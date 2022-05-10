40 Best Magic Anime You Must Watch In 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Magic anime can be one of the most exciting genres out of all the other’s prevailing. The genre of magic anime focuses on the characters trying to harness some energy to gain supernatural powers. Characters in anime are like the name of the anime most of the time. For example, a magic anime with witches in its title will have witches in its series. The same goes for sorcerers, Wizard.

These Magical anime movies and series show the characters learning magic or try finding magical elements that will help them learn or use their magical powers to fight off dangers or other magic users. There is a wide range of Magical anime, but we’ll help you choose the right one. But, first, we have listed some of the best magic anime.

The forty magical anime are as follows:-

40. Little Witch Academia

Director: Yoh Yoshinari

Yoh Yoshinari Writer: Michiru Shimada

Michiru Shimada Cast: Megumi HAN, Fumiko ORIKASA, Michiyo MURASE

Megumi HAN, Fumiko ORIKASA, Michiyo MURASE IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The magical anime Little Witch Academia tells the story of the main character Akko Kagari who had watched a magic show by the witch Shiny Chariot and was mesmerized by her. Then, she decided she would pursue magic and become like Shiny. So she enrolled in the school where shiny learned magic, Luna Nova academy, to start her journey. But Akko was inept at magic, and her journey in the academy would be anything but easy.

39. Kiki’s Delivery Service

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Takayama, Minami

Takayama, Minami IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

98% Streaming Platform: HBO Max

This magical anime will give you happy vibes because of its feel-good storyline, the main character Kiki is a thirteen-year-old girl who has just started using magic, and there is a prevailing tradition each new magician needs to undertake, they need to leave home and live somewhere else for one year while training.

Kiki moves into a town and soon realizes people are not friendly, but one day she helps a bakery owner, and in return, the bakery owner allows her to stay. While staying there, she thinks of opening her courier service and takes her broomstick and her cat Jiji and flies off.

38. A Journey Through Fairyland

Director: Masami Hata

Masami Hata Writer: Shintarô Tsuji

Shintarô Tsuji Cast: Ichimura, Masachika

Ichimura, Masachika IMDb: 7.2

7.2 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime

Michael is a talented boy who plays the oboe, and he is also a gardener. He loves playing with the flowers and tending to them. Unfortunately, he was always late for orchestra practice and was dismissed because of his gardening.

That night he had a dream, and a dainty Flower Fairy named Florence came to his dream and took him to a land where flowers came alive, and it was the perfect situation for him to learn music and care for plants.

37. Artiswitch

Director: Kazuma IKEDA

Kazuma IKEDA Writer: Erika YOSHIDA

Erika YOSHIDA Cast: Aoi UTANO

Aoi UTANO IMDb: 6.9

6.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

We all love magic, and Artiswitch is something almost everyone will like, and it’s a binge-watch-worthy series. The anime is about a witch that is still in training. Her name is Nina. Nina has a pet chameleon and a pig who help her look into their customers’ hearts and find out their desires and darkest fantasies.

36. Beyond The Boundary

Director: Taichi Ishidate

Taichi Ishidate Writer: Jukki Hanada

Jukki Hanada Cast: KENN, Mei TANAKA, Risa TANEDA

KENN, Mei TANAKA, Risa TANEDA IMDb: 7.3

7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hide

The anime is about a time when the spirit world warriors were hunting supernatural beings. Akihito is a half-breed. His mom was a human while his father was a youmu, immortal. Pureblood spirit world warrior Mirai is low on confidence and hence forms a pact with Akihito to practice her skills on him to improve and gain confidence.

35. Bottle Fairy

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Yoshiaki Iwasaki Writer: Hideki Shirane

Hideki Shirane Cast: Kaori NAZUKA, Ai NONAKA, Nana MIZUKI, Yui HORIE

Kaori NAZUKA, Ai NONAKA, Nana MIZUKI, Yui HORIE IMDb: 6.7

This magical anime is going to leave its viewers in awe. The story revolves around Kururu, Chiriri, Sarara, and Hororo’s four bottle fairies. They have a great liking for the human world and would love to join it someday.

They enter the human world and live one year between humans learning different things and facts to accomplish this. But by the end of the year, they all question themselves if they know it all or they still lack knowledge.

