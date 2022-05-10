7 questions for 7 positions as the Chicago Bears prepare for OTAs — the next step in the offseason program

An ample number of anime deal with comedy, superheroes, fictional worlds, magical characters, and much more, war anime is one such category. But people should also have a brief knowledge about how their lands came into being or how many people died to save their motherlands. Anyone, whether children or adults, should watch war Anime. World Wars have impacted every nation situated at any corner of the world and devastated world peace.

Anime provides brief yet vivid descriptions of the conditions that impacted the human race during World War I and II. Of course, it is hard to depict a war theme in an anime set in the contemporary era. However, makers do furnish the audience with an exact portrayal of the effects of the brutal war.

Here is a list of the all-time popular 40 War Anime:

40. Aldnoah.Zero

Directed by: Ei Aoki

Ei Aoki Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama, Gen Urobuchi, Shinsuke Onishi, Ayumi Sekine

Katsuhiko Takayama, Gen Urobuchi, Shinsuke Onishi, Ayumi Sekine Cast: Matthew Mercer As Koichiro Marito, Erica Lindbeck as Yuki Kaizuka, Bryce Papenbrook as Calm Craftman, Max Mittelman as Inaho Kaizuka, Zach Aguilar as Slaine Troyard.

Matthew Mercer As Koichiro Marito, Erica Lindbeck as Yuki Kaizuka, Bryce Papenbrook as Calm Craftman, Max Mittelman as Inaho Kaizuka, Zach Aguilar as Slaine Troyard. IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Aldnoah.Zero depicts the war between the people of Earth and Mars. In 1972 zero showed that the Apollo 17 missions could discover a unique door that could help them reach Mars within a short time. On discovering this, many humans shifted to Mars and started living there. When Princess Asseylum lands on Earth to sign an agreement between the two planets, there stars a war. This war anime is unique as the audience can witness many actions and intriguing events.

39. Kantai Collection- KanColle

Directed by: Keizo Kusakawa

Keizo Kusakawa Writer: Jukki Hanada Hiroyuki, Yoshino Takashi, Aoshima.

Jukki Hanada Hiroyuki, Yoshino Takashi, Aoshima. Cast : Monca Rial as Akatsuki, Elizabeth Maxwell as Nagato, Amber Lee Connors as Ooi, Tia Lynn Ballard as Akagi, Felecia Angelle as Fubuki, Morgan Berry as Kitakami, Leah Clark as Yuudachi.

: Monca Rial as Akatsuki, Elizabeth Maxwell as Nagato, Amber Lee Connors as Ooi, Tia Lynn Ballard as Akagi, Felecia Angelle as Fubuki, Morgan Berry as Kitakami, Leah Clark as Yuudachi. IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix

This series made girl power all more famous and watch-worthy. The series depicted that in a crucial time when humanity was under serious threat by the Abyssal fleet, there were no other persons other than a group of girls to save them. The girls had special outfits and had kanmusu and were the only ones to counter the enemies’ attacks. This series is a must-watch and had a plot that was new of a kind.

38. Record of Grancrest war

Directed by: Shinichi Omata

Shinichi Omata Writer: Ryo Mizuno, Shunsaku Yano

Ryo Mizuno, Shunsaku Yano Cast: Jeannie Tirado as Siluca, Brandon Winckler as Theo Cornaro, Erika Harlacher as Marrine Kreische, Imari Williams as Lassic David, Ben Lepley as Aubest Meletes.

Jeannie Tirado as Siluca, Brandon Winckler as Theo Cornaro, Erika Harlacher as Marrine Kreische, Imari Williams as Lassic David, Ben Lepley as Aubest Meletes. IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll

The Anime shows how the world was once governed by Chaos which caused several disasters and brought several demons. Then Lord came and restored peace and saved people from all sorts of troubles. But with time, people were split into two groups, Fantasia Union and Factory Alliance. As a result, conflict aroused among the two groups. Then comes a student named Siluca, who is expected to bring back peace again in the world, and adventures start following this storyline.

37. Turn A Gundam

Directed by: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Koichi Tokita

Koichi Tokita Cast: Romi Park as Loran, Kenichi Sakaguchi as Condrapht, Takako Fuji as Little Girl, Jun Fukuyama as Keith Laijie, Kumiko Watanabe as Fran Doll, Rieko Takahashi, Akino Murata as Sochie and more.

