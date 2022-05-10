Finance
5 Best Fun Ideas for Improving the Father-Daughter Bond at Home
Now, the social trends are changing. Working couples are hardly getting time to interact with children. Fathers are more prone to making the distance in comparison to mothers due to several reasons.
But, a child’s complete growth is not possible till he or she gets proper attention from parents. Both the parents play an equal role in making the child emotionally strong. There’s nothing as special as a relationship between a dad and his daughter. To help the dads and daughters build a strong emotional bond and make amazing memories, we’ve come up with daddy daughter fun ideas.
Turn to Nature
Nature is the best teacher for a human being. Generally, young kids are very curious about natural phenomena and surrounding. So, you should quench the thirst for knowledge in your child. Talk to her as much as possible about natural events, environment, and changes that occur around her. It will definitely help you develop an emotional bond.
You can take her outdoor, after returning from office. Teach her how to appreciate the beauty of nature. In doing so, you may find that spending time away from the superficial world. It will help her nurture a feeling for her father.
Spend Time in the Kitchen
Though rare men are adept at cooking, you can enjoy cooking with a daughter. Try the easy stuff. Even if you don’t know try it in fun. Let the things spill over. Clean with her and cook with her. Spending time in the kitchen with your daughter is the best way to have fun together. You can teach her to make macaroni, Maggie, and baking bread if she is older try out your hand baking cake.
Drive outdoor
Next, step among daddy daughter fun ideas is to take her outdoor in your vehicle. Drive around town. Take some selfies with her. You can take her to favorite places of the town. Give her some time to stand to hold your fingers.
Tell stories, events of your childhood
Children are always interested in listening stories. Telling stories about her favorite characters, legends or your own childhood events will develop a stronger Father-Daughter Bond. If you know nothing you can at least tell her family history or talk about her friends.
Talk about her dreams and ambitions
Dad is the hero of every child. Every child also has a dream, woven around her world. She thinks of her ambitions and has some expectations from you. You can talk to your little daughter about her ambitions, her feelings about course, happenings and many more things. It will surely bring a unique father-daughter bond you have never experienced before.
Flat Fee MLS Listing, the Pros and Cons
- What is a flat fee Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listing?
The MLS is an all-inclusive database shared by local Realtors. Agents can access this database to search for exactly what their buyers are looking for. This one resource provides Realtors with a significant advantage over anyone who is selling on their own. In fact, over 90% of buyers find their new homes through the MLS.
Real estate companies that offer flat fee MLS listings will input the information and pictures to the MLS for a fee which varies from between $99 and $995 depending on the level of services provided. However, a fee is typically offered to an agent who brings in a buyer. This fee can be any amount by law but is typically 2% to 2 ½% versus the 6% to 9% charged for full service listings.
- What is the difference between flat fee listings and full service Realtor listings?
The owner undertakes duties usually provided by a Realtor. These include taking pictures, providing promotional copy, gathering information about the property, identifying repairs and improvements that will promote the sale and increase the return on investment, deciding on the best marketable price, monitoring the market, price adjustments if and when necessary, Arraigning showings, negotiating with buyers directly, obtain legal counsel, facilitating inspections, possible renegotiating and whatever else is necessary to bring the sale to closing.
-
What services are typically provided by flat fee brokers?
Besides adding your listing to the regional MLS, the listing is typically syndicated to dozens of portal websites like Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, AOLrealestate.com, etc. plus local real estate companies directly. Owner provided pictures that are added to the MLS and portal sites. A sign &/or lock box is usually provided.
Some companies provide free renewal or listings that do not expire. If available in the area, companies will often provide appointment center services which provide a convenient means of scheduling showings. With higher priced listing packages more services are added.
-
What are the downsides of flat fee listings?
Selling by owner is a lot of work. Over half of owners who were successful report that they would not try to sell on their own again. This is because besides the work involved it may not improve the return on investment. Realtors have years of hard won experience. If they can’t typically provide their clients with a better return on their investment than the owners can themselves they would not survive in the profession. Besides the logistics that can reasonably be handled by an owner, there is a good deal of judgment required. One misstep and the deal often falls through. Inexperience, even in new licensed real estate agents, can cost thousands of dollars or the entire sale. Most brokerages provide close supervision and training for their new agents for at least the first year. The owner does not have this essential advantage. Flat fee brokers who offer remote support cannot do so with the same expertise that a Realtor that has personal knowledge of the local market and property can. Finally, beware of invoking procuring cause claims.
