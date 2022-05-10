News
40 Best Magic Anime You Must Watch In 2022
Magic anime can be one of the most exciting genres out of all the other’s prevailing. The genre of magic anime focuses on the characters trying to harness some energy to gain supernatural powers. Characters in anime are like the name of the anime most of the time. For example, a magic anime with witches in its title will have witches in its series. The same goes for sorcerers, Wizard.
These Magical anime movies and series show the characters learning magic or try finding magical elements that will help them learn or use their magical powers to fight off dangers or other magic users. There is a wide range of Magical anime, but we’ll help you choose the right one. But, first, we have listed some of the best magic anime.
The forty magical anime are as follows:-
40. Little Witch Academia
- Director: Yoh Yoshinari
- Writer: Michiru Shimada
- Cast: Megumi HAN, Fumiko ORIKASA, Michiyo MURASE
- IMDb: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The magical anime Little Witch Academia tells the story of the main character Akko Kagari who had watched a magic show by the witch Shiny Chariot and was mesmerized by her. Then, she decided she would pursue magic and become like Shiny. So she enrolled in the school where shiny learned magic, Luna Nova academy, to start her journey. But Akko was inept at magic, and her journey in the academy would be anything but easy.
39. Kiki’s Delivery Service
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Takayama, Minami
- IMDb: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
This magical anime will give you happy vibes because of its feel-good storyline, the main character Kiki is a thirteen-year-old girl who has just started using magic, and there is a prevailing tradition each new magician needs to undertake, they need to leave home and live somewhere else for one year while training.
Kiki moves into a town and soon realizes people are not friendly, but one day she helps a bakery owner, and in return, the bakery owner allows her to stay. While staying there, she thinks of opening her courier service and takes her broomstick and her cat Jiji and flies off.
38. A Journey Through Fairyland
- Director: Masami Hata
- Writer: Shintarô Tsuji
- Cast: Ichimura, Masachika
- IMDb: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
Michael is a talented boy who plays the oboe, and he is also a gardener. He loves playing with the flowers and tending to them. Unfortunately, he was always late for orchestra practice and was dismissed because of his gardening.
That night he had a dream, and a dainty Flower Fairy named Florence came to his dream and took him to a land where flowers came alive, and it was the perfect situation for him to learn music and care for plants.
37. Artiswitch
- Director: Kazuma IKEDA
- Writer: Erika YOSHIDA
- Cast: Aoi UTANO
- IMDb: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
We all love magic, and Artiswitch is something almost everyone will like, and it’s a binge-watch-worthy series. The anime is about a witch that is still in training. Her name is Nina. Nina has a pet chameleon and a pig who help her look into their customers’ hearts and find out their desires and darkest fantasies.
36. Beyond The Boundary
- Director: Taichi Ishidate
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: KENN, Mei TANAKA, Risa TANEDA
- IMDb: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hide
The anime is about a time when the spirit world warriors were hunting supernatural beings. Akihito is a half-breed. His mom was a human while his father was a youmu, immortal. Pureblood spirit world warrior Mirai is low on confidence and hence forms a pact with Akihito to practice her skills on him to improve and gain confidence.
35. Bottle Fairy
- Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki
- Writer: Hideki Shirane
- Cast: Kaori NAZUKA, Ai NONAKA, Nana MIZUKI, Yui HORIE
- IMDb: 6.7
This magical anime is going to leave its viewers in awe. The story revolves around Kururu, Chiriri, Sarara, and Hororo’s four bottle fairies. They have a great liking for the human world and would love to join it someday.
They enter the human world and live one year between humans learning different things and facts to accomplish this. But by the end of the year, they all question themselves if they know it all or they still lack knowledge.
34. Magic-Kyun! Renaissance
- Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: KENN, Takuya EGUCHI,
- IMDb: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kohana Aigasaki takes admitted to the prestigious art school where art is magic. Artistas is used to describe people who can bring out the magic. The series follows Kohana Aigasaki, who will take admission and her journey in this school.
She plans to imitate her mother’s Flower Arrangement magic art when the planning committee chooses her for the summer cultural Festa. Apart from all this l, viewers see her life around six other attractive men.
33. Howl’s moving castle
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Takuya KIMURA, Chieko BAISHO
- IMDb: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
The magic anime howls moving castle is about Sophie and Howl. It tells about Sophie, who lived everyday life and was a hatmaker’s daughter. However, one day when in danger, she was saved by Howl. Unfortunately, howl has a bad reputation in town, and the saving of Sophie leads a Witch to jealousy, cursing Sophie to be an older woman. Now Sophie will have to work with Howl to get back to normal.
32. A Certain Magical Index
- Director: Hiroshi Nishikiori
- Writer: Masanao Akahoshi
- Cast: Yuka IGUCHI, Atsushi ABE
- IMDb: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Tubi TV, Crunchyroll, Funimation
This magic anime is about Touma Kamijou, whose right hand has unique abilities. He can nullify any superpower with the use of his right hand. One day he finds a girl hanging from his balcony, she is a nun, and she is on the run because she has the Index-Librorum-Prohibitorum, a forbidden grimoire.
31. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
- Director: Koji Masunari, Naotaka Hayashi
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino
- Cast: Kaori ISHIHARA, Yuuki KAJI, Haruka TOMATSU
- IMDb: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix
The magic anime is about Alibaba and Aladdin. Alibaba is young and wishes to become rich. To achieve this, he is determined to pass through the nearby dungeon tower, which can reach through a labyrinth. Aladdin is a young boy who left home and has a magical flute to summon him a djinn.
30. Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World
- Director: Masaharu Watanabe
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, HBO Max
This magic anime is about Subaru Natsuki, who was summoned in a fantasy world while he was on his way back home from the grocery store. He is beaten by a group of thugs and is saved by Satella. In exchange for saving him, he helps her find the one thing she is searching for.
Soon they find the thing she was searching for, but little did they know they were being stalked, and as soon as they find the thing, they are both killed. They go back to the scene of the thugs beating them, and history repeats.
29. Legends of legendary hero’s
- Director: Itsuro Kawasaki
- Writer: Kiyoko Yoshimura
- Cast: Ayahi TAKAGAKI, Jun FUKUYAMA, Fuyuka OOURA, Daisuke ONO
- IMDb: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
In the magic anime, Ryner is cursed because he can see and analyze magic through his eyes. He was also a student in Roland Empire’s Magician Academy and trained for magic. Unfortunately, because of his power, many deaths had taken place.
