30 Most Beautiful Red Hair Anime Girls In Anime Community

When we watch anime of different genres, we see different plots, different characters we find attached to because we relate to them, and we see a lot of anime girls whom we find attractive. The list has been carefully made by the polls available on the internet and the popularity of the characters. Red hair anime girl in an anime is a attractive feature, of course it is red!

30. Satanichia Karimizhi

Anime Name: Gabriel Dropout

Gabriel Dropout IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and VRV

Satanichia is a naive demon lord who tries mischief but fails miserably. She is a sweet and caring girl, but she pretends to her classmates the she is the demon lord. She looks cute with beautiful red eyes and red hair in her female form.

29. Kyoko Saura

Anime Name: Madoka Magic

Madoka Magic IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Available on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV

Kyoko Sakura is a young girl with a red-haired girl who can magic perfectly. She is a caring girl who can not see others in pain. She always protests against vices, becoming obstinate and self-centered at times. Her eyes have a flame haze, and she prefers wearing her magical outfit to human outfits.

28. Alexandra Magritte

Anime Name: Tada Never Falls in Love

Tada Never Falls in Love IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Available on: HIDIVE

Alexandra Magritte is a side character in the anime Tada Never Falls in Love. She is a part of the photography club, but she maintains a little distance from them and is a little self-centered. She has beautiful red hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. Apart from her character design, she is beautifully written. Personally, characters like these are my favorite.

27. Kotori Itsuki

Anime Name : Date a Live

: Date a Live IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Available on: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV

Kotori Itsuka was one of those unfortunate characters who gained immense love at first. Still, due to the plot development, she loses all the fans because of the heel development in character. At first, she will be warm and caring, but later she will become moody and a rude elder sister. I do not like this development, but many fans love this change and still love her.

26. Serara

Anime Name: Log Horizon

Log Horizon IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Available on: Funimation

Serara is one of the cutest anime girls on the list, and she has the incredible power of healing and cleaning. However, she is merely 15 years old, and she gets very nervous when someone talks about love marriage in front of her. She looks bewitching in her outfits, and the anime becomes much more interesting because of her character. Fans who have watched the series would know how entertaining the series gets.

25. These Shtolien

Anime Name: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV

This is one of the best supporting characters, and the reason she is so popular because the creator sketched her character excellently. She is very hard working and always aims to be a better version of her current self. She has long red hair, which looks beautiful, and flame red eyes.

The anime has some incredibly written characters, and new viewers should watch the series to understand why she is such a great character.

24. Eris Boreas Grey

Anime Name: Jobless Reincarnation

Jobless Reincarnation IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Available on: Hulu and Funimation

When the series begins, we learn that Eris is from a royal family, naive and childish. She does not seem to work hard because she gets what she desires. However, as the series continued, she became mature, and the development was visible to the viewers. She later worked hard and changed her perspective of the world. People started loving her new traits as the series progressed, and she became pretty popular.

23. Flare Corona

Anime Name: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Available on: Hulu, Tubi, Crunchyroll, Funimation and VRV

Flare Corona is one of those anime girls who will keep a funny-looking face and are crazy enough to create anarchy. She does not care about the world at all. She does not have any principles, and she can take any measures to win, and she does not mind it as long as she wins. Flare resorts to unfair means, but it does not. She is a beautiful character with waist-long hair and fascinating eyes. She is another reason why fans love to watch this series.

22. Grimm

Anime Name: Combatants will be Dispatched

Combatants will be Dispatched IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Available on: Funimation and Netflix

Grimm is one of the funniest red-haired anime girls, she has a mysterious personality, and she loves to sleep and cast wrong spells on different things. Overall, she is a well-written character, and the series is entertaining to watch. And in my opinion, Grimm is the funniest anime girl I have ever seen in an anime.