Romi Park as Loran, Kenichi Sakaguchi as Condrapht, Takako Fuji as Little Girl, Jun Fukuyama as Keith Laijie, Kumiko Watanabe as Fran Doll, Rieko Takahashi, Akino Murata as Sochie and more. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll

This series also takes you way ahead in the future and shows two civilizations, one living on Moon and the other on Earth, but people on Earth are significantly less in number. Loran Cehack is sent to Earth to see whether people from Moon and come and settle there or not. Loran, as a result, comes on Earth and spends a year there and even celebrates an event with the White Doll Statue.

The Moon’s dwellers attack Earth to occupy it forcibly when the statue breaks and a mobile suit named Turn a Gundam gets revealed. Loran must find a way to stop another havoc war.

36. Gintama

Directed by: Shinji Takamatsu and Yoichi Fujita

Shinji Takamatsu and Yoichi Fujita Writer: Akatsuki Yamatoya

Akatsuki Yamatoya Cast: Tomokazu Sugita as Gintoki, Rie Kugimiya, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Akira Ishida, Kazuya Nakai,Susumu Chiba, Kenichi Suzumura,Satsuki Yukino, Akira Ishida,Tetsuharu Ota, Fumihiki Tachiki, Kujira.

Tomokazu Sugita as Gintoki, Rie Kugimiya, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Akira Ishida, Kazuya Nakai,Susumu Chiba, Kenichi Suzumura,Satsuki Yukino, Akira Ishida,Tetsuharu Ota, Fumihiki Tachiki, Kujira. IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

72% Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix

Gintama is all about a handyman , Gintoki. He pays no heed to the rules that the invaders have created. He cares less and is ready to do any job to survive. However, it is to be remembered that he might not follow the rules, but he does follow the morale of a swordsman. He has several other companions as well, but the problem is, wherever they go, they create Chaos and troubles.

35. Darling in the Franxx

Directed by: Atsushi Nishigori

Atsushi Nishigori Writer: Atsushi Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi

Atsushi Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi cast: Yûto Uemura,Kana Ichinose,Nanami Yamashita

Yûto Uemura,Kana Ichinose,Nanami Yamashita IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll

The series sets its background in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future where no human remnants are left on the surface. There is no procreation and no such bond prevalent. Children are now produced artificially and called parasites and trained in pairs to protect humanity. You need to concentrate and know the underlying meanings in this Anime, and this series is indeed a masterpiece ever fabricated.

34. Land of The Lustrous

Directed by: Takahiko Kyogoku

Takahiko Kyogoku Writer: Toshiya Ono

Toshiya Ono Cast: In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite.

In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite. IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Watch it on: Prime Video

In this series, you can witness a glimpse of the future. New immortals seem to have emerged with no gender and are known as Gems. They are seen to have been thriving on Earth but are disturbed by the frequent invasion of the Lunarians, who come and attack them to use them as mere decorations.

Phos emerges as the protagonist of this series who is charged to gather a natural history as they cannot fight by themselves because of being so easily breakable.

33. 07-Ghost

Directed by: Norihiro Takamoto

Norihiro Takamoto Writer: Yuki Amemiya

Yuki Amemiya Cast: Mitsuki Saiga as Teito Klein, Susumu Chiba as Castor, Daisuke Kirii as Bastien, Koki Miyata as Labrador, Sei Ohama as Ayanami, Kenji Hamada as Hyuuga, Junichi Suwabe as Frau.

Mitsuki Saiga as Teito Klein, Susumu Chiba as Castor, Daisuke Kirii as Bastien, Koki Miyata as Labrador, Sei Ohama as Ayanami, Kenji Hamada as Hyuuga, Junichi Suwabe as Frau. IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Viewster Amazon Channel, Pluto Tv, VRV

The series highlights the life of Teito Klein, who was once a formerly enslaved person and now goes to the Barsburg Empire’s military academy. He bears the capability to use zaiphon, a supernatural force. Teito also knows many facts about himself, The Church, and the Empire. He then goes on the mission to take revenge against the Empire, goes through several dangerous events, and even confronts several enemies.

32. Break Blade

Directed by: Nobuyoshi Habara

Nobuyoshi Habara Written: Ken Ookawara Nao Hirasawa

Ken Ookawara Nao Hirasawa Cast: Emily Neves as Sigyn Erster, Greg Ayres as Rygart Arrow, Kalob Martinez as Hodr.

Emily Neves as Sigyn Erster, Greg Ayres as Rygart Arrow, Kalob Martinez as Hodr. IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crunchyroll

The series portrays the life of the protagonist Rygart Arrow who lives in a world where people know the use of magic. This series shows the several uses of magic by people, be it to have control over and empower quartz, produce light, control machines, or use giant mecha known as Golems.

