Shimazu, a young samurai taking part in the battle of Sekhigara. During feudal Japan, he finds himself transported to another new world. He soon discovers that many of the famous warriors have been dragged into this another world. Toyota finds himself stuck in war and is unaware of surviving the war. He is also accompanied by two other famous Japanese personalities, Oda Nobunaga and Yoichi Nasu. Later, he also gets joined by other fighters from different eras, such as Sundance Kid and Hannibal Barca.

14. Restaurant to Another World

Director: Masato Jinbo

Masato Jinbo Writer: Masato Jinbo

Masato Jinbo Cast: Jill Harris, Charles C Campbell, Christopher Saat

Jill Harris, Charles C Campbell, Christopher Saat IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming Platform: Funimation, Netflix

Episode one of this show was released on 14th July 2017 and is streaming presently. The total number of episodes released is 14, and yet more to come.

The story is about a western restaurant named Nekoya, situated at a mundane corner of the Tokyo shopping street. The restaurant serves food from the Western world, serving non-Japanese cuisine. The restaurant usually works as the other restaurant. It is open during the weekdays on regular working hours and closed during the holidays and weekends. But the secret about the restaurant is that it is open on Saturday for particular clients and during the weekends the doors of the restaurant lead to a different world. Unlike the other anime shows, isn’t it so fantastic to hear and even more amazing to watch it?

13. The Rising of Shield Hero

Director: Takao Abo, Masato Jinbo

Takao Abo, Masato Jinbo Writer: Keigo Koyonagi

Keigo Koyonagi Cast: Briana Knickerbocker, Kaito Ishikawa, Billy Kametz, Erica Mendez

Briana Knickerbocker, Kaito Ishikawa, Billy Kametz, Erica Mendez IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This anime television series’ release was on January 9th, 2019, and is still streaming. It has released a total 25 number of episodes to date. This Japanese dark fantasy has been directed by Takao Abo (season 1) and Masato Jinbo (season 2).

The main character Naofumi Iwatani was called to a different world of fantasy. They called more than three boys from the parallel world of Japan to become the Legendary Four Heroes or the Four Ancestral Saints of this world.

They gave each of the heroes their special equipment at the time of their summon. Naofumi had been given the Legendary Shield’s defensive equipment, which worked to defend all the four.

At the same time, even the others received some defensive equipment. Unfortunately, due to Naofumi’s lack of experience and charisma, he ended up with a single teammate while the other boys got several. In addition, Naofumi got an attractive young woman to accompany him. Later the next day, Naofumi is harshly betrayed, stripped, and accused by a teammate.

12. Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash

Director: Ryosuke Nakamura

Ryosuke Nakamura Writer: Ryosuke Nakamura

Ryosuke Nakamura Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Fukushi Ochiai, Mikako Komatsu, Haruka Terui, Chika Anzai

Yoshimasa Hosoya, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Fukushi Ochiai, Mikako Komatsu, Haruka Terui, Chika Anzai IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

This show’s release was on January 11, 2016, and the last episode streamed on March 28, 2016. Its consists of a total of 12 episodes. Ryosuke Nakamura directed the show.

The story follows the main character, a boy named Haruhiro, who mysteriously finds himself in a completely unknown place and has no idea about how and where he is, and he does not even know why he is there. But soon finds many more people around him in the same situation. Now Haruhiro and his companions get to know that they are stuck in a world named Grimgar, now they must find ways to adapt to this new world.

11. The Familiar of Zero

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasak

Yoshiaki Iwasak Writer: Yuji Kawahara

Yuji Kawahara Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Satoshu Hino, Nanako Inoue, Yuka Inokuchi, Yui Horie, Mikako Takahashi, Tetso Goto, Masahiro Yamanaka, Cristine Vee, Akari Higuchi

Rie Kugimiya, Satoshu Hino, Nanako Inoue, Yuka Inokuchi, Yui Horie, Mikako Takahashi, Tetso Goto, Masahiro Yamanaka, Cristine Vee, Akari Higuchi IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Yoshiaki Iwasaki directed the anime television series. This isekai series was released on 3rd July 2006 and streamed until 24th March 2012. The show has a total of 49 episodes.