Ryner and Sion Astal, his best friend, decide to get together and save the world, and while doing so, Ryner is also looking for answers as to why he has the cursed eyes.
28. Dies Irae
- Director: Susumu Kudō
- Writer: Takashi Masada
- Cast: Kohsuke TORIUMI
- IMDb: 4.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This Magic anime is in the year 1945 in berlin and shows the Red Army raising the flag over Reichskanzlei and are planning to make the perfect ritual sacrifice for the destruction of the world. Now in the present time, the story is forgotten, and no one knows if the ritual was a success or failure.
Ren Fuji, a boy from modern times, keeps having the same dream every night; he sees a clothed man in black from top to bottom. The anime then sees Ren searching for the possible reasons for his dreams. Finally, he realizes whoever lives in the city eventually loses their mind.
27. The Devil Is A Part-Timer!
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Youko HIKASA, Ryouta OOSAKA, Yuuki ONO
- IMDb: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Tubi TV
The magic anime is about Demon King Satan, who is on the verge of death and flees to another world to live with his demon general. They arrive in Japan and lose all their magic. Soon they realize that they need to adapt to the new environment and new human bodies.
To survive, the demon king must now work just like humans, so he works part-time for a fast food joint. While they are adapting to this new world, they are also thinking about going back and being the king again.
26. Inuyasha
- Director: Masashi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Kappei YAMAGUCHI, Satsuki YUKINO, Rieko TAKAHASHI, Motoki TAKAGI, Kouji TSUJITANI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kumiko WATANABE
- IMDb: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, HBO Max
Kagome, a schoolgirl, falls into a well and gets transported back 500 years. On her arrival, she finds herself in the feudal era where fights and battles were happening daily. She releases a half-demon, Inuyasha.
She also comes to know that she has Shikon no Tama, a jewel that makes her unique and holds great power. The anime shows her journey with Miroku, Shippo, and Sango and defeating the evils.
25. The Saga Of Tanya The Evil
- Director: Yutaka Uemura
- Writer: Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Aoi YUUKI, Kohsuke TORIUMI
- IMDb: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Tanya Degurechaff is a brutal young girl. In reality, it’s a man’s soul reincarnated in a little girl. Tanya is all set to rank higher in the military while preparing for a world war. We see Tanya’s adventures in making the Empire one of the most powerful nations in the whole of history.
24. Kiba
- Director: Hiroshi Kōjina
- Writer: Toshiki Inoue, Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Kazuma HORIE, Hiroyuki YOSHINO, Hiromi HIRATA
- IMDb: 7.3
The magical anime Kiba talks about two friends, Zed and Noah, who want freedom. They are both transported into a magical world where they are free and have powers. Viewers join these both on their journey to gain more power. This ultimate power could either save the world or eradicate it.
23. The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?
- Director: Tatsuo Miura
- Writer: Takeshi Miyamoto
- Cast: Asuka NISHI, Hiro SHIMONO, Mikako KOMATSU, Yuuna MIMURA, Shizuka ISHIGAMI, Junya ENOKI
- IMDb: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The magical anime tells about the life of Shingo Ichinomiya, a man who works at a firm. One day while she falls asleep, he wakes up in the body of a five-year-old, the eighth son of a low-income family, already stressed with his life at the firm, and thinks to change it around. He discovers he has magical powers and thinks of using them to achieve his goal.
22. Isekai Cheat Magician
- Director: Daisuke Tsukushi
- Writer: Takayo Ikami
- Cast: Sayaka OOHARA, Minami TANAKA, Rie TAKAHASHI, Kouhei AMASAKI
- IMDb: 5.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The magical anime focuses on the two main characters, Nishimura Taichi and Azuma Rin, childhood best friends. They are suddenly summoned to a fantasy land with various magical creatures one day. Unfortunately, they get attacked by monsters and are saved by adventurers. These adventurers possess some magic and tell the two to take an aptitude test to know it.
On taking the test, it is revealed that they both have extraordinary powers that make them cheat magicians, and they soon adapt and try to learn more about magic. They also search for answers for why they were summoned to this mysterious land.
21. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Tomokazu SUGITA, Yumi UCHIYAMA
- IMDb: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
The magical anime is about a boy who was an underachiever all his life till he was thirty-four years old and was run over by a bus and got killed. He is reborn into a family of loving parents and chooses to live this life differently.
The boy is named Rudeus and soon displays his magical abilities. He makes the most of this life by learning different things from his friends and family. However, rudeus has one final goal that he couldn’t achieve in his past life. He yearns for love.
20. Ascendance Of A Bookworm
- Director: Mitsuru Hongo
- Writer: Mariko Kunisawa
- Cast: Yuka IGUCHI
- IMDb: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This magical anime will interest people who love reading books. The magic anime series looks at the life of Urano Motosu, who has immense love for books and was about to start working at the library, but soon all her dreams were crushed when she died suddenly and even in the last moments she thought she should read more books.
She is reincarnated as Myne, a five-year-old girl from the medieval era. She is reminded of her passion and realizes that books aren’t handy and would be pretty costly in this period. So she takes it upon herself to create books, even if it meant she had to write them by hand.
19. My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom!
- Director: Keisuke Inoue
- Writer: Megumi Shimizu
- Cast: Maaya UCHIDA, Asami SETO, Shouta AOI, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, Sora AMAMIYA
- IMDb: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Catarina Claes is the daughter of a high-status family. She once hits her head and is reminded of her past life and being an otaku. Catrina soon realizes that she is born in a game world, and any choice she makes would lead to her either being killed or exiled.
She starts taking precautions and makes decisions that counter the existing decision, but soon she realizes her decisions are affecting her relationship with the people around her.
18. Dog Days
- Director: Keizō Kusakawa
- Writer: Masaki Tsuzuki
- Cast: Ami KOSHIMIZU, Yui HORIE, Mamoru MIYANO
- IMDb: 6.2
In the magic anime Dog Days, the story begins in the magical land of Flonyard, where human-like creatures with tails and ears exist, and these creatures keep battling each other. Biscotti, a region, was going to chaos, so the princess decided to summon a champion from another world to fight for them.
