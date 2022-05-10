Finance
Achieving Budgets: Three Reasons You Don’t And How To Overcome Them
In over 25 years as a senior executive in a Fortune 500 corporation, I participated in all aspects of the budgeting process in departments, divisions, different countries and cultures, and separate corporate entities. I developed, discussed, reviewed, approved, executed, and quarterly and yearly, assessed performance against budgets.
Many folks had difficulty with budgeting, which I wrote about previously. I referred to their challenges as the DAVID effect: denial of the need; wanting to escape accountability; adopting the victim approach of blaming others for their performance; ignorant, not wanting to learn; and claiming a lack of discipline to stick to the task.
Once folks overcame their difficulties, still, they had problems sticking to the budget. Over the years, I found three significant reasons for this, which I regarded as the LIP budgeting way to be avoided.
- Lack of commitment
- Inflexible budgets
- Performance not linked to outcome
Lack of Commitment
People understood the need to budget. They knew the budget was their road map guiding them to goals using scarce corporate resources. They knew when they stayed with the process; they saw positive results. Even so, they found it difficult to commit to the journey.
Several reasons caused their lack of commitment, but two predominated. First, people felt excluded from key parts of the budgeting process, such as discussing assumptions, and setting specific interim targets. Second, they felt insufficiently empowered to act when they saw areas needing attention.
When we dealt with those two conditions, folks owned the process, stayed with it, and we got results.
Inflexible Budgets
We had to teach managers how to manage performance and work with a budget. We stressed that we would never revise the budget to cover up poor, sub optimal performance. We wanted to ensure they used resources effectively to benefit the company from unforeseen, but available opportunities. Sometimes they had to trade off overspending one area to optimize and create value in another.
This was a tough lesson to convey. However, in the budgeting process, we built “what-if” scenarios and prioritized them according to strategic importance. When conditions changed during the budget period, managers had action plans available that they could implement quickly by diverting resources. For example, managers prepared action plans to use two essential complimentary raw materials under different price scenarios. If the price of one spiked, or plummeted, department managers, had available scenarios to allow them to cut the quantity of one and increase the other to maximize value creation in the period.
The most difficult idea to communicate was that a flexible budget had just one meaning. We changed the budget when conditions changed, to seize opportunities to create value; only then was the budget variable. Once managers bought this, their performance shot up.
Performance Not Linked To Budgets
This was complex. Financial budgets were only one part of the manager’s performance targets. We needed to ensure that the link between compensation and budget results was not so exclusive that it encouraged games with the numbers. Customer service, product quality, morale, and other softer measures were vital. Still, we argued that these soft measures, ultimately, drove overall budgetary performance.
The challenge was how to use the financial budget target as the critical performance measure over time, while stressing the importance of non monetary targets. We did this by regular, simple, monthly and quarterly reviews, and routine individual performance appraisal sessions. A key part of this review process was managing by “walking about.” We visited locations regularly, spoke with different organizational levels, toured operations, and made ourselves accessible. It worked!
Summary
A successful business needs a strong flexible budget culture. However, the business must stress that the budget is not a straitjacket, but a road map to a destination. On this journey, when conditions change, managers must be flexible and take full advantage of changed circumstances. Therefore, businesses must train, develop, empower, and reward managers to seize opportunities; even those which might cause over spending today to create significant value tomorrow.
When You Want To Learn About Making Money Online, This Article Is For You
If you have a family or even live alone, you know that you need income in order to survive. With so many layoffs, more and more people are looking for alternative methods of bringing home money. However, you may be surprised that many people are looking online to earn extra money. Consider this great opportunity and keep reading for some sound advice.
Sign up for a site that will pay you to read emails during the course of the day. You will simply get links to scan over different websites and read through miscellaneous text. This will not take you a lot of time and can pay great benefits in the long run.
You can make money online by playing games. Farm Gold is a great site that you can log in to and play fun games during the course of the day in your spare time. There are many games that you can choose from to make this a profitable and fun experience.
Try freelance writing as a form of online income. There are many websites out there that open up the doors to freelance writing, like oDesk and eLance. With both, you can apply for and bid on online jobs of all types. Many of them are writing focused. If you’re a fast writer that composes quality pieces, you can do very well!
Design unique logos for some of the new startup sites on the web. This is a great way for you to show the talent that you have and also help someone out who is not artistically skilled. Negotiate the price with your client in advance before you provide your service.
Figure out how much you are looking to make before you begin. For example, I don’t want to work for less than $15 per hour, otherwise spending time with my family or completing chores would be more worthwhile to me. What is your worth? Once you determine it, stick to your guns!
Begin a podcast talking about some of the things that you have interest in. If you get a high following, you may get picked up by a company who will pay you to do a certain amount of sessions per week. This can be something fun and very profitable if you are good at speaking.
Advertise for other individuals. If you have a site, this is easy. If you have a popular blog, this can generate a lot of traffic. By clicking on this ad, visitors will go to a different website and get to buy services or goods.
If you are looking to make a few extra bucks online but don’t want an actual job, you could always fill out surveys. Many researchers offer a couple of dollars for filling out surveys for them. Some companies will pay you via PayPal while others will send you a check.
Get started today with earning money and you don’t even need a resume. All you need is the right knowledge and the need to work. There is nothing limiting about the Internet and there is so much you can do. Embrace your future by using the advice from this article and starting work today!
