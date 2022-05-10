News
30 Most Beautiful Red Hair Anime Girls In Anime Community
When we watch anime of different genres, we see different plots, different characters we find attached to because we relate to them, and we see a lot of anime girls whom we find attractive. The list has been carefully made by the polls available on the internet and the popularity of the characters. Red hair anime girl in an anime is a attractive feature, of course it is red!
30. Satanichia Karimizhi
- Anime Name: Gabriel Dropout
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll and VRV
Satanichia is a naive demon lord who tries mischief but fails miserably. She is a sweet and caring girl, but she pretends to her classmates the she is the demon lord. She looks cute with beautiful red eyes and red hair in her female form.
29. Kyoko Saura
- Anime Name: Madoka Magic
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Available on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV
Kyoko Sakura is a young girl with a red-haired girl who can magic perfectly. She is a caring girl who can not see others in pain. She always protests against vices, becoming obstinate and self-centered at times. Her eyes have a flame haze, and she prefers wearing her magical outfit to human outfits.
28. Alexandra Magritte
- Anime Name: Tada Never Falls in Love
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Available on: HIDIVE
Alexandra Magritte is a side character in the anime Tada Never Falls in Love. She is a part of the photography club, but she maintains a little distance from them and is a little self-centered. She has beautiful red hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. Apart from her character design, she is beautifully written. Personally, characters like these are my favorite.
27. Kotori Itsuki
- Anime Name: Date a Live
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Available on: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV
Kotori Itsuka was one of those unfortunate characters who gained immense love at first. Still, due to the plot development, she loses all the fans because of the heel development in character. At first, she will be warm and caring, but later she will become moody and a rude elder sister. I do not like this development, but many fans love this change and still love her.
26. Serara
- Anime Name: Log Horizon
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Available on: Funimation
Serara is one of the cutest anime girls on the list, and she has the incredible power of healing and cleaning. However, she is merely 15 years old, and she gets very nervous when someone talks about love marriage in front of her. She looks bewitching in her outfits, and the anime becomes much more interesting because of her character. Fans who have watched the series would know how entertaining the series gets.
25. These Shtolien
- Anime Name: Sword Art Online
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Available on: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV
This is one of the best supporting characters, and the reason she is so popular because the creator sketched her character excellently. She is very hard working and always aims to be a better version of her current self. She has long red hair, which looks beautiful, and flame red eyes.
The anime has some incredibly written characters, and new viewers should watch the series to understand why she is such a great character.
24. Eris Boreas Grey
- Anime Name: Jobless Reincarnation
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Available on: Hulu and Funimation
When the series begins, we learn that Eris is from a royal family, naive and childish. She does not seem to work hard because she gets what she desires. However, as the series continued, she became mature, and the development was visible to the viewers. She later worked hard and changed her perspective of the world. People started loving her new traits as the series progressed, and she became pretty popular.
23. Flare Corona
- Anime Name: Fairy Tail
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Available on: Hulu, Tubi, Crunchyroll, Funimation and VRV
Flare Corona is one of those anime girls who will keep a funny-looking face and are crazy enough to create anarchy. She does not care about the world at all. She does not have any principles, and she can take any measures to win, and she does not mind it as long as she wins. Flare resorts to unfair means, but it does not. She is a beautiful character with waist-long hair and fascinating eyes. She is another reason why fans love to watch this series.
22. Grimm
- Anime Name: Combatants will be Dispatched
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Available on: Funimation and Netflix
Grimm is one of the funniest red-haired anime girls, she has a mysterious personality, and she loves to sleep and cast wrong spells on different things. Overall, she is a well-written character, and the series is entertaining to watch. And in my opinion, Grimm is the funniest anime girl I have ever seen in an anime.
21. Kurena Kukumila
- Anime Name: 86
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Available on:Crunchyroll and VRV
She has a bold and fun personality who knows how to have a good time with her friends, and her friends tease her a lot in a fun sense. Her deep red hair is a trademark, and she looks adorable while pouting. And it is fantastic to see this character as a soldier.
20. Makise Kurisu
- Anime Name: Steins; Gate
- IMDB Rating: 8.8/10
- Available on: Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll
Makise Kurisu is an intelligent and beautiful character with long red hair, and she loves to wear a lab coat when she is working. The coat contrasts with her red hair. Makise Kurisu is one of the best written and developed red-haired anime girls and remarkable female characters in the anime series.
Apart from her character sketch, Steins; Gate is a fantastic anime series, and it is one of the most-watched anime series with a high rating.