34. Magic-Kyun! Renaissance

Director: Mitsue Yamazaki

Mitsue Yamazaki Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: KENN, Takuya EGUCHI,

KENN, Takuya EGUCHI, IMDb: 7.3

7.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kohana Aigasaki takes admitted to the prestigious art school where art is magic. Artistas is used to describe people who can bring out the magic. The series follows Kohana Aigasaki, who will take admission and her journey in this school.

She plans to imitate her mother’s Flower Arrangement magic art when the planning committee chooses her for the summer cultural Festa. Apart from all this l, viewers see her life around six other attractive men.

33. Howl’s moving castle

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Takuya KIMURA, Chieko BAISHO

Takuya KIMURA, Chieko BAISHO IMDb: 8.2

8.2 Streaming Platform: HBO Max

The magic anime howls moving castle is about Sophie and Howl. It tells about Sophie, who lived everyday life and was a hatmaker’s daughter. However, one day when in danger, she was saved by Howl. Unfortunately, howl has a bad reputation in town, and the saving of Sophie leads a Witch to jealousy, cursing Sophie to be an older woman. Now Sophie will have to work with Howl to get back to normal.

32. A Certain Magical Index

Director: Hiroshi Nishikiori

Hiroshi Nishikiori Writer: Masanao Akahoshi

Masanao Akahoshi Cast: Yuka IGUCHI, Atsushi ABE

Yuka IGUCHI, Atsushi ABE IMDb: 6.9

6.9 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Tubi TV, Crunchyroll, Funimation

This magic anime is about Touma Kamijou, whose right hand has unique abilities. He can nullify any superpower with the use of his right hand. One day he finds a girl hanging from his balcony, she is a nun, and she is on the run because she has the Index-Librorum-Prohibitorum, a forbidden grimoire.

31. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Director: Koji Masunari, Naotaka Hayashi

Koji Masunari, Naotaka Hayashi Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Hiroyuki Yoshino Cast: Kaori ISHIHARA, Yuuki KAJI, Haruka TOMATSU

Kaori ISHIHARA, Yuuki KAJI, Haruka TOMATSU IMDb: 7.8

7.8 Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix

The magic anime is about Alibaba and Aladdin. Alibaba is young and wishes to become rich. To achieve this, he is determined to pass through the nearby dungeon tower, which can reach through a labyrinth. Aladdin is a young boy who left home and has a magical flute to summon him a djinn.

30. Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Director: Masaharu Watanabe

Masaharu Watanabe Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Masahiro Yokotani Cast: Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Yumi Uchiyama

Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Yumi Uchiyama IMDb: 8.1

8.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, HBO Max

This magic anime is about Subaru Natsuki, who was summoned in a fantasy world while he was on his way back home from the grocery store. He is beaten by a group of thugs and is saved by Satella. In exchange for saving him, he helps her find the one thing she is searching for.

Soon they find the thing she was searching for, but little did they know they were being stalked, and as soon as they find the thing, they are both killed. They go back to the scene of the thugs beating them, and history repeats.

29. Legends of legendary hero’s

Director: Itsuro Kawasaki

Itsuro Kawasaki Writer: Kiyoko Yoshimura

Kiyoko Yoshimura Cast: Ayahi TAKAGAKI, Jun FUKUYAMA, Fuyuka OOURA, Daisuke ONO

Ayahi TAKAGAKI, Jun FUKUYAMA, Fuyuka OOURA, Daisuke ONO IMDb: 7.1

7.1 Streaming Platform: Funimation

In the magic anime, Ryner is cursed because he can see and analyze magic through his eyes. He was also a student in Roland Empire’s Magician Academy and trained for magic. Unfortunately, because of his power, many deaths had taken place.

Ryner and Sion Astal, his best friend, decide to get together and save the world, and while doing so, Ryner is also looking for answers as to why he has the cursed eyes.

28. Dies Irae

Director: Susumu Kudō

Writer: Takashi Masada

Takashi Masada Cast: Kohsuke TORIUMI

Kohsuke TORIUMI IMDb: 4.6

4.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This Magic anime is in the year 1945 in berlin and shows the Red Army raising the flag over Reichskanzlei and are planning to make the perfect ritual sacrifice for the destruction of the world. Now in the present time, the story is forgotten, and no one knows if the ritual was a success or failure.

