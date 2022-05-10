News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including Jaquan Brisker’s take on a scout’s ‘Ph.D.’ comment
The Chicago Bears’ new draftees and dozens of undrafted free agents and tryout prospects gathered in the Walter Payton Center on Friday in Lake Forest for the first practice of rookie minicamp.
The rookies got their first taste of NFL learning, and coach Matt Eberflus said his staff threw a lot at them to see what they could retain.
“For us, it’s more about can you function as a pro — mentally first,” Eberflus said. “Can you get the schemes and then the formations, the motions down, and then can you operate and make the play?
“And then can you listen to instructions? Can you practice the right way? Because you’ve got to be able to stay on your feet and practice the right tempo and do things the right way, and I think guys did a good job with that.”
After media sessions with Eberflus and several Bears rookies, here are four things we learned.
1. Jaquan Brisker said he brushed off a controversial comment a Bears scout made on draft night.
After the Bears drafted Brisker with the 48th pick in the second round, the former Penn State safety was involved in a social media stir — but not through any action of his own.
The Bears made scouts available to the media after each pick, and when talking about Brisker’s special presence off the field, scout Chris Prescott described him as “Ph.D. — poor, hungry and desperate.”
“You feel a tough, hard-nosed kid,” Prescott said. “He’s a — what would we call it? — Ph.D.? Poor, hungry and desperate. Football is his life. This is this kid’s life. There’s a lot to like about that when you see a guy who’s so passionate about football.”
Several people called the comments offensive after an ESPN tweet about it. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes spoke of the situation this week in a segment on how players can feel “dehumanized, disrespected and stereotyped” by evaluators, coaches and media during the draft process.
Brisker said Friday he didn’t hear about the comments until later because he was enjoying his draft night with his family.
“The Bears organization did a great job of communicating with me and things like that, so I don’t really let things like that get to me because I’ve already been through a whole lot,” he said. “People say a lot of things, but you know, that’s not really who I am. You can’t judge a book by its cover.
“I’m actually a great person, great football player and I also graduated from college at Penn State. I overcame a lot of things, but I don’t let little things like that get to me.”
When asked if he was offended by the comments, Brisker said: “No, sir. It really just brushed off my shoulders. I heard about it super late, but I’m good. I’m fine. It’s time to play football.”
The Bears and Prescott parted ways this week as general manager Ryan Poles made changes to his scouting staff, including dismissing college scouting director Mark Sadowski.
2. Kyler Gordon left practice but is expected to return to the field Saturday.
Gordon — the Bears’ top pick at No. 39 in the second round — came off the field limping during team drills, clearly in discomfort after defending a pass over the middle. While the former Washington cornerback did not return, he was merely experiencing cramps according to Eberflus.
“We’ll just get him hydrated and get him ready for tomorrow,” Eberflus said.
Gordon wasn’t the only member of the draft class to miss practice time. Safety Elijah Hicks, a seventh-round pick out of Cal, was unable to participate at all. Eberflus declined to provide a health update on Hicks, who fractured his foot during practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and had surgery shortly after.
Hicks’ rehabilitation isn’t expected to drag on, but for now he’s in a wait-and-see situation.
“When he’s ready to go, he’ll get back in there,” Eberflus said. “I’m not going to put timetables on it.”
3. Matt Eberflus asked former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman to speak to the rookies.
Gordon said he was initially confused when a Thursday evening meeting began with a montage of Tillman highlights. Then he looked around the room.
“We watched him at (Washington) all the time,” Gordon said. “We always practiced the ‘Peanut Punch.’ When he walked behind us, I was like, ‘Damn, that’s him!’ That was cool.”
Receiver Velus Jones said Tillman addressed the room from the heart.
“Man, it just shows the passion,” Jones said, “especially the passion he played with. And it goes for even the offensive (side of the) ball. (It’s) the passion you play with, the greatness, the determination.
“It really fired me up even though he was a defensive guy. Even just showing the history here: What are the standards? That definitely fired me up as a receiver.”
Connecting with standout Bears alumni has been a priority for Eberflus. He was thrilled Tillman accepted his invitation to speak and appreciated the message Tillman delivered.
“(It was) just about being a pro and being a Chicago Bear and what that means to him and what it means to the fans and what it means to the city,” Eberflus said. “To me, you can’t have enough of that.
“I told Charles, pass the word around. Talk to the guys. As you know, I texted a bunch of (former players) when I got the job. I’ve talked to several of them. They’re all welcome to come in. We would love to see them.”
4. The Bears have signed seven of their 11 draftees.
The Bears announced the signings of Hicks, offensive linemen Braxton Jones, Doug Kramer and Ja’Tyre Carter, running back Trestan Ebner, defensive end Dominique Robinson and punter Trenton Gill.
Gordon, Brisker, Jones and offensive lineman Zachary Thomas are the only draftees who haven’t signed.
Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
Bollywood is one of the flourishing film industries where the actors and actresses are generously paid for their performances. The Bolly beauties have a huge fan base that spans across the world. The actresses listed in the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in India have to work hard to maintain their routines and bring out their best while playing a lead role in a movie. They also have millions of followers on their social media handles.