Rygart is, however, not one of them. First, he cannot use magic because he possesses no such power, but later, this ability helps him control an old Golem, which alone has the potential to fight against Athens and its people.

31. Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online

Directed by: Masayuki Sakoi

Masayuki Sakoi Writer: Yosuke Kuroda

Yosuke Kuroda Cast: Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Yoko Hikasa as Pitohui, Kazuyuki Okitsu as m/Goshi, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh

Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Yoko Hikasa as Pitohui, Kazuyuki Okitsu as m/Goshi, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Watch it on: Crunchyroll

This series has a plot that is out of the box and fresh. The story is about a young girl named Karen Kohiruimaki, who is very tall and a person of ridicule and criticism. As a result, she finds it very hard to find companions who can be with her and support her.

Her life takes a new turn when she knows about VR and Gun Gale Online. In GGO, she can choose an avatar and play, which gives her a lot of peace.

30. Gunslinger Girl

Directed by: Morio Asaka

Morio Asaka Writer: Junki Takegami

Junki Takegami Cast : Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Caitlin Glass, Alesa Watson, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ami Koshimizu, Jim Foronda, John Burgmeier, Troy Baker

: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Caitlin Glass, Alesa Watson, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ami Koshimizu, Jim Foronda, John Burgmeier, Troy Baker IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation

Gunslinger Girl is a brilliant anime ever produced. The story shows how the Social Welfare Agency saves teenage girls from hospitals and uses them for their benefit. They provide the girls with a second chance to live and provoke and influence the minds of these youths to such an extent that these girls are eventually turned into assassins and work for the Italian Government.

29. Girls und Panzer

Director: Tsutomu Mizushima

Tsutomu Mizushima Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Caitlynn French as Hana Isuzu, Jessica Calvello as Saori Takabe, Meg McDonald as Miho Yoshizumi, Molly Searcy as Mako Reizei, Rebekah Stevens as Yukari Akiyama.

Caitlynn French as Hana Isuzu, Jessica Calvello as Saori Takabe, Meg McDonald as Miho Yoshizumi, Molly Searcy as Mako Reizei, Rebekah Stevens as Yukari Akiyama. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The series depicts Miho Nishizumi, the protagonist, being devasted by a past event, getting admitted to Oarai Girls High School, and avoiding Sensha-do. In her new school, she made new friends and led a good life until she heard that the school would set sensha to do at Oarai and Miho, being experienced, must join it.

She did not pay much heed to it until she knew that if her school loses Sensha-do. It is a famous war anime and thus is a must-watch as well.

28. Jormungand

Directed by: Keitaro Takahashi

Keitaro Takahashi Writer: Yosuke Kuroda

Yosuke Kuroda Cast: Anastasia Munoz as Koko, Carli Mosier, Christopher Bevins, Shizuka Ito, Hitoshi Yanai, Unsho Ishizuka as Lehm, Mutsumi Tamura as Jonah, Sayaka Ohara.

Anastasia Munoz as Koko, Carli Mosier, Christopher Bevins, Shizuka Ito, Hitoshi Yanai, Unsho Ishizuka as Lehm, Mutsumi Tamura as Jonah, Sayaka Ohara. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Watch it on: Hulu, Amazon Prime

The story of this Anime focuses upon Koko Hekmatyar, who is the chief of HCLI’s Europe/African weapon transport division. She hires Jonathan Mar, a mere child soldier and one of her bodyguards. However, Koko trusts Jonathan as an International arms dealer.

This series is considered one of the best war anime with an excellent story ever fabricated. However, the snuggling of weapons is indeed true, and this Anime reflects it.

27. Sengoku Basara

Director: Itsuro Kawasaki and Shin Itagaki.

Itsuro Kawasaki and Shin Itagaki. Writer: Yasuyuki Muto

Yasuyuki Muto Cast: Sam Riegel, Liam O’ Brien as Ieyasu, Michael Sinterniklaas, Patrick Seitz, Travis Willingham, Vic Mignogna, Kazuya Nakai as Date Masamune.

Sam Riegel, Liam O’ Brien as Ieyasu, Michael Sinterniklaas, Patrick Seitz, Travis Willingham, Vic Mignogna, Kazuya Nakai as Date Masamune. IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Watch it on: Funimation

This series revolves around the famous Demon King of Owari, Oda Nobunaga, who seems to be all-powerful and the biggest threat. To bring him down, two former enemies, Masamune and Sana Yukimura, comes together and take another general in their alliance to kill this Demond King and successfully do that in the first season.

