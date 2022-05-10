30 Most Beautiful Blue Hair Anime Girls In Anime World

Share Pin 0 Shares

With the increasing number of fans for anime franchises, the fans for many not real but fictional characters who have been appearing for these animes have also been increasing. Anime has always been an excellent option for the authors, as it allowed them to further explore with more distinctive designs, styles, and art to show the world and even the characters. Anime girl with blue hair will snatch your attention from the main lead! Thanks to the color!

However, one of the things which always plays an essential role in the anime franchise is its included “Character” and its designs which have had been one of the most beneficial aspects of a popular anime.

Different studios with talented manga artists put their best efforts to bring stunning-looking distinctive characters for their animes. However, even the animes produced also tend to make a long-lasting effect on viewers engaging with the series over a long period.

Hair Color: Blue

When it comes to talking about distinctive characters, one of the main features which usually catches the attention of an anime fan is “The Hair Color,” and yes, as it is one of the most noticeable aspects of an anime character, it plays a crucial for manga artists to design it accordingly to grab more eyeballs.

Although we have got to see a lot of anime characters who are designed by focusing more on making it most attractive and cute looking anime characters and the girl anime character with blue hair and even dark blue eyes.

But, have you ever thought about which anime series will you find blue hair anime girl characters? Well, today, we have got you the answer for it, as we will be covering the list of 30 anime franchises where blue-hair attractive-looking and most popular anime girl characters have been featured.

Even many reports claim that just because of those characters, many anime studios have been a massive bump on their business which encourages and gives them the self-confidence to never settle for less and tries to bring more attractive and dope-looking characters for the anime franchise.

But, on the other hand, there are still less well-known and have stunningly gorgeous characters included in the series. So why not just directly jump towards talking about it!

List of 30 anime featuring girls with blue hair

There have been plenty of instalments, new seasons, and even a few movies series coming anime that has featured a pretty girl character with a good personality and blue hair. So let’s jump and know it:

30. Konata Izumi

Anime: Lucky Star

Lucky Star IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Adding the 30th anime girl with blue hair, Konata Izumi, again one of those popular anime having a devious expression on her face. Usually, she makes fun of Kagumi, an essential character added in the anime Lucky Star.

She is an obsessed and die-hard Otaku/gamer and quite obsessed with video games and Otaku culture. Konata Izumi has a childlike look, a small figure, and is shorter among the complete Lucky Star.

She has a flat chest, unlike most of her pals. And also has long and gleaming blue hair that reaches her calves and tired green eyes. Her features are similar to her mother, although she has messier hair, a tanned complexion, and a split lip which gives her a catlike grin.

29. Rom

Anime: Hyperdimension Neptunia

Hyperdimension Neptunia IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Rom is that anime girl who has been seen appearing with her beautiful vivid blue hair in her altered condition as a goddess who does remind us of Saya Sasamiya, who also has the same features as Rom.

Rom is Blanc’s younger sister from Hyperdimension Neptunia. She’s like her twin sister Ram, who has a lot of energy, charm, and enthusiasm, and she is also one among those who have a lot of fun. Rom is quite popularly as she is one among the White Sisters representing Nintendo DS handhelds with Ram.

28. Aki Adagaki

Anime: Masamune-kun no Revenge

Masamune-kun no Revenge IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Aki Adagaki is yet another anime girl with blue hair. Also, she’s the primary main anime girl protagonist appearing in Masamune-kun no Revenge, a popular new manga installment.

Masamune Makabe focuses more on Aki Adagaki’s life which has turned her into an adversary of various males, including Masamune.

Aki Adagaki, in appearance, has an exciting but bashful character who experiences irritation and humiliation. But on the surface, she’s that brutal and vicious person who throws up a wall and also looks more like those anime girls who are pretty “unapproachable,” and especially this applies to the young guys she has been. Around!

27. Rikka Takanashi

Anime: Chuunibyou Demo Koi Ga Shitai

Chuunibyou Demo Koi Ga Shitai IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

79% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Anime fans love Crazy, inventive, out-of-the-box, outrageous, amusing, and funny roles! Then definitely they will love Rikka Takanashi, who is the character who has these words that characterize her personality. She appears as the main lead in Chuunibyou. She frequently acts as a massive magician with many evil magical powers.