Have you ever wondered Who is the highest paid actress in India? or Who is the highest paid actress in Bollywood? If you have, then you are in the right place. Read along to satiate your curiosity. The actresses also get highly paid for doing Brand endorsements.
Here we have listed the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in India 2022:
1. Deepika Padukone
Bollywood’s highest paid actress and also the most successful is none other than Deepika Padukone. The star actress made her debut with the successful film Om Shanti Om and also starred in many high box office earnings Piku, Baajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, Ram Leela, and others. She is also the face of many national and international brands.
The successful actress who is a part of several blockbusters charges around Rs 15 – 29 crores for her projects. Deepika also worked on some International projects apart from Bollywood. She is an emotional but also a practical actress who knows how to act and is loved by her fans all over the world.
Deepika Padukone charges per project: Rs 15 – 29 crores
Deepika Padukone Hit Movies:
- Padmaavat
- Bajirao Mastani
- Chennai Express
- Om Shanti Om
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Deepika Padukone Upcoming movies: Pathan, Draupadi, Fighter
Deepika Padukone Instagram: Click here
2. Kangana Ranaut
Also known as the “ Queen of Bollywood,” Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress. One of the Bollywood top 10 actress in India loves to be in the spotlight. Kangana also has a production company under her name. She became very popular after her performance in the movie Queen.
Kangana Ranaut charges per project: Rs 15 – 24 crores
Kangana Ranaut Hit Movies:
- Queen
- Krrish 3
- Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Gangster
- Raaz: The Mystery Continues
Kangana Ranaut Upcoming movies: Dhaakad, Sita, Tanu Weds Manu 3
Kangana Ranaut Instagram: Click here
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Former Miss World and Bollywood’s Desi girl is one of the highest paid Indian actress. She is the most hardworking and glamorous actress in the industry. Hollywood has also been a victim of her irresistible charm. She has worked on some important projects in Bollywood and is paid around a whopping Rs 18 crores as fees.
Priyanka Chopra charges per project: Rs 15 – 24 crores
Priyanka Chopra Hit Movies:
- Krrish
- Krrish 3
- Don – The Chase Begins Again
- Agneepath
- Barfi!
Priyanka Chopra Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa
Priyanka Chopra Instagram: Click here
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a young and popular Bollywood actress who is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt. After some back-to-back massive hits she became a part of the Bollywood highest paid actress list in 2022. She has also been nominated by Forbes as one of the highest-paid Indian actress. Her fees for the Bollywood film, Darlings was Rs 15 crore, she was also paid big for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a hit at the box office.
Alia Bhatt charges per project: Rs 15 crores
Alia Bhatt Hit Movies:
- RRR
- Raazi
- Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Dear Zindagi
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Alia Bhatt Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings, Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt Instagram: Click here
5. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif’s beauty, acting, and dancing skills make her one of the top actresses in Bollywood presently. She has been listed among India’s highest-paid actresses by Wikipedia and Forbes. She is a hardworking actress who made her journey to the Bollywood industry from scratch. Katrina is a model and is the brand ambassador of several national and international brands. Katrina Kaif is reportedly charging around Rs 12 crore for her upcoming film, Jee Le Zara.
Katrina Kaif charges per project: Rs 15 – 21 crores
Katrina Kaif Hit Movies:
- Ek Tha Tiger
- Tiger Zinda Hai
- Sooryavanshi
- Dhoom 3
- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab
Kahani
Katrina Kaif Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa, Tiger 3, Phone Booth
Katrina Kaif Instagram: Click here
6. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena made her debut B-town in 2000 with the movie Refugee. The actress charges between 12-18 crores for a movie which makes her one of the Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses in India. The Bollywood beauty endorses a number of brands and likes to stay in the limelight.
Kareena Kapoor charges per project: Rs 12 – 18 crores
Kareena Kapoor Hit Movies:
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan
- 3 Idiots
- Bodyguard
- Singham Returns
- Good Newwz
Kareena Kapoor Upcoming movies: Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht, Veere Di Wedding 2
Kareena Kapoor Instagram: Click here
7. Anushka Sharma
According to DNA India, the PK actress charged around 15 crores rupees per film. The talented and beautiful Bollywood actress salary also includes the money she gets from endorsing brand products like Nivea, and Pantene, and also from her production company. Being one of the Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses she has worked in many hit and blockbuster Bollywood movies.
Anushka Sharma charges per project: Rs 15 crores
Anushka Sharma Hit Movies:
- Sultan
- PK
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan
- Band Baaja Baaraat
Anushka Sharma Upcoming movies: Chakda Xpress, Paani, Kaneda
Anushka Sharma Instagram: Click here
8. Shraddha Kapoor
Daughter of Bollywood’s popular actor, Shakti Kapoor Shraddha is an Indian actress as well as a singer. She got her big break in the Bollywood industry in 2013 by acting as the lead in Aashiqui 2. She has also been a part of many box office hits like Haider, Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD 2, etc. She is popular for her cute looks and dancing skills and ranks among the top 10 actress of Bollywood.
