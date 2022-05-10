News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: After the data of AICP index for March, it is almost certain to increase the DA of central employees in July. This time the DA of the employees can be increased by up to 4 percent. On this basis, the DA of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 27,312 annually.
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The announcement of increasing dearness allowance of central employees was made by the government in March. The government talked about implementing the DA hike from January 1. The Finance Ministry had talked about giving three months arrears along with the salary of April. Now in July, once again the dearness allowance of central employees is expected to increase.
May increase up to 4%
It has become clear from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) that came in March that dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. There was a fall in AICPI figures in January and February. Based on these figures, the possibility of increasing the DA (Dearness Allowance) for July-August was less. But after the release of the number of March, the DA hike is being considered fixed.
Data for three months yet to come
If DA hike is 4 percent in July-August, then dearness allowance of central employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Although the figures for April, May and April are yet to come, but seeing the rising inflation, the AICPI figure is likely to increase.
What will be the salary if DA is 38 percent?
Employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will get Rs 21,622 as DA on account of dearness allowance being 38%. According to 34 percent DA, these employees are getting dearness allowance of Rs 19,346. According to this, his salary will increase by Rs 2,276 every month (Rs 27,312 annually).
Hike in minimum wage
Those with 18 thousand basic salary are currently getting DA of Rs 6,120. If the DA is 38%, it will increase to Rs 6,840. That is, every month salary will increase by Rs 720. According to this, there will be an increase of Rs 8,640 annually.
Why is DA given?
Let us tell you that DA (Dearness allowance) is given to the state and central government employees to improve their cost of living level. The purpose of the government behind this is that despite the rise in inflation, there should be no difference in the living conditions of the employee.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest update from center appeared first on JK Breaking News.
After a quick recall by the Chicago Cubs, can Frank Schwindel get on track to avoid a trip to the minors?
A nail in his car tire saved Frank Schwindel from making an unnecessary trip to Iowa.
Schwindel arrived at Wrigley Field on Sunday and began getting loose before the Chicago Cubs’ 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when he received the news that he had been optioned to Triple A. The Cubs hoped the move would allow Schwindel, 30, to get locked in and recapture what made him successful during two stellar months to close last season.
Schwindel would have made the six-hour drive Sunday to join the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines. However, he had discovered the nail in his tire en route to Wrigley for Sunday’s game. The auto shop he planned to use wasn’t taking any more appointments for the day and all other options were closed, so Schwindel figured he would get the tire fixed Monday morning and then drive to Des Moines.
Instead, he got a call late Sunday after the loss that the Cubs had recalled him for their West Coast trip. A Cubs fan spotted Schwindel on a Monday morning flight to San Diego. Others recognized him at the airport, prompting one to tell Schwindel, “I hope you’re back up there soon.”
“It was pretty funny,” Schwindel said Monday at Petco Park. “I took a couple selfies. I told them: ‘Don’t say anything, I’m playing tonight.’ … It’s been a crazy 24 hours.”
Schwindel started at first base and hit fifth against the Padres. He does not lose his final minor-league option because he has not spent the minimum 20 days in the minors this season.
The Cubs were able to bring him back immediately without a minimum stint in the minors because he replaced right-hander David Robertson, who went on the injured list without an injury distinction. Players can go on the IL under those circumstances when it relates to COVID-19. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start and also placed on the IL without a reason.
The Cubs also optioned right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A and selected the contract of left-hander Conner Menez. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., infielder Ildemaro Vargas and catcher P.J. Higgins are on the taxi squad and with the team in San Diego.
Schwindel acknowledged he wasn’t thrilled about being optioned but understood why the Cubs did it.
“I mean, it made sense,” he said. “I haven’t been playing up to what I expect, to what anybody else expects. But it happens. Even the best of hitters, it’s part of the game, grinding through the tough times and get back on track and get back to doing things I’m good at and just go from there.
“But it’s just another opportunity to prove myself now.”