Ren Fuji, a boy from modern times, keeps having the same dream every night; he sees a clothed man in black from top to bottom. The anime then sees Ren searching for the possible reasons for his dreams. Finally, he realizes whoever lives in the city eventually loses their mind.

27. The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

Director: Naoto Hosoda

Naoto Hosoda Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Masahiro Yokotani Cast: Youko HIKASA, Ryouta OOSAKA, Yuuki ONO

Youko HIKASA, Ryouta OOSAKA, Yuuki ONO IMDb: 7.7

7.7 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Tubi TV

The magic anime is about Demon King Satan, who is on the verge of death and flees to another world to live with his demon general. They arrive in Japan and lose all their magic. Soon they realize that they need to adapt to the new environment and new human bodies.

To survive, the demon king must now work just like humans, so he works part-time for a fast food joint. While they are adapting to this new world, they are also thinking about going back and being the king again.

26. Inuyasha

Director: Masashi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki

Masashi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa

Katsuyuki Sumisawa Cast: Kappei YAMAGUCHI, Satsuki YUKINO, Rieko TAKAHASHI, Motoki TAKAGI, Kouji TSUJITANI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kumiko WATANABE

Kappei YAMAGUCHI, Satsuki YUKINO, Rieko TAKAHASHI, Motoki TAKAGI, Kouji TSUJITANI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kumiko WATANABE IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, HBO Max

Kagome, a schoolgirl, falls into a well and gets transported back 500 years. On her arrival, she finds herself in the feudal era where fights and battles were happening daily. She releases a half-demon, Inuyasha.

She also comes to know that she has Shikon no Tama, a jewel that makes her unique and holds great power. The anime shows her journey with Miroku, Shippo, and Sango and defeating the evils.

25. The Saga Of Tanya The Evil

Director: Yutaka Uemura

Yutaka Uemura Writer: Kenta Ihara

Kenta Ihara Cast: Aoi YUUKI, Kohsuke TORIUMI

Aoi YUUKI, Kohsuke TORIUMI IMDb: 7.6

7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Tanya Degurechaff is a brutal young girl. In reality, it’s a man’s soul reincarnated in a little girl. Tanya is all set to rank higher in the military while preparing for a world war. We see Tanya’s adventures in making the Empire one of the most powerful nations in the whole of history.

24. Kiba

Director: Hiroshi Kōjina

Hiroshi Kōjina Writer: Toshiki Inoue, Michiko Yokote

Toshiki Inoue, Michiko Yokote Cast: Kazuma HORIE, Hiroyuki YOSHINO, Hiromi HIRATA

Kazuma HORIE, Hiroyuki YOSHINO, Hiromi HIRATA IMDb: 7.3

The magical anime Kiba talks about two friends, Zed and Noah, who want freedom. They are both transported into a magical world where they are free and have powers. Viewers join these both on their journey to gain more power. This ultimate power could either save the world or eradicate it.

23. The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

Director: Tatsuo Miura

Tatsuo Miura Writer: Takeshi Miyamoto

Takeshi Miyamoto Cast: Asuka NISHI, Hiro SHIMONO, Mikako KOMATSU, Yuuna MIMURA, Shizuka ISHIGAMI, Junya ENOKI

Asuka NISHI, Hiro SHIMONO, Mikako KOMATSU, Yuuna MIMURA, Shizuka ISHIGAMI, Junya ENOKI IMDb: 6.5

6.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The magical anime tells about the life of Shingo Ichinomiya, a man who works at a firm. One day while she falls asleep, he wakes up in the body of a five-year-old, the eighth son of a low-income family, already stressed with his life at the firm, and thinks to change it around. He discovers he has magical powers and thinks of using them to achieve his goal.

22. Isekai Cheat Magician

Director: Daisuke Tsukushi

Daisuke Tsukushi Writer: Takayo Ikami

Takayo Ikami Cast: Sayaka OOHARA, Minami TANAKA, Rie TAKAHASHI, Kouhei AMASAKI

Sayaka OOHARA, Minami TANAKA, Rie TAKAHASHI, Kouhei AMASAKI IMDb: 5.4

5.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The magical anime focuses on the two main characters, Nishimura Taichi and Azuma Rin, childhood best friends. They are suddenly summoned to a fantasy land with various magical creatures one day. Unfortunately, they get attacked by monsters and are saved by adventurers. These adventurers possess some magic and tell the two to take an aptitude test to know it.