The story further sees other leaders emerging with whom Masamune and Sana Yukimura must fight again to restore peace in their lands.

26. Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles)

Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto

Yasutaka Yamamoto Writer: Michiko Yokote

Cast: Dave Wittenberg as Welkin Gunther, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey as Alicia Melchiott, Fred Tatasciore as Largo Potter, Hedy Burress as Rosie.

Dave Wittenberg as Welkin Gunther, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey as Alicia Melchiott, Fred Tatasciore as Largo Potter, Hedy Burress as Rosie. IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crackle.

This series is a classic example of how thrilling a war anime can be. It depicts The East European Empire’s invasion of the enemy territory, the country of Gallia because it was sure that the latter was not capable of restricting them. So they waged war to get control over the mineral resource known as ragnite.

This series draws its inspiration highly from the Sega video game Valkyria Chronicles.

25. Naruto: Shippuden

Director: Hayato Date

Hayato Date Writer: Masashi Kishimoto

Masashi Kishimoto Cast: Maile Flanagan, Troy Baker as Yamato, Yuri Lowenthal as Sasuke Uchiha, Kate Higgins as Sakuro Haruno, Dave Wittenberg as Kakashi Hatake, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki.

Maile Flanagan, Troy Baker as Yamato, Yuri Lowenthal as Sasuke Uchiha, Kate Higgins as Sakuro Haruno, Dave Wittenberg as Kakashi Hatake, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki. IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 80%

80% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Amazon Prime.

Naruto: Shippuden revolves around the protagonist Naruto Uzumaki, who aims to become the greatest Hokage ever known. He wants constant attention and recognition from others and is a capable leader and the strongest Ninja of his village.

The protagonist does witness several challenges and eventually leaves his village to become more vital than ever and get well-trained.

24. Fate/Zero

Directed by: Ei Aoki

Ei Aoki Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida

Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.

Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix

Fate/Zero revolves around competition, where the winner can get the Holy Grail. The Holy Grail is a magical chalice capable of granting any wish. Several mages, notably seven mages, summons several souls from different ages to come and compete with one another and let their masters win. The magical tournament is said to be held in Fuyuki City in Japan.

Kiritsugu Emiya is the protagonist here who will compete, but how can he be a part of this competition? Will he win? Watch the series to know what happened further.

23. Heavy Object

Directed by: Takashi Watanabe

Takashi Watanabe Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Hiroyuki Yoshino Cast: Morgan Garrett as Frolaytia, Micah Solusod as Havia Winchell, Justin Briner as Qwenthur, Alexis Tipton as Milina Brantini, Monica Rial as Ohoho, Wendy Powell as Ayami.

Morgan Garrett as Frolaytia, Micah Solusod as Havia Winchell, Justin Briner as Qwenthur, Alexis Tipton as Milina Brantini, Monica Rial as Ohoho, Wendy Powell as Ayami. IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Watch it on: Hulu, Funimation

Heavy Object will take you to the future world. In the age of modern warfare and advanced technology, weapons are brilliantly built that are way more efficient than guns, tanks, or jets, and these weapons are called Objects.

It is full of action and thrillers and is considered one of the best Anime of all time. There are many leaders and characters evident, and each of them has a unique role to play and enhance the plot.

22. Legend of The Galactic Heroes

Director: Keizou Shimizu

Keizou Shimizu Writer: Yoshiki Tanaka

Yoshiki Tanaka Cast: Ryo Horikawa as Reinhard von Lohengramm, Katsuji Mori as Wolfgang Mittermeyer, Nozomu Sasaki as Julian Mintz, Kei Tomiyama as Yang Wen-li, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Frederica Greenhill.

Ryo Horikawa as Reinhard von Lohengramm, Katsuji Mori as Wolfgang Mittermeyer, Nozomu Sasaki as Julian Mintz, Kei Tomiyama as Yang Wen-li, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Frederica Greenhill. IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation

Legend of the Galactic Heroes is an anime adaptation. It depicts a massive struggle between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance. There are several episodes, and there are an ample number of characters as well, and if you start watching the series, you will know that the war will not end soon.

It is an intergalactic war and is thrilling to watch. However, the situation gets better when two captions are assigned on each side. So who wins and loses? Watch it and avoid further spoilers.

21. Great Pretender



Directed by: Hiro Kaburagi and Ryoji Masuyama

Hiro Kaburagi and Ryoji Masuyama Writer: Ryota Kosawa

Ryota Kosawa Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto, Junichi Suwabe as Laurent Thierry, Natsumi Fujiwara as Abigail Jones, Mie Sonozaki as Paula Dickins, Kausar Mohammed as Abigail Jones.

Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto, Junichi Suwabe as Laurent Thierry, Natsumi Fujiwara as Abigail Jones, Mie Sonozaki as Paula Dickins, Kausar Mohammed as Abigail Jones. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 94%

94% Watch it on: Netflix

The story of Great Pretender is about a Japanese conman who works with his partner Kudo. They aim at tricking a Frenchman but fail to do and instead fall prey to them and get tricked. The series is full of comic scenes is best to watch when you are thinking of having some quality time of your own. He then joins up with Laurent, whom he tried to deceive.

20. Modao Zushi

Director: Xiong Ke and Ma Chendi

Xiong Ke and Ma Chendi Writer: Liang Sha, Liu Xing, Zhu Ke

Liang Sha, Liu Xing, Zhu Ke Cast: Kei Gambit as Lan Wangji, Jiang Bian as Lan Wangji, Ketsu Wei Wuxian, Hamdullah Saat as Hamdi.

Kei Gambit as Lan Wangji, Jiang Bian as Lan Wangji, Ketsu Wei Wuxian, Hamdullah Saat as Hamdi. IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Watch it on: 4anime

The series is all about the creation of the state of immortality. The humans of a fictional world are all resolved to fabricate a state of immortality and are doing their best, but the opposite quite happens.

Wei Wuxian is the main character of this series, and he deviates from the path of creating immortality and instead creates the Demonic Path. The series is highly intriguing, and the plot is also well-executed.

19. Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms

Director: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Cherami Leigh as Leila, Camden Carter, Ryan Shanahan as Ariel, Xanthe Huynh as Maquia, Barnaby Lafayette as Ariel, Spencer Rosen as Young Lang, Allegra Clark as Mido, Eddy Lee as Ariel, Kevin T. Collins as Krim.

Cherami Leigh as Leila, Camden Carter, Ryan Shanahan as Ariel, Xanthe Huynh as Maquia, Barnaby Lafayette as Ariel, Spencer Rosen as Young Lang, Allegra Clark as Mido, Eddy Lee as Ariel, Kevin T. Collins as Krim. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

87% Watch it on: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes.

This is a unique film that mainly focuses upon two worlds. A world where people ages very lately and hence live for hundreds of years and another one, that is the usual one where time passes quite quickly. Maquia is upset though she knows she can live long. Her world, the land of lolph is invaded by the Mesarte army, and she somehow saves her and finds herself all alone in a dark forest.

She comes across an infant whose mother is dead and named Ariel. So she decides to raise him, and the story from then onwards narrates their journey about how Ariel grows up and gets aged, but Maquia does not.

18. Drifters

Director: Kenichi Suzuki and Hitomi Ezoe

Kenichi Suzuki and Hitomi Ezoe Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Josh Grelle as Shimazu Toyohisa, Justin Briner as Nasu no Yoichi, Robert McCollum as Oda Nobunaga.

Josh Grelle as Shimazu Toyohisa, Justin Briner as Nasu no Yoichi, Robert McCollum as Oda Nobunaga. IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll

If you have missed watching Drifters, then you indeed missed watching one of the greatest war anime ever produced. The series brings several warriors and historical figures from different periods, the samurai Shimazu Toyohisa, Nasu the Ninja, a pilot from World War II, and an Imperial Japanese naval officer. Several of them have come together to wage a new war and destroy the Ends.

The story is full of action and fantasy, and not for a single second let the audience get bored. The war is massive so try to watch this Anime as soon as possible.

17. Violet Evergarden

Director: Taichi Ishidate and Haruka Fujita

Taichi Ishidate and Haruka Fujita Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Minori Chihara as Erica Brown, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert, Haruka Tomatsu as Iris Canary, Azusa Tadokoro as Luculia.

Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Minori Chihara as Erica Brown, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert, Haruka Tomatsu as Iris Canary, Azusa Tadokoro as Luculia. IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Watch it on Netflix, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video

After the great war ended, Violet Evergarden realized that need not to decimate anyone further and went to find a new purpose in her life. She joins CH Postal Services and knows about the Auto Memory Doll that transforms feelings into words.

She then starts working as an Auto Memory Doll and begins new adventures in her life, and finds solace in them.

16. Angolmois: Genko Kassen-Ki

Director: Takayuki Kuriyama

Takayuki Kuriyama Writer: Nanahiko Takagi

Nanahiko Takagi Cast: Yuki Ono as Kuchii Jinzaburo, Lynn as Teruhi, Kenji Nomura as Kazuhisa Shiraishi.