Cinque lived an everyday life until he was summoned, and he agreed to help her. Soon they both realize that people summoned from other worlds can leave the world they are summoned into, and now both will need to keep searching for ways to get him back to his world.
17. Knights & Magic
- Director: Yusuke Yamamoto
- Writer: Michiko Yokote, Noboru Kimura
- Cast: Ayaka OOHASHI, Shinsuke SUGAWARA, Rie TAKAHASHI
- IMDb: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Tsubasa Kurata dies in modern japan in a car accident and is reborn in the Fremmevilla Kingdom, a medieval world. At that time, Silhouette Knights used to fight off demons. He was born with Ernesti Echevarria in a noble family, and he possessed magical abilities.
He enrolled in Royal Laihaila Academy, where a young man and woman go to lean magic to bring out Silhouette Knights to protect the kingdom. Ernesti forms a group with two people and thinks of making a silhouette Knight of his own.
16. Dragon Crisis
- Director: Hideki Tachibana
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yukana, Rie KUGIMIYA, Hiro SHIMONO
- IMDb: 6.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kisaragi is like any other typical high school boy, but Kisaragi Ryuji’s peaceful life ends when his second cousin Eriko returns. Both of them meet a black broker and buy a relic box. Once they have the box all to themselves, they attempt to open it.
They open this relic box and find red dragon girl Rose. The black organization is after her, and they need to protect Rose from them. Ryuji is a relic handler, and hence Ryuji decides to use his power to fight. They take on the task of teaching this dragon Rose about the world, all while keeping her safe.
15. Zetsuen no tempest/ Blast of Tempest
- Director: Masahiro Andō
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Miyuki SAWASHIRO, Toshiyuki TOYONAGA, Yuuko SANPEI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kouki UCHIYAMA
- IMDb: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In the magic anime series, Hakaze is a princess from the Kusaribe mage clan, and she actively practices magic, but she is betrayed by her people and abandoned. She believes their effort of reviving the tree of departure will lead to endangering humanity.
She calls for help from Mahiro Fuwa, and he has recently lost his sister. Although his sister was mysteriously killed, he agrees to help her in exchange for getting information on his sister’s killer through magic.
14. Magical Warfare
- Director: Yūzō Satō
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Kenichi SUZUMURA, Asami SETO, Nao TOUYAMA, Mamoru MIYANO
- IMDb: 6.1
- Streaming Platform: Hide
Takeshi Nanase is an ordinary high school boy in magical warfare, but he does have a dark past, and he doesn’t want anyone to know about it. One day he meets a girl named Mui Aiba, unconscious, and Takeshi can’t ignore it and helps her. When the girl gains consciousness, she accidentally gives him magic powers.
Shocked at first with his newfound magic powers, he slowly adapts to the now magician nature. Finally, Mui explains to him that there are two worlds, one in which we know that humans live and the other where magicians live.
13. Fairy Tail
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Satomi SATOU, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, MAKO, Aya HIRANO, Rie KUGIMIYA, Yuuichi NAKAMURA, Eri KITAMURA, Sayaka OOHARA, Yui HORIE
- IMDb: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
The anime Fairy Tail is about Lucy, a seventeen-year-old Mage, and she has powers to summon spirits. She aspires to join a guild. To be specific, she wants to join the Fairy Tales guild. This guild is a group of magic users who recklessly use their powers to do the job.
One day lucy meets one of the members and joins this fairy tail guild, soon she starts becoming like them. She meets different people in her completing tasks and destroys many cities in accomplishing them. We will see lucy and the other fairy tail guild members do significant tasks together and their everyday lives.
12. Black Clover
- Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara Ayataka Tanemura
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Kanichi Katou
- Cast: Nao FUJITA, Gakuto KAJIWARA, Kana YUUKI, Nobunaga SHIMAZAKI, Aki SEKINE
- IMDb: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation
Black Clover is probably one of the best magic anime series. The anime is about Asta and Yuno, who were abandoned at a church and raised together. They learn about the highest position, “Wizard King,” and aspire to reach there.
Yuno has magical powers, while Asta receives anti Magical powers, and they both set on a mission to help each other reach the highest position. It would be fun to watch their journey to the end of it.
11.Mahouka Koukou no Rettouseei
- Director: Manabu Ono, Risako Yoshida
- Writer: Muneo Nakamoto, Yukie Sugawara, Yukito Kizawa
- Cast: Saori HAYAMI, Yuuichi NAKAMURA
- IMDb: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
In 2095, times have changed, and magic is being practiced not in secret but openly, and it’s being taught as a technical skill, just like other technical skills. Tatsuya and his little sister will soon join the First Magic High School of Japan.
This magical high school has some rules, and students need to take a test before admission. High scores determine that they will be in the first course, Blooms, and low scores in the second course, Weeds. So Tatsuya ends up in the second while his sister ends up first.
10. Demon Lord, Retry
- Director: Hiroshi Kimura
- Writer: Ōka Tanisaki
- Cast: Kanon TAKAO, Kenjirou TSUDA, Tomokazu SEKI, Kaori ISHIHARA, Rina SATOU
- IMDb: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Akira Oono, manager of Infinity Game, thinks of closing down the game but suddenly gets transported to a fantasy world, the infinity game world, and he is in the character of Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. He finds an injured girl on his way who demon Creole chased.
Aku and Akira stick together and explore this new fantasy world. Akira is still doubting if this is the game world he had created. He also seeks answers as to why he was summoned to this fantasy world.
9. By the grace of the gods
- Director: Takayuki Yanase
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Yuuki KUWAHARA, Hiroki YASUMOTO
- IMDb: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
This magic anime is a very feel-good anime that you can watch at any time, and one won’t get bored. The story is about Ryoma Takebayashi, who lived 39 years and had a lot of bad luck. He eventually passed away. The three gods felt sorry for him and the previous life and blest him with a second chance.
He was born again in a magical world, and now he would spend time researching slimes and caring about them. one day, he helped an injured traveler, and from that day onwards, he decided he would use his powers to help the people in need.
8. Wise Man’s Grandchild
- Director: Masafumi Tamura
- Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi
- Cast: Shouhei KOMATSU, Miyuri SHIMABUKURO, Yusuke KOBAYASHI, Serika HIROMATSU, Rina HONIZUMI
- IMDb: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
In this anime, we see that a salaryman dies in one world and is reborn in another world. He is picked up by the patriot hero of that world and was under merlin’s teachings, merlin being the grandfather. He taught him everything, including magic, and was about to send him around the world.