Her personality is all about having one of the oddest and craziest on this list, but it’s one of the reasons that she’s excellent. She is also the founder and current President of the Summer Far Eastern Magic Napping Society. In the Japanese manga version for the series, she portrayed Maaya Uchida.

Talking about her features! In the novel, Rikka Takanashi appears to have black hair and black eyes. But, in the anime, her hair was in a dark purple-blue color hair with a yellow ribbon.

She has a cyan eye and wears a yellow contact lens on her right eye. Her eyes hid with a medical eyepatch. She often wears a pair of roller shoes, mainly to boost her movement and do feats.

26. Mikoto Suou

Anime: School Rumble

School Rumble IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%

54% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

This anime girl with blue hair color is coming straight from the anime comedy show titled School Rumble. Mikoto, the anime girl, appearing as the interesting main lead in the show is a diligent, hardworking, and committed character.

Taking aside hers’ appealing character design, she also has a basic understanding of how to fight as she has taken the training of different fighting techniques of Kenpo. Talking about personality, she stands moreover like a “Tom-Boy” personality.

Mikoto Suo can be seen as one of the strongest and the mix of being the most beautiful girls in school, a big thanks to her outgoing and friendly nature, which always makes her excellent but also a loyal friend to many other students. She’s a trendy female with many males who have been owing to her attractiveness.

25. Ryuko Matoi

Anime: Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

80% Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

We might describe Ryuko Matoi’s hair as black and red. However, for anime watchers, her new blend of “navy blue color hair mixed a little with red. So, for many anime watchers, maybe Ryuko Matoi doesn’t need much of an introduction but still, let’s she was she does!

She is that attractive and most forthright, determined, and outspoken Anime lady ever conceived. And she has that bold nature that makes her hesitant to take chances, speak up for her principles, and never let anything destroy any obstacles coming in her way.

Ryuko’s quite powerful with her bold personality and having may be rough around the edges, but this roughness makes her more attractive, unique, and intriguing. Ryko Matoi is the primary heroine appearing in the anime Kill la Kill, and she’s also the daughter of Isshin Matoi.

24. Yamraiha

Anime: Magi-The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi-The Labyrinth of Magic IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Roku

Yamraiha is also one among the anime with blue hair, an exciting anime appearing as a Water wizard who is one of Sindria’s Eight Generals. She has a true identity of being friendly, pleasant, and compassionate with nature!

But, she often gets into her violent personality with a sharp tongue. She thinks that magic is superior to all other forms of knowledge. For the same reason, she has a massive competition with Sharrkan, who thinks that instead of magic, it is swordsmanship that is the most powerful of all.

She also serves as the Aladdin’s Magic Teacher. Yamraiha came from the Musta’sim Kingdom and was one among the members of the Magnostadt Academy before she had moved to Sindria.

Talking more about her feature, Yamraiha is a medium-sized woman with well-proportioned tiny large breasts and is one among the anime with blue hair. Her appearance includes a long off-white robe with a black headpiece like a witch’s cap.

23. Saya Sasamiya

Anime: Asterisk

Asterisk IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 65%

65% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

Saya Sasamiya is seen appearing to be the childhood buddy of Amagiri! And also, she has the primary protagonist role. Even though she had appeared to try all the time, she is very clever and has keen wits. Her father is a researcher in meteoritic engineering. He has been appointed for creating gun-type weaponry so that Saya Sasamiya could use it in combats.

Getting to features, Saya is moreover characterized as a short-statured girl anime who does look more like a girl from elementary school. She has shoulder-length pale blue color hair with jagged bangs.

22. Levy McGarden

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 65%

65% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu

Levy appears to be a wizard and the Shadow Gear’s leader. She also has a tremendously cheerful disposition, yet she becomes more competitive at times.

She’s pretty passionate about reading books in general. And she also sometimes feels that it the critical for Fairy Tail Guild members to band together. As a result, they would pool their resources and battle the adversaries as one.