Yuki Ono as Kuchii Jinzaburo, Lynn as Teruhi, Kenji Nomura as Kazuhisa Shiraishi. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Watch it on: Crunchyroll

The plot of this series highlights the lives of the prisoners who are let to live in Tsushima Island and ordered to help the defense against Mongol invasion against Japan in the year 1274.

They join several groups like the So clan and Toi Barai clan and fight against several races, namely Mongolians, Goryeos, and Jurchens.

15. Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Hiroyuki Imaishi Writer: Kazuki Nakashima

Kazuki Nakashima Cast: Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more.

Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Watch it on: Netflix

The story of this series highlights how Spiral King Lordgenome forcefully rules Earth and make humans thrive in subterranean villages or underground village. Of course, it is a fictional world, but the depiction will make you think it is accurate.

To get rid of such torture, Simon and Kamina, two young lads, wish to go beyond their land, especially to the surface. They use a mecha named Lagann and wage war, and is considered one of the best mecha anime.

14. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars

Director: Shinya lino

Shinya lino Writer: Yuichiro Kido

Yuichiro Kido Cast: Akira Ishida as Hyoga, Tetsuo Kanao as Kokuyo, Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigama, Kaori Maeda as Sapphire, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ricco Fajardo as Taiju.

Akira Ishida as Hyoga, Tetsuo Kanao as Kokuyo, Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigama, Kaori Maeda as Sapphire, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ricco Fajardo as Taiju. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Prime Video

This anime series is one of a kind. The series shows how every human flesh got transformed into stone statues, and the whole human civilization got petrified after a sudden flash of light.

The protagonist of this series is Taiju, who awakes and finds himself amid several statues but luckily finds his friend Senku who is all determined to revive the human civilization.

13. Gate

Director: Takahiko Kyogoku and Ryo Ando.

Takahiko Kyogoku and Ryo Ando. Writer: Takumi Yanai

Takumi Yanai Cast : Junichi Suwabe, Nao Toyama, Hisako Kanemoto, Risa Taneda, Haruka Tomatsu, Maaya Uchida, Kaito Ishikawa, Hiroki Yasumoto, Yoko Hikasa, Satomi Akesaka, Yumi Uchiyama.

: Junichi Suwabe, Nao Toyama, Hisako Kanemoto, Risa Taneda, Haruka Tomatsu, Maaya Uchida, Kaito Ishikawa, Hiroki Yasumoto, Yoko Hikasa, Satomi Akesaka, Yumi Uchiyama. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

67% Watch it on: Netflix, 4anime, Funimation

Gate is an exceptionally well-fabricated series that takes the audience to a fantasy world and has a lot of action to constantly arouse the viewers’ interest. In addition, the series shows the efficiency of the Japanese soldiers.

A gate unknown how opened to let the influx of monsters and soldiers who have come to the nation occupy it and have started creating havoc. They kill everyone, whoever is coming their way, and control the situation. Yoji, the protagonist, along with the soldiers, are charged. Very few Anime are as good as this military Anime and thus is a must watch.

12. Grave of the Fireflies

Director: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Writer: Akiyuki Nosaka

Akiyuki Nosaka Cast: Ayano Shiraishi as Setsuko, Tsutomu Tatsumi as Seita, Crispin Freman, Takeshi Sayama, J. Robert Spencer Seita, Veronica Taylor as Matka.

Ayano Shiraishi as Setsuko, Tsutomu Tatsumi as Seita, Crispin Freman, Takeshi Sayama, J. Robert Spencer Seita, Veronica Taylor as Matka. IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Watch it on: Vudu, iTunes, Netflix

Grave of the Fireflies is one of the most heart-wrenching films ever produced. It is an anime adaptation based on the true story of Tsutomu Tatsumi and his sister Ayano Shiraishi, who died due to malnutrition, and Tsutomu blamed himself for being unable to save her. The two siblings were left alone in the world after their parents’ death. Even the backdrop of the film is too hard to accept.

The film depicted how after World War II, Japan suffered a lot and the citizens living in that nation. The Second World War impacted Japan and every nation in the world. A film like Grave of the Fireflies accurately portrays how pathetic the condition was during that period.

11. Howl’s Moving Castle

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Diana Wynne Jones

Diana Wynne Jones Cast: Christian Bale as Howl, Takuya Kimura as Wizard Howl, Chieko Baisho as Sophie Hatter, Emily Mortimer Sophie Hatter, Billy Crystal Calcifer, Ryunosuke as Marki, and more.

