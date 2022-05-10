Finance
7 Tips to Help You Enjoy a Safe Online Shopping Experience
Buying online offers a great shopping experience. You can enjoy lower prices and the package is delivered to your doorstep in a couple of days if not hours. Given below are a few tips that can help you enjoy a safer online buying experience.
1. Use a Secure Connection
First of all, make sure your computer is free of any malicious software or your password may get stolen. Despite the risk, only a fraction of US residents protect their computers from viruses. So, it’s better that you use a secure connection and keep your firewall always on.
2. Buy from a Reputable Merchant
Buying from a reputable merchant is a must. After all, you don’t want to end up compromising on the safety of your credit card details. All you need to do is do your homework before buying from a new merchant. If the store you are going to buy from is not reputable, look for a different store.
3. Avoid Unreasonable Offers
If an offer seems too good to be true, leave it. The prices offered by a store should be fair. If the prices are unreasonably low, know that something is fishy. Often, disreputable online stores sell items at unreasonably low prices. You should keep away from such scammers.
4. Don’t Forget to read the Terms and Conditions
Before you buy a gift card, make sure that the store is legitimate. Also, you may not want to forget reading the terms and conditions. They will help you make the right choice. After all, you don’t want to end up paying for hidden charges.
5. Don’t Work with a Seller that asks for too much information
When buying online, you have to provide a lot of required details like your email address, mobile number, shipping address, and payment method. However, if a merchant asks for additional information, close the page and walk away.
For instance, if you are asked for your driver’s license number, social security information and bank account information, know that they are scammers.
6. Create a Unique, Strong Password
Often, you have to create an account when buying online. Typically, signing up is not mandatory. It’s better to place your order and check out without creating an account unless you are the regular buyer of the store. Even if you choose to create an account, make sure your password is unique and strong.
7. Use your Credit Card or PayPal
It’s always a great idea to use your credit card to buy online. Actually debit cards don’t come with enough security, unlike a credit card. If someone makes unauthorized transactions using your credit card information, your bank will limit your liability to $50. On the other hand, your debit card will not offer this protection. So, you can either use your credit card or PayPal for making payments.
So, make sure you follow these tips when buying online to ensure you are always on the safe side. Hopefully, these tips will help you enjoy a safe online buying experience.
No One Listened As the Economic Crisis Unfolded – Was Group Think to Blame?
As each domino fell, beginning with the summer of 2007, it became increasingly clear that the economy was in serious trouble. But the surprising truth was that almost everyone from economists, investors, politicians to consumers played along until the very end. They played along until the evidence was so overwhelming, they were forced to capitulate and acknowledge the mistakes of the past and the consequences that these mistakes had for the global economy.
How did it happen? Why didn’t our leaders in the financial and political communities see it coming? And why were these leaders so quick to dismiss the few who did see it coming?
One explanation is that the financial tsunami started slowly. Some have suggested that it was started by the easy money from 2001 to the middle of 2008 that kept mortgage interest rates low (30 year fixed-rate mortgages went from more than 8 percent in 2000 to a low of 5 ¾ percent in 2004 and then increased to 6 percent in 2008). Then the tsunami started to gain momentum when prospective buyers rushed to buy homes at attractive interest rates, many of them with little down payment. Feeding the frenzy were mortgage brokers, motivated by high commissions, who arranged low down-payment loans and often looked the other way when it was clear that the buyer could scarcely meet the monthly payments. But few critical voices were raised, no one listened, and the financial tsunami continued.
Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) were created to help financial institutions who were eager to participate in the good times by earning high yields. These CDOs simply bundled mortgages, some of which were marginal, and sold them to banks and insurance companies as high yield investments. Then Credit Default swaps (CDSs) were created to insure the CDOs. As a result, any investment bank that purchased a CDO together with a CDS to insure the CDO would be reassured that its investment was secured. Not one to spoil a good party, blue chip rating agencies including Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s gave the CDOs top ratings? Again, few critical voices were raised, no one listened, and the financial tsunami continued.