The storyline is about the world of Halkeginia, where all the noble people are born gifted with some magical powers to use. Louise Françoise Le Blanc de La Vallière is one of the members of the nobility, and she is terrible at her use of magic, and usually, all her magic turns out to be an explosion. Hence, due to the lack of ability to use the four magical elements and the misleading of magical powers, her classmates give the name “Louise the Zero.” She decides to prove her magical abilities in one of the family rituals, where they are supposed to summon a familiar or a companion or a partner, which usually is some magical creature. But to prove her magic, Louise ends up summoning Saito Hiraga, an ordinary teenage boy from Japan who is humiliated in front of everyone.

10. Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Director: Masayuki Sakoi

Masayuki Sakoi Writer: KentaIhara

KentaIhara Cast: Yuichiro Umehara, Kengo Kawanishi, Aoi Kogi, Aki Toyosaki, Hibiku Yamamura, Atsushi Ono, Fairouz Ali, Keiko Han

Yuichiro Umehara, Kengo Kawanishi, Aoi Kogi, Aki Toyosaki, Hibiku Yamamura, Atsushi Ono, Fairouz Ali, Keiko Han IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Based on the novel series written by Light Tuchihi. Masayuki Sakoi directed the television series. The original run of this isekai anime show is from 2nd October 2019 to 27th December 2019. The total number of episodes in the series is 12.

The story follows Goddess Ristarte, who manages Geaburande, a world with an S rank Salvation difficulty. Later the hero is called upon to help the Goddess with her task and become a genuinely accomplished deity. However, restart later finds that he is exceptionally cautious regarding everything, including her.

9. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

Director: Satoshi Kuwabara

Satoshi Kuwabara Writer: Kazayuki Fudeyasu

Kazayuki Fudeyasu Cast: Masaaki Mizunaka, Yu Serizawa, Azumi Waki,Yumi Hara, Rumi Okobo, Emiri Kato, Sayaka Senbogi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuka Morishika

Masaaki Mizunaka, Yu Serizawa, Azumi Waki,Yumi Hara, Rumi Okobo, Emiri Kato, Sayaka Senbogi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuka Morishika IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The next anime show, named How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, is based on a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki. Yūta Murano directed the anime television series. The series has streamed a total of 22 episodes. The run date of the series is from 5th July 2018 to 11th June 2021.

The story follows the main character, an ordinary human named Takuma Sakamoto, who is suddenly transported to another world of his favorite MMORPG, Cross Reverie, in the guise of his character, the Demon King Diablo. With all the social anxiety, Takuma anyway decided to take the character role and use his power and knowledge of Cross Reverie to survive in that environment.

8. The Ambition of Oda Nobuna

Director: Yuji Kumazawa

Yuji Kumazawa Writer: Masahi Suzuki

Masahi Suzuki Cast: Takuya Eguchi, Kanae Ito, Sayuri Yahagi, Hitomi Nabatame, Rei Matsuzaki, Masumi Asano, Tomoko Kaneda, Misato Fukuen, Yui Ogura, Shinya Takahashi

Takuya Eguchi, Kanae Ito, Sayuri Yahagi, Hitomi Nabatame, Rei Matsuzaki, Masumi Asano, Tomoko Kaneda, Misato Fukuen, Yui Ogura, Shinya Takahashi IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yūji Kumazawa is directed by The anime television series, The Ambition of Oda Nobuna. The show first streamed on 9th July 2012 till 24th September 2012. There are a total of 12 episodes of the series.

The story is about a high school student, Yoshiharu Sagara. The show’s main character, a fanatic of video games about feudal Japan, is a game master in Nobunaga’s Ambition games. One day he finds himself suddenly transported during a battle of the Sengoku era. A man somehow rescues him. Now Yoshiharu thinks of how to bring back things in order. However, the story takes a different twist. Unlike what he knew before, Nobunaga Oda is now a young girl named Nobuna Oda.