21. Kurena Kukumila

Anime Name: 86

86 IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Available on:Crunchyroll and VRV

She has a bold and fun personality who knows how to have a good time with her friends, and her friends tease her a lot in a fun sense. Her deep red hair is a trademark, and she looks adorable while pouting. And it is fantastic to see this character as a soldier.

20. Makise Kurisu

Anime Name: Steins; Gate

Steins; Gate IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Available on: Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll

Makise Kurisu is an intelligent and beautiful character with long red hair, and she loves to wear a lab coat when she is working. The coat contrasts with her red hair. Makise Kurisu is one of the best written and developed red-haired anime girls and remarkable female characters in the anime series.

Apart from her character sketch, Steins; Gate is a fantastic anime series, and it is one of the most-watched anime series with a high rating.

19. Maki Nishikino

Anime Name: Long Live School Idol Project

Long Live School Idol Project IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Available on: Funimation

Maki Nishikino is not like the girl we see or hear in a fairy tale, but she is one of those cute red-haired anime girls who will make you fall in love with her smile. Her smile is cute, rather I should say Kawai, she has beautiful purple eyes, and when she blushes, she looks heartbreakingly beautiful. She is like a bread ginger, a Long Live School Idol Project reference. She can be stubborn and childish at times, but she can also mature sometimes. Maki Nishikino is one of the main characters of the Long Live School Idol Project.

18. Erza Scarlet

Anime Name: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Available on: Tubi, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll and VRV

I feel that writers make sure that anime girls with red hair stand out from the crowd and not simply because of their red hair color, but they receive the most remarkable character traits. Erza Scarlet is one of the red-haired anime girls who has been blessed with such qualities. She is beautiful and looks like the shy type of girl, but she is a rude girl who loves to assert dominance. Furthermore, she does not have a definite fighting style because she can use different weapons and abilities on the battlefield.

People who have watched Fairy Tail will either find Fairy Tail as a fantastic anime series or completely flat. But every viewer will agree that Erza Scarlet is the eye candy of the series and watching her in battle never gets boring.

17. Kallen Stadfeld

Anime Name: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Available on: Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation

Kallen Stadfeld is another red-haired girl who is exceptionally written; she has a high sense of justice and believes that the world should give justice to everyone irrespective of their class. She can be calm during her school, but she can be fiery and hot-headed during her work, quick to act, and a master in close quarters combat.

Code Geass is one of my favorite anime series, and I feel that the character development of Kallen makes the show a recommended watch.

16. Rias Gremory

Anime Name: High School DxD

High School DxD IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Available on: VRV, Hulu, and Funimation

Rias Gremory is a beautiful young woman with red hair and blue eyes, she comes from a wealthy family, and she is very kind and compassionate to people close to her and her servants. If we are asked about one thing we learnt from the list, it will be that red-haired anime girls can be dangerous if they are provoked; she also has an opposite character, showing her fiery side when someone tries to question her class. Rias is an optimist, and she is highly motivated, and her presence adores the viewer. She is immensely popular in the anime community, and among those people who do not watch anime at all knows that she is from High School DxD.

15. Lilith Asami

Anime Name: Trinity Seven

Trinity Seven IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Available on: Crunchyroll, VRV, and HIDIVE

This red hair girl is a teacher and an integral part of Trinity Seven. She is very mature as a member of the Trinity Seven, and as a teacher, she is very strict, as she believes that one needs to strive hard enough to achieve their goal, and because of this temperament, she has earned the nickname “Ice Queen.”

When someone teases her, she goes red in anger which is very funny and entertaining to watch, and many fans of the community love her tsundere smile. The series becomes more interesting because fans can not deny that they don’t love this red hair girl.

14. Chise Hatori

Anime Name: The Ancient Magus Bride

The Ancient Magus Bride IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

Chise Hatori’s character has an unfortunate backstory because her parents abandoned her when she was an infant. She is self-taught, and she loves to explore new places, which can be satisfying at times. But the motivating factor about her is that she overcomes life’s problems, and she achieves what her heart desires. This young girl is a great communicator, and she can make friends with her slick talk. This anime series is one of the best rated available, and if you want to watch something different, then this is the show.