When house prices stopped increasing, the housing bubble collapsed. Prices fell and an increasing number of homeowners owed more that the market value of their homes. More homes were then placed on the market leading to lower prices and the spiral continued. Defaults began rising. But since there were many disconnects in this complex network, the financial institutions continued to maintain CDOs on their balance sheets at prices that no longer reflected the fact that many of the mortgages bundled into the CDOs were at risk. With a weakened balance sheet, financial institutions, such as Lehman Brothers, either failed or shut shut down their lending operations for fear that they would never be repaid. Now, however, a few critical voices did surface, a few people did listen, but we were assured the damage could be contained.
Then the recession hit. Credit dried up, companies furloughed workers, and consumers tightened their belts. The damage was so great – with no end in sight – that the silence abruptly ended. Now the finger pointing began. Everyone was listening.
But it was too late.
What was unprecedented was that the conspiracy of silence lasted so long. Yes, some economists and politicians warned that we were on a collision course and that the economy could not sustain the pace and level of debt for long. In 2005, Robert J. Shiller, Professor of Economics at Yale, warned of a real estate bubble. Then in September of 2007, he told congress that the downturn in the real estate market could spiral into the most severe recession since the depression. Shortly thereafter, in November 2007, at an international conference in Dubai, he warned that a global crash was imminent. Indeed, Shiller, as well as others including Paul Krugman, 2008 Nobel Prize winner in economics, spoke out, but few listened.
And the silence wasn’t limited to Wall Street. Management at the Big Three auto companies remained silent. Even if a few questioned a corporate strategy focusing on the design of cars that would run head on into the world’s growing fuel and environmental crises, most remained silent. And investors as well as regulators where suspicious of Bernard L.Madoff’s alleged Ponzi scheme but said nothing. In 2001, Erin Arvedlund, a reporter for Barrons, wrote an article that raised questions about Modoff’s strategy that produced consistent returns far better than the returns of other funds. Yet nothing came of the article. Apparently everyone “went along to get along” and in the process reaped the short-term financial benefits or in the case of the Big Three, ensured their personal short-term future.
One way to make sense of this process is to borrow the term Group Think from the management literature.
Group Think is often used to describe situations where people “go along to get along.” It occurs when social pressures within a group prevent people from expressing their concerns. It occurs when conflict is minimized, and as a result, group processes and group decisions face few difficult tests.
Group Think during this financial crisis was widespread. No one wanted to raise questions about what was happening. The few who did were ignored. Indeed, this may have been the most vivid example of group think since Irving Janus wrote extensively about the topic in 1977.
Unfortunately, Group Think may be inescapable. It may be a systematic bias that we all share across a wide range of human social behavior whenever we collaborate with others to reach common goals. It is prevalent in modern organizations, both business and government. Only the most open, externally focused, and agile organizations can guard against it. Established bureaucracies, like General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, are at the most risk.
If there is a lesson for organizations, one that has been underscored by this financial crisis, it is this: Group Think sacrifices critical analysis and conflict for immediate comfort.
Dealing With Your Bankruptcy Lawyer – 3 Big Mistakes People Make That Can Hurt Their Bankruptcy Case
Mistake #1: Not Telling Your Bankruptcy Attorney About a Credit Card You Want to Keep.
There you are, whether your attorney is asking you in person at their office, or whether it’s on a form she gave you to fill out: List all of your creditors, their addresses, account numbers and how much the debts are. You have one credit card that isn’t “maxed out” and you’ve been making minimum payments on it just to keep it from going into default. You’d like to keep it because you want a little bit of credit, just in case of an emergency.
What you don’t realize is that most creditors, especially the big banks that issue Visa, Master Card, Discover and American Express, check your credit report every few months, if not monthly. Sooner or later, it’s going be obvious that you filed bankruptcy because it will be right there on your credit report.
What do you think your credit card issuer is going to do then? Will they let you keep your card? Will they issue you more credit? Not a chance! Not in this lifetime! What you have done is made things incredibly more difficult for yourself and for your attorney.
What To Do Instead: Disclose, disclose, disclose. When your attorney asks you to list every debt you have, then list every debt you have. There are reasons for every question. Many are asked because they are required. But many more are asked so that your attorney can protect you.
Mistake #2: Not Mentioning You Paid Back Money to a Relative.
Any decent bankruptcy attorney will ask you if you paid back any money that you owed to a family member within the past year or two. Every state is a little bit different. But the idea is that you don’t want to create what is called a “preference”.