However, he realized that he had forgotten to teach the kid common sense. So soon decides to join the kingdom’s Magic Academy to learn more and blend in between the teenagers, but things don’t go his way.
7. How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord.
- Director: Yūta Murano
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Fumiko UCHIMURA, Masaaki MIZUNAKA, Azumi WAKI, Yuu SERIZAWA
- IMDb: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Takuma Sakamoto, a socially awkward but intelligent gamer, is a pro at virtual gaming. In his games, he goes by the name Demon King Diablo; he has the powers and artifacts to defeat anyone and everyone. One day he is suddenly summoned into another world of his favorite game, and he is now in diablo’s appearance.
Soon he is greeted by the two girls who summoned him, and they put a spell on him to subjugate him, but things go wrong, and instead, the girls become enslaved to him. The story follows the journey of this trio trying to undo the spell.
6. The Familiar Of Zero F
- Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki
- Writer: Noboru Hamaguchi
- Cast: Rie KUGIMIYA, Satoshi HINO
- IMDb: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hide
Saito Hiraga and Louise Françoise Le Blanc de La Vallière have been building their relationship ever since their first encounter of accidental kidnapping. However, just when they thought they could take their relationship to the next level, they faced difficulties.
Soon we find both of them stuck with the Void Mages, and now they need to save the world. They have to work together and with elf Tiffania, who gets on their nerves, putting their relationship to the test.
5. The Seven Deadly Sins
- Director: Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Shōtarō Suga
- Cast: Tatsuhisa SUZUKI, Aoi YUUKI, Sora AMAMIYA, Misaki KUNO, Jun FUKUYAMA, Yuuki KAJI
- IMDb: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In the magic anime series, the seven deadly knights are a group of legendary heroes who had betrayed their people and were banned. However, they were not really at fault, and now the people need them again.
Princess Elizabeth finds the group leader and then assembles the other members to protect their people and prove their innocence. But as she starts meeting up with the band members, she starts questioning herself if these would be the legendary heroes.
4. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku, Ryō Andō
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Nao TOUYAMA, Risa TANEDA, Hisako KANEMOTO, Junichi SUWABE
- IMDb: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Peacock
In the magic anime series, the Japanese defense forces start peace talks with the nation out of the Gate. To achieve this, they use hostages from the previous attack. However, disaster comes their way once again, and Itami Youji’s squad comes in the middle of it.
3. Overlord
- Director: Naoyuki Itō
- Writer: Yukie Sugawara
- Cast: Satoshi HINO
- IMDb: Yukie Sugawara
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In the anime, YGGDRASIL is an online interactive game, and it is about to shut down its servers after a successful running of twelve years. However, Momonga is a wizard and leader of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, and he is not yet over the fact that the game will be ending soon and stays logged in to spend some time before the servers close down.
While he stays back, he realizes he’s somehow in the game world, and he can no longer log out, and he is now trapped in the game with the powers of the characters in the game. The anime looks at his experience of navigating through this strange world.
2. Spirited Away
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Rumi HIIRAGI, Miyu IRINO
- IMDb: 8.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Spirited away is a classic example of magic anime. Almost every person has seen this movie at least once. The story is about Chihiro and her family, who are supposed to move to their new house but lose their way and find an abandoned amusement park. So Chihiro’s family starts exploring this abandoned place. Little did they know they’d get trapped here.
Chihiro soon realizes something is wrong, and this place is the spirits world. Her parents are taken captive, and now she has to work in the bathhouse of the spirits to get out of this place and take her parents back to the world they belong.
1. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi, Atsushi Nakayama, Atsushi Nakayama
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Takuma TERASHIMA, Miho OKAZAKI
- IMDb: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Satoru Mikami, an average thirty-seven-year-old office worker, was living a slow everyday life in Tokyo. He led the same life every day. Satoru couldn’t even get himself a girlfriend. one day, a robber kills him, and in his last moments, he hears something being chanted but couldn’t make sense.
He wakes up in an unknown place and finds himself in the form of slime. Soon he starts getting used to his slimy nature, befriending the other monsters. Little does he know these interactions will be changing his new world forever?
Many of these anime are about human beings being transported to mystery worlds, and some include actual fairies granting wishes. While some have dark histories, some have cute characters as well. So what will be your choice? Which anime movie or series are you going to watch first?
30 Best Funny Anime Of All Time
No other genre can be more interesting than a funny anime when it comes to anime. Of course, the world of anime is full of diversity, and there are popular anime genres such as romance, action-adventure, comedy, and many more. Funny anime are the best to watch when you are feeling down.
Still, the viewers watch the comedy anime to escape life by getting entertained, and watching this genre is probably the best way to forget about your problems in life. This list has been made by reviewing the overall anime, judging the comedic elements and the popularity of the anime.
30. Gin Tama
- Director: Chizuru Miyawaki
- Writer: Kishimito Masaki
- Studio: Sunrise
- Cast: Gintoki Sakata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub); Kotaru Katsura voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Shinsuke Takasugi voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Sub); Kagura voiced by Rie Kugiyama (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Hulu.
From the title, we can understand that Gintoki is the main character of the show, and the plot of the show is about Gintoki and his gang, and they have no respect for rules as they will do any job to survive. And they create wherever they go.
Gin Tama is a comedy, and this is the funniest anime series ever created. The show is full of inside jokes, and the show proves that there is nothing as copyright because we have seen him using the Kamehameha wave, becoming a Super Saiyan, and even referencing One Piece. This is like a comedy show and fans would die of laughter.
29. Arakawa Under the Bridge
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer: Deko Akao
- Studio: Shaft
- Cast: Kou Ichinomiya voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Nino voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Tubi
The plot of the show narrates the story of Kou Ichinomiya, a man who has achieved success since he was little. Once, he was almost drowned in the river, but Nino, a girl, saved him. Gradually, Kou learns that this place is full of weirdos.
People who like to watch the comedy genre will enjoy this show, and the show has some romance which makes it a good show. In addition, the show has two seasons which will give plenty of time to viewers to enjoy the show.
28. Haikyu
- Director: Susumu Mitsunaka
- Writer: Taku Kishimoto
- Studio: Production I. G
- Cast: Shoyo Hinata voiced by Ayumu Murase (Sub); Toru Oikawa voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Sub); Tobio Kageyama voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll.