On taking the test, it is revealed that they both have extraordinary powers that make them cheat magicians, and they soon adapt and try to learn more about magic. They also search for answers for why they were summoned to this mysterious land.

21. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Director: Manabu Okamoto

Manabu Okamoto Writer: Manabu Okamoto

Manabu Okamoto Cast: Tomokazu SUGITA, Yumi UCHIYAMA

Tomokazu SUGITA, Yumi UCHIYAMA IMDb: 8.4

8.4 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation

The magical anime is about a boy who was an underachiever all his life till he was thirty-four years old and was run over by a bus and got killed. He is reborn into a family of loving parents and chooses to live this life differently.

The boy is named Rudeus and soon displays his magical abilities. He makes the most of this life by learning different things from his friends and family. However, rudeus has one final goal that he couldn’t achieve in his past life. He yearns for love.

20. Ascendance Of A Bookworm

Director: Mitsuru Hongo

Mitsuru Hongo Writer: Mariko Kunisawa

Mariko Kunisawa Cast: Yuka IGUCHI

Yuka IGUCHI IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This magical anime will interest people who love reading books. The magic anime series looks at the life of Urano Motosu, who has immense love for books and was about to start working at the library, but soon all her dreams were crushed when she died suddenly and even in the last moments she thought she should read more books.

She is reincarnated as Myne, a five-year-old girl from the medieval era. She is reminded of her passion and realizes that books aren’t handy and would be pretty costly in this period. So she takes it upon herself to create books, even if it meant she had to write them by hand.

19. My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom!

Director: Keisuke Inoue

Keisuke Inoue Writer: Megumi Shimizu

Megumi Shimizu Cast: Maaya UCHIDA, Asami SETO, Shouta AOI, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, Sora AMAMIYA

Maaya UCHIDA, Asami SETO, Shouta AOI, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, Sora AMAMIYA IMDb: 7.4

7.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Catarina Claes is the daughter of a high-status family. She once hits her head and is reminded of her past life and being an otaku. Catrina soon realizes that she is born in a game world, and any choice she makes would lead to her either being killed or exiled.

She starts taking precautions and makes decisions that counter the existing decision, but soon she realizes her decisions are affecting her relationship with the people around her.

18. Dog Days

Director: Keizō Kusakawa

Keizō Kusakawa Writer: Masaki Tsuzuki

Masaki Tsuzuki Cast: Ami KOSHIMIZU, Yui HORIE, Mamoru MIYANO

Ami KOSHIMIZU, Yui HORIE, Mamoru MIYANO IMDb: 6.2

In the magic anime Dog Days, the story begins in the magical land of Flonyard, where human-like creatures with tails and ears exist, and these creatures keep battling each other. Biscotti, a region, was going to chaos, so the princess decided to summon a champion from another world to fight for them.

Cinque lived an everyday life until he was summoned, and he agreed to help her. Soon they both realize that people summoned from other worlds can leave the world they are summoned into, and now both will need to keep searching for ways to get him back to his world.

17. Knights & Magic

Director: Yusuke Yamamoto

Yusuke Yamamoto Writer: Michiko Yokote, Noboru Kimura

Michiko Yokote, Noboru Kimura Cast: Ayaka OOHASHI, Shinsuke SUGAWARA, Rie TAKAHASHI

Ayaka OOHASHI, Shinsuke SUGAWARA, Rie TAKAHASHI IMDb: 7.2

7.2 Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll

Tsubasa Kurata dies in modern japan in a car accident and is reborn in the Fremmevilla Kingdom, a medieval world. At that time, Silhouette Knights used to fight off demons. He was born with Ernesti Echevarria in a noble family, and he possessed magical abilities.

He enrolled in Royal Laihaila Academy, where a young man and woman go to lean magic to bring out Silhouette Knights to protect the kingdom. Ernesti forms a group with two people and thinks of making a silhouette Knight of his own.