Shraddha Kapoor charges per project: Rs 15 crores
Shraddha Kapoor Hit Movies:
- Chhichhore
- Stree
- Saaho
- Aashiqui 2
- ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2
Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming movies: Naagin, Stree 2, Chaalbaaz in London
Shraddha Kapoor Instagram: Click here
9. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her way to the top by working hard. Her acting skills need no introduction, she is also the face of many leading brands. The fresh face of Bollywood is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses. She made her debut in a Telegu film and also got recognition after being featured in Heropanti.
Kriti Sanon charges per project: Rs 15 crores
Kriti Sanon Hit Movies:
- Housefull 4
- Luka Chuppi
- Heropanti
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
- Dilwale
Kriti Sanon Upcoming movies: Shehzada, Second Innings, Farzi
Kriti Sanon Instagram: Click here
10. Disha Patani
Disha Patani is a popular face in Bollywood, once labeled as the national crush, she has been known for her looks and fitness. Disha made her acting debut in a Telegu movie but rose to fame after her role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The gorgeous lady reportedly charges Rs 2.5 crores for each film.
Disha Patani charges per project: Rs 15 crores
Disha Patani Hit Movies:
- M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
- Baaghi 2
- Malang
- Bharat
Disha Patani Upcoming movies: Ek Villain Returns, Malang 2
Disha Patani Instagram: Click here
Other Bollywood actresses who are close to making it to the list of one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood are Jacqueline Fernandez (2.00 crore per movie), Janhvi Kapoor (2 crores), Sara Ali Khan (2 crores), and Ananya Panday (1.50 crore).
Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses in India:
- Deepika Padukone
- Kangana Ranaut
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Alia Bhatt
- Katrina Kaif
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Anushka Sharma
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Kriti Sanon
- Disha Patani
Home Set: Weekly Wish List
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From the best new concealer and an adorable catsuit to a gingham frock and at-home Pilates reformer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers
The Masked Man stayed behind the last time the Philadelphia 76ers visited FTX Arena.
But even then, even before Joel Embiid was sidelined by a concussion and orbital fracture for the first two games of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Miami Heat recognized the challenge ahead, knew the havoc wreaked in the opening round by Embiid against the Toronto Raptors would eventually produce a largely unsolvable riddle.
In Games 3 and 4 of this series, a pair of 76ers victories, that largely proved to be the case.
So after Emiid took flight for the first time in the matchup, in a 2-2 tie going into Tuesday night’s Game 5, the recognition remained the same as what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra articulated going in.
No simple solutions.
The double teams that shrunk Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young further down to size in the first round, the wave of bodies that rendered James Harden mortal in the first two games of this series, could not produce easy Embiid answers.
As Spoelstra said, Embiid has developed counters to years of opponents attempting to counter his unique skill set.
“Without a doubt,” Spoelstra said. “And I think that’s just a volume of reps and experiences he’s gotten. He’s seen now every time a double-team, because nobody is just going to move him one-on-one. He’s too skilled, too talented. And he can get to the free-throw line too easily.
“It shows you how advanced he’s become in his decision making.”
So Jimmy Butler angles over, P.J. Tucker sneaks across from the weak side, and still, Embiid has gotten numbers perhaps not up to his typical standards, but more than enough to produce victories and reduce this equation to best-of-three.
“And if you’re always coming with the same trap, he’s going to figure that out halfway through the first quarter,” Spoelstra said of the chess match in the middle. “You have to have different ways to do it, and hopefully sometimes have an element of surprise.”
Some of that surprise has been practically astonishing, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Tyler Herro at times part of the Heat’s defensive equation against Embiid, as the 76ers catch the Heat in their familiar switches.
In the previous round against the Raptors, which the 76ers took 4-2, there was length from almost every direction. And while Pat Riley long has favored rangy defenders for his Heat rosters, that is not how the current mix is built.
“You’re not going to catch him by surprise very often,” Spoelstra said of Embiid seeing waves. “It’s more of not letting him just go to work and control everything offensively every time.”
With the series to run at least through Thursday’s 7 p.m. Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center, the work in the laboratory will continue.
“There’s no absolutes,” Spoelstra said. “That’s the thing about great players. You can’t do the same thing and just say, ‘This is going to be it and live and die with it.’
“Great players will make you die with that. And their spacing has gotten a lot better. And they have more ways to attack.”
As Embiid reemerged, so has Harden, as well as other 76ers components that had been dormant through those first two games at FTX Arena.
Now it had become about containment, masking coverages as best as possible against the Masked Man.
“I don’t think we’re going to have anything that’s going to totally surprise him,” Spoelstra said.
And if they do, 76ers coach Doc Rivers recognizes he now is maneuvering from a better position.
“Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan,” he said.
So on it goes.
“It usually comes down to who can get to who,” Spoelstra said, “who can make who blink.”