Shoyo Hinata had a sudden interest in volleyball. Even though he is short, he is determined to become a professional level player.
Even though the story is stereotypical, the show has a lot of comedy scenes. The anime fans have loved this anime.
27. Daily Lives of High School Boys
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer: Shinji Takamatsu
- Studio: Sunrise
- Cast: Tadakuni voiced by Miyu Irino (Sub); Yoshitake Tanaka voiced by Kenichi Suzumara (Sub); Hidenori Tabata voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub)
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Tubi
The story revolves around the daily lives of Tadakuni, Hidenori, and Yoshitake of Sanada North School their interactions with other students.
The show is downright hilarious from the first episode of the show, and it is comedy gold because the secondary school students could relate to the show, and jokes always land on the spot. So overall, it should appear on your binge list.
26. Nichijou: My Ordinary Life
- Director: Tatsuya Ishihara
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Studio: Kyoto Animation
- Cast: Yuko Aioi voiced by Mariko Honda (Sub); Mio Naganohara voiced by Mai Aizawa (Sub); Mai Minakami voiced by Misuzu Togashi (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation.
The show revolves around the everyday lives of various people in the small town of Tokisadame, Yuko Aioi, Mio Naganohara, Mai Ninakami, Nano Shinonome, and Sakamoto, a talking cat.
The show is exciting, and it stands out in the slice of life and comedy genre. People who liked Lucky Star and Gin Tama would have a blast in this anime.
25. Space Dandy
- Director: Shinichiro Watanabe
- Writer: Shinichiro Watanabe
- Studio: Bones
- Cast: Dandy voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Sub); Q.T. voiced by Uki Satake (Sub); Meow voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation and Tubi.
The show’s plot is about an alien bounty hunter and his misadventures, and he is an awesome guy. He searches for atypical aliens with his robot assistant and his feline friend.
The show is an entertaining show, full of comedy, and the show features an excellent plot making it one of the best.
24. Gakuen Babysitters
- Director: Shusei Morishita
- Writer: Yuuko Kakihara
- Studio: Brain’s Base
- Cast: Ryuichi Kashima voiced by Kotaro Nishiyama (Sub); Maria Inomata voiced by Satomi Akasaka (Sub); Kotaro Kashima voiced by Nozomi Furuki (Sub); Yoko Morinomiya voiced by Tomoko Miyadera (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and VRV.
The anime plot is about two young brothers named Ryuichi Kashima and his younger brother Kotaro. They lost their parents, but they were taken into the care of by the chairwoman of the Morinomiya Academy, but they have to help with the school’s daycare center after school.
The anime is sweet and heart-melting, with great animation and life lessons, and this show has some good comedy. In addition, the music is catchy and light hearted, putting its viewers in a great mood.
23. Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer: Shinji Takamatsu
- Studio: Studio Den
- Cast: Sakamoto voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub); Yoshinobu Kubota voiced by Akira Ishida (Sub); Atsushi Maeda voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and VRV.
The plot of the series revolves around Sakamoto, a perfect boy and one of the top students of his school, and everyone loves him, except Kakuta. So Kakuta and some boys of the school tries to humiliate Sakamoto by setting up pranks, but Sakamoto always comes out on top, and the way he does leads to some funny anime incidents.
This is the perfect comedy anime if the viewer wants to watch something in the comedy genre. They can give it a try, and I’m sure they won’t be disappointed.
22. The Tatami Galaxy
- Director: Masaki Yuasa
- Writer: Makoto Ueda
- Studio: Madhouse
- Cast: Hanuki voiced by Yuki Kaida (Sub); Akashi voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Sub); Ozu voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Sub); Seitaro Highuchi (Sub); Ryoko Hanuki voiced by Yuko Kaida (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation.
The show’s plot follows an unnamed third-year student at Kyoto University, where he dreams of girls being around him, with many girlfriends, and perfect college life.
The show uses a parallel universe for plot development. It is comedy anime with a dark sense of humor, and it doesn’t use traditional comedy. Instead, the show relies on exaggerated abstraction and symbolism to create meaning and purpose in a scene. A psychological comedy anime that will leave an impression on the viewer.
21. My Hero Academia
- Director: Masahiro Mukai
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Studio: Bones
- Cast: Izuku Midoriya voiced by Izuku Midoriya (Sub); Ochako Uraraka voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Shoto Todoroki voiced by Yuki Kaji (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Available on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.
Izuku Midoriya is the show’s protagonist, and he is determined to enroll in a deemed hero academy, but he doesn’t have any superpowers.
Anime fans recommend this show, and watching is like watching a comic book world full of alien overlords and evil beings. The show features every emotion, including comedy, resulting in its spot on the list.
20. Kaguya Sama: Love is War
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Cast: Miyuki Shirogane voiced by Sho Hirano (Sub); Ai Hayasaka voiced by Mayu Hotta (Sub); Yu Ishigami voiced by Hayato Sano (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation
The show’s plot is a battle of wits, where Shirogane and Kaguya are two geniuses in love with each other. But they can not confess their feelings to each other. As a result, they decide to play a mind game, leading to a battle of wits in which they outsmarted themselves.
The plot of the anime is fun to watch, and due to the mind games, it leads to some hilarious anime moments in the anime world. Moreover, the genre of the show is unique, and all the characters of the show are different. Ishigami is the favorite character of the fans of the show.
19. Ouran High School Host Club
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Yoji Enokido
- Studio: Bones
- Cast: Haruhi Fujioka voiced by Ayaka Saito (Sub); Kyoya Ootori voiced by Shunsuke Daito (Sub); Tamaki Suoh voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
The anime series is about Haruhi Fujioka, who goes to Ouran Academy. One day she was looking for a quiet place to study. She runs into groups of boys who were in the host club. She talks to them and becomes best friends.
The anime is one of its kind, and the art style of the show is unique and cute. And each episode will have a little adventure or some issues of a character, and it is enjoyable to watch.
18. Detroit Metal City
- Director: Hiroshi Nagahama
- Writer: Kiminori Wakasugi
- Studio: Studio 4°C
- Cast: Soichi Negishi voiced by Kenichi Matsumaya (Sub); Yuri Aikawa voiced by Masami Nagasawa (Sub); Masayuki Wada voiced by Yoshihiko Hosoda (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on HIDIVE.