16. Dragon Crisis

Director: Hideki Tachibana

Hideki Tachibana Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Yukana, Rie KUGIMIYA, Hiro SHIMONO

Yukana, Rie KUGIMIYA, Hiro SHIMONO IMDb: 6.0

6.0 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kisaragi is like any other typical high school boy, but Kisaragi Ryuji’s peaceful life ends when his second cousin Eriko returns. Both of them meet a black broker and buy a relic box. Once they have the box all to themselves, they attempt to open it.

They open this relic box and find red dragon girl Rose. The black organization is after her, and they need to protect Rose from them. Ryuji is a relic handler, and hence Ryuji decides to use his power to fight. They take on the task of teaching this dragon Rose about the world, all while keeping her safe.

15. Zetsuen no tempest/ Blast of Tempest

Director: Masahiro Andō

Masahiro Andō Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Miyuki SAWASHIRO, Toshiyuki TOYONAGA, Yuuko SANPEI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kouki UCHIYAMA

Miyuki SAWASHIRO, Toshiyuki TOYONAGA, Yuuko SANPEI, Houko KUWASHIMA, Houko KUWASHIMA, Kouki UCHIYAMA IMDb: 7.6

7.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In the magic anime series, Hakaze is a princess from the Kusaribe mage clan, and she actively practices magic, but she is betrayed by her people and abandoned. She believes their effort of reviving the tree of departure will lead to endangering humanity.

She calls for help from Mahiro Fuwa, and he has recently lost his sister. Although his sister was mysteriously killed, he agrees to help her in exchange for getting information on his sister’s killer through magic.

14. Magical Warfare

Director: Yūzō Satō

Yūzō Satō Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Kenichi SUZUMURA, Asami SETO, Nao TOUYAMA, Mamoru MIYANO

Kenichi SUZUMURA, Asami SETO, Nao TOUYAMA, Mamoru MIYANO IMDb: 6.1

6.1 Streaming Platform: Hide

Takeshi Nanase is an ordinary high school boy in magical warfare, but he does have a dark past, and he doesn’t want anyone to know about it. One day he meets a girl named Mui Aiba, unconscious, and Takeshi can’t ignore it and helps her. When the girl gains consciousness, she accidentally gives him magic powers.

Shocked at first with his newfound magic powers, he slowly adapts to the now magician nature. Finally, Mui explains to him that there are two worlds, one in which we know that humans live and the other where magicians live.

13. Fairy Tail

Director: Shinji Ishihira

Shinji Ishihira Writer: Masashi Sogo

Masashi Sogo Cast: Satomi SATOU, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, MAKO, Aya HIRANO, Rie KUGIMIYA, Yuuichi NAKAMURA, Eri KITAMURA, Sayaka OOHARA, Yui HORIE

Satomi SATOU, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, MAKO, Aya HIRANO, Rie KUGIMIYA, Yuuichi NAKAMURA, Eri KITAMURA, Sayaka OOHARA, Yui HORIE IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu

The anime Fairy Tail is about Lucy, a seventeen-year-old Mage, and she has powers to summon spirits. She aspires to join a guild. To be specific, she wants to join the Fairy Tales guild. This guild is a group of magic users who recklessly use their powers to do the job.

One day lucy meets one of the members and joins this fairy tail guild, soon she starts becoming like them. She meets different people in her completing tasks and destroys many cities in accomplishing them. We will see lucy and the other fairy tail guild members do significant tasks together and their everyday lives.

12. Black Clover

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara Ayataka Tanemura

Tatsuya Yoshihara Ayataka Tanemura Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Kanichi Katou

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Kanichi Katou Cast: Nao FUJITA, Gakuto KAJIWARA, Kana YUUKI, Nobunaga SHIMAZAKI, Aki SEKINE

Nao FUJITA, Gakuto KAJIWARA, Kana YUUKI, Nobunaga SHIMAZAKI, Aki SEKINE IMDb: 8.3

8.3 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation

Black Clover is probably one of the best magic anime series. The anime is about Asta and Yuno, who were abandoned at a church and raised together. They learn about the highest position, “Wizard King,” and aspire to reach there.

Yuno has magical powers, while Asta receives anti Magical powers, and they both set on a mission to help each other reach the highest position. It would be fun to watch their journey to the end of it.