Christian Bale as Howl, Takuya Kimura as Wizard Howl, Chieko Baisho as Sophie Hatter, Emily Mortimer Sophie Hatter, Billy Crystal Calcifer, Ryunosuke as Marki, and more. IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Watch it on: Netflix

Howl’s Moving Castle is one of a kind of Anime. In this film, a young girl named Sophie Hatter is cursed and changed into an older woman and asked to live like this her entire life. Ashamed of her appearance, she goes to Howl’s residence and there befriends Calcifer, who did assure to help her regain her original form and in return asked to free him from Howl.

On the other hand, Howl has a bad reputation but loves Sophie the way she is irrespective of her ugly look. Sophie later is seen to be bringing life in Howl’s castle and also helps Howl to confront his former tutor named Madame Suliman.

10. Berserk

Director: Shin Itagaki

Shin Itagaki Writer: Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.

Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura. IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.

At the beginning of the story, the audience witnesses a man named Guts, an excellent swordsman. He is seen joining The Band of the Hawk. However, he has constantly been searched and chased by several demons who are automatically drawn to him. This incident happened with him due to the brand on his neck. He wishes to get rid of these events and make his beloved Casca free too.

He also is in the quest to seek revenge on his once good friend Griffith who betrayed him to acquire demonic powers. The gut has a giant named Dragon Slayer and a sword, the Elf Puck, who helps him accomplish his mission. This heroic legend makes Berserk a popular war anime.

9. Owari no Seraph (Seraph of the End)

Director: Daisuke Tokudo

Daisuke Tokudo Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Hiroshi Seko Cast: Saori Hayami as Shinoa Hiragi, Eric Vale as Ferid Bathory, Yuichi Nakamura as Guren Ichinose, Miyu Irino as Yuichiro Hyakuya, Jerry Jewell as Shinya Hiragi.

Saori Hayami as Shinoa Hiragi, Eric Vale as Ferid Bathory, Yuichi Nakamura as Guren Ichinose, Miyu Irino as Yuichiro Hyakuya, Jerry Jewell as Shinya Hiragi. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Watch it on: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

The story of Seraph of the End depicts a young lad named Yuichiro Hyakuya who is all set to wage war against the Vampires that have spread havoc in the lives of humans. The plot shows how a virus has killed many humans and let Vampire rule the world.

Yuichiro joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army to bring back everything to normal. The dramatic setting of this Anime has been highly praised and has successfully been included in the list of best war anime.

8.Toaru Hikuushi e no Koiuta (The Pilot’s Love Song)

Director: Toshimasa Suzuki

Toshimasa Suzuki Writer: Shinichi Inotsume

Shinichi Inotsume Cast: Natsuki Hanae as Kal-el-Albus, Kaito Ishikawa as Ignacio Axis, Ayana Taketatsu as Ariel Albus, Aoi Yuki as Nina Viento.

Natsuki Hanae as Kal-el-Albus, Kaito Ishikawa as Ignacio Axis, Ayana Taketatsu as Ariel Albus, Aoi Yuki as Nina Viento. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:

Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crunchyroll

The Pilot’s Love Song plot is all about the protagonist, a Prince who lost everything during a revolution. He then takes the name of Karueru and embarks on a new journey to know the other perspectives and dimensions of life. He also comes across a girl he believes in symbolizing revolution and consists of drama, action, and romance throughout the series.

7. Princess Mononoke

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: John DiMaggio as Gonza, John De Mita as Kohroku, Billy Crudup as Ashitaka, Keith David as Okkoto-Nushi, Gillian Anderson as Moro, Claire Danes as San, Billy Bob Thornton as Jiko-bo, and more.

John DiMaggio as Gonza, John De Mita as Kohroku, Billy Crudup as Ashitaka, Keith David as Okkoto-Nushi, Gillian Anderson as Moro, Claire Danes as San, Billy Bob Thornton as Jiko-bo, and more. IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 93%

93% Watch it on: Netflix

The background of Princess Mononoke is the 1336 to 1573 period in Japan. The forest that has been featured in this Anime is also an actual place lying in the southern part of the country. Yakushima island has inspired this Anime, which is the source of fabrication of such a war anime.

The story revolves around Ashitaka, an Emishi prince who gets to be a part of the Chaos arising between the Gods on the one hand and the humans on the other. He tries to appease both sides but never seems to be eradicating it once and for all since it is impossible to do so.

6. One Piece

Director: Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito.

Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito. Writer: Eiichiro Oda

Eiichiro Oda Voice Cast: Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more.

Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Funimation, Crunchyroll.