Detroit Metal City is about Soichi, a shy and young musician, he dreams of a career in pop music, but he joins a rock metal band to pay his bills. The songs of the series are heavy metal, and it urges their viewers to engage in immoral and illegal activities. The fans love Soichi’s character, but he wants to escape the metal band to become a successful pop musician.
This show is a masterpiece in the comedy anime genre. Though the characters use many curse words in the anime, the episodes are funny and full of dark humor, making it a parody. The anime series is short, but it packs a punch.
17. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K
- Director: Hirokai Sakurai
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Studio: J.C. Staff
- Cast: Kusuo Saiki voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Sub); Kokomi Teruhashi voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Shun Kaido Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Funimation
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is about Saiki, a high school student with immense psychic abilities. Still, he is trying to live an everyday life by hiding his abilities from his classmates and everyone around him.
The anime series is fantastic, and it has all the related topics in it. In addition, the characters of the show have different personalities, making it stand out from other series.
16. Maid Sama
- Director: Hiroaki Sakurai
- Writer: Mamiko Ikeda
- Studio: J. C. Staff
- Cast: Takumi Usui voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Sub); Misaki Ayuzawa voiced by Ayuni Fujiwara (Sub); Igarashi Tora voiced by Kenichi Suzumura.
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Hulu and HIDIVE
The plot of the anime is a classic and my favorite, the enemies to friends to lovers. Misaki is a hardworking student and the female council president of the school. She secretly works at a maid cafe to support her family. But her secret is discovered by Takumi Usui, a popular boy from the school. He didn’t spill her secret and took a liking to her because he found her intriguing. The show follows the ups and downs of life and relationships.
Maid Sama is one of the best romantic comedy anime shows ever made, and the show puts details about the temperaments of the characters, making it an excellent show to watch. Also, the music is emotional, and it can make you feel gloomy, which goes hand-in-hand with the show. This show is probably the best romantic comedy ever made. Period.
15. The Way of the Househusband
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer: Susumu Yamakawa
- Studio: J.C. Staff
- Cast: Tatsu voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Sub); Miku voiced by Shizuka Ito (Sub); Masa voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Available on: It can only be streamed on Netflix
The Way of the Househusband follows the story of Tatsu, a former yakuza boss, who quits the mafia to become a househusband. The episodes go around Tatsu doing daily chores of the house, and it’s funny to watch Tatsu doing the chores because he acts like he’s still a yakuza boss. The tone of the show is warm, familiar, genuinely funny, and the music of the show is fantastic.
14. Cromartie High School
- Director: Hiroaki Sakurai
- Writer: Eiji Nonaka
- Studio: Production I. G
- Cast of the anime: Takashi Kamiyama voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Sub); Shinjiro Hayashida voiced by Takuma Suzuki (Sub); Akira Maeda voiced by Tetsu Inada (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and VRV.
Cromartie’s high school anime series revolves around the life of Takashi Kamiyama and the delinquent boys of his class. This anime series is a parody of a manga in the 1970s and -80s called Yankii.
The show doesn’t have romance, and it is an intriguing watch because Takashi is an obedient boy and thinks that he goes to a school full of uncontrollable boys where the solution for every problem is violence. This anime is a good watch, and having inside jokes would remind people of the 80s. The humor of this show is simple, but the way it is displayed makes it much more epic. The show only has 26 episodes, but each episode will be funny. The viewer will question the situation, but they will laugh hard.
13. Non-Non Biyori
- Director: Shinya Kawatsura
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Studio: Silver Lin
- The cast of the anime: Hotaru Ichijo voiced by Rie Murakawa (sub); Renge Miyauchi voiced by Kotori Koiwai (Sub); Natsumi Koshigaya voiced by Ayane Sakura (Sub); Komari Koshigaya voiced by Kana Asumi (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll, VRV, and HIDIVE.
Non-Non Biyori is simple, Hotaru Ichijo, a fifth-grader from Tokyo, was transferred from Tokyo to Asahigaoka, a rural area, due to her father’s transfer. The school only has five students, and each student is in a different grade, and the area lacks the facilities readily available in the city. Nevertheless, Hotaru adjusts to her new life, and she goes on new adventures with her new friends.
The show focuses on surreal jokes, and Renge Miyauchi will be the favorite character of many fans because her jokes are funny, and her facial expressions make her statements funnier. I feel this is a top-notch comedy anime that does not go overboard with the show’s animation, but it focuses on the plot and jokes that will entertain its viewers.
12. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku
- Director: Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Writer: Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Studio:A-1 Pictures
- The cast of the anime: Narumi Momose voiced b Arisa Date (Sub); Hirotaka Nifuji voiced by Kent Ito (Sub); Hanako Koyanagi voiced by Miyugi Sawashiro (Sub); Taro Kabakura voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video
Narumi and Hirotaka are the main characters of the show; Narumi, a young woman who works in an office and hides her fujoshi lifestyle, and Hirotaka is a handsome and skilled company man and an otaku. Both seem to be a perfect match for each other but being in a relationship is not Hirotaka’s cup of tea. Nevertheless, the two try to make things work.
The show is fun to watch, and the facial expressions sometimes make it hilarious, making the viewers burst out in laughter. Overall the show is fun to watch, and the plot is riveting. However, some jokes fell flat due to the cultural barrier. But the viewers will find it intriguing, and as a result, fans will watch the 11 episodes in one sitting.
11. Horimiya
- Director: Masashi Ishihama
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Studio: CloverWorks
- Characters of the anime: Kyoko Hori voiced by Haruka Tomato (Sub); Izumi Miyamura voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Sub); Souta Hori voiced by Yuka Terasaki (Sub); Toru Ishikawa voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Hulu and Funimation
The show’s plot is romantic and straightforward, making it a romantic comedy. Kyoko Hori is a school student, she is a popular girl, and she is energetic and cheerful, and she is the opposite of Izumi. He is nerdy and gloomy. They create another personality to live a new life, which is the opposite of their original life. When they find out about each other’s secrets, they become excellent friends but is there enough space for love?
When we read a plot like Horimiya, it makes us question the anime series and if it will be good enough to watch, but thousands of people have watched the show, and a majority of them gave five stars to the show. The show is romantic, and the plot twists are why people have shown so much love to the show.