19. Maki Nishikino
- Anime Name: Long Live School Idol Project
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Available on: Funimation
Maki Nishikino is not like the girl we see or hear in a fairy tale, but she is one of those cute red-haired anime girls who will make you fall in love with her smile. Her smile is cute, rather I should say Kawai, she has beautiful purple eyes, and when she blushes, she looks heartbreakingly beautiful. She is like a bread ginger, a Long Live School Idol Project reference. She can be stubborn and childish at times, but she can also mature sometimes. Maki Nishikino is one of the main characters of the Long Live School Idol Project.
18. Erza Scarlet
- Anime Name: Fairy Tail
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Available on: Tubi, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll and VRV
I feel that writers make sure that anime girls with red hair stand out from the crowd and not simply because of their red hair color, but they receive the most remarkable character traits. Erza Scarlet is one of the red-haired anime girls who has been blessed with such qualities. She is beautiful and looks like the shy type of girl, but she is a rude girl who loves to assert dominance. Furthermore, she does not have a definite fighting style because she can use different weapons and abilities on the battlefield.
People who have watched Fairy Tail will either find Fairy Tail as a fantastic anime series or completely flat. But every viewer will agree that Erza Scarlet is the eye candy of the series and watching her in battle never gets boring.
17. Kallen Stadfeld
- Anime Name: Code Geass
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Available on: Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation
Kallen Stadfeld is another red-haired girl who is exceptionally written; she has a high sense of justice and believes that the world should give justice to everyone irrespective of their class. She can be calm during her school, but she can be fiery and hot-headed during her work, quick to act, and a master in close quarters combat.
Code Geass is one of my favorite anime series, and I feel that the character development of Kallen makes the show a recommended watch.
16. Rias Gremory
- Anime Name: High School DxD
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Available on: VRV, Hulu, and Funimation
Rias Gremory is a beautiful young woman with red hair and blue eyes, she comes from a wealthy family, and she is very kind and compassionate to people close to her and her servants. If we are asked about one thing we learnt from the list, it will be that red-haired anime girls can be dangerous if they are provoked; she also has an opposite character, showing her fiery side when someone tries to question her class. Rias is an optimist, and she is highly motivated, and her presence adores the viewer. She is immensely popular in the anime community, and among those people who do not watch anime at all knows that she is from High School DxD.
15. Lilith Asami
- Anime Name: Trinity Seven
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll, VRV, and HIDIVE
This red hair girl is a teacher and an integral part of Trinity Seven. She is very mature as a member of the Trinity Seven, and as a teacher, she is very strict, as she believes that one needs to strive hard enough to achieve their goal, and because of this temperament, she has earned the nickname “Ice Queen.”
When someone teases her, she goes red in anger which is very funny and entertaining to watch, and many fans of the community love her tsundere smile. The series becomes more interesting because fans can not deny that they don’t love this red hair girl.
14. Chise Hatori
- Anime Name: The Ancient Magus Bride
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll.
Chise Hatori’s character has an unfortunate backstory because her parents abandoned her when she was an infant. She is self-taught, and she loves to explore new places, which can be satisfying at times. But the motivating factor about her is that she overcomes life’s problems, and she achieves what her heart desires. This young girl is a great communicator, and she can make friends with her slick talk. This anime series is one of the best rated available, and if you want to watch something different, then this is the show.
13. Shirayuki
- Anime Name: Snow White with the Red Hair
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: Hulu and Funimation
Shirayuki is a particular anime character that we have seen in an anime because she neither likes fighting nor likes to listen to music. She has an indifferent personality, but it matches reality, and her actions make the viewers fall in love with her.
Her relationship with Zen looks so real because it does not set any over-the-top, fantasy world sort of expectations. As a result, her character is widespread, and the most famous trait of her character is her tsundere smile and luscious red hair. People who found her interesting can watch Snow White with the Red Hair to know more about her.
12. Mereoleona Vermillion
- Anime Name: Black Clover
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll and Funimation, and Hulu
Something is captivating about powerful female characters, and if you find such characters fun to watch, you would know Mereoleona is the character we love. She was appointed as the new captain of the Vermillion squad captain after the downfall of the squad’s First Captain. She is a beautiful lady with orange hair, and she uses fire magic, but when she is furious, her hair turns red and shines bright like fire, she is a hardworking girl, and she expects the same from her team.
In a nutshell, Mereoleona is one of the strongest female characters in the Black Clover universe. Her adversaries shake in their black boots when they realize she is her opponent. The series is fun to watch, and watching Mereoleona in action is like a cherry on top of ice cream.
11. Yona
- Anime Name: Akatsuki no Yona
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll and Hulu.
