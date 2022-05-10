4 Things You Must Do to Get Your Google AdSense Account Approved Fast

Share Pin 0 Shares

Making money from Google AdSense seems very attractive and relatively simple. If you have decided to join many other Internet Marketers in this business opportunity, this article will help you get started. Here are some quick tips on some of the important steps you should take to help you get your Google AdSense account approved fast and problem free.

1. It is not important to have a beautiful looking website or getting a professional designer to create one. What is more important is that it looks presentable and you choose nice pleasant color combination for your website.

2. Google looks at the website you include for your Google Account submission so the content you are putting on it determines if it approves your application. Your website should contain at least 15 to 20 pages of content to ensure that Google knows exactly what your website is all about. You don’t necessarily have to write your content yourself as you can outsource this writing to someone else.

3. Since you have a new website, it is expected that it has little or no traffic. Before submitting your Google AdSense account, it is recommended that you generate some quick traffic to your website. Start joining a few popular and high traffic online marketing forums and create the forum signature using your website details.

4. Make sure that your new website is launched or indexed by Google first before you submit it for your Google AdSense application. This may seem obvious to many marketers but there have been cases of bloggers and marketers missing this step when they were just too anxious to start monetizing AdSense on their website.