After missing time in spring training because of back tightness, Schwindel has struggled to get going. He had a .209/.250/.308 slash line entering Monday with a 62 OPS+, five extra-base hits, 21 strikeouts and five walks. His strikeout rate was nearly 7% higher than last year while his walk rate had dipped by 1.5%.
“He’s played almost every game, and hitting in the middle of our lineup, he knows what he’s capable of and we know what he’s capable of,” manager David Ross said Monday. “We have a lot of confidence and faith in him. The fact that we were going to send him down was for the betterment of him (in the long term), probably not us as much.”
Three metrics highlight Schwindel’s struggles and contrast what made him so effective last year: strikeout-to-walk rate, slugging numbers against fastballs and hard-hit contact.
“I think for me, it takes one good game to kind of take a deep breath and get it going from there,” Schwindel said. “I had some good swings as of late, not so much luck from it. But I feel like I’ve been building on better last couple games, at least feeling-wise.”
Schwindel became known last year for his ability to put the ball in play and limit strikeouts. He racked up hits and made a lot of contact in the zone (87.8% contact rate). Through 25 games this season, Schwindel’s in-zone contact rate had dropped to 82.8%.
When he is putting the ball in play, his hard-hit percentage had dropped 12.2% from last year. Despite seeing slightly more pitches per plate appearance, his strikeout-to-walk ratio had jumped from 2.25 in 2021 to 4.20.
He is no longer feasting on fastballs either. He hit .338 with a .685 slugging percentage in 2021 versus fastballs, yielding 11 of his 13 home runs and 10 doubles. Schwindel is seeing the same percentage of fastballs this season but isn’t doing damage. He owns a .244 average and .333 slugging percentage while whiffing 27.6% of the time against fastballs.
All of those deficiencies have contributed to Schwindel’s offensive woes.
“It’s just getting back to not missing my pitches and swinging at strikes in the zone,” he said, “which I kind of got away from trying to chase hits and trying to make something happen instead of letting pitches come to me. But it’s all part of the learning process.
“What comes first, hits or confidence? Which is a tough question to answer. It’s just hard to take a step back and try not to chase the hits, chase the pitches outside the zone to try and get a guy in.”
Schwindel could give the Cubs something to think about if he starts to get on track while Stroman and Robertson are sidelined. There might not be enough time to change the organization’s mind about the big-picture benefit of giving him at-bats in a lower-stress environment.
Ross didn’t want to predict what would happen with Schwindel when those future roster decisions must be made.
“Sometimes these little moments and how things work out are funny,” Ross said. “He could carry us for the next week and he’s not going anywhere. … I know one thing about Frank, he’s going to give his best in everything we ask him to do.”
Top jokes, anecdotes and nuggets from the Gophers’ Coaches Caravan
The Gophers’ Coaches Caravan returned Monday after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus. With one-liners, anecdotes and nuggets of information shared at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, it was like the once-annual event never fell off the calendar after 2019.
While the new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) rules colliding with the NCAA transfer portal hangs over the future of college athletics, there were some lighter moments on the first caravan stop. Here are some highlights:
NOT A ZERO
Football coach P.J. Fleck, entering his sixth season at Minnesota this fall, said basketball coach Ben Johnson and soccer coach Erin Chastain didn’t take full advantage of their debut seasons at the U.
“You screwed it up,” Fleck said. “… You can’t call Year 1 ‘Year 1.’ Year 1 is ‘Year 0!’ You’ve gone through Year 0, my friends. And guess what: Next year is No. 1. Don’t give (AD Mark Coyle) a head start on numbers when you don’t need him to.
“Just make up your own stuff like I do!”
FLECK ON JOHNSON
Regardless of what year number it was last winter, Fleck left impressed with Johnson’s team in the 2021-22 campaign.
“Ben, I mean this wholeheartedly, the way they play and how hard they play defense and how fast they go up and down the court, you can see what’s coming in the future,” Fleck said. “I think it’s very easy to see where our basketball program is headed.”
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
When Coyle first introduced Fleck, the AD asked the capacity crowd a question: “How many of you didn’t think he would be here this long?” Coyle asked.