Yona is a beautiful princess with red hair and violet eyes, and she comes from a wealthy family. She is a caring girl with red hair. She loves to make new bonds with people, and she is one of the sweetest red hair characters I have ever seen in an anime.
The fans of the show call her sunshine because she is warm and cute, and her actions will make sure to increase the heartbeat of the viewers.
10. Morgiana
- Anime Name: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: Funimation
If you are one of those fans who love a character with a traumatized past, then you would find her tremendously interesting. Morgiana has been an enslaved person from a young age, and she feels inferior to others. She has built a wall around her heart, considering everyone alien. No one can be one of her. Yet, she is strong and skilled as a warrior. She refrains from letting go of her past as it keeps her strong and motivated. Such temperaments make her an interesting character, and the writer has done justice to her by giving her fantastic character development.
In my opinion, people should learn from her that one can be strong without letting go of their past and one can achieve great things.
9. Stella Vermillion
- Anime Name: Chivalry of a Failed Knight
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Available on:Hulu and HIDIVE
Stella Vermillion is the prime example of the most adorable red-haired anime girl. Stella is one of those shy and perverted girls while being unreasonably cute. The artists have given extra care while writing her character, and while designing, they paid a lot of attention while drawing her crimson red eyes and hair, giving her a fierce look, which is different from other red-haired anime girls. She has a love interest with Ikki, and it is entertaining to watch her jealous of other girls talking to Ikki.
She is adorable, and she would probably be the sole reason one would need to watch the show.
8. Karin Uzumaki
- Anime Name: Naruto Shippuden
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Available on: Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation
Another Uzumaki girl with red hair, Karin, is an ambivert with a powerful life force, giving her tremendous chakra reserves and a greater life expectancy. She had an immense crush on Sasuke in the series, and she would heal Sasuke if he got injured in a battle. At first, Sasuke used her merely as a tool but later, when the shinobis of the Leaf captured her, she got influenced by Naruto’s warm chakra and developed a caring personality as she was healing shinobis during the Great Ninja War. When she wears glasses, she becomes charming, and she helps give birth to Sasuke and Sakura’s child.
Due to her affection for Sasuke in the series, she makes some funny situations that the viewers will enjoy and laugh about. Moreover, Kishimoto has done a great job, and he has given character development to every character in the Naruto Shippuden series, making the show a perfect circle. The anime fans should watch the series to know about her.
7. Kushina Uzumaki
- Anime Name: Naruto Shippuden
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Available on:Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix
Kushina Uzumaki is one of the most loved red-haired anime girls, and she rarely gets any hate as a character. She was a kunoichi of Konohagakure and the wife of Minato, Namikaze, the fourth hokage and the mother of Naruto Uzumaki. She has crimson red hair she has a warm smile, and her most remarkable trait is her raw intelligence. Even though she is a warm and calm personality, she might become extraordinarily stubborn, lose her composure, and beat someone to a pulp. As a result, she earned the nickname “Red-hot Blooded Habanero.” She is mighty, and she was a jinchuriki of Kurama, the nine tails, and she has mastered the power of 1000 chains, powerful ninjutsu that has the power to bind anything.
She is my favorite character on the list, and watching her in Naruto Shippuden, or Naruto movies feels so good; she is the perfect example of motherly love, and this is why she is on the 7th spot on the list.
6. Miaa
- Anime Name: Monster Musume
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu, and HIDIVE
Miia has beautiful red hair, Lamia, bright red hair, and amber eyes; her ears are large and pointy. The anime fans love this girl because she is shy and perverted. According to the fans, this is an exciting trait. She is a kind-hearted character, and she profoundly feels affection for Kimihito. However, she gets jealous when other girls talk to him, and she sees those girls as a threat.
The anime series is exciting and fun to watch, and her actions make it such a fantastic watch with a good plot character development is visible, and fans should watch the series to know her even more.
5. Grell Sutcliff
- Anime Name: Black Butler
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Available on: Hulu, Funimation, and Netflix.
Grell Sutcliff is the main character of Black Butler, and she is like a walking rollercoaster of emotions because she is emotional, funny, serious, and gets excited over little things. She has a fair complexion and is a social butterfly who does not hide her feelings. Due to her emotional and exciting nature, she can become passionate and impulsive when having genuine feelings for Sebastian.
4. Edward Wong
- Anime Name: Cowboy Bebop
- IMDB Rating: 8.9/10
- Available on: Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation
Edward Wong is the most brilliant hacker in the anime world. She is knowledgeable and analyses the situation, and gives multiple solutions, making the problem a piece of cake. She has said some laughable quotes such as “If you see a stranger, follow him.” or ” Hot dog bun, not too young. Everyone would love to have this red hair girl in their group. Edward Wong is childish, teasing you a lot, and is crazy. Even though she is not a waifu material, anime fans love her for her personality, and as a result, she managed to secure a spot on this list.