She was also a member of the Magic Council’s Custody Enforcement Unit until she was leaving the Enforcement unit to rejoin in Fairy Tail to defeat the Avatar. She gave birth to Gajeel’s child in the year of X793.

Talking more about Levy’s features! She’s a youthful, small adolescent with a slim body who has slightly below-average height compared to her age. But, her shoulder-length with blue color hair is brow-length, usually wrapped around her head with a multi-colored bandana.

21. Yoshino Himekawa

Anime: Date A Live

Date A Live IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

One among the anime girls with blue color hair also includes Yoshino! She’s a shy 14-year-old, bashful young child. However, she uses her power always to keep her mind in the correct check.

With nature, she is pretty comfortable and always is in the feel is in “quite a safe zone” with her alter ego sticking by her side, and also she’s one among those anime girls who never engage in any fighting.

She also feels the need to fight when her ‘alter ego’ is not nearby. She also has the pleasant ability to freeze her surroundings and resort to severe high violence to achieve her goals. Shido also saved the second Spirit, Yoshino Himekawa.

She is constantly seen carrying Yoshinon, her’ hand puppet, which she calls her hero. She is dressed in a short white dress under a long green raincoat with a tail tied with a pink color ribbon a pair of rabbit-ear hoods.

20. Umi Ryuzaki

Anime: Magic Knight Rayearth

Magic Knight Rayearth IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Jumping to the 20th number of anime girls with blue color hair! Umi Ryuzaki is a Magic Knight specializing in the element of “water” Just because of her natural forthright, honest nature. Still, she is sometimes seen being so greedy. Also, her intense high optimism helps her amplify her secret strength beyond its limits, allowing her to become the quickest three Magic Knights.

Umi Ryuuzaki is three-character in the manga and anime series Magic Knight Rayearth. Talking about features, Umi Ryuzaki is a tall, gorgeous anime girl with flowing silver-blue hair color and square bangs that fall over her brow and blue eyes.

19. Kaname “Kana” Chidor

Anime: Full Metal Panic!

Full Metal Panic! IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll

Beginning with another anime girl with blue color hair, Kaname is yet another blue hair anime girl appearing as the main character for Full Metal Panic!

She has been recognized as the girl with a good personality everyone idolizes! As the kid of a UN diplomat, she has a very bold and extroverted personality, and she is being short-tempered.

She frequently acts in front of people to mask and hide her loneliness and uncertainty. Kaname Chidori is the series’ main female heroine. Talking about features, Kaname has dark-blue hair, which is hers’ butt-length and is tied with a red bow at the bottom.

18. Nagahide Niwa

Anime: Oda Nobuna no Yabou

Oda Nobuna no Yabou IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Nagahide Niwa is also one of the high get-to personality anime blue-haired main characters from the Oda Nobuna no Yabou franchise. She’s always seen as a “soft-spoken” person with peace in her mind. Even on the battlefield, she always has that smile to fight against her opponents. In addition, she’s a high level of self-control and is skilled at observing the mental states of others.

Nagahide Niwa is also an Oda clan senior retainer and one of the Nobunaga’s Four Guardian Kings and Five Great Generals. He has been highly regarded and is often referred to as his lord’s “number two” vassal; Nobunaga also highly believes in complimenting and encouraging him to be a buddy and brother.

17. Mio Nishizono

Anime: Little Busters!

Little Busters! IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

68% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

In nature, jumping to the next anime with blue hair, Mio Nishizono is a quiet, introverted young, and talented lady.

She is always seen taking a parasol with her in the series since there is no shadow along! She enjoys and has a habit of reading, and especially she has a higher interest in reading stories about males and their love. Even her name has been linked along with the term “beautiful.”

Mio had been more like a “bookworm” since she was a youngster, and she had an immense love for fantasies and used to play out the things she read in the books.

But, still to a point, it was pretty frustrating to appreciate these worlds alone, so she encountered Midori in the mirror one day, and they both got along. Midori became Mio’s partner to listen to her stories.

16. Umi Sonoda

Anime: Love Live!