10. Great Teacher Onizuka
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Studio: Pierrot
- Characters of the anime: Eikichi Onizuka voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Urumi Kanzaki voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Yoshito Kikuchi voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and Retro Crush
GTO or Great Teacher Onizuka was a popular anime series in June 1999. The show’s plot centers on Onizuka, a 22-year-old former book member; the show focuses on Onizuka’s daily life on how he was before and after becoming a teacher.
The character is a classic fish, and every veteran viewer knows how fabulous the character sketch of Onizuka is, and the comedy and the action make it a classic. The show has a total of 43 episodes, and each episode will be full of humor, and the visual gags will make the viewer laugh until their stomach aches.
9. Laid Back Camp
- Director: Yoshiaki Kyōgoku
- Writer: Jin Tanaka
- Studio: C-Station
- Characters of the anime: Nadeshiko Kagamihara voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Sub); Rin Shima voiced by Nao Toyama (Sub); Chiaki Ogaki voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Ena Saito voiced by Rie Takahashi (Sub); Sakura Kagamihara voiced by Marina Inoue (Sub)
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and VRV.
The show’s plot is about Nadeshiko, a high school student who has moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi. She decides to see Mount Fuji. She pedals her way to Motosu, but she is forced to return because of the worsening weather. Unfortunately, she faints while returning, and Rin and the girls save her.
The show is very relaxing, and I feel that this show is the best slice of life anime series on the list. The show teaches us how to live our lives and how funny life can be with good friends. so if you want to watch something warm and funny, this is the perfect show.
8. The Devil is a part-timer
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Studio: White Fox
- Characters of the anime: Sadao Maiu/ Satan Jacob voiced by Ryō Ōsaka (Sub); Emi Yusa voiced by Yū Asakawa (Sub); Shirō Ashiya voiced by Yūki Ono (Sub); Chiho Sasaki voiced by Nao Tōyama (Sub); Hanzō Urushihara/ Lucifer voiced by Hiro Simono (Sub); Suzuno Kamazuki/ Crestia Bell voiced by Kanae Itō (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Available on: It can be watched on Funimation, Hulu, and Apple T.V.
The show’s plot is how Satan sought to conquer the world of Ente Isla but to do that, and he needs to fight Emilia, a hero who protects the world. When Satan fought Emilia, he was defeated and had to retreat. The devil retreated along with Alcatel, and during their escape, the devil teleported them to modern Tokyo. They changed their forms to look like humans, and to survive in the modern world, the devil changed his name to Sadao Maō, and he took the role of a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant.
Upon living in the modern living world, Sadao met Emi Yusa, who was Emilia in human form. The plot develops by meeting more personalities from the world of Ente Isla, and everyone is trying to figure out life in the modern world by overcoming the problems, which eventually leads to funny situations.
I feel that The Devil is a part-timer is one of the best anime series. While watching it, one would forget about time, and everyone will complete the series in one sitting because the show has only two seasons, and the duration of each episode is around 24 minutes.
7. One Piece
- Director: Satoshi Itō
- Writer: Shōji Yonemura
- Studio: Toei Animation
- Characters of the anime: Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Mayumi Tanaka (Sub); Roronoa Zoro voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Sub); Nami voiced by Akemi Okamura (Sub); Usopp voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Sanji voiced by Hiroaki Hirata (Sub); Chopper voiced by Ikue Ōtani (Sub); Nico Robin voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi (Sub); Franky voiced by Kazuki Yao (Sub); Brook voiced by Chō (Sub); Jimbei Daisuke Gōri & Katsuhisa Hōki (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Available on: It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
From The Big Three Era, One Piece has a story and animation of one of its kind. The plot of the show is about Luffy, the protagonist of the show goes on a journey with his pirate to be the ‘King of Pirates’ by finding the One Piece, which you can find in the Grand Line. Luffy and his crew fight the Marines and different pirates, and during their journey, they want to find the Grand blue, an exquisite location. The Grand blue or The All Blue is a rumored place where all the four oceans meet, and in this ocean, you can find fishes of every kind.
Even though One Piece is an action-adventure anime, it also has some comedy, making it fun to watch the show, and one should believe that it is one of the best series that anime fans are watching even after 25 years. Monkey D. Luffy is the favorite character of the show. The voice acting in the show is fantastic, and during some fight scenes, the voice acting will give you goosebumps. The show has over 700 episodes, and it is ongoing, so it may take a while to catch up.
6. Tamako Market
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Studio: Kyoto Animation
- Characters of the anime: Tamako Kitashirakawa voiced by Aya Suzaki (Sub); Mochizō Ōji voiced by Atsushi Tamaru (Sub); Dera Mochimazzi voiced by Takumi Yamazaki (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Available on: It can only be streamed on HIDIVE.
The show centers around Tamako, and it follows the daily activities of Tamako, her friends, and Dera, a strange bird. The anime fans have enjoyed the show, and the show’s art style is one of the best of all time. Unlike other shows, which focus on romance and other genres, the show primarily focuses more on comedy than the other genres.
The show is downright hilarious, and the show has only twelve episodes, but the episodes of the show would make an impact, and the viewer would remember the show constantly.
5. One punch man
- Director: Shingo Natsume (S01), Chikara Sakurai (S02)
- Writer: Tomohrio Suzuki
- Studio: Madhouse
- Characters of the anime: Saitama voiced by Makoto Furukawa (Sub); Genos voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Sub); Silver Fang voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 8.8/10
- Available on: The show can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. You can rent it on Apple T.V., Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.
The plot of One punch man centers on Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single blow, but he wants to find a worthy opponent to challenge him and does not get defeated with a single punch.
Primarily the show is full of action, but the animators make it a funny anime series because of the dark humor jokes, and the animation is surreal, which is a treat for the eyes. The facial expressions of the characters are downright hilarious. The show’s plot is fantastic, and the show is a perfect blend of action and humor that will bound its viewers to enjoy the show with a good laugh. As a result, it is the best action-comedy anime.
The show has two seasons full of action and comedy for the viewers to enjoy. The OVA of One punch man is full of jokes, and each episode will be funnier than the previous one.
4. Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend
- Director: Kanta Kamei
- Writer: Fumiaki Maruto
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Cast: Tomoya Aki voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Sub); Eriri Spencer Sawamura voiced by Saori Oonishi (Sub); Megumi Kato voiced by Kiyono Yasuno (Sub); Utaha Kasumigaoka voiced by Ai Kayano (Sub); Michiru Hyoudou voiced by Sayuri Yahagi (Sub); Hashima Iori voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Available on: The show can only be streamed on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and VRV.
The plot of the show is a simple one, Tomoya Aki. A secondary school student recruits a trio of beautiful girls to assist him in developing a visual novel so that everyone can realize how excellent light novels can be. Then, he aims to sell it at a convention. Even though it is romance, it is a hilarious anime that will ache your stomach with laughter. The show has two seasons, it has a total of 24 episodes, and everyone has an episode that has a run time.
3. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
- Director: Tatsuya Ushihara
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Studio: Kyoto Animation
- Cast: Yūta Togashi voiced by Jun Fukuyama (Sub); Rikka Takanashi voiced by Maaya Uchida (Sub); Shinka Nibutami voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki (Sub); Kumin Tsuyuri voiced by Azumi Asakura (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Available on: The anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll, HiDive, and VRV. You can rent it on Apple T.V. and Amazon Prime Video.
The show’s plot is the unique one, Yūta is a boy who suffered from “Chūnibyō” during his junior high school tenure, and he believed that he possessed supernatural powers, and he called himself the “Dark Flame Master.” As a result, he alienated himself to save himself from embarrassment. He changed schools to have an everyday school life, and other high school boys didn’t make fun of his past.
He met Rikka, who learnt about his past, and she suffers from the same condition Yūta faced earlier in his life. The anime is a rollercoaster of emotions, and this is one of the anime series which gained a massive fanbase globally in a brief period. The show has only 12 episodes and an OVA, making it a short and fun watch show. The characters’ facial expressions make it much more accurate and exciting to watch.
2. K-On!
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Studio: Kyoto Animation
- Cast: Yui Hirasawa voiced by Aki Toyosaki (Sub); Mio Akiyama voiced by Yōko Hikasa (Sub); Ritsu Tainaka voiced by Satomi Satō (Sub); Satoshi voiced by Mika Itō (Sub); Tsumugi Kotobuki voiced by Minako Kotobuki (Sub); Asuza Nakano voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Available on: The anime can be streamed on Hulu, Peacock, and HiDive; you can rent it on Apple T.V. and Vudu.
K-On is a high school musical anime, and the plot of the show is about five high school girls who became good friends with the help of Light Music Club. Yui is the lead singer of the band. These five girls aspire to be the most excellent musicians and their journey through high school together. Hajime Hyakkoku created the music in this anime, and the songs of this show are catchy and fun to listen to.
This series has two seasons with 26 episodes, and the best part about the show is its characters. Since all of the characters have different personalities, it contrasts the show, making it one of the best slice of life animes.
1. Kiss Him, Not Me
- Director: Hiroshi Ishiodori
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Studio: Brains Base
- Cast: Jae Serinuma voiced by Yu Kobayashi (Sub); Yūsuke Igarashi voice by Yūki Ono (Sub); Nozumo Nanashima voiced by Keisuke Kōmoto (Sub); Hayato Shinomiya voiced by Yoshigitsu Matsuoka (Sub); Asuma Mutsumi voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Sub); Shima Nishina voiced by Miyuki Sawshiro (Sub).
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/ 10
- Available on: Can be streamed on Crunchy Roll and VRV, and you can purchase it on Apple T.V., Amazon Prime Video.
The plot of this anime is unique. Kae Serinuma is yaoi, and in a romance narrative, men are together in romantic relationships. When one of her favorite characters from the anime died, she was so traumatized that she locked herself in her room for a week, and she did not eat anything in her room. Upon exiting her room, she realized that she had lost a few pounds, and her new everyday life started by being an attractive girl. Unfortunately, it caught the attention of four boys at her school. Despite knowing Kae’s bizarre interest, they compete with each other for her love, but she thwarts them as she wants them to fall in love with each other.
The anime is a romantic comedy full of hilarious moments that the viewers would laugh at, and they would complete the series in one go. This series is one of the best animes of this genre, and this is anime has only 12 episodes, so if you are one of those viewers who don’t prefer waiting for multiple seasons, then this anime is for you.
The post 30 Best Funny Anime Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Government Employees Promotion Rule Changed: Good news! Government made big changes in promotion rules, know rules
Government Employees Promotion Rule Changed: Good news! Government made big changes in promotion rules, know rules
Government Employees Promotion: There is great news for government employees. The UP government has announced that now instead of 10 years, employees will be given promotion on every 5 years of entries. Keeping in mind the interests of the employees, the state government has also announced to issue health cards.
Government Employees Promotion: There is good news for government employees. Now government employees will get promotion easily. In fact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking a big decision in the interest of the employees, has decided that promotion will be given in government departments after 5 years.
The government has also issued an order for this. Actually, government employees often have to face problems regarding promotion. In such a situation, the state government has taken a big decision and said that instead of 10 years, promotion will be given on every 5 years entries.
Government employees will get more benefits
Apart from this, the government has also made big announcements for the employees. Under this, the rules of state employees on whom any charge has been proved or who have been punished in any case, have also been changed. Under this, if someone has a big fine, then he will not be given a promotion for 3 years, while if someone has a lesser fine, then he will not be given a promotion for 1 year. Keeping in mind the interests of the employees, the state government has also announced to issue health cards, through which the employees can also be treated in private hospitals.
Rules instead of increments
The government has also changed the rules of increment. The government has said that if an employee is convicted, then after the order is passed, the first three years will be set aside for salary hike. The employee will not be promoted until the period mentioned in the fine is over. When the period of sentence of the employee is over, he will be promoted.
The post Government Employees Promotion Rule Changed: Good news! Government made big changes in promotion rules, know rules appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Primal Labs Sleep Refined Reviews – A Natural Melatonin Supplement To Reactivate Your Sleep Zone!
Hello readers, In this Primal Labs Sleep Refined review, we will help you with a remedy for those who suffer from insomnia and other sleep-related disorders. Sleep plays a major role in our everyday life and overall health. However, interrupted sleeping has become a common issue in people which leads to several discomforts throughout the […]
The post Primal Labs Sleep Refined Reviews – A Natural Melatonin Supplement To Reactivate Your Sleep Zone! appeared first on Alpha News Call.