3. Akane Sakurada
- Anime Name: Joukamachi No Dandelion
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll
Akane Sakurada is the main character of Joukamachi No Dandelion, and she is beautiful and cute, but she is timid and does not want to stand out, but she has a strong sense of justice. Her introverted nature has made her a waifu material among many anime fans. However, she is ambitious and kind-hearted; she aims to become the next monarch to ban surveillance cameras by the royal family. The anime is fun to watch, and her shy nature makes the anime more fun to watch.
2. Shura Kirigakure
- Anime Name: Blue Exorcist
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Available on: Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation
Shura Kirigakure is one of the badass anime characters the fans love to see in action. She is one of the most fabulous designed red hair girls. Her hair colors are red and yellow highlights, which will remind the viewers of fire. Her hair color shows her character sketch because she is like a fire, and she does not prefer to come straight to the point than beating around the bush. She is an outspoken girl who will give her opinion and tell it openly. She might not be a damsel in distress but a robust and reliable girl who will accompany you on a journey.
1. AE3803
- Anime Name: Cells at Work
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.
AE3803 is from the biological anime, and she is a red blood cell, but she is cute and airheaded. At first, everyone felt she was a flat character, but her reputation was restored when she got massive character development, and fans could see it during the anime’s finale. Even though she did not have an original or unique personality, it did not stop her from being a lovable red-haired anime girl.
The show becomes much more intriguing because of her activities, and fans love the character development in the series, and as a result, the show became extremely popular.
Ravens rookie projections: How Kyle Hamilton, Travis Jones and others could boost the 2022 defense
In late January, three weeks after the end of one of the worst and most injury-plagued defensive seasons in franchise history, Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a silver lining.
“We’re going to get two first-round-pick corners back,” he said at his end-of-season news conference, referring to Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, “so that’s a good place to start.”
They’re in a far better place now. The Ravens’ patience in last month’s NFL draft netted them another first-round defensive back, safety Kyle Hamilton. They also added edge rusher David Ojabo, who, when healthy, had graded out as a first-round pick, along with defensive tackle Travis Jones, who impressed at the Senior Bowl and NFL scouting combine.
If the Ravens bounce back this season under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, their five rookies could play a big part. Based on data from Sports Info Solutions and Pro Football Focus, as well as schematic considerations, here’s a look at how they might fit in.
S Kyle Hamilton
The Ravens ask their safeties to do a lot, taking them out of their comfort zone so that they can take opponents out of theirs. In Earl Thomas III’s lone season in Baltimore, he was regularly deployed as a deep-lying ballhawk, where he’d starred for the Seahawks, but he also lined up in the box and blitzed more in 2019 than he had over yearslong stretches in Seattle.
So what might someone as versatile as Hamilton do in Baltimore? Whatever Macdonald desires, most likely. Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz called him “a playmaker at multiple different levels of a defense.” Hamilton didn’t allow a completion in 22 coverage snaps when aligned as a linebacker. He allowed just two completions for 33 yards in 67 coverage snaps as a slot defender. And he allowed just four completions for 67 yards in 155 coverage snaps as a deep safety.
Hamilton’s range and processing ability should make him interchangeable with safety Marcus Williams in deep zones. His size (6 feet 4, 220 pounds) will help in coverage against tight ends and bigger wide receivers lined up in the slot. And his tackling ability makes him an asset closer to the line of scrimmage; Harbaugh mentioned Hamilton rushing the passer, and Hortiz said he could line up as a weak-side inside linebacker.
“He can play man coverage,” Hortiz said. “He can play, obviously, the high post and go to the sideline and pick a ball off. He can show up against the run. You can put him in the box. I think with a guy like Kyle … his versatility and what he can bring to a defense, he’s like a chess piece.”
OLB David Ojabo
Even before he tore his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day in March, Ojabo was considered a raw prospect: too talented a pass rusher (11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season) to slip into the second round, but too much of a liability against the run to pencil in as a Day 1 starter. Ojabo’s rehabilitation will still slow his development, but general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens expect him “to come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football.”
If Ojabo does return this season, he could be a useful situational pass rusher. In his first season as a starter at Michigan, he led all edge rusher prospects in sack rate (3.8%) and was sixth in adjusted pressure rate. The Ravens’ pass rush struggled throughout last season, but especially in high-leverage situations. They finished with just 12 sacks on third and fourth down, their fewest since 2002, with just two over their final eight games. Ojabo, meanwhile, had nine sacks on third and fourth down in just 14 games.