Love Live! IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

78% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Beginning with Umi Sonoda’s nature! She’s an obedient, sweet girl with friend-like nature, which is mixed with her samurai ancestry as well. She’s composed and easily humiliated. Her super dope combat abilities earned her the label to be the famous “Bowman Samurai.” She is that individual who has frequently been serving as the Honoka’s voice of reason.

Umi Sonoda is one of Love Live! ‘s main characters. She’s also a sophomore girl studying at Otonokizaka High School. Talking about her feature, she has long, beautiful rich blue hair. And also, she is the honest co-founder and has the leading commander of lily-white, which is the sub-unit of µ’s.

15. Shino Asada/Alfheim Online

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll

Shino Shindo/Alfheim Online has good black long hair in the real world, but her Avatar has stunningly beautiful blue hair. She had a painful relationship in the past with weapons, as was she had previously murdered a thief at a young age. With nature, she always maintains a cool head but is quite irritated, and she can resort to aggressive means.

She also has the ambition to become a police officer in real life. Shino Asada is also often known for Sinon or Hecate, one of the significant characters from the Sword Art Online light novel/manga/anime franchise.

14. Kanan Matsuura

Anime: Love Live!

Love Live! IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

79% Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Kanan is the biggest fan of nature. She has been claiming that staring at the blue skies, bright scenery, and the sea is the reason behind her happiness. In nature, she isn’t very expressive with her emotions and is sometimes misunderstood as being a distant and cold-hearted person. But, in reality, she is that person who is quite concerned about her loved ones. Swimming and astronomy are her favorite pursuits.

Kanan Matsuura is one of Love Live’s significant protagonists. She is a third-year student at Uranohoshi Girls’ High School. She is also a member of AZALEA, a sub-unit of the rebuilt Aqours.

13. Princess Lenessia

Anime: Log Horizon

Log Horizon IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll

Lenessia, who is also known for another name as Rayneshia, appears in the series Log Horizon as one among the member of the Corwen dynasty, which is one of the most potent dukedoms in Eastern Yamato. Princess Lenessia with features is a stunning young lady who has been quite known for her beauty, with beautiful light blue hair and dark blue eyes.

12. Juvia Lockser

Anime: Akame ga Kill

Akame ga Kill IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll

The anime is about another popular female named “Juvia Lockser”. Juvia is one of the prominent cast members of FairyTail Guild and a magician. She has long blue hair and a voluptuous, good-looking physique, which frequently confuses us with her foes.

She used to be an S-class mage, but she eventually even joined the Phantom Lord Guild. While one might argue about her life choices, Juvia’s breathtaking features, including her stunning blue hair, would leave everyone speechless.

11. Esdeath

Anime: Akame ga Kill

Akame ga Kill IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll

Now talking about another anime character, Esdeath, also known as the Akame ga Kill Esdeath is the new adversary of ‘Akame ga Kill, a dark fantasy anime franchise.

If you are one of the fans who prefer a lot of kickass action sequences, you probably shouldn’t mind about violence, blood, and gore. You will be love this program as well.

The anime gives its primary focus on the Night Raid, a gang of assassins who have been backing towards the revolution army, whose goal is to destabilize the oppressive authority of the youthful monarch, who his prime minister corrupted.

The prime minister has delegated responsibility for Night Raid to Esdeath. Esdeath is extremely powerful, and her teigu grants her the ability to freeze.

Esdeath is a highly-ranked Empire commander. Because of Night Raid’s efficiency in the whole assassination force, she eventually became the Prime Minister’s appointed head of the Jaegers. She was madly in love with Tatsumi and was quite infatuated with her.

10. Kotomi Ichinose

Anime: Clannad

Clannad IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

77% Platforms Available: Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

One of the main characters we would get to see in the romantic comedy anime Clannad is Kotomi Ichinose. The series focuses on the life of Tomoya Okazaki, who is a delinquent but enjoys messing around and has no interest in life.

He continued to miss courses to spend time with his pal. Although, after meeting a girl called Nagisa Furukawa, his perspective on life sees a massive change. He even discovered that Nagisa got delayed for a year owing to critical sickness.

They soon got along and became friends, and Tomoya, along with four other girls, assisted her in resurrecting in the theatrical club. Here comes the blue-haired anime, Kotomi, who is one of the young ladies assisting Tomoya and Nagisa.