How to Purchase a Puppy Online Safely and Responsibly
As a lifetime dog owner and a breeder for several years myself, I’ve found a great need for educating people in the process of purchasing a puppy online. There are so many breeders with so many options, it can all become overwhelming in a short period of time. I do support local shelters but I realize that there are many families out there that want a healthy puppy that was raised around kids to add to their family. If you have decided that a puppy like this is what you want for your family, then you will have an adventure finding the right one for you. After you’ve decided which breed is right for your family, you need to find a breeder. You can email your prospective breeder initially, but be SURE to speak with them soon after beginning communication. You can tell a lot by the person’s attitude and you will soon know if they are knowledgable and experienced in what they are doing by asking a few questions. Here is a list of questions to ask before anything else:
1. Are you state licensed? – If a person is not state licensed, then they are breeding dogs as a hobby or illegally. You want to find a puppy that has had research and planning gone into its breeding, not just two dogs thrown together to produce a puppy. If they are not state licensed, don’t consider them. Many states have or are in the process of greatly improving their dog laws so in many states, it’s impossible to run a puppy mill and be licensed.
2. Is this your full-time business? There are many breeders that have OTHER full-time jobs besides their kennel. This makes it nearly impossible to focus on their dogs and puppies properly. At our kennel, we have my husband and I working full-time, as well as two part-time employees. Mostly likely, if your breeder has another job, their kennel isn’t top priority and your satisfaction is not top priority, either.
3. Do you only sell puppies bred by you? There are many, many people advertising on the internet for other people and you never get to see where your puppy was bred and raised. If you can’t physically see the parents of your puppy, then don’t purchase it. This is especially important when purchasing a designer (mixed) breed since so many people think they can get away with breeding anything and then attaching a designer name to it. You also don’t want to support a puppy mill unknowingly by purchasing a puppy from a dealer. Many times the reason that people don’t sell their own puppies is because they have something to hide at their own place or they don’t want to be responsible for any future issues. A good breeder will stand behind their puppies and offer a decent guarantee. If there is no guarantee with your prospective puppy, stay away!
4. Do you wholesale your puppies? There are quite a few puppy mills out there that are retailing only some of their puppies and then send the rest to pet shops, sometimes all over the country. A good breeder will meet, or at least speak to, every new puppy owner. Responsible breeders care about their puppies and where they go. A good breeder will also offer to take the puppy back over the course of its lifetime rather than the puppy or dog going to a shelter due to inability to care for the puppy.
5. Are your puppies AND adults vet checked regularly? I’m appalled at the number of breeders that do not get their puppies or adults vet-checked. This is the single most important step to take to ensure a healthy puppy is being produced. Even breeders that get their puppies checked do not bother to get their breeding dogs checked. EVER. In order to offer the best quality puppy, healthy parents are a MUST. Ask for proof of the parent’s vet reports. You may not think you need to ask, but make sure the puppies have all applicable vaccinations and de-worming and ask for proof.
6. Can I see the place where your dogs are kept? An irresponsible breeder will tell you no. You may not necessarily be allowed into a kennel for several reasons, including Bio-Security and health reasons, but you should at least be able to see the adult dogs.
7. Do you have references from past customers? This is a very important step. Don’t overlook it!
There are many more questions to ask your potential breeder. If your breeders shows signs of good communication and willingness to help you on your quest and tries to work with you, you have found something special. Quick responses mean they care about you and would like to help. No email responses or phone calls returned probably means that you will not get questions answered after the sale either. Don’t expect immediate responses because responsible kennel owners are extremely busy, but 24 hours is a reasonable expectation.
Stay away from dealers and websites with 800 numbers. They are advertising for who knows who and are probably putting a huge mark-up on the puppies. Also beware of websites offering 10-year guarantees. This seems too good to be true and it usually is. Read the fine print and see their outrageous requirements for this guarantee to be in place. Pet shops are out of the question. As cute as the puppy seems, refrain yourself because you could be signing up for a lifetime of heartache and vet bills. You most likely are supporting puppy mills by purchasing from a pet shop anyway.
When you go to the kennel to meet the puppy and the breeder, if you have a gut feeling that isn’t good when you get there AND when you leave, stick with it.
In spite of all the risks and heartache that can be involved in purchasing a puppy online, there are many good, responsible breeders that offer quality puppies and lifetime support. Don’t be afraid to buy online, just be smart!
Online Income: Making Money Vs Earning Money
There are many ways to make a living online these days.
Most people looking at online income opportunities come looking for an end result: money.
If you are one of them, read on.
All methods fall into the two (2) categories below:
OR
- “Making Money
- “Earning Money”
Let’s look at “Making Money” first. Forex trading is one. Commodities trading is an other. Classic off-line investments such as stocks are a further example. There’s nothing wrong with these, however there is a catch.
The issue is that all these do is broadcast your “need” to the universe. “You reap what you sow.” Therefore all you get back is a reflection of your own greed. The marketplace is not appreciative of a “needy” person. No wonder that so many people obsessed with making money are broke. Even if you make some money the results are not sustainable because you are not giving value. And that is IF you make money. No matter how good they are there will always be factors outside their control. (Sad truth is that most people buy high and sell low, thus losing money.)
Not to rosy? The alternative is “Earning Money”. In the age of the Internet this does not have to be a toil. There are 1,6 billion people online and counting. Every netizen has instant access to a global pool of eager customers. Only large multi-national corporations had this power up until a little while ago. These 1.6 billion potential customers all have the same core desire: they are looking for inspiration and leadership. If you manage to deliver these you will have no problems creating a loyal following. A fanclub if you will. Help them get what they want and you will get what you want (and then some). That simple, really.