“He’s a player, this fall, that I saw and thought at some point would be a viable pick for us in the first round,” DeCosta said. “He just really came on this year with tremendous pass-rushing ability, speed, quickness, all the things you want to see.”
DT Travis Jones
With a solid mix of young and old up front — Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — the Ravens won’t ask Jones to carry a heavy workload. At Connecticut last season, he averaged over 51 defensive snaps per game. In Baltimore, only three players, all defensive backs — safety Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Marlon Humphrey — were on the field for more snaps per game.
The Ravens need more pass-rush juice up the middle, and Jones was maybe the draft’s most disruptive nose tackle there. Over the 584 pass-rush snaps by Ravens players lining up as a zero-technique (over the center), one-technique (over the center’s shoulder) or two-technique (over a guard) lineman last season, the defense recorded just one sack, by Campbell. Jones, meanwhile, had 4 1/2 sacks in 237 such snaps last year.
“I think the potential is there,” Hortiz said. “Obviously, you see his hands; he can knock guys back with his hands. He’s got a nice, violent swat. The technique will need to be developed, but it’s in there. … At the very minimum, he’s going to be able to knock guys back into the quarterback, which you love.”
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Hortiz said the Ravens see starter-level tools in Armour-Davis, who didn’t play regularly until last season. Targeted 38 times in coverage, he had three interceptions and allowed just 21 completions for 248 yards, with no touchdowns. At the combine, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and showed teams he has the size to handle press coverage (6-0, 197 pounds).
Armour-Davis has been compared to former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, a former Alabama standout and fourth-round pick himself who went just one slot higher in the 2018 draft. Like Averett, Armour-Davis projects as primarily an outside cornerback, where he played the bulk of his snaps last season. Humphrey and Peters rarely leave the field on defense, so Armour-Davis’ role this season could depend on the team’s injury situation and his special teams ability.
“You see the upside, you see the talent, and yes, he may have been a little snakebitten in his career [with injuries], but nothing to where we were concerned about it,” Hortiz said.
CB Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams
Other than punter Jordan Stout, Williams was the lowest-rated pick in the Ravens’ draft class, falling outside the top 250 in the media’s consensus big boards. He doesn’t have exceptional size (5-10, 183 pounds), speed (4.53-second 40) or quickness. At Houston, however, he excelled in coverage against talented passing attacks. He allowed just two catches for 23 yards against Jalen Hurts-led Oklahoma in 2019, two catches for 21 yards against Zach Wilson-led Brigham Young in 2020, one catch for 9 yards against Desmond Ridder-led Cincinnati later that year and no catches against Ridder and the Bearcats last season.
Draft analysts hailed Williams’ leadership skills and competitiveness, which should translate to special teams production in the NFL. But his versatility could make him a valuable reserve in the secondary. Williams floated around the Cougars’ secondary last season, lining up at left cornerback (57 coverage snaps), right cornerback (64), slot cornerback (127) and safety (124), and he joked that he can play linebacker, too.
“I think it’s huge, because it allows you to do a lot in coverage,” Hortiz said of Williams, whom he compared to safety Brandon Stephens. “Truly, he has played every spot in their secondary just this year. So you know you can say, ‘Hey, you know what? We have to bump him back to free safety, because he’s going to know it. He’s going to understand it. He’s a smart football player.’ So the ability and the intelligence are key. I think with both Brandon and Damarion, they are both able, and certainly, they’re very smart.”
()
Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Registration, And More Updates!!
If you are speculating what is Warcraft Arclight Rumble, we’ve got all the replies for you! Blizzard has just publicized a new Warcraft game and the initial one to be a mobile experience from the ground up. It is an action-strategy free-to-play game where renowned heroes and villains from the Warcraft universe fight in epic […]
50 Most Beautiful Pink Hair Anime Girls
It is easy to see why anime is one of the most addictive forms of comic art. The art form continues to churn out spellbinding characters and storylines from its cavern of infinite imagination. Pink hair anime girl, sounds cute and girly!
Anime is often characterized by bizarre and captivating personalities, which change a comic book reader’s perspective on comics. With big studios sweeping uprights to major anime’s and giving them a much-deserved big-screen rendition, one can only hope they serve justice to the art form.
Be It is not limited to the traditional black or brunette. This compilation will be dedicated to some of the best female characters in anime who sport beautiful pink hair.
Pink is often associated with femininity, but some of these ladies are badass with hardened characters and can send you flying.
Let’s dive into the list of top anime girls with pink hair from the anime community with that out-of-the-way.