She is a stunning young lady having a beautiful physique who can wow everyone. Kotomi also enjoys playing the violin and excels in schooling. Kotomi is relatively short in appearance, but she has a huge bust, which is why Kyou Fujibayashi likes to taunt her, caressing and touching her, and even complimenting her about her physique.

9. Ami Kawashima

Anime: Toradora!

Toradora! IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

‘Toradora!’ anime franchise comes under a popular, charming romantic comedy starred by Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka.

Ryuuji, who have appeared in the series, is quite a kind young man who has been enjoying the domestic chores and is considerate to others. However, it has been said that we should not judge a book by its cover. We do.

This is especially evident in Ryuuji’s situation, as his visage threatens to see! It has been leading people to start believing he is a criminal slowly.

Taiga Aisaka, on the other hand, is a petite, short-tempered, and fiery girl. However, Ryuuji learns after Taiga that he has a crush on his buddy Yuusaku Kitamura. As a result, they begin assisting one another so that he can impress them.

The blue-haired anime Ami Kawashima is one of the critical series characters. She appears for the role of Yuusaku’s childhood pal. Talking about her looks, she is pretty attractive and has been doing modeling for a while. However, Ami Kawashima wasn’t able to get along with Taiga.

Ami stands a little more appropriate for her modeling career. Talking about her features, she is pretty tall and has straight waist-length blue hair with bangs parted on both sides. Her eyes are violet in color.

8. Shiro

Anime: No Game No Life

No Game No Life IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

77% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll

Shiro, who is also known for the name No Game No Life Shiro, is one of the main characters who have had appeared in No Game No Life anime.

She is a female protagonist who has appeared for ‘No Game No Life,’ an isekai anime franchise. Shiro is also one-half of the iconic username for Blank, alongside her brother Sora who is making up her other half.

She is a genius with excellent analytical abilities, and these abilities have been the one that always helps her solve difficulties quickly. Despite being a genius, Shiro, on the other hand, has been struggling with her emotions and empathizing with people.

She entrusts the emotional parts of social relations to her brother. She is also a part of being an anime girl with blue hair.

Also, it always makes her feel a little uneasy when he’s not around to her, resulting in her having a brother complex at times.

The plot took Shiro and Sora to Disboard, a planet where many games are used to style disagreements but eventually decide to become gods by themselves and bring warring tribes back again.

7. Rei Ayanami

Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

89% Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll

‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is a popular mecha anime that follows the narrative focusing on adolescent self-discovery and maturation.

The story also gives its primary focus on and around Nerv. This company employs cutting-edge technology to build late generation and futuristic robots that they can use to combat extraterrestrial creatures that can destroy Earth.

Rei Ayanami appeared as the pilot for Nerv. Her history remains a massive mystery, and her disposition is quite first rather frigid and as she has had appeared already to be devoid filled emotions as well.

She has been focused on her work and does not make small conversations. But,m things started changing after she opened up after meeting Shinji, and things turned out that she already has been concealing a lot of terrible secrets from herself for a long time.

6. Medaka Kurokami

Anime: Medaka Box

Medaka Box IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Talking more about anime girls with blue hair! Then, we can add the eponymous protagonist from the popular ecchi-comedy anime ‘Medaka Box’, whose main character is Medaka Kurokami.

Medaka Kurokami has features of long beautiful blue hair with red eyes and even a voluptuous physique with a huge breast that she isn’t afraid to flaunt.

But Medaka is not much of a beautiful bimbo as she is both educated and athletic. In the franchise, Kurokami stands as one of the most popular girls in her high school, and after she runs takes up the responsibility to stand as a Student Council President, and she receives 98 percent of the vote in her favor.

She has a strong sense of personality and works consistently on helping others as much as she can! For example, to ensure that she puts up a help box where a child can submit their requests for aid.

5. Princess Vivi

Anime: One Piece

One Piece IMDb Rating: 8.7.10

8.7.10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

87% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

For the anime watchers who don’t know, One Piece is one of the most popular longest-running anime series with a stunning story of all time in the whole anime franchise! But unfortunately, the series has come up with over 1000 episodes, and there is still not much indication about the series will be ending soon or not!