13. Shirayuki

Anime Name: Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: Hulu and Funimation

Shirayuki is a particular anime character that we have seen in an anime because she neither likes fighting nor likes to listen to music. She has an indifferent personality, but it matches reality, and her actions make the viewers fall in love with her.

Her relationship with Zen looks so real because it does not set any over-the-top, fantasy world sort of expectations. As a result, her character is widespread, and the most famous trait of her character is her tsundere smile and luscious red hair. People who found her interesting can watch Snow White with the Red Hair to know more about her.

12. Mereoleona Vermillion

Anime Name: Black Clover

Black Clover IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and Funimation, and Hulu

Something is captivating about powerful female characters, and if you find such characters fun to watch, you would know Mereoleona is the character we love. She was appointed as the new captain of the Vermillion squad captain after the downfall of the squad’s First Captain. She is a beautiful lady with orange hair, and she uses fire magic, but when she is furious, her hair turns red and shines bright like fire, she is a hardworking girl, and she expects the same from her team.

In a nutshell, Mereoleona is one of the strongest female characters in the Black Clover universe. Her adversaries shake in their black boots when they realize she is her opponent. The series is fun to watch, and watching Mereoleona in action is like a cherry on top of ice cream.

11. Yona

Anime Name: Akatsuki no Yona

Akatsuki no Yona IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Yona is a beautiful princess with red hair and violet eyes, and she comes from a wealthy family. She is a caring girl with red hair. She loves to make new bonds with people, and she is one of the sweetest red hair characters I have ever seen in an anime.

The fans of the show call her sunshine because she is warm and cute, and her actions will make sure to increase the heartbeat of the viewers.

10. Morgiana

Anime Name : Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: Funimation

If you are one of those fans who love a character with a traumatized past, then you would find her tremendously interesting. Morgiana has been an enslaved person from a young age, and she feels inferior to others. She has built a wall around her heart, considering everyone alien. No one can be one of her. Yet, she is strong and skilled as a warrior. She refrains from letting go of her past as it keeps her strong and motivated. Such temperaments make her an interesting character, and the writer has done justice to her by giving her fantastic character development.

In my opinion, people should learn from her that one can be strong without letting go of their past and one can achieve great things.

9. Stella Vermillion

Anime Name: Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Chivalry of a Failed Knight IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Available on:Hulu and HIDIVE

Stella Vermillion is the prime example of the most adorable red-haired anime girl. Stella is one of those shy and perverted girls while being unreasonably cute. The artists have given extra care while writing her character, and while designing, they paid a lot of attention while drawing her crimson red eyes and hair, giving her a fierce look, which is different from other red-haired anime girls. She has a love interest with Ikki, and it is entertaining to watch her jealous of other girls talking to Ikki.

She is adorable, and she would probably be the sole reason one would need to watch the show.

8. Karin Uzumaki

Anime Name : Naruto Shippuden

: Naruto Shippuden IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Available on: Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation

Another Uzumaki girl with red hair, Karin, is an ambivert with a powerful life force, giving her tremendous chakra reserves and a greater life expectancy. She had an immense crush on Sasuke in the series, and she would heal Sasuke if he got injured in a battle. At first, Sasuke used her merely as a tool but later, when the shinobis of the Leaf captured her, she got influenced by Naruto’s warm chakra and developed a caring personality as she was healing shinobis during the Great Ninja War. When she wears glasses, she becomes charming, and she helps give birth to Sasuke and Sakura’s child.

Due to her affection for Sasuke in the series, she makes some funny situations that the viewers will enjoy and laugh about. Moreover, Kishimoto has done a great job, and he has given character development to every character in the Naruto Shippuden series, making the show a perfect circle. The anime fans should watch the series to know about her.