11.Mahouka Koukou no Rettouseei

Director: Manabu Ono, Risako Yoshida

Manabu Ono, Risako Yoshida Writer: Muneo Nakamoto, Yukie Sugawara, Yukito Kizawa

Muneo Nakamoto, Yukie Sugawara, Yukito Kizawa Cast: Saori HAYAMI, Yuuichi NAKAMURA

Saori HAYAMI, Yuuichi NAKAMURA IMDb: 7.2

7.2 Streaming Platform: Hulu

In 2095, times have changed, and magic is being practiced not in secret but openly, and it’s being taught as a technical skill, just like other technical skills. Tatsuya and his little sister will soon join the First Magic High School of Japan.

This magical high school has some rules, and students need to take a test before admission. High scores determine that they will be in the first course, Blooms, and low scores in the second course, Weeds. So Tatsuya ends up in the second while his sister ends up first.

10. Demon Lord, Retry

Director: Hiroshi Kimura

Hiroshi Kimura Writer: Ōka Tanisaki

Ōka Tanisaki Cast: Kanon TAKAO, Kenjirou TSUDA, Tomokazu SEKI, Kaori ISHIHARA, Rina SATOU

Kanon TAKAO, Kenjirou TSUDA, Tomokazu SEKI, Kaori ISHIHARA, Rina SATOU IMDb: 6.8

6.8 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation

Akira Oono, manager of Infinity Game, thinks of closing down the game but suddenly gets transported to a fantasy world, the infinity game world, and he is in the character of Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. He finds an injured girl on his way who demon Creole chased.

Aku and Akira stick together and explore this new fantasy world. Akira is still doubting if this is the game world he had created. He also seeks answers as to why he was summoned to this fantasy world.

9. By the grace of the gods

Director: Takayuki Yanase

Takayuki Yanase Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Yuuki KUWAHARA, Hiroki YASUMOTO

Yuuki KUWAHARA, Hiroki YASUMOTO IMDb: 7.2

7.2 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation

This magic anime is a very feel-good anime that you can watch at any time, and one won’t get bored. The story is about Ryoma Takebayashi, who lived 39 years and had a lot of bad luck. He eventually passed away. The three gods felt sorry for him and the previous life and blest him with a second chance.

He was born again in a magical world, and now he would spend time researching slimes and caring about them. one day, he helped an injured traveler, and from that day onwards, he decided he would use his powers to help the people in need.

8. Wise Man’s Grandchild

Director: Masafumi Tamura

Masafumi Tamura Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi

Tatsuya Takahashi Cast: Shouhei KOMATSU, Miyuri SHIMABUKURO, Yusuke KOBAYASHI, Serika HIROMATSU, Rina HONIZUMI

Shouhei KOMATSU, Miyuri SHIMABUKURO, Yusuke KOBAYASHI, Serika HIROMATSU, Rina HONIZUMI IMDb: 6.8

6.8 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll

In this anime, we see that a salaryman dies in one world and is reborn in another world. He is picked up by the patriot hero of that world and was under merlin’s teachings, merlin being the grandfather. He taught him everything, including magic, and was about to send him around the world.

However, he realized that he had forgotten to teach the kid common sense. So soon decides to join the kingdom’s Magic Academy to learn more and blend in between the teenagers, but things don’t go his way.

7. How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord.

Director: Yūta Murano

Yūta Murano Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Fumiko UCHIMURA, Masaaki MIZUNAKA, Azumi WAKI, Yuu SERIZAWA

Fumiko UCHIMURA, Masaaki MIZUNAKA, Azumi WAKI, Yuu SERIZAWA IMDb: 7.0

7.0 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Takuma Sakamoto, a socially awkward but intelligent gamer, is a pro at virtual gaming. In his games, he goes by the name Demon King Diablo; he has the powers and artifacts to defeat anyone and everyone. One day he is suddenly summoned into another world of his favorite game, and he is now in diablo’s appearance.

Soon he is greeted by the two girls who summoned him, and they put a spell on him to subjugate him, but things go wrong, and instead, the girls become enslaved to him. The story follows the journey of this trio trying to undo the spell.