50. Vanessa Enoteca
- Anime: Black Clover
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Black Clover Vanessa is like that the wizarding world hasn’t invented breathalyzers. Otherwise, her flying days would be over like the woman likes her alcohol.
At least she’s always in a good mood and oddly flirtatious. She is one of the most excellent pink-haired anime girls.
49. Trish Una
- Anime: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Buccellati’s gang has just one female member. Until she learned who her father was, she lived an everyday life as the daughter of their boss, Diavolo.
Once she found out who her father was, she ran to meet him. Finally, when she reached her father, she discovered that he wanted to kill her, so all his ties to the past, including those to whom he was related, would be wiped away in the anime series.
48. Inori Yuzuriha
- Anime: Guilty Crown
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Inori Yuzuriha, a timid woman with a gentle way about her, is the female protagonist of Guilty Crown and the leader of the resistance guerrilla force Funeral Parlor. She is also the voice of the web artist, Egoist.
Inori has asymmetrical pink hair, which starts pale at the roots and darkens to true pink at the ends. She is one of the most brilliant pink-haired anime girls.
47. Mei Hatsume
- Anime: Boku no Hero Academia
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Despite being occasionally inconvenient, Mei is intelligent, friendly, open-minded, and an exciting character with pink hair in my hero academia. In addition to tinkering with gadgets, she also likes to “get straight to the point.” She gets excited when advertising her creations.
The quirk Mei has is a tendency to zoom. She can see distant people and objects with zoomed-in eyesight because she can zoom far away. She is one of the best anime girls with pink hair.
46. Yuno Gasai
- Anime: Future Diary
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
It is safe to assume from just the name of her future diary that Yuno Gasai is obsessively in love with Yukiteru. Her “Yukiteru” diary records Yukiteru’s condition and actions every ten minutes, as well as some of Yuno’s commentary.
The most obvious weakness in Future Diary is that it does not show Yuno’s future at all, including her condition, circumstances, and surroundings, unless Yuki somehow figures in. However, as it has been said, Yukiteru’s “Random Diary” diary covers both of their flaws, as they make a perfect pair.
45. Madoka Kaname
- Anime: Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
14-year-old Kyubey is approached by Homura, the Puella Magi, a magical girl, who offers to transform her into her own particular Puella Magi form. Seeing Mami fight against witches, she sees herself lacking special abilities and wants to be as relaxed and wonderful as her.
Rather than being selfish, she simply wishes to be a magical girl to help others. Therefore, it is said that she possesses a great deal of magical potential.
44. Yoshino Koharu
- Anime: Sakura Quest
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Koharu is the main character in the anime Sakura Quest. Yawning for the capital, she disliked the countryside. Her quest to discover that “special something” has brought her to Tokyo, yet she has yet to identify what it is.
In one day, she gets a job offer after failing 30 entrance exams. Then, after a stroke of luck, she becomes a mini-independent kingdom’s Queen (Angel of Sightseeing).
43. Sakura Haruno
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
One of the protagonists of the ‘Naruto’ series is Sakura Haruno. she has short pink hair. While she appears physically weak at first, she is pretty brilliant and has reasonable control over her chakra. People who are currently watching Boruto know that she had a big crush on Sasuke Uchiha and the result. As the sole female protagonist of Team 7, Sakura Haruno was quite an impressive figure.
Initially, Naruto is disliked by her, but she begins to appreciate his friendship over time. Tsunade also teaches her medical ninja skills and becomes an expert. After training with Tsunade, her physical strength increased dramatically.
42. Hinagiku Katsura
- Anime: Hayate no Gotoku!
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The current president of Hakuo Academy’s council and the captain of its Kendo club, Hinagiku Katsura, has many admirers of both genders because of her numerous exemplary characteristics.
41. Moka Akashiya
- Anime: Rosario to Vampire
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
It takes a human who mistakenly transfers to her school before blossoming into a love for Moka Akashiya, the main female vampire of the show with a sadistic personality.
It’s interesting to note that she alter ego’s hair is a significantly paler shade of pink than her own. She is one of the most brilliant pink-haired anime girls.
40. Ikaros
- Anime: Sora no Otoshimono
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ikaros, who fell through a portal and was rescued by a human, vows to serve her rescuer and fulfill all his wishes after falling through a portal to Earth.
39. Yui
- Anime: Angel Beats!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She even becomes lead vocalist after Iwakasa’s disappearance due to joining Iwakasa and Hisako’s Girls, Dead Monster band. Moreover, the color of her hair matches her personality perfectly!
38. Watashi
- Anime: Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Humanity Has Declined’s peach-pink-haired main character Watashi arbitrates between humans and other races.