7. Kushina Uzumaki

Anime Name : Naruto Shippuden

: Naruto Shippuden IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Available on:Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix

Kushina Uzumaki is one of the most loved red-haired anime girls, and she rarely gets any hate as a character. She was a kunoichi of Konohagakure and the wife of Minato, Namikaze, the fourth hokage and the mother of Naruto Uzumaki. She has crimson red hair she has a warm smile, and her most remarkable trait is her raw intelligence. Even though she is a warm and calm personality, she might become extraordinarily stubborn, lose her composure, and beat someone to a pulp. As a result, she earned the nickname “Red-hot Blooded Habanero.” She is mighty, and she was a jinchuriki of Kurama, the nine tails, and she has mastered the power of 1000 chains, powerful ninjutsu that has the power to bind anything.

She is my favorite character on the list, and watching her in Naruto Shippuden, or Naruto movies feels so good; she is the perfect example of motherly love, and this is why she is on the 7th spot on the list.

6. Miaa

Anime Name: Monster Musume

Monster Musume IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu, and HIDIVE

Miia has beautiful red hair, Lamia, bright red hair, and amber eyes; her ears are large and pointy. The anime fans love this girl because she is shy and perverted. According to the fans, this is an exciting trait. She is a kind-hearted character, and she profoundly feels affection for Kimihito. However, she gets jealous when other girls talk to him, and she sees those girls as a threat.

The anime series is exciting and fun to watch, and her actions make it such a fantastic watch with a good plot character development is visible, and fans should watch the series to know her even more.

5. Grell Sutcliff

Anime Name: Black Butler

Black Butler IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Available on: Hulu, Funimation, and Netflix.

Grell Sutcliff is the main character of Black Butler, and she is like a walking rollercoaster of emotions because she is emotional, funny, serious, and gets excited over little things. She has a fair complexion and is a social butterfly who does not hide her feelings. Due to her emotional and exciting nature, she can become passionate and impulsive when having genuine feelings for Sebastian.

4. Edward Wong

Anime Name: Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Available on: Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation

Edward Wong is the most brilliant hacker in the anime world. She is knowledgeable and analyses the situation, and gives multiple solutions, making the problem a piece of cake. She has said some laughable quotes such as “If you see a stranger, follow him.” or ” Hot dog bun, not too young. Everyone would love to have this red hair girl in their group. Edward Wong is childish, teasing you a lot, and is crazy. Even though she is not a waifu material, anime fans love her for her personality, and as a result, she managed to secure a spot on this list.

3. Akane Sakurada

Anime Name : Joukamachi No Dandelion

: Joukamachi No Dandelion IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Available on: Crunchyroll

Akane Sakurada is the main character of Joukamachi No Dandelion, and she is beautiful and cute, but she is timid and does not want to stand out, but she has a strong sense of justice. Her introverted nature has made her a waifu material among many anime fans. However, she is ambitious and kind-hearted; she aims to become the next monarch to ban surveillance cameras by the royal family. The anime is fun to watch, and her shy nature makes the anime more fun to watch.

2. Shura Kirigakure

Anime Name: Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation

Shura Kirigakure is one of the badass anime characters the fans love to see in action. She is one of the most fabulous designed red hair girls. Her hair colors are red and yellow highlights, which will remind the viewers of fire. Her hair color shows her character sketch because she is like a fire, and she does not prefer to come straight to the point than beating around the bush. She is an outspoken girl who will give her opinion and tell it openly. She might not be a damsel in distress but a robust and reliable girl who will accompany you on a journey.

1. AE3803

Anime Name: Cells at Work

Cells at Work IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.

AE3803 is from the biological anime, and she is a red blood cell, but she is cute and airheaded. At first, everyone felt she was a flat character, but her reputation was restored when she got massive character development, and fans could see it during the anime’s finale. Even though she did not have an original or unique personality, it did not stop her from being a lovable red-haired anime girl.

The show becomes much more intriguing because of her activities, and fans love the character development in the series, and as a result, the show became extremely popular.