The story of One Piece revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who is made of rubber and is inspired hugely by a pirate popular as Red Haired Shank. He respects and idolizes Shank to a great extent and quest to find the One Piece. He leaves from the East Blue Sea and makes the audience a part of this virtual world.

There are a lot of adventures and mesmerizing events that make you watch a considerable number of episodes one at a go.

5. Youjo Senki (The Saga of Tanya the evil)

Director: Yutaka Uemura

Yutaka Uemura Writer: Carlo Zen

Carlo Zen Cast: Shin-ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Daiki Hamano, Houchu Ohtsuka, Haruka Tomatsu, Tobita, Nobuo, Kenyu Horiuchi, Monica Rial and more.

Shin-ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Daiki Hamano, Houchu Ohtsuka, Haruka Tomatsu, Tobita, Nobuo, Kenyu Horiuchi, Monica Rial and more. IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

75% Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll

The story of Youjo Senki is very much enjoyable. The story shows a salaryman who turns into a young girl named Tanya Degurechaff for being unfaithful. Now during this new life, if the young woman Tanya does not have a natural death or fails to have faith in him, The God, she will suffer in Hell for eternity. Her new life is in the World War I era, in Imperial Germany.

Tanya soon becomes good at her career and makes the mighty Empire all-powerful among the other nations.

4. Fullmetal alchemist: brotherhood

Director: Yasuhiro Irie

Yasuhiro Irie Writer: Hiroshi Onogi

Hiroshi Onogi Cast: Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more.

Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu.

Fullmetal alchemist brotherhood depicts the aim and determination of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, to bring back their mother to life after her death. They took every measure possible to fulfill this wish but failed miserably. As a result, they both suffer a lot and promise not to further indulge in any such trouble.

This Anime can be said to be one of the best Anime of all time, and to date, the audience does remember it. The story is unique and intriguing and is a must-watch.

3. Code Geass

Director: Goro Taniguchi

Goro Taniguchi Writer: Ichiro Okouchi

Ichiro Okouchi Cast: Jun Fukuyama as Lelouch, Johnny Yong Bosch, Takahiro Sakurai as Suzaku Kururugi, Yukana as C.C, Ami Koshimizu as Kallen Stadfeld, Peter Emshwiller and more.

Jun Fukuyama as Lelouch, Johnny Yong Bosch, Takahiro Sakurai as Suzaku Kururugi, Yukana as C.C, Ami Koshimizu as Kallen Stadfeld, Peter Emshwiller and more. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Code Geass is a popular anime series depicting how Japan lost its name and domination, though once being the most superior. The Holy Empire of Britain took every measure to curb Japan to such an extent that Japan became an insignificant nation from then onwards.

The story of Code Geass does not end here. An exiled prince named Lelouch vi Britannia comes forward and possesses a supernatural power with which he goes against Holy Britannian Empire. He gets involved in mecha battles, and thus Code Geass is an excellent mecha anime.

2. Attack on titan

Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.

Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido. Writer: Hajime Isayama

Hajime Isayama Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more. IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%

96% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.

In Attack on Titan, the story focuses on Eren Jaeger, who is determined to kill every titan that has created havoc in the entire human race. The Titans are giant invading creatures who are hard to kill. Eren witnessed the mass killing of people and even the death of his mother and thus sought to bring peace and seek revenge.

But there is more than what is seen in Attack on Titan. This Anime is fabricated to show the civil war within the Eldian Empire. This war anime remains one of the best Anime of all time and is a must-watch.

1. Vinland saga

Director: Shuhei Yabuta

Shuhei Yabuta Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara

Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more

Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Watch it on : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Vinland Saga is a classic example of war anime, and true war anime fans consider this the best that vividly portrayed the 1013 AD era. The story revolves around England devastated by Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard.

The anime adaptation of that situation is accurate in Vinland Saga. It depicted the Chaos between King Sweyn’s two sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, over who will be the next ruler. Several historical accounts have been shown here and show Thorfinn as the protagonist who wants to seek revenge for his father’s death. It is considered to be one of the best war anime.

Conclusion

Anime has become a popular and one of the most loved forms of entertainment in the contemporary era. Children love to watch Anime especially, so creating war anime has dramatically been able to provide them and the adults an idea about war and its reasons and impacts. There is much other Anime that vividly shows how knowing about one’s nation and its emergence is essential. The actions, horrors, adventures are all a part of the incident years back.

War Anime is mainly inspired by actual events that might have got lost if not revived and shown to the audience. One can get to know accurate details of Japanese culture through these forms of Anime. It is a brilliant way to learn new things and thus the demand has also increased rapidly.

The post 40 Best War Anime Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.