7. In Another World with My Smartphone

Director: Takeyuki Yanase

Takeyuki Yanase Writer: Natsuko Takahashi

Natsuko Takahashi Cast: Yui Fukuo, Marika Kouno, Nanami Yamashita, Chinatsu Akasaki, Maaya Uchida, Sumire Uesaka, Katsumi Fukuhara, Christopher Sabat, Caitlin Glass.

Yui Fukuo, Marika Kouno, Nanami Yamashita, Chinatsu Akasaki, Maaya Uchida, Sumire Uesaka, Katsumi Fukuhara, Christopher Sabat, Caitlin Glass. IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The series was released on 11th July 2017 and streamed till 26th September 2017. It is based on novel series written by Patora Fuyuhara. Takeyuki Yanase directed the anime television series. The show has a total of 12 episodes.

The story is about a 15-year-old boy named Toya Mochizuki. One day, he accidentally gets struck by lightning and is killed by God. To apologize, God decides to make him reborn in a new fancy world filled with fantasy and a magical realm, with one special request. Toya uses the request to bring his smartphone from his previous life with him to the new world.

God also gives him physical, mental, and magical powers as God’s blessing to apologize to him. So now Toya being in the new world and enjoying his second life makes many new friends and travels from one world to another.

6. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Director: Keisuke Inoue

Keisuke Inoue Writer: Megumi Shimizu

Megumi Shimizu Cast: Maaya Uchida, Shouta Aoi, Tetsuya Kakihara, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Miho Okasaki, Inori Minase, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda, Azumi Waki, Akiko Hiramatsu, Takuto Yokoyama

Maaya Uchida, Shouta Aoi, Tetsuya Kakihara, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Miho Okasaki, Inori Minase, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda, Azumi Waki, Akiko Hiramatsu, Takuto Yokoyama IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

This isekai anime is one of the most popular in the isekai anime world. As we even mentioned, the unique story of this isekai series. The series is based on a novel written by Satoru Yamaguchi. Keisuke Inoue directs the anime television series. The total number of episodes of this show is 24. The show was released on 5th April 2020 and streamed till 18th September 2021.

The story follows Catarina Claes, the one and only daughter of Duke Claes. She was a young girl who had lost her life in an accident in her past life. She was filled with pride and was selfish due to all her parents’ love having spoiled her. Once during her childhood, her father had taken her to see the Royal Castle, and she accidentally bangs her head on a stone, leading her to recover memories from her past life.

Later she realizes that the present-day world looks like the otome game named Fortune Lover, which she had played before she died. And she has entered this game world where she plays the role of a rival against the game’s heroine.

5. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Director: Akira iwanaga and Kinji Yoshimoto

Akira iwanaga and Kinji Yoshimoto Writer: Shoichi Sato

Shoichi Sato Cast: Toshinari Fukamachi, Yuki Kuwahara, Yumiri Hanamori, Minami Takahashi, Saori Onishi, Matt Shipman, Yoko Hikasa, Ai Kakuma, Kate Bristol

Toshinari Fukamachi, Yuki Kuwahara, Yumiri Hanamori, Minami Takahashi, Saori Onishi, Matt Shipman, Yoko Hikasa, Ai Kakuma, Kate Bristol IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The next amazing isekai anime show was released on July 8, 2019, and is still streaming. Kinji Yoshimoto and Akira Iwanaga direct it. The total number of episodes released to date is 13.

The story follows a high school student named Hajime Nagumo. The rest of his classmates usually mistreat him because he is in a relationship with Kaori’s class idol. One day all the classmates and Hajime Nagumo are teleported to a fantasy world, where all his classmates gain special powers and abilities while he gains mediocre abilities average. He is completely average in the fantasy world. He is defeated during a dungeon raid, but he somehow survives.