In a typical state, if you paid back a parent, a brother or a sister during the past year before your case is filed, you did just that – created a preference. Let’s say you had some credit card debt, some unpaid medical bills and a loan from your family member. That family member is in the same class of creditors as the credit cards or medical bills, yet you paid that one to the detriment of the others, creating the preference.
If the amount was more than $600, guess what happens. The trustee gets to keep the money and use it to pay off equally all of the unsecured creditors that filed a claim in your case. Of course the trustee gets a commission for doing that.
What To Do Instead. Tell your lawyer. If you make him aware before your case is filed, he can possibly help you, or the family member you paid, keep that money. Keeping it out of the hands of the trustee is the goal. The timing of filing your case can be critical. This is a perfect example. Possibly by waiting until the year runs out, that preference payment becomes a non-issue.
Mistake #3: Letting Too Much Time Go By From First Seeing Your Lawyer to When Your Case is Filed.
So much can be written about this mistake that it is impossible to cover here. But, as one example, your attorney will ask for your gross income for the past 6 months. You will give her that information, but then not see her again for 6 weeks. Well, that means you will have to provide more information to catch up because time has passed and those 6 months are different now than they were before.
What To Do Instead: It’s really not anyone’s fault because the bankruptcy code looks at your life in “snapshots”. Yet life is lived in a continuum. It moves along day by day and things change as time goes on. The best thing to do is to wait and give your attorney all of the information he requires all at the same time. But, that is the ideal. We all have to do the best we can.
Avail the Best Service From Auto Components Manufacturers in India
While India may not be a developed industrial nation, the Auto parts manufacturers in India have progressed a great deal. When car manufacturing began in India for the common man, a new age was launched. Millions of citizens who once owned scooters and motorcycles can afford to buy small cars nowadays. MNCs have now set up manufacturing and assembly plants for automobiles all over India in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, and the future looks very bright. Three wheeler for transport services, buses, and metro trains – all of them require hundreds of components in huge quantity.
The parent company cannot manufacture all the little parts. Small sister companies spread out in industrial estates all over India are entrusted with the task. Both the vehicles and the components are not only sold in India but across the world in dozens of countries.
Just like in China, the lower materials and labor costs in India make the manufacture of auto components very much profitable. The cost would be a fraction compared to the expenses involved in developed European countries or America. The quality is first rate because of highly developed research facilities, design, and performance.
The turnover of the Auto components manufacturers in India is expected to reach US$115 billion by FY2021. In FY2016, auto parts exports reached US$10.8 billion. The Indian auto parts industry employs 19 million workers and creates 7% of the nation’s GDP. Stable governments have helped and the growing purchasing power in domestic markets. Infrastructure has developed according to increasing needs and globalization has resulted in smarter work.
The Foreign Direct Investment in the Indian automobile industry between April 2000 and September 2016 amounted to US$ 15.80 billion. The Indian government’s Automotive Mission Plan 2006-2016 resulted in tremendous growth. The AMP 2016-20126 hopes to create 50 million jobs. By 2025, the industry would become the third largest in the world.
Nowadays, in India, you can easily fix your vehicle since you can find manifold auto component manufacturers in India. Thus, you can buy the necessary stuff and even online purchase is available now that saves your time as well as effort.
Once, you are able to find the right place you can easily restore the normal functionality of your auto.
1. Going through the Reviews
First, go through the reviews of the auto component manufacturers in India that helps you to make a right choice. So, you can feel confident knowing you can get the genuine components, which fit your vehicle without any intricacies. You can get familiar with users’ experiences ensuring that you can avail the services from a specific company that gives you the opportunity to give your auto a new look.
2. Status of the Auto Manufacturing Industry in India
Every year the auto manufacturing scope is increasing by 15-18% and the recent market value of the industry is $30 billion. It can reach up to $104 billion by 2020. There are manifold top vendors in the market today and you can choose one knowing that you are in safe hands. Ensure you get a valid contact number that helps you to reach them at any point of time and thus you can stay safe.
3. Have a Detailed Conversation
Before purchasing the services, communicate with the representative knowing the detailed features of their products. This help you to feel confident and you can go ahead. Next, get a free quotation with all the features that aid you to choose a suitable option. While purchasing online, make sure you enter the correct information that helps you to carry out the entire procedure successfully. Once, you submit a buy request you get an immediate response and according you can go to the next step.