In spite of the work and uncertainty involved many sellers do manage to sell on their own using flat fee broker resources to maximize their housing investment greatly.
- How to proceed.
Contact a reputable flat fee MLS broker who you can speak with directly to answer specific questions. This brief article can only provide an overview of the process.
While for sale by owner packages vary from broker to broker here are some important considerations:
- Broker should be experienced and knowledgeable about local market conditions to provide ready guidance and counsel.
- Broker should be local and able to provide market data and referrals for attorneys, contractors, inspectors, etc.
- Broker should be readily available 12/7.
- Broker should be a direct MLS member where property is located not a portal site that remotely lists properties through affiliates.
- An exclusive website should be included that sends independent buyers directly to the owner to save co-broke commission.
- Appointment center showing scheduling services should be provided at no additional cost.
- Owner should retain right to sell on their own without paying addition commission.
- Changes or pauses to listing should be provided at no additional cost.
- Listing should not expire until home is sold or taken off market by owner.
- Electronic lock box and sign should be provided and delivered at no additional cost.
- All inquires should be directed to the owner.
- Professional quality photographic services should be available.
- Owner supplied photos and videos should be enhanced by broker to the standards typically found on the MLS.
- Broker should also offer full service upgrades with flat fee credited to final commission.
- Steps to closing
- Engage local flat fee broker
- Provide details and pictures
- Approve listing on MLS and submit fee
- Arrange showing with appointment desk
- Negotiate offers
- Obtain legal counsel (recommended)
- Fulfill contact obligations. This is done with the help of the co-broker and your attorney.
- Close with more proceeds than if you had listing full service
Free Ways to Make Money Online – Writing on eHow
If you want to traffic and money, you have to give your target customers something in return. In this article we are going to talk about helping your audience for free and how you can use that to generate traffic and ultimately money for your online business.
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number One: help them with things you are expert on
Try to offer help in your area of expertise, the area that your online business is concerned with. This has two benefits, your readers get the expert help they needed, and you get the publicity and traffic you need. Everybody wins!
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number Two: Use pictures if possible
Pictures are a great way to help simplify complex subjects, if the subject calls for it, use pictures, but don’t use them just for the sake of it. If you overload your eHow.com article with pictures it will take time to load and users may wander off or just get bored and quit.
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number three: don’t advertise
Don’t use eHow.com to overtly advertise your online business, this will just make you look like a spammer and your account may be canceled. Your advice should be focused on helping the reader first, then pointing out that if the reader wants more specialized help, he or she can always visit your online business’s website and get all the help they want.
We hope this article helped you get closer to what you want, If you want to know more free ways to make money online and read about other related subjects, all you have to do is visit our site http://www.doubleurincome.com.
What Are the 2009 401K Limits?
The current year’s 401k contribution limits determine how much money you are entitled to contribute to your 401k plans for the entire year. This means the collective total of contributions to all 401k plans in your name cannot exceed this maximum amount. It even includes Roth 401k plans in the same total.
There are two numbers you need to collect before determining your personal maximum contribution limit. First, find out how much of your salary your employer’s plan will allow you to contribute. For example, if your employer has set up a plan that allows you to contribute up to 10% of your salary and you make $45,000 for 2009, then your employer’s limit will be a yearly contribution up to $4,500.
This is not necessarily your personal limit because there is also a maximum contribution level set by the government. Your limit will be the lower amount between your employer’s allowance and that set by the government. The government rate is really a guideline for those that make well over $100,000, as it is usually set quite high.
As far as the 2009 401k limits, the IRS has determined that no one can contribute more than $16,500.
For our example, since the employer’s limit is lower, that would be your contribution maximum for all of your 401k plans for the year. The government set limit would not apply to you.
Also, there is something called a “catch up contribution” for anyone over the age of 50. This allows for an extra $5,500 over the course of the year. This is as of the latest 2009 401k limits. Again, this is collective over all of the 401k plans held.
The 401k contribution limits change every year and are a reflection on the changing cost of living in the country. It is important to check each year to determine how much you are allowed to contribute and how you wish to split up the total amongst all of your 401k investment plans.