37. Jibril
- Anime: No Game No Life
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Flugel’s are the sixth most powerful of 16 sentient races on Disboard, with Jibril the youngest. It’s hard to believe how old this pink-haired beauty is!
36. Lala Satalin Deviluke
- Anime: To LOVE-Ru
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Upon deciding to reject marriage, the first princess of Deviluke, Lala Satalin, runs away from home, arriving on Earth and ending up in Rito Yuuki’s bathtub.
Their relationship becomes complicated due to Lala’s twin, Momo, and their feelings for one another.
35. Crona
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Initially, Crona was commanded (and controlled) by Medusa to take any soul found, whether good or evil. A naive and submissive character, Crona is constantly harassed by Ragnarok, which threatens to eat their share of the food they provide.
Medusa normally introduces a spell into Crona’s mind that makes them more aggressive since Crona doesn’t like fighting.
A type of “black blood” has been administered to Crona to protect them from physical harm and assist in some healing.
34. Amu Hinamori
- Anime: Shugo Chara!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
When Amu and her guardian characters are hatched from three colorful eggs the following morning, she wants to become her true self but is forced to keep up her act of being a tough girl.
Her pink hair perfectly represents her love of girly things, despite her reputation as a “cool” girl.
33. Akari Mizunashi
- Anime: Aria The Animation
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Akari, born on Manhome, has an easy temperament and writes to her mysterious pen pal about her various adventures in Aqua.
32. Utena Tenjou Shoujo Kakumei Utena
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Utena was orphaned at a young age and has been dedicated to becoming a prince figure from her childhood. All the girls love her in her school.
31. Nonon Jakuzure
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She is a member of the Student Council’s Elite Four and one of the show’s main characters. Despite her pretty face and cute pink hair, Nonon is a challenging and tough-minded young girl who can take on any challenge.
She, along with pink hair, has pink eyes too!
30. Masami Iwasawa
- Anime: Angel Beats!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As the lead singer and music composer of the Girls Dead Monster band, Iwasawa functions as a decoy for the SSS in their plans to eliminate Angel in the anime Angel Beats!.
29. Lacus Clyne
- Anime: Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Her mesmerizing singing voice and pink hair make Lacus a well-known PLANT idol. She seeks to bring peaceful coexistence to the Naturals and Coordinators and follows her father’s footsteps.
28. Mine
- Anime: Akame ga Kill!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The ‘Genius Sniper’ has a short temper and is also in the Night Raid faction in Akame ga Kill. Mine fights for her race’s acceptance to save it from the ridicule she faced as a child.
27. Nana
- Anime: elfen Lied
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She has more empathetic qualities than Lucy, the other pink-haired Diclonius, and is equally capable as Lucy. She is one of the most excellent pink-haired anime girls.
26. Kurousagi
- Anime: Mondaiji-tachi ga Isekai kara Kuru Sou Desu yo?
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Unlike the other characters on our list, Kurosagi is typically a blue-haired female with rabbit ears whose hair becomes pink as her power builds up.
25. Anemone
- Anime: Eureka Seven
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The genetically modified Corallian known as Anemone is violent and moody, prone to temper tantrums, and has pink hair.
She is a pilot for the Nirvash type “theEND.”. She makes up for her lack of interpersonal skills on the battlefield.
24. Yachiru Kusajishi
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Vice-Captain Yachiru Kusajishi, under Captain Kenpachi Zaraki, is adorable with her pink hair. However, he has no sense of direction and has a penchant for ridiculous nicknames.
The childlike persona is a mask for unspeakable destruction, as seen during one of the episodes.
23. Guu
- Anime: Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Guu, the small pink-haired girl with a big secret-her stomach is filled with living things! It is best to view this anime for yourself to comprehend it fully.
22. Euphemia li Britannia
- Anime: Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Her half-brother Lelouch holds a great deal of affection for her, and she is stunningly beautiful. She is the third princess of the Britannian Imperial Family.
21. Super Sonico
- Anime: SoniAni: Super Sonico the Animation
- IMDb Ratings: 5.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
SoniComi is a visual novel game by Nitro+ that features an idol who is also the mascot of Nitro+. Nitro+ released this prank as a joke for April Fools’ day, and she appeared in the opening of Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica with her pink her.
20. Ichigo Momomiya
- Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ichigo becomes the leader of a group of magical girls with her pink hair after being injected with the DNA of an Iriomote wildcat. Together, they must save Earth from aliens, Chimeras, and Deep Blue.
19. Neko
- Anime: K
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ishana, deeply in love with Neko, is a Strain responsible for altering Yashiro’s memories. But unfortunately, clothing constricts her too much, and she prefers to roam naked with her pink hair.