“Me too,” Coyle answered.
With Fleck, Minnesota went 9-4 a year ago, and with an 11-2 season in 2021, Fleck holds two of four times the U has won nine or more games since 1905. In November, Coyle signed Fleck to a new seven-year contract with a $350,000 raise to $5 million per year.
Fleck, a half hour later Monday, got a chance to respond to his boss. “It was a joke. Hahaha,” Fleck said. “Some of you don’t want me here still. ‘You haven’t left yet, but I’m gonna get you this year.’”
Volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon and Fleck had a power lunch for two at Athletes Village in April, and Fleck said over that hour, the New Zealand and Illinois natives talked in earnest about enjoying their lives in Minnesota.
BREATHING ROOM
With seven straight runs deep into NCAA tournaments, McCutcheon was the most successful of the four coaches in Chaska. He shared a tidbit about their “shaky” 1-3 start to the 2021 season.
“Mark gave me a call … and he was freaking out a little bit,” McCutchen said to the crowd’s laughter. “Mark, give me a little bit of breathing room. I get it, expectations are high, but we’re gonna be OK.”
The U finished 22-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight. Given McCutcheon’s sterling resume, that anecdote might have been the most embellished one shared in the hourlong presentation.
WHO’S JUMPING?
After the Gophers football team snagged Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium in November, the U’s stadium operations played “Jump Around,” which brought glee to Gophers fans because that hip hop song is tradition at the Badgers’ Camp Randall Stadium.
“A lot of you thanked me and thought that was so cool,” Fleck said. “If there is one thing that I have zero control over, it is the DJ for the game.”
STUD STARTER
The Gophers soccer team — which is welcoming back roughly 20 players from 2021 — added two potential starters via the portal in the offseason: central midfielder Sophia Romine (Wisconsin) and center back Gabbie Cesarone (Washington University in St. Louis).
“(Cesarone) is going to be a stud on the back line,” Chastain gushed.
BRIEFLY
The Coaches Caravan has three more stops: Rochester on May 24; Stillwater on June 6; and Brainerd on a date that has yet to be announced. … The Gophers’ student-athletes have a record 3.44 grade-point average, with the football team at 3.6, Coyle shared. Some “ohhs” came from the crowd on those stats. … Gopher Athletics is 11th in the Director’s Cup standing for overall Division I athletic success after the winter seasons, “which means we are in the top five percent,” Coyle said. … Fleck said J.J. Guedet, a presumptive starter at right tackle on a remade offensive line in 2022, will able to go through summer workouts without limitations after missing all spring practices with an undisclosed issue. … Chastain, a Plymouth native and Wayzata High School graduate, was hired at her alma mater in July and said she is feeling more settled as she started to move into her new home Monday.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 in JK, Salary 1200 per hour
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for preparing a panel to fill up the post of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) on contract basis, for dispensary facility of NABARD at its Regional Office / Sub-Office located at Srinagar.
Interested and eligible candidates can read the below-given details and can apply for position.
Vacancy details of NABARD Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Bank’s Medical Officer
Salary: Rs.1,000 – 1,200/- Per Hour
Job Location: NABARD – Srinagar Cell First Floor, Hotel Ashai Annexe, Rajbagh, Srinagar – 190008 Jammu and Kashmir
Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
i) Applicant should possess MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine of any University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
ii) Candidates having post graduate degree in General Medicine may also apply.
iii) The applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years’ experience in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.
iv) The applicants should have their own dispensary or place of residence at Srinagar.
Age Limit: As per the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 70 years , as on 01-05-2022.
Where to Apply for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
The application should reach the Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Jammu and Kashmir Regional Office, Railhead Complex, Railway Road, Near Railway Station, Jammu – 180012, Jammu and Kashmir on or before 20 May 2022.
Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check further details from the official notifications given below.
Official Notification and Application Form: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
The post NABARD Recruitment 2022 in JK, Salary 1200 per hour appeared first on JK Breaking News.