6. The Familiar Of Zero F

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Yoshiaki Iwasaki Writer: Noboru Hamaguchi

Noboru Hamaguchi Cast: Rie KUGIMIYA, Satoshi HINO

Rie KUGIMIYA, Satoshi HINO IMDb: 7.5

7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hide

Saito Hiraga and Louise Françoise Le Blanc de La Vallière have been building their relationship ever since their first encounter of accidental kidnapping. However, just when they thought they could take their relationship to the next level, they faced difficulties.

Soon we find both of them stuck with the Void Mages, and now they need to save the world. They have to work together and with elf Tiffania, who gets on their nerves, putting their relationship to the test.

5. The Seven Deadly Sins

Director: Tensai Okamura

Tensai Okamura Writer: Shōtarō Suga

Shōtarō Suga Cast: Tatsuhisa SUZUKI, Aoi YUUKI, Sora AMAMIYA, Misaki KUNO, Jun FUKUYAMA, Yuuki KAJI

Tatsuhisa SUZUKI, Aoi YUUKI, Sora AMAMIYA, Misaki KUNO, Jun FUKUYAMA, Yuuki KAJI IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

75% Streaming Platform: Netflix

In the magic anime series, the seven deadly knights are a group of legendary heroes who had betrayed their people and were banned. However, they were not really at fault, and now the people need them again.

Princess Elizabeth finds the group leader and then assembles the other members to protect their people and prove their innocence. But as she starts meeting up with the band members, she starts questioning herself if these would be the legendary heroes.

4. Gate

Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku, Ryō Andō

Takahiko Kyōgoku, Ryō Andō Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast: Nao TOUYAMA, Risa TANEDA, Hisako KANEMOTO, Junichi SUWABE

Nao TOUYAMA, Risa TANEDA, Hisako KANEMOTO, Junichi SUWABE IMDb: 7.5

7.5 Streaming Platform: Peacock

In the magic anime series, the Japanese defense forces start peace talks with the nation out of the Gate. To achieve this, they use hostages from the previous attack. However, disaster comes their way once again, and Itami Youji’s squad comes in the middle of it.

3. Overlord

Director: Naoyuki Itō

Naoyuki Itō Writer: Yukie Sugawara

Yukie Sugawara Cast: Satoshi HINO

Satoshi HINO IMDb: Yukie Sugawara

Yukie Sugawara Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In the anime, YGGDRASIL is an online interactive game, and it is about to shut down its servers after a successful running of twelve years. However, Momonga is a wizard and leader of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, and he is not yet over the fact that the game will be ending soon and stays logged in to spend some time before the servers close down.

While he stays back, he realizes he’s somehow in the game world, and he can no longer log out, and he is now trapped in the game with the powers of the characters in the game. The anime looks at his experience of navigating through this strange world.

2. Spirited Away

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Rumi HIIRAGI, Miyu IRINO

Rumi HIIRAGI, Miyu IRINO IMDb: 8.6

8.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

97% Streaming Platform: HBO Max

Spirited away is a classic example of magic anime. Almost every person has seen this movie at least once. The story is about Chihiro and her family, who are supposed to move to their new house but lose their way and find an abandoned amusement park. So Chihiro’s family starts exploring this abandoned place. Little did they know they’d get trapped here.

Chihiro soon realizes something is wrong, and this place is the spirits world. Her parents are taken captive, and now she has to work in the bathhouse of the spirits to get out of this place and take her parents back to the world they belong.

1. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi, Atsushi Nakayama, Atsushi Nakayama

Yasuhito Kikuchi, Atsushi Nakayama, Atsushi Nakayama Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Takuma TERASHIMA, Miho OKAZAKI

Takuma TERASHIMA, Miho OKAZAKI IMDb: 8.1

8.1 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Satoru Mikami, an average thirty-seven-year-old office worker, was living a slow everyday life in Tokyo. He led the same life every day. Satoru couldn’t even get himself a girlfriend. one day, a robber kills him, and in his last moments, he hears something being chanted but couldn’t make sense.

He wakes up in an unknown place and finds himself in the form of slime. Soon he starts getting used to his slimy nature, befriending the other monsters. Little does he know these interactions will be changing his new world forever?

Many of these anime are about human beings being transported to mystery worlds, and some include actual fairies granting wishes. While some have dark histories, some have cute characters as well. So what will be your choice? Which anime movie or series are you going to watch first?