18. Chibiusa
- Anime: Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The littlest Sailor Scout and her fluffy pink hair are so cute! Chizusa dreams of one day becoming a real lady, having her prince, and being close to everyone she knows.
She is a typical little girl; Chizusa loves pink and red, pudding, pancakes, and rabbits. She loves to draw and hates language classes.
17. Miwako Sakurada
- Anime: Paradise Kiss
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
From fashion-forward anime Paradise Kiss comes this chic pink-haired cutie. Always with a cute hairstyle!
16. Kanon Nakagawa
- Anime: Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She often worries about losing her pop star status and going back to being ignored by people, even though she is adept with stun guns and has an enchanting voice. Apollo, her older sister, is also within her.
15. Simca
- Anime: Air Gear
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She aims to obtain the Sky Regalia by collecting all the Kings and their Regalia to conquer the Trophaeum Tower.
14. Nono
- Anime: Top wo Nerae 2! Diebuster
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Once Nono encounters a real space pilot, and she becomes a member of the Fraternity, a group whose mission is to protect the people of the solar system, fate deals her a card, and she achieves her dream of becoming a captain of a spaceship.
13. Akira Kogami
- Anime: Lucky☆Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Her golden eyes and salmon-pink hair make Akira a captivating voice actress who manages an informational ad section in Comptiq magazine called ‘Lucky Channel.
Akira is a veteran voice actress and the captain of the Lucky Star informational ad section called ‘Lucky Channel’ in the Comptiq magazine.
12. Kofuku “Ebisu.”
- Anime: Noragami
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
You often end up scorned when you are a Goddess of Poverty since being one is not easy. However, despite Kofuku’s sweet, bubbly personality, it’s hard not to love him!
11. Rika Shinozaki
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Lisbeth has phenomenal skills as a blacksmith, is fierce and loyal to a fault, and takes great pride in her work and the swords she forges.
10. Krul Tepes
- Anime: Owari no Seraph
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Krul, the former vampire queen, considers humans vile, greedy beings and considers them the third progenitor of the vampires and is a pink-haired anime girl.
She is one of the scariest pink-haired anime girls.
9. Mizuki Himeji
- Anime: Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Due to her failure to complete her class division exams, Mizuki was placed in Class F, despite being a brilliant student. Furthermore, because of unfortunate circumstances, she often fails to confess her feelings for Akihisa.
8. Miyuki Takara
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In the Japanese community, Miyuki Takara is known as ‘Miwiki’ (Miyuki plus Wikipedia) because of her passion for books, traits shown as typical moe characteristics, and loyalty to her friends.
7. Megumi Shimizu
- Anime: Shiki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Natsuno, Megumi attended the same school as her. She hates village life and longs for the city. She often dreams of a relationship with Natsuno due to her one-sided crush on him. At the beginning of the series, Megumi meets the Kirishiki family.
6. Momoka Sonokawa
- Anime: Sabagebu!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The cute appearance of Momoka should not fool you. Despite her pink hair, this anime girl is locked and loaded and ready to conquer any Survival Game that is thrown at her.
5. Nana Astar Deviluke
- Anime: To LOVE-Ru
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Among the three princesses of Deviluke, Nana is the middle child. Her pretty pink hair sets her apart from her sexy big sister and cute twin sister.
4. Perona
- Anime: Highschool of the Dead
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It is a doll-like creature with big round eyes and baby pink hair split into twin tails. Too bad she doesn’t have a sweet personality.
She is one of the sweetest pink-haired anime girls.
3. Saya Takagi
- Anime: Highschool of the Dead
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Danger and devastation fill Highschool of the Dead’s world. There is no room for weakness in such a place. Pretty young girls with pink hair have to fight at some point.
2. Satone Shichimiya
- Anime: Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Ren
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Shichiimiya Satone was Yuuta’s classmate in middle school. Yuuta transferred schools without saying goodbye to her in their second middle school year, even though she considered him her only true friend.
Yuuta only refers to herself as “Yuusha,” a nickname she gives herself because she suffers from delusions.
1. Rumiho Akiha
- Anime: Steins; Gate
- IMDb Ratings: 8.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She is currently in her second year at Kanaria Private Academy. Mayuri works with Faris at a maid cafe called “MayQueen+Nyan2.” Faris works part-time there. Mayuri has a very childlike personality and has a doll-like appearance.
Her attitude toward men is childish. In addition, she pronounces words embarrassingly. However, she can see into their hearts (which she calls the Cheshire Break) and has a bubbly persona when she looks into someone’s eyes. She Has a complex about her father. She respects him a lot.