The anime chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who has high aspirations to become the Pirate King after discovering an elusive treasure. Unfortunately, the titular treasure has been abandoned by a renowned pirate leader named Gol D. Roger. The location chosen to hide the treasure was on Grand Line, located at the most treacherous stretch of ocean.

As her name character suggests, Princess Vivi appears for the role of a princess who is coming back as an enemy who worked in a criminal organization named Baroque Works.

The organization has received critical blame for various nefarious operations in the Kingdom of Alabasta. But, later, in the story for the series, we also got to know that Princess Vivi was pretending to be a member of Baroque Works, and also she has given her involvement in the team.

4. Wendy Marvell

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 65%

65% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu, Netflix

Wendy Marvell is a blue-haired main character who has had appeared for a lead role in the action-adventure anime named “Fairy Tail” Wendy Marvell Fairy Tail is also a guild member who has abilities akin to Gajeel Redfox and Natsu Dragneel.

Having magic abilities is not so common, especially when you are in the world of ‘Fairy Tail,’ but it is used to perform numerous impossible tasks for everyday life. As a result, there have been several magical guilds that comprise magicians having similar inclinations.

These guilds are capable enough to do a variety of tasks. The Fairy Tail Guild is also one of the most well-known magical guilds out there! It is also made up of mages who have exceptional magical abilities and respect one another as a family rather than staying there as a team.

Wendy Marvell is also a sky dragon slayer who has made herself being helpful to the titular Guild. As Sky Dragon Slayer, she even possesses the capacity to control and heal even the most severe injuries. Her body type is tiny, and she has long hair.

3. Suzuno Kamazuki

Anime: Hatarakou Maou-Sama!

Hatarakou Maou-Sama! IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Hatarakou Maou-Sama! Mainly focuses on Satan, who was seen appearing for the role of demon ruler who has been named, causing everyone to shudder. Talking about the star with dark blue hair! Here we will get to see Suzuno Kamazuki, who will be coming for the same feature with long hair.

Suzuno Kamazuki has a light complexion and turquoise eyes with long blue hair tied in a side ponytail with one side which is strand and framing her opposite cheek. Her character has secured a place with a red flower clip that doubles her weapon. However, she also lets her hair fall a little loosely down to her back while brandishing her hammer in battle, which is an eye-catcher for many.

2. Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno

Anime: Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Sailor Mercury, also known for Ami Mizuno, is a fictional new character introduced in Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon manga series. She has been appearing for an adolescent Japanese schoolgirl who is also a member of the Sailor Guardians, a group of magical female fighters who are on the mission of defending the Solar System from the evil world.

Sailor Moon/Ami Mizuno anime franchise discovers a lot about Sailor Mercury, the first-ever Sailor Soldier. She plays such an essential role in the group as she is the group’s “brains”! She is pretty clever, and she can also utilize a supercomputer that has gathered crucial information during combat. Furthermore, she possesses water and ice-related abilities as well.

1. Bulma

Anime: Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

89% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Bulma, who is also known for the name Dragon Ball Bulma is one of the main leads from the popular Japanese manga series Dragon Ball franchise who have had also appeared initially for a famous role in Akira Toriyama’s manga series.

Back in June 1984, 51st issues for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine showed the first debut of Dragon Balls Bulma. After that, however, even Bulma appeared for the first new chapter and alongside her son Goku who has been encountering Goku and was also hiring him as her bodyguard, who was given the role to give protection to her and travels with her to collect the wish-granting Dragon Balls.

For all anime lovers, you should also know that Bulma is also the daughter of Dr. Brief, the creator of the Capsule Corporation. The corporate works on developing unique tiny capsules that can compress and contain goods for various sizes and convenient storage.

Conclusion:

Here is the complete list of 30 anime girls with blue hair. The list misses out few of the other Japanese manga series like Deadly Sins, Home Country, and a few other series from where you can find more anime girls with blue hair. Although, we also have covered a lot more other anime-related stuff on our site so that you can have a look at it.