4. Gate

Director: Takahiko Kyogoku

Takahiko Kyogoku Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast: Koji Yusa, Risa Taneda, Hisako Kanemoto, Nao Toyama, Maaya Uchida, Junichi Suwabe, Haruko Tomastu, Kara Greenberg

Koji Yusa, Risa Taneda, Hisako Kanemoto, Nao Toyama, Maaya Uchida, Junichi Suwabe, Haruko Tomastu, Kara Greenberg IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

The next isekai anime is the Gate. The total number of episodes of this anime show is 24. It streamed from 4th July 2015 to 26th March 2016. The story follows a Second Lieutenant named Itami, taking advantage of the permission to go to a fanzine convention. Later he finds himself at a train station in the Ginza district of Tokyo. A giant door appears in front of him, and many soldiers, dragons, and other creatures start coming out of the door and attacking anyone they meet.

Itami is the lead character in the show, and after the arrival of this creature from the Gate, Itami helps them flee while the military forces tackle these creatures.

3. Aura Battler Dunbine

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Sukehiro Tomita

Sukehiro Tomita Cast: Shigeru Nakahara, Sei Ohama, Kira Vincent Davis, Maria Kawamura, Mika Doi, Masahiko Tanaka, Kaytha Coker, George Manly

Shigeru Nakahara, Sei Ohama, Kira Vincent Davis, Maria Kawamura, Mika Doi, Masahiko Tanaka, Kaytha Coker, George Manly IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming Platform: HiDive

A true isekai fan might know this show from the 90s. This isekai series was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The show has 49 episodes streamed from February 5, 1983, to January 21, 1984. There has also been a video game created for this series.

The story is from Boston Well, a parallel world resembling medieval Europe. The wars there are fought using insectoid mecha armor called the Aura Battlers. The events in the anime unfold after 700 years when the Dark Knight Rabaan kidnaps the princess of the Baran-Baran kingdom named Princess Remus to conquer the Byston Well.

The princess somehow escapes, also now the kingdom of Baran-Baran decides to defend itself using their Aura Battler, Sirbine, piloted by the young man Shion, against the villain Dark Knight and his minions.

2. Mashin Hero Wataru

Director: Shuji Iuchi

Shuji Iuchi Writer: Yoshimasa Takahasi

Yoshimasa Takahasi Cast: Mayumi Tanaki, Tomomichi Nishimura, Megumi Hayashibara,Koichi YamaderaTessho Genda, Kazue Ikura, Konami Yoshida, Naoki Tatsuta, Urana Takano

Mayumi Tanaki, Tomomichi Nishimura, Megumi Hayashibara,Koichi YamaderaTessho Genda, Kazue Ikura, Konami Yoshida, Naoki Tatsuta, Urana Takano IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: You Tube

Yet other isekai anime is Mashi Hero Wataru, this anime series has been directed by Shūji Iuchi and written by Yoshimasa Takahashi. It streamed up to 45 episodes. The show was first premiered on 15th April 1988 till 24th September 1998.

The story follows a ten year old boy who on his way to the school finds a weird necklace of red stones at the Sylph Lake. Wataru makes the decision to donate it to the spirit of the lake, this results in him arriving late at the school. During a school competition Wataru makes a robot, he reaches out to his pocket just to find the necklace of red stones in his pocket without really knowing that how the object got in there. He then puts the necklace around the neck of his robot, and it helps him win the competition. Later on the bank of the Sylph Lake he stops and gets the robot baptized.

1. Digimon Universe: App Monsters

Director: Go Koga

Go Koga Writer: Yoichi Kato

Yoichi Kato Cast: Yumi Uchiyama, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Umeka Shoji, Motoko Kumai, Nao Tamura, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kokora Kikuchi, Yuri Komagata, Shogo Yano.

Yumi Uchiyama, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Umeka Shoji, Motoko Kumai, Nao Tamura, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kokora Kikuchi, Yuri Komagata, Shogo Yano. IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, VRV

In 2045, science has ultimately progressed to the point where humanity can prosper. As a result, the Internet became a home for “App Monsters” or “Appmons,” machine intelligence creatures created inside mobile applications. Haru Shinkai, an ordinary junior high student, finds Appmon hiding in the Phone, exposing him to Gatchmon, and the two become partners throughout the anime.

This is all about the top most 50 animes you would not want to miss on!

The post 50 Best Isekai Anime Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.